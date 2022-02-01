Whitestone's Upside Is Unlocked By Removal Of An Expensive Executive
Summary
- Whitestone remains strong at a property level.
- The expensive underlying G&A has been significantly mitigated.
- This will allow the property performance to shine through to shareholders.
This article was amended on 2/2/2022 to reflect removal of a minor factual inaccuracy. The thesis remains unchanged.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has been an interesting stock to follow. Fundamentally, its shopping centers have significantly outperformed those of peers, yet the company has struggled to grow FFO/share due to excessive general and administrative expenses (G&A). For years the company has pledged to reduced G&A as a percentage of revenue and it has slowly ticked down but not fast enough to encourage investors. With the recent news, however, G&A may have been corrected in one fell swoop.
What happened?
On January 18th, WSR announced that its board had terminated James Mastandrea for cause, effective immediately. Dave Holeman will replace him as CEO.
The fact that this was a "for cause" firing is crucial because it avoids the $13 million golden parachute that would have come with a "not for cause" firing.
That would have been a big hit considering WSR is only a $500 million company.
Additionally, Mastandrea had to forfeit 251,357 restricted common shares that were scheduled to be awarded to him in the future.
It is not yet known what action led to the firing or what constituted it being for cause. However, the company has explicitly stated that it is not related to company financials.
Why this unlocks value for shareholders
To understand why this unlocks value for shareholders, we need some background information. Essentially, Whitestone has been performing well fundamentally, but the property level success has not been passed through to shareholders because so much of it went to management compensation.
Shown below is their same store net operating income growth (same store NOI).
Aside from the pandemic which hit basically every shopping center, Whitestone has consistently had strongly positive same store NOI. In fact, it was superior to most of the sector. Compare WSR's same store NOI above to that of Kimco (KIM) below.
Kimco is a large and well-respected shopping center REIT. Overall, WSR had slightly higher average growth rate.
However, the major challenge of Whitestone is that the organic growth did not hit FFO/share.
Far too much of it was consumed by G&A which even as the company grew remained about 15%-20% of revenue.
Source: author generated with data from SNL Financial and company filings.
A shopping center REIT should have G&A as a percentage of revenue of about 10%.
The lion's share of the G&A went to paying the salaries, bonuses, stock awards, LTIP, travel expenses, relocation expenses, and other to the Mastandreas.
Now, G&A can drop down to a normal level and the growth can begin to flow through to shareholders.
Value of the company with a more normalized cost structure
Whitestone has an excellent portfolio of shopping centers. I covered the property fundamentals more fully in a previous article so I will just summarize the main points here.
- Well located in high growth sunbelt markets
- High household income in catchment radii
- Trends look positive in terms of both rental rate and occupancy
Among the shopping center REITs, WSR is better positioned than most, yet it trades among the lowest in P/NAV and P/FFO.
With 2022 FFO estimated at $1.02 per share, WSR is right around 10X while the average shopping center REIT is closer to 14X.
A similar discount is seen in Net Asset Value (NAV) with WSR trading at 61.9% of NAV compared to the average REIT at a slight premium.
It could be argued that discounts of this magnitude could have been warranted when overcompensated management was sponging up growth before it made it to shareholders, but with a freshly cleaned out bench, I no longer see any reason for a discount.
Given the organic growth rate and the property quality/location, I think a normal 13X-15X FFO multiple would be appropriate for WSR. This implies roughly 30%-50% upside to fair value. Quite simply, these are great properties that can be had for 62 cents on the dollar.
Cultural problem?
Often when a company has management struggles the problem is not fixed by simply removing the CEO. Sometimes there are cultural problems that run deeper which are much harder to fix. I don't see that as being a problem here because Whitestone has been functioning fairly well.
The company is productive, sourcing accretive acquisitions and rejecting non-accretive acquisitions. Leasing seems appropriate with a healthy tenant mix. There seems to be talent throughout the organization.
Thus, I don't think there is a culture problem, it was simply a compensation problem. Unlike cultural problems, compensation problems can be solved with job cuts.
The Value has been unlocked
The market seems to be aware that the lid has been taken off the valuation with Whitestone moving up since announcement against the market's downdraft.
The now leaner structure may also be a catalyst for M&A. In the event of a buyout, the golden parachutes of the target's management would be triggered. Perhaps that $13 million parachute was serving as a deterrent.
What to watch going forward
While I am bullish on Whitestone, there are a few things I am watching as they could detract from its value:
- Fallout from the firing - we still don't know the exact cause so there could be some sort of unforeseen backlash.
- Compensation numbers on promoted executives. The base assumption is that new CEO pay will be significantly lower so I will be watching to ensure that is the case once the numbers come out.
Unrelated to the management shakeup, the general fundamental backdrop for shopping centers will be center stage. Early indicators of this would be consumer sentiment, consumer spending and job gains in the specific WSR submarkets such as Phoenix.
