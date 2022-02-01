Inna Dodor/iStock via Getty Images

AT&T (NYSE:T) has finally cut its dividend, something that was already indicated by management in the past. The company will lose its Dividend Aristocrat status, but its shares are not necessarily a bad income investment. In fact, even following this cut, investors will get a quite compelling dividend yield as we will show in this report. This holds true on an absolute basis, and also when we compare AT&T to peers such as Verizon (VZ). For those that want to get an 8%+ income yield in the future, too, we will highlight an options trade that allows for income generation at that level.

The Dividend Cut Is Here

On February 1, AT&T announced that it would cut its dividend by 47%, to $1.11 per share per year following the spin-off of its media business. This is relatively in-line with what most investors had expected prior to the announcement, as AT&T had signaled that dividends would be slightly north of $1 per share in the future. Still, shares dropped by 5% following the announcement, which is surprising -- no shareholder should have been surprised by the news, as management had signaled this dividend cut for quite some time. The announcement of the spin-off of the media business, instead of a split-off, which would have been the other option to conduct this merger, was not a surprise, either. Spin-offs generally are the go-to option for management teams, as split-offs are pretty rare. Some confusion on this issue has led to volatility in the recent past, but investors now have certainty that AT&T will go with the "standard" approach.

What The Dividend Cut Means For Investors

At first sight, the dividend cut by more than 40%, to just $1.11 per share seems devastating. Investors will get a dividend yield of 4.6% relative to the current share price at $24. This does not account for the upcoming spin-off of the media business, however. Investors that are mainly in AT&T for the income have the option to sell their shares in the soon-to-be-created media company, which will increase their effective yield considerably.

Discovery's (DISCA) current share price is $26.30, and the conversion rate for AT&T's shareholders will be roughly 0.25 (AT&T's shareholders will get 1 share of the new media company for every 4 shares in AT&T they own today, based on the share counts of the two companies and the 71%/29% ownership ratio in the new company). This means that, should Discovery be priced correctly today, AT&T's shareholders will get around $6.50 of value in the new media company for every share they own today. These shares in the new media company can be monetized, of course, thus this spin-off can be seen as a one-time dividend. Since we know that AT&T's shareholders will thus get what we could see as a one-time dividend worth $6.50 in the near future, the actual price one pays today for the future dividend stream should be adjusted for that.

Based on AT&T trading at $24 today, one could say that the true price of future AT&T is $17.50 today -- you get shares that you can sell for around $6.50, after all, when you pay $24 for one share of AT&T today. Relative to this adjusted share price, the $1.11 dividend seems quite compelling. Dividing $1.11 by $17.50 gets us to a dividend yield of 6.3%. That is, it should be mentioned, still less than what one could get from AT&T over the last couple of months, as shares offered a dividend yield in the 8% range. But a dividend cut from around 8% to around 6% seems a lot less devastating than a dividend cut from 8% to 4%. Investors should thus not sell their shares prematurely, but instead take into consideration that they will own an easy-to-monetize stake in the media company, which effectively lowers their entry price for core AT&T.

Looking at AT&T's future dividend yield of around 6.3% in comparison to what one can get from AT&T's peers, the yield looks quite compelling:

Verizon, America Movil (AMX), BCE (BCE), and TELUS (TU) are offering dividend yields in the 2%-5% range right now. AT&T, following the dividend cut and adjusted for the shares in the media company, will thus offer an industry-leading dividend yield. T-Mobile US (TMUS), another major competitor, doesn't offer any dividends at all.

With AT&T's adjusted dividend yield being around 20% higher than that of Verizon, its closest peer, AT&T still has a lot of merit for income investors, I believe. This is especially true when we account for the fact that AT&T's dividend should be pretty safe following the cut. Management has guided, in the past, to annual free cash flows of at least $20 billion for core AT&T. Based on the new annual payout of $1.11, AT&T will pay out $8 billion a year in dividends, which makes for a 40% free cash flow payout ratio. That means that dividends are covered at a pretty high 2.5 rate, even accounting for capital expenditures that AT&T will make in the future. In other words, AT&T will have a safe dividend that will still be offering a yield north of 6%, which is, by far, the highest in its industry. For income investors, the alternatives in the telecommunications space do not look especially intriguing compared to AT&T, I believe.

Due to the reduced base and the low free cash flow payout ratio, AT&T should also be able to raise its dividend at a higher rate in the future. Over the last couple of years, the dividend was raised by about 2% a year on average. Following the dividend cut, a mid-single-digit annual dividend growth rate should be easily achievable. It should be noted, however, that management has not yet detailed its plans for future dividend growth. It is possible that management will prioritize other things and keep the dividend growth rate at a low level following the cut, although I believe that there is a good chance for a payout growth rate north of the old 2% level.

How To Replace The Full Income Yield

For someone that still wants to receive an 8%+ yield going forward, options could be a viable choice. Selling covered calls is a strategy that can improve regular income generation due to the options premiums received, while there is no additional risk compared to owning shares without selling calls (apart from the fact that the potential upside is capped).

If, for example, an investor decided to sell the $27 call option contract that expires in January 2023, they would get $1.15 per share for that. Add in the $1.11 per share in dividends over the next year, and investors get $2.26 in total -- slightly more than the old dividend of $2.08. Relative to a current share price of $24, that pencils out to an income yield of 9.4%, which seems highly attractive. Should shares rise above $27 by next January, they would get called away. In that scenario, investors would get a total return of 22%, accounting for dividends, the option premium received, and the price difference between $24 and $27. Should shares not get called away, investors could repeat the process a year from now, and so on. Of course, one may choose other options (different strike price/different expiry date) dependent on one's approach to this strategy.

Those investors that can't live with a 6% dividend yield from AT&T in the future (adjusted for the spin-off) can thus increase their income proceeds relatively easily by utilizing covered calls. That being said, I do believe that a dividend yield in the 6%-6.5% range is still pretty attractive and should be sufficient for most investors.

Takeaway

The media merger with Discovery always had made a lot of sense to me, as combining content libraries will allow for more attractive streaming offerings. HBO and HBO Max have shown strong growth in the most recent quarter, which is why I believe that the media company that will be created could be a very viable player in the media/entertainment space. For those that are not interested in that, selling the shares in the media company that they will receive can be a good option. In that case, core AT&T's adjusted dividend yield, following the upcoming cut, will be north of 6%. This is way more compared to what one can get from other telecom companies, and at the same time, core AT&T will have a low payout ratio, a solid balance sheet, and massive surplus cash flows that can be used for further debt reduction, buybacks, tuck-in acquisitions, and so on. The market's negative reaction to the dividend cut seems overblown -- it wasn't a surprise for those that paid attention, and AT&T still seems like one of the best picks in the telecom space, even following the dividend reduction.