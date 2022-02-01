Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Against comps that are starting to look tougher by the quarter, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) delivered outstanding Q4 results. Revenues of $75.3 billion represented a very comfortable consensus beat of $3.5 billion that, before the pandemic, would have been unheard of. EPS of $30.69 also impressed against estimates of $27.30.

Alphabet is the third FAAMG company to report holiday period earnings, and the third to drop the mic. Amid market-wide fears over rich stock valuations and rising interest rates, big tech proves once again that it can operate at very high levels, regardless of the macroeconomic environment. GOOG specifically looks like a good stock to own: Down nearly 10% from the November 2021 all-time highs before earnings and still valued relatively modestly.

Highlights: Search and GOOG stock split

Within Alphabet's subsegments, search (the largest business within Google Services at over half of total company revenues) stood out. Sales of $43.3 billion, representing respectable YoY growth of 36%, topped expectations by a whopping $2.3 billion, or around two thirds of the total revenue beat.

Strong search results seem to suggest that Alphabet is benefiting quite a bit from a normalization in economic activity, following the thick of the pandemic, and increased advertising spending. The same can probably be said of YouTube, although more modest growth of 25% in this case suggests that the video platform may have suffered more from tougher comps, as CFO Ruth Porat anticipated three months ago.

Alphabet's Key 4Q21 Growth Metrics (DM Martins Research, data from company reports)

It's hard to poke holes in Alphabet's generally strong earnings report. But if I had to do it, I would point out that both TAC and opex increased substantially, especially the latter. To be fair, the company had already warned of richer holiday marketing plus cloud and services growth-related expenses.

Lastly, GOOG's 8% spike in after-hours action may also have something to do with the company's stock split announcement. Each share of GOOG will convert into 20 in July 2022 — or, more technically correct, the company will offer a 19-share dividend for each share outstanding. Theoretically, stock splits should not add value to a company's equity. However, both Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) witnessed substantial gains ahead of their most recent stock splits in August 2020, as illustrated below (spoiler alert: both corrected sharply immediately after the splits).

Data by YCharts

Why GOOG stock is a buy

In assembling a diversified stock portfolio, I prefer to invest in companies (1) that tend to do well in different macroeconomic environments, (2) that have a recurring revenue business model, and (3) whose stock has a history of producing superior returns relative to volatility. It certainly does not hurt if (4) valuations are de-risked enough and offer a compelling entry point.

On the first two points above, Alphabet stands out for having dominated what I believe to be the ultimate internet-age commodity: Search. Even more impressively, Alphabet has protected its undisputed market leadership very well. As the digital transformation picks up speed and Google's moat proves to be highly effective, the Mountain View-based company has delivered financial results that are robust and growth that is remarkably steady — see graph below. I believe that the trends are likely to remain intact, as Alphabet becomes a more relevant player in cloud services and other AI applications.

Data by YCharts

On the last two points above (stock performance and valuation), the following two graphs depict how GOOG has stood out, even among its Big Tech peers. Over the past decade, since Meta Platforms (FB) went public, GOOG has boasted the second-best Sharpe ratio within the FAAMG group: A respectable 1.2. This risk-reward metric has been even better since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, in 2020.

Solid fundamentals and compelling historical share price behavior does not have to come at a high price. The graph on the right shows that, on a 2025 P/E basis (using pre-earnings price levels and earnings projections), GOOG is currently the second cheapest stock among the five Big Tech peers, at a multiple of 15 times that is almost as low as FB's.

Sharpe Ratio and 2025 PE by FAAMG Stock (DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Portfolio Visualizer)

I currently do not own GOOG, in part because of my portfolio's heavy FAAMG exposure elsewhere. However, this stock remains on my radar for the reasons described above. Should I choose to diversify my tech positions further, or should GOOG's post-earnings rally fizzle at some point, I would consider buying shares at or below $3,000.