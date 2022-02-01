Chaay_Tee/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On U-BX Technology Ltd.

U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides lead generation and other services to insurance companies in China.

UBXG has grown revenue, but it has an extremely low margin business with competitive and regulatory uncertainties.

While the IPO may "pop" due to its $5.00 price, I'm on Hold on the company over the longer term.

Company and Technology

Beijing, China-based U-BX was founded to offer digital promotion services and other value-add services to property and auto insurance companies in the PRC.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Jian Chen, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously founder and Chief Product Officer of Youbaolian.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Digital promotion

Automobile risk assessment

Car maintenance bundled benefits

U-BX has booked fair market value investment of $147,000 as of June 30, 2021 from investors including Superego Pulse Limited, Columbu Information consulting and Brilliance Link Limited.

The firm did not disclose any company-level ESG initiatives.

U-BX - Client Acquisition

The firm seeks relationships with insurance carriers and says its client base includes over "300 city-level property and auto insurance carriers nationwide."

Additionally, management claims around 200,000 insurance brokers use its products and services to conduct business on a daily basis.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE June 30, 2021 1.5% FYE June 30, 2020 0.8%

(Source)

The General & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, was 9.6x in the most recent reporting period. (Source)

U-BX’ Market

According to a 2021 market research report by GlobalData, as a proxy, the Chinese market for general insurance lines was an estimated $197 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $313 billion in 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in the use of auto insurance, which accounted for nearly 61% of direct written premium in 2020.

Also, below shows the projected future growth trajectory of China's general insurance industry (direct written premium) from 2020 to 2025:

China Insurance Industry Trends (GlobalData)

(Source)

There are numerous digital and professional insurance intermediary firms in China, including insurance agencies, brokers and insurance adjustment firms.

U-BX Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Tiny but increasing gross profit and slim gross margin

Reduced operating loss

A swing to cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE June 30, 2021 $ 72,364,138 17.5% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 61,560,986 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE June 30, 2021 $ 1,030,729 326.8% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 241,495 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE June 30, 2021 1.42% FYE June 30, 2020 0.39% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE June 30, 2021 $ (90,666) -0.1% FYE June 30, 2020 $ (274,597) -0.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin FYE June 30, 2021 $ 33,403 0.0% FYE June 30, 2020 $ (275,341) -0.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE June 30, 2021 $ 1,023,444 FYE June 30, 2020 $ (71,240) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, U-BX had $788,964 in cash and $2.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($565,556).

U-BX Technology IPO Details

U-BX intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 6 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $114.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 21.05%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Use of Proceeds (SEC EDGAR)

(Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm has not been involved in any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial conditions or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Valuation Metrics For U-BX

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $142,500,000 Enterprise Value $114,500,000 Price / Sales 1.97 EV / Revenue 1.58 EV / EBITDA -1262.88 Earnings Per Share $0.00 Operating Margin -0.13% Net Margin 0.05% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 21.05% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$565,556 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.40% Revenue Growth Rate 17.55% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary About U-BX’s IPO

UBXG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general, unspecified corporate expansion plans.

The company’s financials have generated increasing topline revenue, small but growing gross profit and slim gross margin, lowered operating loss and a swing to cash flow from operations

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($565,556).

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenue has grown; its General & Administrative efficiency rate was 9.6x in the most recent fiscal year.

The firm currently does not plan to pay any cash dividend on its shares "again in the future" and anticipates that it will reinvest any earnings back into the company.

The market opportunity for providing online lead generation is substantial as insurance carriers seek to expand their channel marketing to younger demographics who are more willing to use online sources of information and insurance policy coverage.

Like other Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Additionally, the Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs and their post-IPO performance.

Boustead Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 49.8% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is if insurance carriers seek to develop their own direct-to-consumer online channels and lead sourcing relationships, going around firms like U-BX.

UBXG has grown revenue, but it has an extremely low margin business with competitive and regulatory uncertainties.

While the IPO may pop due to its $5.00 price, I'm on Hold on the company over the longer term.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.