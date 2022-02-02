View of barn and Mount Hood from apple orchard. This area of Oregon is familiar to the author. zschnepf/iStock via Getty Images

I love land - farmland, to be specific. I grew up visiting my grandparents' farm and my kids visit their grandparents' farm. There is something soothing to the soul about wide open spaces and producing food with your own two hands.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is one of two publicly traded U.S. real estate investment trusts that own producing farmland. This makes LAND a hot commodity due to scarcity, much akin to the scarcity of the quality farmland they own. But I’m not willing to overpay for scarcity, so I will not be buying LAND right now.

Gladstone Land Investor Presentation

Smart Business Model

LAND owns farmland and related facilities and leases them out to farm operators mostly on a triple-net basis. They currently own 108,000 acres between 14 States. In 2021 they closed over $190 million of new acquisitions. They concentrate on properties that grow high value fruits, vegetables and nuts which often require irrigation. The majority of the farm products are sold to grocery stores and much of it is certified organic. These types of crops have the advantage of higher margins and stronger pricing power over row crops, but are much more capital intensive.

Map of LAND's farm properties (Gladstone Land Investor Presentation)

Farmland is constantly becoming more valuable because demand for food continues to rise and total farmland continues to decline. This trend is almost certain to persist indefinitely. LAND does a good job targeting properties that can produce sustainable yields with resiliency against drought, climate change, and marketability. They have an underwriting process to evaluate each property and tenant and conduct the due diligence one would expect on farmland including soil and water testing.

Debt

Farmland is inherently capital intensive. Properties generally sell for low CAP rates, between 2-6%, because farmland is valued for reasons other than cash flow and the investment is perceived as stable. The majority of U.S. farmland is owned by families that have farmed that land for generations. It is difficult for them to part with their livelihood and heirloom. Furthermore, the types of farms that LAND buys are the most capital intensive of farms because high value crops are expensive to install, are grown on the most fertile lands, and require prized irrigation rights.

For these reasons it should be expected that LAND will be more leveraged than most REITs. This makes it difficult to find a suitable comp because there are only two farmland REITs. Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) is the other public farmland REIT, however, I think it is not a suitable comparable for two reasons:

FPI owns mostly low value row cropland in the Midwest FPI has a questionable performance record

LAND is a best-in-class farmland REIT that I prefer to compare to Weyerhaeuser (WY) a best-in-class timberland REIT. Timberland is far less valuable than farmland on a per acre basis but they have highly correlated returns. Timberland is more cyclical than farmland, because lumber demand is dependent on economic conditions, but both sectors are currently benefiting from strong fundamentals and revenue growth. These are the qualities they have in common:

Low CAP rates

Protection against inflation

Quantity of productive land is decreasing

Labor, machinery, fuels, and chemical inputs

Impacted by global markets

Vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters

Used in consumer staples

Here is a comparison of debt structures between LAND, FPI, and WY:

LAND FPI WY Debt to EBITDA 13.4 22.3 1.31 Debt to FFO 40.5 72.5 1.7 FFO to net interest expense 0.696 0.428 8.2 Dividend Yield 1.85% 1.82% 1.79%

As we can see, LAND has a more attractive debt structure than FPI. However, when compared to WY we can see how unattractive it still is. I prefer REITs with a Debt to FFO of 10 or lower and an FFO to net interest expense of 4 or higher. LAND far exceeds both these targets. This amount of leverage is unattractive.

In addition to the financing LAND has issued Series B (NASDAQ:LANDO) and Series D (LANDM) preferred shares valued at a combined market cap of $771 million. These series rank higher than the common shares with respect to dividend rights and liquidation and on parity with each other. They currently yield 5.8% and 4.875% respectively.

Risks

Farming is a fickle business that suffers an onslaught of production challenges that often cannot be expected. Extreme weather, pesticide drift, labor shortages, drought, and pests each have the potential to eliminate an entire year of net income or more. High value crops are not immune to these hazards. In fact, their high capital costs can act as leverage if expected revenues wither away. History shows that farming and leverage is a recipe ripe for disaster.

The company boosts a near 100% lease rate with a 100% rent collection rate, a testament to effective management. The company protects itself with annual rent escalations, CPI adjustments, and participation rents in its lease agreements. I appreciate the forward thinking. And it’s beginning to pay off with participation rents increasing total cash lease revenues by 16.9% in Q3 2021. But I do not expect this growth to be sustainable as rising costs eat into profit margins.

Farmers reported high net revenues in 2021. This might be explained by a temporary increase in government payments. U.S. net farm income rose $22 billion from 2020 to 2021. However, U.S. farms also received $16.7 billion in pandemic-related assistance. This accounts for 75% of the revenue growth and will continue to diminish until expired.

USDA ERS

USDA ERS

Inflation

One of the primary reasons for investor interest in farmland is inflation protection. Farmland has benefited from inflation as demonstrated by cropland rising in value by 7.8% from 2020 to 2021. The average increase in value of irrigated cropland in Colorado, California, and Florida (LAND's top three States by acreage) was 3.9% in 2021. LAND is well positioned for rising inflation with their debt structures. Long-term debt is fixed for 5.7 years at an effective interest rate of 3.35%. The weighted-average debt maturity for this debt is 10.1 years. This is sufficient protection from rising rates in the near term.

Because most of their leases are triple net LAND is not overly exposed to inflation directly. But inflation can impact the ability of it's tenants to make rent payments. The Farm Futures Survey of U.S. farmers concluded that 29% expect higher profits in 2022 while 32% expect lower profits. Of all farmers surveyed 87% expect higher input costs this year. Energy and labor costs are rising dramatically and are the primary causes of food price inflation.

Gladstone Land Investor Presentation

Valuation

In the words of the great Jerry Maguire, “Show me the money!” Like Jerry, I don’t play ball with companies that don't pay. LAND currently pays a dividend yield of 1.76% at a TTM FFO payout ratio of 84.5%. This is not conducive to dividend growth without FFO growth and explains the D- rating from Seeking Alpha for Safety.

Seeking Alpha

The B+ rating for growth is derived from substantial Forward Earnings and FFO growth forecasts. Unfortunately, FFO yield is only 2.25%. As you would expect the dividend CAGR over the past 5 years is 1.67%. This is partly due to mediocre growth in same-property rent growth. LAND averages 3.02% per year and did not have measurable growth in 2021. Not exactly what I’d call a “cash cow.”

Gladstone Land Investor Presentation

What’s worse is that the company’s own estimated NAV per share is $13.80, 54% below the share price. And they are not alone, Wall St. Analysts have a price target well below current share price, an uncommon occurrence.

Seeking Alpha

The company’s price to cash flow ratio is now at levels last seen in August 2018. The stock had zero total returns for the next year and half after that point.

Seeking Alpha

Valuations have completely diverged from normal P/FFO and intrinsic P/FFO metrics:

Fast Graphs

If LAND were to return to its normal P/FFO estimate by 2023 investors would experience a total annual rate of return of -24.5%:

Fast Graphs

Over the course of the next 5 years a return to its intrinsic value would result in total annual rate of return of -3.01%:

Fast Graphs

LAND has not demonstrated attractive growth in FFO or dividend rate. I have serious doubts that revenues will grow organically (pun intended) as farm operators come under pressure from rising costs and lower government payments and cannot sustain significant rent increases. LAND should benefit from the participation rents if commodity prices continue to rise but it is difficult to forecast what that will be.

Summary

I love LAND. I think it is a quality company that knows how to buy and manage farmland. It is positioned well for rising inflation and stands to benefit with higher property values and NAV. This is the primary benefit offered to investors. However, the remarkable debt service of this company provides little margin of safety if their operators start to get into trouble. The market has priced in years of land value appreciation, which, will impact share price dramatically if it fails to materialize.

I can only explain the high valuation on LAND due to the fact that it is the only quality REIT that invests in farmland and investors are excitedly seeking out inflation hedges. If exposure to rising food prices was my goal I would consider options such as the ELEMENTS ETN-Rogers Agriculture fund (RJA), which has exposure through futures contracts and avoids exposure to rising costs. For inflation protection I like and own Weyerhaeuser (WY). Because I believe in this company and management I'm confident the preferred shares LANDO are reasonable risk for a decent income yield. But at current valuations the common shares look vulnerable and are just too rich for me.