Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While Hanover Insurance Group is still in a good position to grow earnings from here, inflation could pose a significant impediment to growth in the short-to-medium term.

In a previous article, I made the argument that Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) could see upside to $170 on the basis of strong earnings growth, along with the fact that Hanover Insurance Group has managed to avoid the losses inherent within the Life & Health sectors during the pandemic.

However, with inflation increasingly grabbing the headlines, this poses a significant risk to the insurance industry more generally. Given that inflation will increase the dollar amounts in claims that an insurer must pay out in the future, there is a risk that existing premiums may not be sufficient to cover future payouts in the worst case - or the company might incur greater than anticipated losses in doing so.

The purpose of this article is to assess whether rising inflation could pose a risk to Hanover Insurance Group, and what we might expect in terms of earnings performance going forward.

Inflation

Here is an overview of inflation rates since 1960:

Inflation Rate Minimum -0.35% Median 2.95% Maximum 13.54% Mean 3.68% Standard Deviation 2.75%

Source: FRED Economic Data

With a mean of 3.68% and a standard deviation of 2.75%, I decided to generate a Monte Carlo simulation of 10,000 trials generated using these parameters:

Author's calculations - data sourced from FRED Economic Data

With inflation recently having hit a 39 year high of 7%, the Monte Carlo simulation demonstrates that across 10,000 trials, we could expect this rate to be exceeded just over 10% of the time. In this regard, inflation is certainly creeping towards the higher end of the historical trends seen since 1960.

Combined Ratio

One of the most important metrics for Property & Casualty insurers is the combined ratio. Essentially, if the ratio is below 100, then this indicates that the company is taking sufficient premiums to cover what it pays out in claims. However, if the combined ratio is higher than 100, then the company is conversely taking in insufficient premiums relative to the amount paid out in claims.

Excluding catastrophes, Hanover Insurance group saw a combined ratio of 89.4 in the most recent quarter. However, when accounting for the impact of Hurricane Ida, this ratio increased to 102.3.

Wait the next round of quarterly earnings coming up this week, this will be a significant telling point as to whether inflation could stand to have a significant impact on the business - depending on the reported combined ratio.

When including the impact of catastrophes, here is the historical combined ratio for Hanover Insurance Group from 2013 to the present:

Figures sourced from historical quarterly reports for Hanover Insurance Group (Q1 2013 to Q3 2021) - graph created by author

We can see that the highest reported combined ratio during the period in question whilst 107.7 as compared to the most recently reported ratio of 102.3.

Summary Statistics Combined Ratio Minimum 94.2 Median 96 Maximum 107.7 Mean 96.78 Standard Deviation 2.95

Source: Author's calculations implemented on figures sourced from historical quarterly reports for Hanover Insurance Group (Q1 2013 to Q3 2021)

Again, it was decided to run a Monte Carlo simulation of 10,000 trials using the mean and standard deviation to better analyze the spread of combined ratios.

Author's Calculations - figures sourced from historical quarterly reports for Hanover Insurance Group (Q1 2013 to Q3 2021)

When generating the simulation, it is indicated that the combined ratio would only be expected to exceed the current level of 102.3 just 3% of the time. In this regard, should we see the combined ratio come in at a similar level or higher in the upcoming quarter, then this could serve as a potential indication that inflation is increasing the cost of servicing insurance policies. Indeed, a combined ratio greater that of the historical average over the coming year could also serve as a broader signal that inflation is heightening the cost of insuring customers.

Another important consideration is whether the company has sufficient cash reserves to meet expenses.

In particular, a significant consideration for an insurance company is ensuring that sufficient cash exists to cover unearned premiums - or the portion of a premium that the company has yet to receive. When calculating the proportion of cash to unearned premiums, we can see that the trend has been going downwards in the past 10 years.

Year Cash and cash equivalents Unearned premiums Cash to unearned premiums 2012 564.8 2474.8 22.82% 2013 486.2 2515.8 19.33% 2014 373.3 2583.9 14.45% 2015 338.8 2540.8 13.33% 2016 282.6 2561 11.03% 2017 376.4 2763.6 13.62% 2018 1020.7 2277.8 44.81% 2019 215.7 2416.7 8.93% 2020 120.6 2482.7 4.86% 2021 171.2 2742 6.24%

Source: Figures sourced from historical annual reports for Hanover Insurance Group (2012-2021)

Inflation risks could further accelerate this trend, as the value of unearned premiums could rise significantly as compared to present cash on hand.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hanover Insurance Group has demonstrated resilience throughout the pandemic, and overall premium growth has continued to rise, inflation remains a significant risk.

While I remain cautiously optimistic that the company can continue to grow from here, strong cash flow management and ensuring that premium growth remains sufficient to cover expected higher losses going forward will remain of key importance.

From this standpoint, the combined ratio, along with the ratio of cash to unearned premiums, are two metrics I will be watching closely.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.