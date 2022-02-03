Alexey_Lesik/iStock via Getty Images

Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK) CEO John Wobensmith joined Value Investor's Edge Live on Jan. 12, 2022, to discuss the dry bulk shipping markets and company prospects for 2022. GNK has spent the past few years renewing the fleet and rapidly deleveraging the balance sheet to prepare for a new dividend policy of near-100% free cash flow payouts. The dividends will be variable, and will depend on underlying market conditions, but I'm bullish on the company structure and I believe the valuations are attractive at this juncture.

This interview and discussion of the underlying dry bulk markets is relevant for anyone with dry bulk shipping interests or investments, including firms such as 2020 Bulkers (Oslo: 2020), Diana Shipping (DSX), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), EuroDry (EDRY), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), Navios Partners (NMM), Pangaea Logistics (PANL), Safe Bulkers (SB), Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK).

Topics Covered

(1:45) Current market balance and setup for dry bulk?

Current market balance and setup for dry bulk? (6:30) China dynamics in 2022: potential headwind?

China dynamics in 2022: potential headwind? (11:00) How long would it take to order new dry bulk vessels?

How long would it take to order new dry bulk vessels? (14:15) Impact of EEXI to GNK and overall market?

Impact of EEXI to GNK and overall market? (19:00) Discussion of dividend policy: reserve amount?

Discussion of dividend policy: reserve amount? (23:00) How will repurchases factor into capital allocation?

How will repurchases factor into capital allocation? (26:30) Why does Genco trade at a significant discount to peers?

Why does Genco trade at a significant discount to peers? (30:15) What if the high dividend fails to improve valuations?

What if the high dividend fails to improve valuations? (32:00) Growth if GNK trades at a premium to NAV?

Growth if GNK trades at a premium to NAV? (34:00) Largest risk factors in the current dry bulk market?

Largest risk factors in the current dry bulk market? (37:45) Why invest in Genco versus other dry bulk names?

Full Transcript

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon, if you're joining us from Europe. We're recording on the morning of 12 January, 2022 about 11am Eastern Time.

We are hosting Genco Shipping. CEO, John Wobensmith, is here to talk about the dry bulk markets and specifically what Genco Shipping is planning for 2022 in terms of their capital allocation.

As a reminder, nothing on the call today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form. I do have a long position in Genco Shipping, (GNK). We're recording on the morning of the 12th of January.

John, welcome. Good morning, thanks for joining us today.

John Wobensmith: Yes, thanks for having me, J. I really appreciate it.

JM: Yes, it's always good to talk about the dry bulk markets with you and get the latest viewpoints and what you're seeing from your perspective. So with that, let's start real big picture. What's the current market balance for dry bulk? What are you seeing right now? Because I know last summer, the rates were very, very strong, very stable. And then we had this weird spike and plummet into the fall, what's going on out there?

JW: Yes, so I think overall, I think, the real key point here is that the market still remains very tight from a supply and demand perspective. And what I mean by that is any little incremental move up in demand immediately has an effect on rates. So it's a very positive position. This supply and demand imbalance really started to develop in the latter part of 2020. We saw it all last year, and we're continuing that tight balance into this year.

But I think just in looking at the very short term, we're very clearly in a seasonal softer period for dry bulk. We're seeing lower iron ore volumes out of both Brazil and Australia, due to weather issues, weather again seasonal rainfall issues in Brazil, as well as this is typically the time where scheduled maintenance is done in production facilities in Brazil and Australia.

There was definitely also a front-ended loaded nature of new building orders. So orders that may have been delivered or scheduled to be delivered in November and December sometimes get pushed into the first quarter to get that newer build date. But I will tell you, this is far lesser than anything we've seen in previous years.

And then we've also had the timing of the Lunar New Year, the Beijing Olympics. I think it's fairly conventional wisdom that the Chinese government is interested in fairly clear skies going into the Olympics. And one of the ways to do that is to keep steel production tamped down a little bit. Though we expect all that to reverse itself once we get past the Olympics, and we've actually already started to see -- we can talk about this a little further.

We've already started to see Chinese steel production recover. Utilization rates have gone from, I think we hit a low of about 73%, maybe a month and a half ago and now we're closer to 80%. So we had started to see some of that recovery. But I believe that the larger move will be post Olympics.

The other thing I would tell you is yes, rates have come down significantly from where we were but the reality is, cape rates are somewhere around $17,000, $18,000 a day, the Supramax market is around $21,000. You go back to this time, first quarter of 2021, the Supramax is half this level. So while they've come down, they're still healthy levels in terms of generating positive cash flows after debt service for the industry.

And then the only other thing I would say is, again, short term, there's the Indonesian coal export ban that's weighing a little bit on minor bulk earnings in the Pacific. But it seems that there is going to be a resolution of that pretty quickly. So again, I look at that as very short term. I think, overall, what it shows you is just how tight the energy markets are in general around the world. And so for the medium term, I think it bodes very well for dry bulk shipping, who were obviously moving thermal coal as part of one of its commodities.

So I think that's probably a fairly good summary. I just have to go back to the fact that we are in a situation we have been since really the latter part of 2020, where there is a tight market balance between supply of ships and demand. So just a little bit of movement, incremental demand growth, and rates recover. But I think just overall, we're in a seasonal soft point, which we see every year in the first quarter.

JM: Yes, thanks, John. That was a really good rundown. I agree with you that we are definitely -- obviously I mean, you can look at the calendar, you can look at historical trends. We're in the softest part of the year, between here and early March. So even the capesize rates we see today, anything above $15,000 is a pretty good rate for this time of year. So it is good to keep that perspective.

Look, there's been a lot of focus on China, the property sector issues with Evergrande, the environmental rules, they had the recent energy crisis, you mentioned, the Indonesia temporary ban. We also had the Australia tensions with China. There's been a lot of stuff going on with China, especially in the last few months. Do you think they're going to still be kind of a headwind or a challenge in 2022? Or do you think China changes into more of a positive? How do you think about that?

JW: Well, I mean, that’s again, let’s perspective on this for a second. Going back to 2020, which really turned out to be a year, particularly again in the second half, where China led the global economy out of COVID related lows, certainly in dry bulk, and freight rates. Whereas as they got into 2021 they were pretty upfront that they wanted to keep steel production flat 2021 over 2020, and we saw a lot of the steel production front end loaded. And we also saw less accommodative monetary and fiscal policies in China's, which I think all that considered if you think about it, again, just shows you how tight the supply and demand balance was in 2021 for dry bulk shipping. And again, I don't think that's changed in 2022.

So as we look at this year, we are positive on China, we believe, and we've already seen beginnings of a looser monetary and fiscal policy, they have reiterated that they are targeting 5% growth and that they they've also said they're shifting to more accommodative policies in order to support that growth level. So I think that overall there there's a lot of what I would call noise around the Evergrande situation, but it does seem that the Chinese government is navigating that well, allowing it to unwind to some degree, but also being supportive of real estate in general and more importantly infrastructure building.

There's no doubt that China will always be a large part of the story, in terms of dry bulk shipping. And as again, as we look at it, and we look at what Chinese steel production doing right now, which is a major part because obviously China is the largest importer of iron ore, which is the largest commodity on our ships, we ship about 40% to 45% of our cargoes are iron ore related by rates.

So if we look at it, again we're approaching 80% on steel utilization from a low of 73%, a month and a half ago, the steel inventories remain near three year lows. So I do expect them to build some degree in Q1, which again is normal and it's seasonal. And as we get into peak construction season, beginning in the second quarter steel prices, they've been pretty resilient. They're certainly off their highs, but they're still well above 2020 levels and pretty similar to where they were in the early part of 2021.

So a long answer, but I am still positive on China, the company is still positive on China. And if you look at Brazilian iron ore, there is guidance that shows, again, increase supply that will be coming out of Brazil for 2022, which is a long haul trade, lot of leverage on that trade route. And we do expect to continue to see growth out of Australia as well so that the sheer volume of iron ore should be higher this year, then what we saw last year, and continuing on into 2023, which should bode well for freight rates in general.

JM: Yes, thanks, John, a good rundown of the China situation there. It's going to be a wild card. I mean, I know you're optimistic and I would imagine I'm fairly optimistic myself. But it is a wild card. The supply side, although I mean it's fixed. I mean, 2022 is very low deliveries, 2023 is very low deliveries, 2024, not much there.

So the supply side looks so great for the next couple of years. But the fear, of course, is always that ship owners collectively are going to screw it up. They're going to get out there, they're going to order new ships, and they're going to clog up that order book. If a firm such as yourself wanted to go out there and buy new builds today, how long does it take for these to be delivered? I mean, I would imagine it's different if you're ordering a smaller handy max versus a cape size. But what sort of delivery windows are you seeing at this point?

JW: Really, you're seeing 2024. That's the timeframe right now to get a slot at a solid yard in order to take delivery. Not much has changed the container ship companies have done a tremendous amount of ordering over the last 12, almost 18 months, and it filled up a lot of the slots that would have been available if dry bulk owners had decided to order so that that's been very helpful to the dry bulk industry. Every time I run into a CEO and a containership company, I always thank them for helping us out with that aspect of it.

But if you look at some of the other factors, I think the environmental factors are keeping a ceiling on new building orders, I think it's still somewhat up in the air what fuels will be used going forward as we approach 2030 and ultimately get to hopefully a net carbon zero position of 2050. We're spending a lot of time on studying ammonia type fuels, and that is going to require new ships. So I think it's difficult to get your head around ordering a new ship today that is fueled by conventional fuel, when that useful life may not be 20 years or 25 years anymore. So I think that uncertainty is also creating a ceiling on new builds.

You're absolutely correct that as we look at 2022 2023 and even 2024 at this point, the order book is very low. And so I go back to with such a low supplied backdrop. We just don't need that much incremental demand growth, to continue building on what we've seen over the last 18 months in dry bulk shipping, which I think is, again, to me that's the real headline. Because as you know, J, you've said it correctly, ship owners do always have a way of overwatering and shooting themselves in the foot and hurting the market. And unfortunately, those supply situations, they don't go away overnight. They're drawn out.

So we're now in an environment where you've got real visibility for at least the next two years, possibly even three years of a very low order book where you just don't leave much demand wrote to again to continue building on what we've seen over the last 18 months.

JM: Yes, thanks John. That’s a good rundown. You mentioned the order books are filled, but not with bulkers. Right, they're filled with containers, there's LNG vessels in there, we've seen some talks about car carriers, not a lot of bulkers yet and if they wanted to order bulkers, so maybe early 24 is the earliest.

You also mentioned kind of the uncertainty about new fuel technologies. I also want to talk about other regulations. So one of those is EEXI, the European carbon initiatives, which are emissions initiative, which kicks in next January, just a year away. Can you talk a little bit about how that's going to impact Genco's fleet and also a little bit about how it's going to impact the dry bulk markets?

JW: Yes, so, dry bulk markets in general, I believe that it will force the fleet to slow down to some degree. And what that will mean is more fuel efficiency, obviously, which will be forced the Because of the regulations, and when the fleet starts to slow down, freight rates generally move up. Because it takes longer to get from point A to point B and ships are out of the market for a longer period of time.

When we look at Genco, there are really two aspects that are coming, as you said in January 2023. The first is, as you mentioned, EEXI, that's actually it's a one-time challenge that's measured in 2023. It's a little more technical in nature, than the second part of this, which is a carbon intensity index CII, which is more operational. So Genco will be installing ETLs to limit the RPM of the engine to make sure that we are in a good spot for EEXI. But then there's also CII, which, as I mentioned, is the carbon intensity index and that is something that is measured continuously going forward starting in January of next year.

So, our goal right now is obviously to make our existing fleet as fuel efficient as possible. If you look at what we've been doing, we have been selling our older, less fuel efficient vessels, and redeploying that capital into much more fuel efficient vessels to continue to grow the fleet. Existing fleet, we will spend about $14 million this year as an investment as we look at maximizing the use of our dry docking. So we'll be putting on energy saving devices such as high performance paint systems and having much longer life than what's been used in the past.

The other thing is we're outfitting the entire fleet from an electronic data management standpoint, to real time manage, how much fuel we are burning at any given time. And we can set parameters so we can maximize the efficiency of that ship while it's underway. The pretty cool thing about this J is that we're spending this money, but it's really a win-win. Because yes, we are making sure that we are fitting within the new regulations going forward. But there's a payback on this because we will be burning less fuel.

So the payback is anywhere from one and a half to two years on this investment. And then you're in good shape going forward because fuel is the most it's the largest expense of us. So every dollar that we save on fuel drops directly down to the bottom line. So again, I've said this many times, but I really view it as a win-win for Genco on this going forward.

The other thing I will mention J is, Genco was honored to be ranked number one out of 52 publicly traded companies, across the board, tankers, gas containers, and dry bulk by Weber. Looking at corporate governance, carbon footprints, and we'll see where we come out in 2022. But that was quite an honor that we had for 2021.

JM: Well, congrats on that, John. And now of course your next goal needs to be number one total return from shipping stocks in 2022. That'll be your challenge.

JW: I couldn't agree more. I couldn't agree more. J.

JM: John, I want to talk about your dividend policy, because it's very interesting. You're basically shifting to a near full payout policy starting next year. So not this initial quarter that you're going to report here in a couple of weeks. That's kind of the last legacy slash transition payout as it were correct. There's a big debt repayment you have to make, but then going forward, right, Q1 '22 onwards, a near full payout policy.

There is a cash reserve component, you mentioned it's going to be used for debt amortization or anything else. I want to delve into that a little bit, because that's kind of the uncertainty. I don't want to call it a black box. But that's kind of the X factor, of how many dividends you pay out. So how do we think about that is, is that a 10.7 5 million or 11 million give or take? Is that a reasonable number to kind of put in there as a placeholder going forward?

JW: Yes, so let me just take one again, one little one little step back, this value strategy that that we announced back in April of last year 2021. We focus on three items. So the high dividend payout model, continuing to delever the balance sheet in a very major way to get down to ultimately down to left of zero but Also making sure that we have the ability to grow when it is the right time.

So, as we look at fourth quarter earnings, so that that is actually this coming quarter will be the first quarter that we are utilizing that value strategy to have a high dividend payout. Now, you are correct in that we have said we are going to pay down our debt to $246 million by December 31. We also put into place a reserve, as you said of $10.75 million. So that is that is based on continued repayment of $35 million a year on debt for 2022. And that is something that we talked about on our earnings call last time around.

So, yes, so I think the 10.75 is certainly a good number for fourth quarter. And if you look at the guidance that we gave for 2022, based on that $35 million, and continued debt repayment for the year in total, that would equate to that $10.75 million. Nearly I would say is, at first glance, it may sound a lot a little convoluted, but it's actually a very simple formula.

The only thing that investors or analysts will need to take a view on will be revenues, because in advance of each quarter, we're giving the market, our operating expenses per day for the following quarter, our G&A expenses per day for the following quarter, our debt repayments, the reserve we’re actually giving it a quarter ahead of time. Whereas if you recall, most companies don't give you the reserve until you're actually in the quarter. So we're giving it a quarter ahead of time.

And then on the revenue side, we put out usually anywhere from 50% to 65% of our forward fixtures. So the stub, whatever that is 30% 35%, that's what investors will have to take a view on, which is not a lot. So the whole idea of this is to put a lot of transparency on the dividend, going into the next quarter, and then obviously our ideas in our thoughts on how much debt we want to we were paying in general over the next few quarters.

JM: Yes, thanks, John, I appreciate you boiling that down. Because you're right, you do provide a slide I'm looking at it right now in your Q3, and it's fairly straightforward. I guess the only concern would be, hey, how much is that reserve? But as you just told me, look, we're going to tell you in advance every quarter, so there's no surprises.

Those are going to be I mean, it's going to depend on rates, obviously, John, but those look to be some massive dividends. I mean, if we have rates like we did in 2021, which I would say is a semi bullish semi strong year, those are going to be huge dividends. How do repurchases factor in there? Are they included? Or is that totally different? Is that another discussion?

JW: Well, I wouldn't say it's another discussion. Again, I'll go back to the reserve. So the reserve being set up was purposely done so that there would be a lot of flexibility on how those monies could be use. And what I mean by that is, that reserve can be used for fleet renewal, that reserve could be used to maybe smooth out a dividend from quarter to quarter, because we all know every once in a while there's maybe there is a demand shock that's very short lived and we can take a view on that and we say, well, you know what, we maybe want to smooth this out a little bit using the reserve. Or we can also use that reserve for share repurchases. As we look at things going forward, if we think that makes sense.

So there is quite a bit of room to do that. There's also obviously we have a $300 million revolving credit facility that we can also use for growth. So the whole concept of this J was not only setting up a bulletproof company that could sustainably pay dividends throughout the entire cycle, which by the way, no other job or company has ever done. But also have a tremendous amount of flexibility to grow through share repurchases and again, just go back to paying out the dividends.

JM: Yes, I'm seeing that, John. It makes sense. It sounds like an attractive structure. I mean, I know there was a specific tanker company in the past I won't name, but it rhymes with a rat. And it happened to be a very highly valued tanker stock, and it was because of these dividends. So hopefully, John, hopefully it'll work for you hopefully Genco will trade at massive valuations because of dividend investors flocking in by the droves. We'll wait to see that.

JW: J again, I -- so without talking specifically about companies, the most important thing in my mind with this structure, is doing what we say we're going to do. So we have laid out the strategy, we have obviously had a lot of patience, because we laid this out in April. And we've done a lot of work in 2021 to really delever.

So some companies had delever but it's purely on the back of values moving up, we have actually paid off 45% of our debt. If you go to that target number of 246, that's a tremendous amount of deleveraging. And I think some of the mistakes that have been made in the past, is companies have deviated from the strategy that they put out. And this management team and our board are very set on the value strategy and sticking to it.

JM: Yes, John, I hear that and it sounds like a reasonable policy. John, we talk, I mean, it's going to be there's going to be solid dividends if the market is good, even if the markets decent, there's going to be a good payout. You're right, your leverage is very, very low. It depends, of course, how you measure that if it's asset to asset or on a fleet basis if it's net debt versus gross debt. But I mean, on a net debt basis, I have you below 20% leverage, which is phenomenal.

I have a screen popped up, I just put it in our chat with our members that you can look at it. But Genco trades on both price to NAV, but also enterprise value to gross asset value, which is, I think, a superior way to look at valuations.

Genco trades among the cheapest in the entire market in dry bulk sector. I mean, there's companies out there that have opaque or no dividend policies, there's companies that have less attractive or less transparent dividend policies, and they trade higher than Genco. What do you think going on there John? Do you think it's a market just kind of waiting to see the first actual real payout? Or do you think there's something else going on?

JW: So if you go back, and you look at how we were trading, amongst the dry bulk peers, because and that's sort of what I focus on, on an NAV basis. And then I agree with you from an enterprise value basis, current asset value basis that is definitely a fair way to look at it as well. But if you go back through July, you'll see we were at the very near the top, from a TSR standpoint. After July that broke down. And my view on that is that when most of our peers initiated their large dividend policies in the third quarter, and even in the second quarter in some cases. And I think that's been a big driver.

So as I, again, as I look forward, I believe that once was this value proposition is fully in place. And again, we're starting it basis fourth quarter earnings, I believe that gap will be closed. And I'm obviously optimistic that not only will the gap be close that we will be trading better. So yes, I think I agree with you, J, I actually think it's the dividends. We've gone back and we've looked at this. And we've looked at 15 years of data, public shipping companies across all sectors. And there's no doubt that dividend paying companies trade at a higher valuation, than non-dividend paying companies.

And if we go back, and we look at Genco, and specifically, we looked at it from all the way back to 2006, to the 2008 period, it took four quarters of double digit yields to eventually get into the single digits, meaning it took four quarters to season before you really got that yield where we believe it should be trading. So I think there's, I think, I'm pretty excited, actually about what hopefully is coming, but I do think dividends are a big part of it. And we'll see as we get into next year.

JM: Yes, we certainly hope so John, and I haven't done the same research or ran a regression, specifically on dividends versus share price performance. But I do remember of course, in the past, some of the stocks with the highest valuations tended to be the ones with the largest dividends. This time around, you're doing it in a responsible manner, it's a variable dividend. It's from a position of low leverage. I think in the past the companies were doing these fixed dividends and they were from a position of high leverage. So it was just structurally unsustainable.

What you're doing now is the opposite of that, it's a variable dividend with a low financial leverage. So hopefully, that'll be the secret code John, we hope so. I guess my only question or follow-up or pushback is like, what if it doesn't work? What if you're paying these huge dividends next year, and we get to like late 2022, and you've paid out, I don't know, $4 $3 $4 per share in dividends, which is massive. I mean, if that happens, like, wow, I'm not going to be complaining as a shareholder.

But what if all that happens, and you still trade at this huge discount to NAV? Is there a lever there to pull for repurchases? Or is the sole focus here, just on really this dividend policy?

JW: Listen, again, J, I go back to the reserve. That reserve can be used for share repurchases, we not only look at this, you know, every quarter, but you can tell, obviously, from some of the math and some of the data that I that I just gave you a few minutes ago, this is something front and center for the management team all the time, we're always looking at how these things are trading and what we can do.

So, no, I think if share repurchases make sense from a capital allocation strategy, we will have the ability to do that. But, again, I think right now it's focusing on, obviously, we're already in the 2022, we'll get into more detail about this on the earnings call, but focusing on the target of $246 million of debt at the end of the year, and getting that dividend, that value strategy fully executed. And then going forward, we have a lot of tools in our belt to manage this company, and give hopefully, the best total shareholder returns for people.

JM: Yes, excellent. What about on the other side of the coin? What if this dividend policy goes forward? And it I mean, it blows the valuations out off the roof? And you're trading at 150% NAV. What are some of the things you can do there? Are you open to the idea of having some sort of an ATM or doing some sort of structural roll ups of other dry bulk firms? Or what are some of the things that folks could look forward to from a growth perspective?

JW: Look, I think the goal is to trade at a significant premium to NAV that is part of the goal of the value strategy. So that you can use your currency to do further M&A, even two, three, four vessel acquisitions. The idea is to be selling equity at a good premium above NAV and redeploying that capital at NAV, that is the in our mind the end goal.

And again, I think once it seasons, I believe we'll be in that position. The other thing I'll tell you, J, is, I keep going back to this a little bit, but not only trading at a premium to NAV but having such a large revolver in place. So that somewhere down the road, I don't know, is it 25, is it 26, is it 27? I don't know. But there will be volatility, normal cyclicality in this market. And you want to have the low leverage and the ability to go take advantage of that and build the company to the next move. And that's what we put in place.

JM: Yes, certainly, repurchasing shares below 80%, 90% NAV, buying assets at 100% NAV and issuing shares above, I don't know, 130%, 140%, 150% NAV, I mean, it's the recipe to literally creating value. So hopefully, that's what the market will give you, John, hopefully, I'll have an opportunity to do a little bit of everything. I mean, that would be a beautiful year, or set of years. I mean, if you could do some of everything.

You repurchase when the stock is weak, you add some ships, when the stock strong, you can maybe raise some equity when the stock is really strong. That's what we'll hope for. We'll see what happens. What keeps you up at night in terms of the dry bulk market? Look, we talked at the start, you're very structurally bullish, I am as well or I would be long in any dry book stocks. But let's talk about the negatives. It's easy to gloss those over. What concerns you about 2022 and maybe 2023?

JW: So, if I go back to what kept me up during 2015 and 2016, it was the supply side, which was in a very bad or an unfortunate situation where there are a lot of new buildings that were still to come. That is completely off the table right now at least for the next again two, two and a half years in terms of the visibility that we can see. So then I have to go to China. It is the largest and most obvious I wouldn't say keeps me up at night. But it is something that we watch extremely closely. We try to get as much information as we can, which as at times, is not the easiest when we're talking about China.

But we go back and we pay a lot of attention of what is coming out of these government numerals and what is being said. And as we look at 2022, we do believe accommodative monetary and fiscal policy is coming back in China, where it was moving in the opposite direction for last year, which, interestingly enough, last year was a fantastic year for dry bulk shipping, even in a period where the Chinese government was being more restrictive from a policy standpoint.

So I look at the 5% GDP target that the Chinese government seemed to be very focused on, I look at the fact that steel production, in our mind will be allowed to get back up into the low 90% on it from a utilization standpoint. But that's our focus J, it's the demand side, it's China. And then as we get into the rest of the world, we not only have cape size, but we have our mid-size vessels, which are very focused on global GDP growth. And as I look at that, the grain trades look to be doing very well, funny enough, I've never really talked about the US as being any sort of driver on dry bulk shipping, but it does look like cement imports are going to increase as we get into next year, and certainly into 2023, because of the infrastructure build that was put in place a few months ago.

And I look at steel production in general in the rest of the world, whether it's Europe or India, even in Vietnam, that will be moving up. And then finally, from an energy standpoint, I think, because of the shortages, there's going to be a lot of desire to move energy assets around. So all of that, I think, is very positive. So I wouldn't say there's something that is necessarily keeping me up. But we certainly know where to be focusing and watching closely.

JM: Thanks, John. It's good to be able to focus on really just one side of the market, which is demand, and it sounds like you're clearly focused on the fundamentals there. It's nice to know that supply is extremely low and on autopilot, we don't have to worry about two changing variables. Let's close out here with the final question. And really, I guess the key one for investors or prospective investors, look, there's a lot of dry bulk firms, and then you start narrowing it down. You say okay, well, there's a lot of dry bulk firms with good corporate governance.

Now, there's a lot of dry bulk firms with good corporate governance and huge dividends. So, what differentiates Genco? Why should investors pick your company, your fleet, your stock in this market versus one of your several peers?

JW: It's funny, J. I don't know if there are a lot of dry bulk companies with good corporate governance, I think there are a few. And I think those few, which we're obviously included are very good. They have big commercial technical management teams as well. And I've always been a big proponent of consolidation. And at some time, I do think that will occur, though, it's a lot more difficult than one might think, looking at on paper. But as I look at Genco, I continue, I go back to the value strategy.

We think we have built the best risk reward model, there's a tremendous amount of operating leverage in these assets, as is and we have exposure, obviously, to the larger assets, which reviews very positive. But there's enough operating leverage where you don't necessarily need financial leverage. And we are really the only ones that have paid off a significant amount of debt and really delevered by paying down debt and not just watching asset prices rise in 2021.

And dividends throughout the dry bulk cycle are really that's that is the key. We can make the case of dividends in even softer markets are actually even more valuable. As investors get wait, get paid to wait. There's no worry about a company like Genco blowing up, which unfortunately, if you look at the dividend strategies that some of our peers have in place, it's kind of pretty much the same as what we saw before very high dividend payouts, but still leverage involves and quite a bit of leverage.

We're the only ones that have put into place, a company that is set up to be sustainable throughout the cycle and I think that's one of the biggest and compelling parts of Genco compared to our peers. But then I also look at our fleet composition. Again, we have direct exposure to all of the commodities, with our cape size vessels, as well as our Ultra and Supramax fleet.

I think our commercial operating platform, is clearly best in class, we have a multiyear track record of outperformance versus the indices. I think that's a key differentiator. We're very innovative. I don't -- we haven't really talked about this too much that we have certainly put it up on our LinkedIn. But we have figured out a way to carry the containers on some of our ships, because we've been able to get higher rates as we've been moving containers from China, into the northern part of the US, and then taking up front called dry bulk cargo back. And that's one of the big integrations our commercial team has figured out in 2021, and that’ll continue in 2022.

I don't want to leave you with thinking that returning Genco into a container ship company. That's absolutely not the case. But again, we view as all these things as opportunistic, and when we see a lot when we see the opportunity, we move on it. But I just have to go back to the dividends. I mean, I think any company can have meaningful payouts, when the market is $30,000 plus across the board, but we've seen, it's not so recent past that dividends are immediately turned off when there's any sort of downward volatility. That's what we want to avoid, that's what we think we can avoid by the capital structure that we've set up a chunk out, and that's sustainable dividend throughout the cycles.

JM: Thanks, John. Clear rundown of all the points you've made, and yes, good job edging in the fact that you did carry around a few containers though, indeed, it was innovative and definitely juiced up some of your returns. I look forward to the upcoming Q4 report and seeing how that translates to the bottom line and then of course, I look forward to the strong dividends in 2022. Thanks for joining us today, John.

JW: Okay, J, thanks again for having us. Much appreciated always good speaking with you.

JM: Of course you as well. This concludes another iteration of Value Investor's Edge Live. Recording on the morning of January 12, 2022, at about 11am Eastern Time. We hosted Genco Shipping, stock symbol (GNK). I have a long position in Genco. If you're listening to this recording at a later date, please be advised positions may have been updated.