Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) has seen its share price hit hard this past year. Now, looking from this new perspective, is the company that has become a verb, offering new investors a compelling enough opportunity at this lower price point?

The big question that remains outstanding is whether or not Zoom's revenue growth rates over the next twelve months will be strong enough to attract new investors to the stock.

For my part, I contend that paying 10x forward sales makes this highly free cash flow generative company interesting.

Be sure to check out the bull case with Ahan Vishi from Beating the Market. Topics discussed include:

Zoom's gross margins starting to expand.

Zoom is aggressively investing in R&D and investing in new revenue streams.

Zoom is making a ton of free cash flow, and the stock is priced at about 22x forward free cash flows.

Zoom's investment into phones is discussed at length.

Zoom versus Teams (MSFT).

Please keep in mind that Zoom's calendar year and fiscal year are misaligned. I'll only refer to its fiscal year.

Investment Sentiment Goes Out the Window

Data by YCharts

The past six months have been intense for most growth investors. Particularly hard hit has been Zoom, which has seen its share price slide 60% in the past six months alone.

For many investors, that's been so challenging and trying. In fact, anyone that has put capital to work by investing in Zoom at any point in the past 18 months is now holding a loss in their position.

For investors that are ''buy and hold'' at any price, this has clearly put a lot of stress and a significant amount of doubt has surfaced. For most investors, that's a reason to sell first and ask questions later. Shed the pain. Start afresh.

But what about new investors looking at the stock now? What about those new investors that don't have to bear the scars of seeing their shares dramatically sell-off?

Investing is all about perception. For the new investor, there's a markedly different prospect by looking to deploy capital at this point, compared to the investor that held on throughout 2021 and is now only hoping to break even at some point in the future.

Revenue Growth Rates Looking Ahead

Zoom revenue growth rates, **company guidance

The big question on everyone's mind is whether or not Zoom's fiscal 2023 will be able to sufficiently stabilize its revenue growth rates to make new investors coming to the stock compelled to invest here?

Indeed, this is the reality of the situation. Most investors have by now come to terms with the fact that as Zoom comes against the tough comps with the first half of 2022, it will report mediocre revenue growth rates.

Everyone pretty much agrees that Zoom pulled forward years of revenues into a very tight number of quarters.

The question that remains outstanding is whether or not there's enough near-term growth left in this company?

SA Premium tools

On the other hand, analysts following the company expect that Q1 2023 will report approximately 15% y/y revenue growth rates as Zoom comes up against the nearly 3x revenue growth rates in the same period a year ago.

If analysts are even vaguely right, and that Zoom will be able to post even some revenue growth against its Q1 2022 period, then the remainder of its fiscal year will be a breeze.

The Crown Jewel: Free Cash Flow Generation

As I remarked in my previous article, Zoom makes a ton of free cash flow.

Zoom Q3 2022 results

The problem though, as I remarked last time is that Zoom gets paid upfront for its subscriptions. What this means in practical terms is that as more and more users pay their subscriptions, Zoom's free cash flows will soar. And vice versa.

If we were to make the case that relative to the same period a year ago, the number of subscribers was to grow at a smaller rate, this would mean that its deferred revenues, the red arrow above, would diminish, and its growing free cash flow wouldn't look that attractive, the orange box above.

Zoom Q3 2022 results

Thus, everything boils down to this, will Zoom see a further sustainable increase in the number of customers adopting its platform, or will customers start to churn out at some point?

Consider the following, during fiscal Q3 2021, Zoom had free cash flow margins of 50%. Then, this time around during fiscal Q3 2022, its free cash flow margin was 36%.

Thus, Zoom is clearly highly free cash flow generative, with more than 30 cents of free cash flow for every dollar of revenues. But will all of its future free cash flow have to come from pricing increases?

These are difficult questions to know the answer to.

Next, let's discuss its valuation.

ZM Stock Valuation -- Becoming Interesting

Looking out to next year, Zoom is priced at 10x forward sales. The big problem here is that it's seriously difficult to have much conviction over the sustainability of its growth rates over the next few years.

On the one hand, we must keep in mind the fact that anyone that needs to use Zoom is already on Zoom.

There's also the fact that Zoom is not the only video conferencing platform. Alternatives include Teams (MSFT) and Google Meet (GOOG)(GOOGL), with Google Meet being totally free up to 60 mins.

The ease of use of the alternative platforms not to mention availability will in many cases diminish customers' appetite to pay a subscription for Zoom.

On the other hand, as discussed above, Zoom is a highly free cash flow generative company, which has free cash flow margins of approximately 35%.

Thus, whereas many asset-light companies are still hugely unprofitable, despite the promise of cash flows tomorrow, in the case of Zoom, it was oozing cash flows yesterday and will continue printing them today.

Realistically, it's difficult to find a suitable peer to compare against Zoom to illustrate that the business is attractively priced. For example, let's consider another ''COVID-winner'', such as DocuSign (DOCU) which has also meaningfully sold off lately.

That being said, despite being perceived as a ''Covid winner'' most estimates have DocuSign growing at mid-20s%, which is meaningfully faster than Zoom.

What's more, DocuSign is also being priced at 10x sales. So, does this mean that Zoom is a bargain at 10x sales? Or are there too many outstanding questions for anyone to get a strong conviction in this name?

The Bottom Line

For me, at this moment, this investment remains in my ''too hard pile''. I believe that right now, more so than in a long time, this is a buyer's market and that there are better investment opportunities elsewhere.