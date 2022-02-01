Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter 2021 results from semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The company has had tremendous growth in the past couple of years, and was looking to finish the year strong ahead of the next stage of its history. Management delivered just what investors were looking for, which was another great report that sets AMD up for a strong 2022.

For Q4, AMD came in with revenues of nearly $4.83 billion. This was up almost 50% over the prior year period, and blew out estimates for $4.52 billion. Most of this increase was driven by Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue of $2.2 billion, up 75 percent year-over-year. Computing and Graphics segment revenue was $2.6 billion, up 32 percent year-over-year. For the year, AMD delivered almost 70% top line growth to $16.43 billion. In just three years, the company has increased its annual revenue figure by nearly $10 billion, which is definitely tremendous growth.

By delivering nicely on the top line, AMD was also able to come in ahead of its gross margin forecast. Non-GAAP gross margins were about 50.3%, as compared to guidance of 49.5%. The company also kept operating expense growth to a lower rate than revenue growth, further helping the bottom line. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.92, almost 77% growth over the $0.52 figure reported a year earlier, and it crushed the street's average estimate by 16 cents.

After revenue growth, the next best thing going on at AMD currently is free cash flow generation. For the full year, AMD was able to deliver more than $3.2 billion in free cash flow, up from less than $800 million in 2020. This was a company that for a good portion of the last decade was in a net debt position. Now, AMD is able to have a buyback plan that repurchased $1.8 billion worth of shares in 2021, of which $756 million came in Q4.

Perhaps the most important item for investors right now is the Xilinx (XLNX) deal. While it has taken a little longer to close than expected, the acquisition should be completed during the current quarter. Management's guidance for Q1 and the year assume that happens, while I believe that most street analysts weren't really baking in any new revenues into their forecasts until the deal was finalized. Thus, revenue growth guidance points of 45% for Q1 and 31% for the full year both came in ahead of street estimates that called for 26% and 19%, respectively. I can't really celebrate the guidance here just because I see it basically an apples to oranges comparison based on analysts likely not factoring in the additional growth from Xilinx until the deal was done.

The Xilinx deal comes with a big hit upfront as it's an all-stock deal that will send AMD's outstanding share count soaring initially. However, that means that there isn't some large debt pile being taken on to finance the deal, which would add interest expenses and provide a headwind to cash flow. AMD expects the deal to be immediately accretive to margins, cash flow, and EPS when it is completed. The cash flow situation is the most important item in this part of the argument as it will allow the stronger combined company to repurchase shares and get that share count back down over time.

AMD shares have been one of the best growth stories in recent years, going from less than $2 to more than $165 at the peak. Lately, shares were crushed as the market pulled back on Federal Reserve tightening and rate hike fears, falling to a low just under $100 recently. However, a recent rebound combined with this blowout report has shares back over $127 in Tuesday's after-hours session. Going into this report, the average street price target was nearly $142 and I expect that number to go higher in the coming weeks.

In the end, AMD announced another strong quarter that sets the company up for a strong 2022. This was the seventh straight period where AMD beat on the top and bottom lines, with many of these coming in well above Street expectations. The Xilinx deal should be completed this quarter, building an even stronger company moving forward. While AMD shares have come off their highs recently thanks to overall market pressures, it's a report like this that will cement confidence in the name for long-term investors.

Article Correction: While the AMD press release wording makes it appear as if the guidance includes revenues, AMD's slideshow details that guidance does not include any business coming from Xilinx. In this respect, management's forecast is even more impressive.