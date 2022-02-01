Major Asset Classes: January 2022 Performance Review

Feb. 01, 2022 3:02 PM ETVNQ, VEA, GCC, VTI, VNQI, JNK, IHY, VWO, EMLC, PICB, TIP, SHV, BWX, WIP, BND, SPY, USO, GLD, UUP6 Likes
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.5K Followers

Summary

  • Commodities were the upside outlier last month, offering substantial ballast to sliding prices elsewhere for most of the world’s markets.
  • Stocks (VWO) and bonds (EMLC) in emerging markets sidestepped January’s selling with modest gains for the month.
  • US stocks (VTI) earned nearly 17% for the trailing one-year window.

Multi exposure of abstract virtual financial graph hologram on empty corporate office background, forex and investment concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Red ink flowed like wine for most of the major asset classes in January, with some notable exceptions, based on a set of ETFs.

Commodities were the upside outlier last month, offering substantial ballast to sliding prices elsewhere for most of the world's markets. WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) rose 5.0% in January.

Stocks (VWO) and bonds (EMLC) in emerging markets also sidestepped January's selling with modest gains for the month: 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Otherwise, markets tumbled far and wide. The biggest monthly loss for the major asset classes: US real estate investment trusts (REITs) via Vanguard US Real Estate (VNQ), which fell 8.4% in January, reversing most of its sharp gain in the previous month.

The latest declines have infected one-year results: about half of the major asset classes are now under water for the past 12 months.

Total returns

The Global Market Index (GMI) was also caught in the selling. This unmanaged benchmark (maintained by CapitalSpectator.com), which holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights, shed a hefty 4.6% last month - a stark reversal after setting a record high in December.

Reviewing GMI's performance relative to US stocks and bonds over the past year continues to reflect a solid middling performance for this multi-asset-class benchmark (blue line in the chart below). US stocks (VTI) earned nearly 17% for the trailing one-year window. By contrast, a broad measure of US bonds - Vanguard Total US Bond Market (BND) - fell 3.1%. GMI earned 8.1% for the year ended Jan. 31.

wealth indexes GMI US stocks bond markets

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.5K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.