OPEC+'s Inability To Produce Is Becoming Evident
Summary
- OPEC+ will continue to underperform its quota.
- January OPEC + Russia crude exports fell month-over-month.
- Physical oil market is screaming tightness with spreads still moving higher.
- While it does feel like this is too good to be true, the reality is straightforward and harsh: We've had years of low oil prices and underinvestment in upstream production is real.
OPEC's monthly oil market report came out last month and in it came a "not so" shocking reality hit: OPEC+ is running out of room to increase production.
This should not be a surprise to anyone that's been reading our OMFs. Here's our last coverage on this. But as the year goes on, this data point will become more and more evident as OPEC+ underperforms quota expectations.
In the month of December, OPEC according to secondary sources saw only an increase of 166k b/d. But this is not a surprise as we saw it in the OPEC + Russia crude export data.
What's going to be more interesting is how the markets react when January data comes out to show that OPEC + Russia actually saw lower crude exports in January. Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait continue to push crude exports higher while outages elsewhere cancel the increase.
All the while this is happening, global oil inventories are actually trending flat to start the year...
It does make you start to wonder if the bullish tailwind we've been waiting for so long is finally here.
And last but not least, here's a great chart showing how OPEC + Russia has underperformed.
While it does feel like this is too good to be true, the reality is straightforward and harsh: we've had years of low oil prices and underinvestment in upstream production is real. As a result, the underperformance in OPEC+ should've been expected. But for us energy investing survivors, the rug has been pulled underneath our feet too many times, so while the data points are overwhelmingly positive, vigilance is still needed.
For now, the data is speaking louder than ever, and underperformance appears to be the norm forward.
