Jarretera/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Back on January 15th of 2018, I wrote an article titled "How far could Caterpillar Fall?". In many respects, that article was the true starting point of what would become a career teaching retail investors about stock investing and developing tools and strategies to help them achieve better investment returns. The main goal of that article was simply to warn investors about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) stock's likely downside so they at least had some idea of what was possible (and likely) to occur. I went on over the next month or two to warn about nine additional industrial stocks, all of which eventually declined as I had expected they would later that year.

Since I am a long-only investor with retail investors as my primary target audience, if I write a bearish article I always try to find some alternative investment that investors can put their money in while they wait for the price of the "target stock", in this case Caterpillar, to decline to safer levels. At which point, they can rotate back into the target stock if they still find the business attractive. My overall success rate for this strategy across all categories of stocks is about 80%, but for the industrial stocks I covered in 2018 (like Caterpillar) the success rate was 100%. The main points I want to make here are that the rotational strategy I'm going to suggest is easy to implement, long-only, low risk, and can be carried out by an average retail investor fairly easily.

There are two goals of the strategy. The first is to avoid medium-term downside risk. The second is to increase the number of shares one currently owns in the target stock by 20% to 30%, for free (minus taxes). So, if right now someone owned 100 Caterpillar shares, they will end up with 120 to 130 within, say, three years (though typically it happens faster than that, I like to give myself plenty of time for unexpected events that can occur) and the strategy won't cost any extra money. For dividend investors, this is the same as a 20-30% dividend increase within three years.

In this article, I will cover: the current macro cycle backdrop we are in, Caterpillar's categorization as a highly cyclical business, Caterpillar's historical price patterns, a good alternative to Caterpillar right now, and the expected share gains an investor could get from this strategy.

Macro Backdrop

The macro backdrop is very important for most cyclical industrial stocks. Because professional traders and investors understand industrial cyclicals better than retail investors, they are very attuned to the potential downside these stocks can have during a recession, or even during an industrial recession as we had around 2015. Because of this, pros are always trying to predict well in advance of one of these slowdowns, and they tend to sell stocks like Caterpillar before there are any signs of trouble in the fundamentals of the business. These traders are trying to time the top of the cycle. Sometimes they are correct, and sometimes they are a year or two early, and the stock rebounds after the initial dip. But eventually, typically within three years or so, traders predicting a downturn get it right and the economy slows down.

What are these economic cycles?

Economic Cycles Using the S&P 500 EPS (Fastgraphs.com (With annotations by Cory Cramer))

Above is a Fast Graph that shows the S&P 500 over the past 20 years and three recessions. The dark green shaded area in the graph are earnings per share from S&P 500 stocks. Notice that some years (typically recession years), earnings growth is negative. And also notice that it typically recovers within a couple of years and then continues to grow after that until the next downturn or recession occurs. These up and down fluctuations form an earnings cycle. Typically there are four stages to this cycle (with many variations of the stages, and no clear-cut beginning and end of one stage into the next, with the exception of recessions, which are assigned official beginnings and endings after the fact). There is the Early Stage, which is typically what we see right after earnings bottom during a recession, Mid-Cycle which often sees steady, but slow earnings growth, and Late Cycle which typically precedes the last stage, which is a Recession. The one caveat I added in this graph was the 2015 "Industrial Recession", which we can see S&P 500 earnings fell a modest -1%, mostly due to the oil price decline, and this caused part of the economy to fall into a recession, but not the entire economy.

I judge that we are currently in the early stages of the Late Cycle. This stage is usually characterized by the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy, high asset prices, and relatively low unemployment rates. We certainly have high asset prices and low unemployment rates, however, if the Fed is only tightening slowly, as they started to do in 2015, then it can take two or three years to move from Mid-Cycle to Late Cycle which is what happened back then. Now the Fed appears to want to tighten faster, and the government, so far, is on track to withdraw financial support from the economy as well. If both of these actions stay on track, then I think we will have a shortened Late Cycle period, and probably have some sort of recession in 2023.

There are two counter-cyclical things that could occur, though, that might stretch out the Late Cycle period. First, the Fed or the Federal government could change their mind later this year regarding tightening, or they could continue stimulus. Secondly, we could see parts of the service economy that have been suppressed because of COVID fully reopen. Some combination of these two factors could potentially extend the Late Cycle into 2023. So, I'm not making an all-or-nothing call here, but the odds right now are that when it comes to the stock market, the Fed and government will likely act too late to save highly cyclical stocks, if they decide to act at all.

It's within this Late Cycle backdrop I think Catapillar stock is in a dangerous position.

Caterpillar's Highly Cyclical Business

fast graphs.com (With annotations by Cory Cramer)

Above is a graph of Caterpillar's earnings from the past twenty years. Notice how much more CAT's EPS growth declines during recessions compared to the S&P 500 index's average. These deep declines and eventual recoveries are what make CAT a highly cyclical stock. The fact that, over time, CAT tends to have higher earnings peaks and earnings tend to recover in a timely manner makes it a "high-quality" cyclical stock, and one I would consider buying if the price was low enough. So, there is nothing "wrong" with CAT's business. It's just that it is currently priced too high to have a high probability of achieving above-average returns over the medium term for investors. And this makes CAT's stock, along with its earnings, highly cyclical as well.

CAT's Historical Price Patterns

When I am dealing with businesses that have highly cyclical earnings I don't use a traditional fundamental analysis. Instead, I use long-term historical price analysis (along with a series of impairment tests, if I am considering buying the stock). Since this is an article about potentially selling a stock instead of buying it, I'm not going to get into the buying parameters in this article, and will only focus on the historical price patterns.

What I usually want to know is how deeply the price has fallen off its highs during past downcycles, and how long it has taken for the stock to recover its previous high price. This gives both an idea of how much of a drawdown an investor might suffer, and also how long it might take before we see higher prices again. Note that, even a person who plans to buy and hold the stock forever can make use of this information because knowing that these sorts of price declines are "normal" might give them more confidence to stay in the stock when things look the worst near the bottom of the cycle.

Data by YCharts

Above is a very long-term chart of all of CAT's price drawdowns since 1973. I think this chart uses monthly data, so the declines all look a little shallower than they actually were. Because of that, I'm going to share more detailed drawdown charts of the declines since the late 1990s in order to help establish a historical pattern.

Data by YCharts

The first chart starts in 1997 and runs through the 2000 bottom. There are three important patterns here worth noting. The first is simply how far the stock price fell off its highs before bottoming, which was about -55%. The second is that the initial decline actually started in 1997. This was the market anticipating the top of the cycle and selling off CAT's stock.

Data by YCharts

The Fed's target rate rose in early 1997, signaling that we might be going into late-cycle conditions at the time. Soon after, CAT's price began to fall in anticipation of that. However, a series of financial crises in 1998 caused the Fed to lower rates. That provided an addition one or two years for the 1990s bull market and it caused traders who were anticipating an end to the upcycle in 1997 to reverse course and that caused CAT's price to recover and make one last peak in 1999, before the Fed started raising rates again, this time sending CAT's stock into a full downcycle.

In this case, Fed policy was likely what most traders were using as their guide. They ended up being early in 1997 and 1998, but they were almost a full year ahead of the ultimate market top in 2000 when they started selling CAT's stock off in early 1999.

Data by YCharts

Above is the 2008/9 downcycle. This time CAT's stock price fell about -75%. But also notice we see a similar pattern in the lead up to the "real" decline. CAT's price started falling well before the actual recession (again, about a year before). And, once again, it would fully recover the next year to briefly make new highs. From mid-2007 onward CAT's stock price would start to decline, while at the same time people were completely unaware that just a few months later we would have late 2007 officially declared as when the recession started. CAT stock anticipated this well in advance even as the wider market went on to make new highs and we were told the housing crisis was contained.

Data by YCharts

CAT's next downcycle would come with the "Industrial Recession" that reached its trough in 2015 and the beginning of 2016. It was caused by a boom/bust cycle in shale oil. Even in the mini-downcycle, we see a pattern where CAT sold off early, tried to make a recovery, and then had the full, nearly -50% decline.

Data by YCharts

And lastly, we have the most recent downcycle, which started in January 2018, when I first warned investors about CAT's stock, to March 2020 when massive government intervention put a bottom in for the stock after it was down -46%. (One more day of declines and I likely would have been a buyer down -50%.) This downcycle was cut short because of the stimulus, however, given that we will likely have a split government in 2023 and a lame-duck president, I would not expect the next cycle to be cut short before CAT makes a typical decline of -50% to -75% off its highs.

Data by YCharts

Right now, we see the stock is already -17% off its highs, and recently failed to make a recovery. If we get more stimulus this year or the Fed lightens up its actions, then maybe CAT has time to fully come back before the end of this cycle. But I think the odds of that happening are only about 20%. There is a very high probability CAT's stock price falls another -30% from here within the next 1-3 years.

Simple Strategy To Deal With This

While I wasn't an owner of CAT this cycle I had many other cyclical stocks that I have recently taken profits in, and rotated the money into what I call my "default position". The default position is where I put money while I'm waiting for new opportunities in the market. In practice, I don't really care whether I end up reinvesting in the exact same stock that I sold or not (usually I don't). I take whatever the market gives me at the time. But when I write these articles, I usually keep the focus on the "target stock" since most of the readers have already done enough work on the stock to feel comfortable owning it and they might feel less comfortable about other individual stock ideas.

It's a difficult market to find places to put cash that aren't pretty expensive already. In 2018, I suggested Invesco's S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). In the chart below you can see the performance difference and the gigantic spread that opened up between the two positions.

Data by YCharts

It's this huge spread that allows investors to buy additional shares without paying any extra money. At one point SPLV was up 25% and CAT was down -25%. That would have allowed an investor who initially sold 100 shares of CAT, but buy 166 shares 18 months later, for a 66% increase in their position, without paying any extra money.

Since CAT is already well off its highs, and most other potential investments are pretty expensive as well, I think a person would have better odds aiming for a pretty dependable 20-30% free share gain this cycle. (One could always aim for more, but then the probabilities of success begin to drop.)

My suggestion as a default position this time around is some sort of 60/40 proxy ETF. Most brokerages have some specifically for their clients, but iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) can be traded by anyone and that is the default position I have been using this cycle (currently I have about a 15% portfolio allocation to it). AOR has a price history going back to 2007 or so, so in the graph below I have used Vanguard's Balanced Index mutual fund VBINX as a 60/40 proxy because it has data going back to the mid-1990s. I expect all of these 60/40 proxies to perform similarly.

Data by YCharts

Above is a drawdown chart of Caterpillar vs VBINX since 1995. The gaps that you see form between the orange line and the purple line are the opportunities to gain free shares using this rotational strategy. You can clearly see that during every single downturn, at some point, there was an opportunity for big share gains. We already see a gap opening up this year, with CAT's price falling at double or triple the rate of a 60/40.

Data by YCharts

Above is the same drawdown comparison using AOR since 2011.

So, if I owned CAT right now I would sell it and buy AOR until the opportunity comes along to buy CAT stock back and own 20-30% more shares for free.

Conclusion

Cyclical stocks can be very difficult to own. Their businesses are inherently more dangerous and their stock prices are more volatile than a similar quality business that is less cyclical. But investors who understand these cycles can often capitalize on this cyclicality. One good entry near the bottom and exit after a 100% gain, and an investor can lock in profits they might have otherwise had to wait years and years to achieve. This has been my specialty for the past five years on Seeking Alpha, and now into my 4th year at the Cyclical Investor's Club. The 2020 recession, was particularly dangerous for cyclical stocks. As a result of that danger, I only bought a few highly cyclical stocks in 2020, and I mostly spent my time warning investors about their dangers. I think if we do have a recession or bear market within the next couple of years, this time around we might see more opportunities in high-quality cyclicals than we see in more stable-earning stocks. But before we get to the stage where we are buyers of these stocks, we need to avoid as much of the likely drawdown as we can. Then after the prices are well off their highs, we can come in and make our investments.