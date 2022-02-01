blackred/E+ via Getty Images

It is time for investors to buy Olin (NYSE:OLN) aggressively again. While we may not see such an asymmetric opportunity as the COVID panic provided in March 2000 in my lifetime, the setup for OLN investors here post the 4Q 2021 earnings report is about as sweet as it gets in normal times (if we can call today normal). While there are numerous chemical stocks that are extremely compelling at current levels, OLN ranks close to Trinseo (TSE) as "must own" at current levels.

January was a bit of a shock to the system for most investors. Plenty of stocks have taken big hits, but some deserved it more than others. As OLN approached the mid $60s in November after a phenomenal run starting at about $10 (Bullet-Proof - Buy OLN) back in Q1 of 2020, I posted to my followers that I was scaling back and sold nearly my entire position. It's not that OLN was not attractive, but I thought it was prudent at the time, and that there were other more compelling ideas. As OLN pulled back ~30% to the mid-$40s as earnings approached, I started to build back my position. Investors who read the very misleading headlines (Olin GAAP EPS of $1.89 misses by $0.61...) when OLN reported last week had a "free money" opportunity as after-market activity pushed the stock back to the mid-$40s again. Needless to say, I was shocked the next day (Friday) that the stock initially opened up and was trading $51, and then plunged to $46 and change by midday. On the earnings call, that morning the CEO seemed to be shocked as well at the stock action said (OLN 4Q21 Earnings Transcript) at "these levels, we will be very aggressive with our share buyback." The stock was $51 at the time! As I watched the stock descend rapidly, I was bewildered by the move but began buying OLN aggressively.

"The Earnings Miss that was Not a Miss"

The evening prior, some investors had the knee-jerk response of selling before bothering to read through the earnings release. In fairness, it was possibly some bot that was selling purely from headlines touting a "big miss." I read through the earnings release and pointed out in the comments section to the news headlines and to one of my prior OLN articles (Olin: Huge Beat And Raise - Price Target $100) from last year. In the earnings release, initial sellers must have missed that there was a non-recurring charge of repayment of debt of 51 cents in the reported number. Adjusting for this, EPS was $2.40 vs the $2.45 consensus. Headlines read "1.89 vs 2.45." The company had previously guided to flat or slightly lower earnings than in Q3 which is exactly what they delivered. Thus, Olin met or came in slightly above their guide depending on how you interpret it (it is 2.8% lower which is even less than slightly in my book). So, it was a meet or slight beat for Q4 relative to their guidance. The street had gotten a little ahead of itself so it was a marginal miss relative to the street (but that is backward-looking). More importantly, they guided Q1 2022 and full year 2022 both above the street. Cash was better as they deleveraged to 1.0x and they bought back nearly $200 million in stock. This was actually a strong print and guide for a stock that has pulled back ~30% from $65 to the mid-$40s since November. This stock should not have been down on these results. I urged investors to buy then, and I continue to urge buying OLN now.

Also very noteworthy, the (Olin Earnings Presentation - Page 7) presentation illustrates that after a period of excess supply, supply/demand in chloralkali is going to tighten over the next six years driving higher margins. Even at today’s margins, the stock is generating over 20% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD and now the company has very low debt (1x).

Earnings season is obviously chaotic with so many companies reporting and in a volatile tape, it was likely easier for some investors to sell first (reduce risk), and absorb the details later. But for those who listened to the OLN call or read the transcript, they heard Olin CEO Scott Sutton say effectively that he could take OLN private TODAY. On a public call, that is bold. But he is acknowledging the valuation is absurd. They also can effectively take it private by buying back all of their own stock. And with the cash flow they are generating, this stock is headed much higher.

There is NO Earnings Cliff!

The reason there is no "earnings cliff" is due to the fact that this is not a normal cyclical situation in which demand is a lot stronger than supply for a period of time before either new supply comes on or demand softens. Supply has not changed and demand is not particularly strong. The reason profitability has improved so much is two-fold:

The old management team significantly mismanaged the assets – since chloralkali is a co-product chemical process, the old management team ran the plants to satisfy the demand from chlorine customers, but in the process, they were oversupplying the caustic soda market. The new CEO is running the plants to optimize the combined value of chlorine and caustic soda, even if that means selling lower volumes to some chlorine volumes, but ensuring that the caustic soda market remains tight (caustic soda is the higher value product from the co-production process).

While the higher prices could invite new players to add capacity, this is unlikely to happen for the following reason: Olin is unique in the sense that it is not forward integrated into PVC production, while the vast majority of the chloralkali industry is. (OLN has a peculiar history here because of its acquisition of Dow’s assets.)

In large part due to environmental reasons, it is much more economical to build fully integrated PVC capacity (including upstream integration into chloralkali), but the issue here is that the downstream portion of this proposition (the PVC production piece) is not yet at replacement economics, even though the upstream piece is getting there. This means that PVC prices have to go up further before this could make sense. In addition, PVC projects are particularly expensive, environmentally sensitive and take over five years to build, so given the uncertainty around changing ESG standards around the world, it is a lot riskier than it used to be. I am not saying it cannot happen. If PVC prices move high enough, someone may take the risk. However, given the long lead time and OLN’s depressed valuation, OLN can buy back the entire company before a new integrated plant adds to supply, even if that plant was announced today!

Profitability Boost Coming

Finally, there is also a significant embedded lift to OLN profitability from the 1/3 of their chloralkali business that it sold to Dow basically at cost (far below fair market value). This 1/3 of the portfolio comes up for renewal before the end of 2025, at which time it will go from "cost-plus" to market-rate adding a significant amount of EBITDA. The reason this contract is so far below market is because when OLN bought the DOW assets they agreed with DOW for a 10-year contract at "cost" to allow Olin to run the plants at a minimum level of efficiency even if the economy contracted given that OLN had to take on a lot of debt to make the acquisition. That contract will expire in less than three years. And notably, this debt has been reduced significantly as indicated in the OLN earnings release.

VALUATION AND PRICE TARGET

My price target is $135 which is 12.5x the $13.10 in EPS they will earn once the Dow contract is repriced, discounted back two years. So 12.5 x 13.10 = $163.35 in two years, which is ~$135 today after discounting it back two years.

Like many stocks that seem to have overshot on the downside last week, OLN's stock price is unsustainable at these levels and likely to at least double from here while investors collect a nice very safe dividend. And investors have the added bonus of potentially waking up one morning to the news of a PE firm buying OLN at a much higher level. When I posted last year that I was selling OLN in the $60s and encouraged investors to do the same (and to also sell HUN in the high $30s after a massive 50% run), I said I would buy OLN back below $50 (if it got there). And I did. I doubt investors are likely to get another chance to buy OLN in the $40s, but even in the low $50s, this stock should be bought aggressively. I remain out of HUN and will revisit if it goes back below $30, but for now, the most compelling chemical stocks are TSE, OLN, DOW, and LXS. I also encourage my readers to load up on CPRI and WRK.