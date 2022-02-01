Umida Kamalova/iStock via Getty Images

Although Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO) has an attractive and robust pipeline, I have focused mainly on Odevixibat in my articles so far. In my opinion, this is right, as the approved and revenue generating product Bylvay (Odevixibat in PFIC) is currently the biggest value driver for Albireo and actually justifies more than the current market capitalization. However, the long-term potential and value of Albireo's pipeline and robust R&D engine is often disregarded. Taking a holistic view, it becomes apparent that Albireo's valuation can be derived from three individual pillars.

The successful and promising launch of Bylvay in PFIC. Albireo expects to achieve annual sales of more than $300 million in this indication alone in a few years. In addition to the U.S. market, international market success will also be an important sales driver. The second pillar is the expansion of Bylvay in ALGS and BA. Ongoing phase 3 trials are expected to provide the basis for approval in these indications. By the end of 2022, Albireo expects topline data from the ASSERT study in ALGS. In 2024, topline data from the BOLD study in BA will be provided. The indication extensions will transform Odevixibat into a product as pipeline for multiple ultra-rare liver disease. In the second half of the decade, Bylvay's sales are expected to exceed the billion-dollar mark. Albireo is fulfilling its own aspiration to be a leader in bile acid science by advancing novel as well as potentially transformative compounds into clinical research. While Odevixibat is an IBAT inhibitor, both A3907 and A2342 feature a differential mechanism of action. A3907, an ASBT inhibitor, is expected to address the major unmet medical needs in adult cholestatic liver disease for more than 600,000 affected individuals. A2342, an NTCP inhibitor, is being developed as an oral delivery form for more than 11 million sufferers in viral liver disease.

In my previous articles, I have mainly focused on the first two pillars. For this reason, I will devote this article to the third pillar and the market potential of Albireo's early-stage compounds in clinical development.

Business and Research Approach of Albireo

Logo of Albireo (Albireo)

For Albireo, it's important to bring early assets into points where people understand their real value. Source: Cooper, Post-AASLD Business Update

Albireo focuses on diseases of the liver, particularly ultra-rare pediatric diseases. Albireo's goal is to use its robust R&D engine and expertise to tailor one drug with the right mechanism of action and approach for a given disease.

For this reason, Odevixibat as an IBAT inhibitor is being explored for pediatric liver disease, A3907 as an ASBT inhibitor for adult cholestatic liver disease, and A2342 as an NTCP inhibitor for viral liver disease. Furthermore, clinical development of Elobixibat, an IBAT inhibitor approved in Japan for chronic constipation, was discontinued as management was no longer convinced of its use case.

Since the approval of Odevixibat in PFIC, Albireo has become a commercial company and is generating first revenues. If you are not yet familiar with Albireo as a company, I recommend reading my previous articles.

Adult cholestatic liver disease

Cholestatic liver disease is a group of disorders that result in gradual destruction of the bile ducts and a self-perpetuating inflammatory process. Compared to pediatric liver disease, symptoms do not appear until late adulthood. The disease is reflected in symptoms such as jaundice, fatigue, pruritus and ultimately end-stage liver disease.

The most common chronic cholestatic liver diseases in adults are primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The causes of both diseases are not yet clear, and both diseases are currently considered incurable by medical researchers.

At present, many new treatments for PBC and PSC are in clinical development. Combination therapies are another attractive approach to address multiple pharmacological targets with different mechanisms of action.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Despite existing treatment options for PBC, there remains a tremendous unmet medical need. Current guidelines recommend ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) as first-line therapy. Although UDCA shows medical benefits and is generally well tolerated, nearly half of patients do not respond adequately to this treatment. For this reason, OCALIVA (OCA) was approved in 2016 for patients who respond inadequately to UDCA. However, only about half of the remaining patient population responds to OCA; moreover, OCA can worsen pruritus.

Despite treatment options with UDCA and OCA, a subset of PBC patients, particularly those who do not respond to UDCA, remain at risk of progression. Furthermore, in about 70% of the patients a severe pruritus develops in the course of their disease. While UDCA is largely ineffective against pruritus, OCA actually worsens it. Patients require lifelong therapy, and for many patients, liver transplantation is the only solution if the disease or itch worsens. After liver transplantation, patients are expected to have good long-term prognosis.

In conclusion, there is a great need for new therapies, especially in relation to challenging pruritus. Drugs currently in clinical trials vary both in their mechanism of action and in their target indications. The following table provides an overview of promising candidates.

Promising new treatment options in clinical research in PBC. (Source: Author's Chart)

When looking at these compounds, it is noticeable that they are being developed to replace OCA and focus on alkaline phosphatase as a primary endpoint, or targeting the pruritus associated with the disease. The effects of antipruritic medications on disease progression are not known yet, so they are likely to be used as combination therapies.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

In terms of patient population, PSC is the slightly smaller population, but unlike PBC, there is currently no approved therapy. In general, UDCA helps to improve quality of life to some degree, but no benefit has yet been demonstrated for important endpoints such as transplant-free survival. The disease occurs in relapses and survival without liver transplantation is approximately 10-20 years.

Similar to PBC, several drugs with different mechanisms of action are in clinical development in PSC due to the high unmet medical need. The following table provides an overview of promising candidates.

Promising new treatment options in clinical research in PSC (Source: Author's Chart)

When looking at both tables, it is interesting to note that in some cases the same drug is investigated in both indications (Mirum (MIRM) with Volixibat; Genfit (GNFT) with Elafibranor). Other companies stopped development in one of the two indications, for example Gilead (GILD) with Celafexor.

In addition, it is noteworthy that many drugs have also been studied in NASH, a challenging disease with a much larger market potential. For example, before OCA was approved in PBC, Intercept (ICPT) originally expected peak sales of up to 3 billion in NASH. Genfit and Cymabay (CBAY) have also failed with their drugs in this indication.

The market potential in adult liver disease

At present, it is difficult to assess the market potential. In PBC, drugs target different aspects of the disease, while the treatment market for PSC is still virtually non-existent. In general, however, the market for new treatment options in adult cholestatic liver disease is very attractive due to the high medical need and the severity of the disease. Prevalence has increased significantly in recent years, for example, the number of cases in PBC increased by 80% between 2006 and 2014.

Estimates suggest that the market potential in PBC could reach $10.8 billion in 2026. This growth is partially driven by the introduction of new drugs which address the high unmet medical need. The volume for second-line drugs alone will grow to more than $1 billion by 2025. For example, Genfit anticipates potential peak sales of $515 million for Elafibranor in PBC as a second-line therapy. The indication PSC could also develop into an attractive market, with estimates that the market opportunity could exceed $10 billion. Compared to NASH, however, these market opportunities are peanuts. The NASH market is expected to reach a market size of $62.06 billion by 2031.

Market opportunity in adult cholestatic liver disease (Source: Genfit Company presentation)

Another approximation can be made based on current sales of PBC drugs. Patent protection for UDCA has expired, but Intercept generates annual sales of about $400 million with Ocalivia as a second-line therapy, despite the side effects.

Another approach allows an evaluation of the licensing agreement between Genfit and Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY). For the global rights to Elafibranor in PBC, Genfit will receive an upfront payment of $120 million, another $360 million may follow in milestone payments, and Genfit will receive royalties of up to 20%. Whether Elafibranor receives approval depends primarily on the Phase 3 results.

Albireo's candidate: The ASBT inhibitor A3907

Albireo aims to address the high unmet medical need in adult cholestatic liver disease with its own candidate A3907, which has the potential to be a game-changer. A phase 2 study is expected to start in the coming months. No target indication has yet been established for A3907. It is very possible that A3907 will be tested in multiple indications, as competitors are doing.

Especially in adult liver disease, it is important to find a balance between efficiency and diarrhea. For this reason, Albireo will not investigate an IBAT inhibitor such as Bylvay or Elobixibat. A3907 appears to be much more effective and flexible in dosing, with its unique mode of action to remove bile acids via both stool and urine. Compared to the competition, Albireo expects to be able to use higher dosages with fewer side effects.

Side effect profile of Volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor (Source: Clinicaltrials)

Assesing the available study results of IBAT inhibitors in adult liver disease, it is evident how common side effects, especially diarrhea, are. Mirum is investigating even higher doses in its current adult liver trials with Volixibat. In addition to the 20mg dose, another cohort is investigating the efficacy and safety of an 80mg dose. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has a similar side effect profile with its candidate Linerixibat, which could potentially limit treatment duration.

I strongly believe that A3907 has a good probability of success in both PBC and PSC and therefore studies will be initiated in these indications. Looking at the mechanism of action, A3907 should have at least the same efficacy as Linerixibat and Volixibat, with significantly lower side effects. In a best-case scenario and following approval, Albireo could take over an established field by marketing the "same" product with a significantly better safety profile.

Furthermore, I could well imagine that clinical trials of A3907 in NASH could be potentially successful. The study results of Elobixibat in NASH serve as a starting point for this conclusion. Although the primary endpoint was met, evaluation of the underwhelming secondary endpoints led to the decision to address this indication with more appropriate compounds.

Albireo will consider all available data to determine how to proceed with the clinical development of A3907. Ultimately, further development will be a question of risk and capital requirements. However, first, Albireo needs to find the right dosage for A3907.

In summary, A3907 is a drug with a unique and novel mode of action with blockbuster potential. Peak sales of over $1 billion seem possible, even considering only the utilization in PBC and PSC. The importance of treating pruritus is demonstrated by the realized annual list prices for Livmarli ($391.000) and Bylvay ($385.000) in pedriatic liver disease. Treatment of pruritus represents a significant, previously unaddressed improvement in patients' quality of life and thus represents an attractive market.

In my opinion, A3907 should be valued at over $100 million at this stage alone. I arrive at this valuation by discounting the conservative potential peak sales of $550 million at 15% and assuming and likelyhood of 10% for the approval in 2027. If the Phase 2 trial returns positive study results, A3907 can be valued at over $200 million dollars, using Genfit's deal with Ipsen as a benchmark.

A2342

A2342 is an NTCP inhibitor in clinical development for viral liver disease. IND enabling studies for A2342 were completed in 2021 and a Phase 1 trial anticipated to start in 2022.

A2342 is de-risked as it can be benchmarked against Hepcludex. Hepcludex is an approved product used to treat chronic hepatitis delta virus infections in adults. Hepcludex is administered via injections and was purchased by Gilead for more than $1 billion. Data to date are consistent with Hepcludex data, de-risking and suggesting that A2342 will work. In comparison to Hepcludex, A2342 can be administered orally which is a big advantage for patients.

As long as no human trials have been conducted for A2342, I do not want to attribute any value to this program. However, upon successful completion of a Phase 1 trial, this compound can easily be valued at more than $100 million.

For this valuation, I'm simplifying a few things. I just take the probability of approval of a phase 1 proven compound of about 10% and multiply that by the value for Hepcludex.

Summary

Albireo's financial situation has not changed, nor has my risk assessment. Albireo had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $250 million at the end of the year. There will be a more detailed insight into the financial situation with the publication of the next quarterly report. I will cover these metrics again in my next article.

In summary, Albireo has a very interesting and coherent pipeline. Albireo has demonstrated its ability to develop new compounds for indications with high unmet medical need based on its deep knowledge in liver disease. Both A3907 and A2342 are potential blockbusters that will secure Albireo's future beyond Odevixibat. Overall, Albireo is getting closer to its goal of becoming a relevant player in liver disease with each step of progress in the pipeline.

The management is confident in the early stage clinical pipeline and knows that its value is currently insufficiently reflected in the market capitalization of Albireo. Both programs will move into the next phase of clinical development this year, one step closer to enabling everyone to understand the true potential of the pipeline. In addition, Albireo's ability to leverage existing knowledge and develop new compounds for indications with high unmet medical need is not sufficiently appreciated.

Overall, I remain convinced that Albireo is undervalued. In better biotech times, the valuation of Albireo's assets could be backed by each individual pillar alone. For this reason, I remain bullish on Albireo.