RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Last year, net lease REITs have underperformed both the broader REIT index and especially REITs with short-term leases such as apartments and self-storage.

See, for instance, the diverging performance of the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) against the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) and the Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE):

Data by YCharts

Obviously, NETL holds only REITs that use net leases. NURE holds REITs with short lease terms like multifamily, self-storage, and hotels. And I use SCHH for the broad REIT index because it only holds equity REITs - no mortgage REITs, homebuilders, or real estate services firms (unlike the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)).

The reason why net lease REITs have underperformed this year will come as no surprise to members of High Yield Landlord: inflation has been running hot, and interest rates are expected to rise soon because of it.

Net lease REITs own properties with very long lease terms, averaging about 10 years, and contractually fixed rent rates. Many leases have fixed rent escalations, and some even have escalators based on the CPI (mostly capped at 3-5% per year), but for the most part, when inflation is running high, rent rates from net leases do not keep up with inflation.

What's more, when interest rates rise, cap rates for net lease properties tend only to follow very slowly and with a lag. Sellers, after all, do not like to lower prices, even if rising interest rates (and buyers' costs of capital) would seem to require it.

So, as the rate of inflation remains high and the Federal Reserve begins to taper its balance sheet expansion with plans to hike interest rates next year, we are entering a tough environment for net lease REITs.

But wait!

Before you write off net lease REITs as dead money until we are no longer in a rising interest rate environment, consider this:

Interest rate-driven selloffs have historically been the best time to buy net lease REITs.

Over the course of 2017, the Fed hikes rates four times, raising the Fed Funds rate by a full percentage point in less than 12 months' time. This caused a dramatic selloff in net lease REITs as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell seemed utterly resolute in his plans to continue raising interest rates in 2018.

Net lease REITs sell-off leading to interest rate hikes (YCHARTS)

This meltdown in net lease REITs didn't stop the continuation of interest rate increases in 2018. In fact, the Fed hiked rates four more times in 2018 - another full percentage point over the course of a year.

2017-2019 cycle of rising interest rates (YCHARTS)

And what were net lease REITs' responses to this meaningful rise in the Fed's ultra-short-term rate? A collective shrug. The market seemed to realize that this wouldn't be the end of the world for net lease REITs and bought back in. In fact, net lease REITs had a great year in 2018 while rates were rising.

Net lease REITs quickly recover following rate hikes (YCHARTS)

The selloff proved to be a great buying opportunity. Moreover, net lease REITs' stock prices weren't just rising due to Pollyannaish investors buying in the face of poor fundamental performance. These REITs were enjoying strong AFFO per share growth in 2017 and 2018.

You see, what the market often fails to understand about net lease REITs is that it would take a significant number of rate hikes, sustained over a long period of time, to meaningfully hurt the profitability or growth of net lease REITs. But the Fed does not have the ability to perform this many rate hikes, much less to sustain them over a long period of time, without fundamentally weakening the economy and spurring a backlash in the markets.

As such, we continue to allocate a substantial portion of our capital to net lease REITs. Currently, we still have Strong Buy ratings on three different net lease REITs, and in what follows, we review their third-quarter results and end the article with a discussion of what's our Top Pick for 2022:

EPR Properties (EPR): We're reporting no change to our Strong Buy rating. Movie theater and experiential real estate landlord EPR has enjoyed a powerful resurgence this year as consumers eagerly go out and enjoy out-of-home experiences following the pandemic and big-budget films return to the silver screen. Domestic box office receipts soared 996% YoY in Q3 2021 as moviegoers returned to theaters. Theaters remain the best way for studios to monetize blockbuster films, and that does not seem likely to change anytime soon. With the Q3 earnings announcement, EPR raised 2021 AFFO per share guidance by 6% at the midpoint to $2.98. During the quarter, EPR collected ~90% of contractual rent, up massively from COVID-era lows. EPR's total asset base has dropped in value by about 10% from before the pandemic, but debt has fallen by about the same amount, and the total share count has been reduced by about 5%. As such, at a 30%-plus discount to pre-pandemic prices, we think that the market continues to unfairly sleep on EPR. The pandemic is now mostly behind for EPR and while we wait for the recovery in its share price, you earn a 6% dividend yield.

AMC Theater owned by EPR Properties (EPR Properties)

STORE Capital (STOR): We're reporting no change to our Strong Buy rating. Like most of its net lease peers, STOR reported very strong Q3 results, spurring management to raise AFFO/share guidance by 2% at the midpoint to $1.99. Also like most of its peers, STOR's rent collection rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and its external growth machine is back to firing on all cylinders as the REIT expects to close between $1 billion and $1.2 billion of acquisitions in 2021. Year-to-date, STOR has bought $1.0 billion of real estate at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.7% and with a weighted average annual rent escalation of 1.9%. STOR expects to nudge up its acquisition volume slightly further in 2022, guiding for a range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion. On the back of this strong acquisition volume, management expects to achieve AFFO/share growth of 9.3% next year. Moreover, the REIT recently issued 10-year bonds at the very low interest rate of 2.7%. This was after issuing bonds in June at a 2.8% interest rate. The spread between STOR's cost of capital and its acquisition cap rates remains extremely wide. Hence the strong growth of both AFFO and the dividend, which was recently upped by 6.9%. STOR is our largest holding and we expect to keep it that way. It's an ideal portfolio anchor that's likely to provide market-beating total returns with below-average risk in the long run.

Cabela's property owned by STORE Capital (STORE Capital)

VICI Properties (VICI): We're reporting no change to our Strong Buy rating. Like the rest of the net lease sector, VICI has had a busy year of acquisitions, but they look a little different when your target real estate type is worth tens or hundreds of millions of dollars. First came the announcement that VICI was acquiring The Venetian, an iconic complex on the Las Vegas strip, for over $4 billion. Then came the announcement that VICI would acquire casino REIT peer MGM Growth Properties (MGP) for $17.2 billion, which would add several more iconic properties on the strip to VICI's portfolio. Because of the massive equity issuance required to pay for The Venetian, there's a timing issue that forced VICI to lower its AFFO/share guidance for 2021, but the long-term fundamentals remain intact. Next year, revenue should spike by 60%, while AFFO/share is expected to rise by 9.2%. This is also in the midst of a massive resurgence in Las Vegas. Though visitor volume in September remained 16% below the comparable month in 2019, Las Vegas should majorly benefit from the lifting of the international travel ban (for vaccinated travelers), which came just in time for the World Series of Poker. In 2019, Las Vegas hosted 5.7 million international travelers who made an estimated $4.8 billion economic impact on the city, and it could return to that level of activity within a year or two.

Caesar's Palace owned by VICI Properties (VICI Properties)

What Is The Best Opportunity Today?

We like the net lease sector a lot and believe that several REITs in the space remain very attractive.

For those with a slightly higher risk tolerance, EPR's ~40% discount to pre-pandemic prices makes it the top pick for bargain-hunters.

Data by YCharts

But the best all-around picks at the present moment, however, look like STORE Capital.

STOR's rent collection rate is back to pre-pandemic levels (~99%), its balance sheet remains in great shape, deferred rents are rolling in with an additional $34 million expected to be received in 2022, the cost of capital is going down due to lower interest rates, and the external growth engine is firing on all cylinders. AFFO per share is expected to rise 9.3% next year after rising 8.7% this year. And yet, STOR is still trading at 15.5x 2022 AFFO. That is remarkably cheap for a REIT that is enjoying the kind of growth STOR is experiencing!