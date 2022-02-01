Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In the automotive retail space, one of the larger and more interesting prospects for investors to consider is a company called Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD). In recent years, management has succeeded in growing the company at a decent clip. Most recently, growth has been supercharged, driven by a mixture of strong demand for its products and services, as well as significant acquisitions the company has embarked on. With the goal of expanding to become a true industry giant by 2025, the company is truly ambitious and has the kind of track record you want to see if you are banking on the growth they are forecasting. But there is another element to this. And that is the that the fact that shares look, at worst, fairly valued. But more likely than not, if current trends persist, shares could be trading at levels that are considered quite cheap.

A disconnect

The last time I wrote about Lithia Motors was in an article published in December of 2020. In that article, I called the business a great firm and I said that shares were trading at what looked to be a fair price. Ultimately, I felt the quality of the business was greater than the price of the stock, resulting in a bullish or what would now be considered a buy, rating for the stock. Since then, however, the company has fallen short of expectations from a share price appreciation perspective. In fact, investors buying into the company on the day my article was published would have generated a loss of 2.9%. That compares to a gain achieved by the S&P 500 over the same window of time of 20.7%.

Based on this return disparity, investors would be forgiven for thinking that the fundamental performance achieved by Lithia Motors has been lackluster. But that couldn't be further from the truth. In 2020, for instance, the company ended up generating total revenue of $13.12 billion. That was 3.6% higher than the $12.67 billion it generated in 2019. Net profits for the company expanded from $271.5 million to $470.3 million. Operating cash flow ticked up modestly from $524.5 million to $542.2 million. And EBITDA increased from $596.2 million to $820.5 million.

But that kind of growth was only the start of things. High demand for vehicles, combined with supply chain issues, resulted in significant revenue expansion for the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year. During this window, for instance, total revenue for the company was $16.52 billion. That compares to the $9.18 billion generated in the first nine months of 2020. Growth was strong across all major categories the company reports. For instance, new vehicle retail revenue jumped by 78.1%, climbing from $4.62 billion to $8.24 billion. This came as the number of new vehicles sold increased by 65.1% and as pricing for them increased by 7.9%. An even stronger area for the company was the used vehicle retail category. Revenue here jumped by 81.2% from $2.89 billion to $5.24 billion. This was driven by a 51.8% increase in retail units sold and by 19.4% increase in pricing. Other smaller categories for the company also fared well. Finance and insurance revenue jumped by 87.9% from $407.2 million to $765 million. Service, body and parts revenue grew by 55.8% from $964.9 million to $1.50 billion.

It is worth noting that while the company did benefit from strong demand from an organic perspective, it also achieved strong performance thanks to continued acquisitions. The latest of these, announced in December of last year, was for three Ford (F) stores that will bring on a combined $425 million in annual revenue for the company. For the entirety of the company's 2021 fiscal year, acquisitions made by the firm added annualized revenue to its top line of nearly $7 billion. Of course, the company has used recent performance to justify increasing its share buyback program by a further $750 million, proving to investors that it can grow and return cash to shareholders at the same time. Long term, the company has some lofty goals. Due in part to the Driveway technology initiative the company has adopted, it hopes to expand annual revenue to $50 billion or more by the 2025 fiscal year and to increase earnings per share to over $50 during that same window of time.

With revenue having risen for the first nine months of 2021, profits also increased. During that window, net income for the company was $769 million. That dwarfed the $282.7 million generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow more than doubled, climbing from $800.6 million to $1.99 billion. And EBITDA increased from $554.5 million to $1.28 billion. Management did not offer any detailed guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. But by annualizing results experienced so far for that year, it would not be unreasonable to anticipate net profits of $1.28 billion, operating cash flow of $1.35 billion. And EBITDA of around $1.90 billion.

Taking these figures, we can effectively price the company. The price to earnings multiple of the business should be about 6.6. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 6.3, while the EV to EBITDA multiple of the firm should be 6.4. Of course, we should be very cognizant of the possibility that recent inflation in this market and recent high demand will not be around forever. It is difficult to know how the recent acquisitions would impact the company's value proposition should the market take a step back. But if we just assume that performance would revert back to 2020 levels, shares would probably be, at worst, fairly valued. I say this, because we would be dealing with a price to earnings multiple of 18, a price to operating cash flow multiple of 15.6, and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 14.8.

As part of my analysis, I also decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.8 to a high of 14.9. Using the 2021 figures, only two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was 2.5 to 7.7. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was 2.5 to 8.8. In both of these cases, four of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect if we used the 2021 estimates.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Lithia Motors 6.6 6.3 6.4 Penske Automotive Group (PAG) 7.5 4.8 6.1 Murphy USA (MUSA) 14.9 7.7 8.8 Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) 4.8 5.2 2.5 Group 1 Automotive (GPI) 5.5 2.5 4.9 AutoNation (AN) 7.4 5.4 6.0

Takeaway

At this moment, it looks to me as though Lithia Motors is doing quite well for itself. It is very unclear what the future holds for the company when you consider management's lofty ambitions. Even if that future does not come to pass, shares presently look to be rather cheap. And in the worst case, where we assume that financial performance reverts back to what we saw in the 2020 fiscal year, I would say that shares would be, at that point, more or less fairly valued. So at the end of the day, this enterprise appears to offer a favorable risk to reward ratio for long-term, value-oriented investors.