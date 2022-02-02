herraez/iStock via Getty Images

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has been a name which I have been (rightfully) skeptical in the past. My last take on the name dates back to the very end of 2019, as I concluded that the situation was still not very healthy. Fast-forwarding two years in time, shares are dead flat even as the company has integrated the Bayer deal reasonably, and has addressed leverage a bit. On the negative side, earnings per share lag my estimates quite a bit, making me far from compelled just yet.

Former Take

Elanco was part of Eli Lilly (LLY) until 2018, when it decided to spin off its animal health unit, after Pfizer (PFE) has made a similar move with great success. The spin-off created a stand-alone animal health business which focuses on disease prevention, therapeutics, health, and animal food.

The company traded at $24 per share in 2018, as the hope of a similar Pfizer story resulted in shares rallying to $36 that same year, as the resulting $15 billion valuation drove up the valuation to 5 times sales. That valuation was very steep in my eyes, as the company only earned just over half a dollar per share. Even if operating margins could go to 20%, earnings would only come in around a dollar.

Given this earnings situation, shares trading in their thirties, and still a leveraged balance sheet, I was naturally very cautious, although plenty of (activist) investors had high hopes for the business and its shares. After some disappointments, Elanco made a huge move in August 2019 as it reached a $7.6 billion deal to acquire the animal health business from Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY), which needed to deleverage the balance sheet following its Monsanto purchase.

Despite the situation of the counterparty, Elanco did not get a bargain, as the activities were acquired at 4.5 times sales of $1.7 billion, with EBITDA margins posted at 23%, actually just above those reported by Elanco.

Net debt would jump to $7.3 billion by my math, while combined EBITDA trends at $1.1 billion, resulting in sky-high leverage multiples, although this would drop towards 5 times after factoring in $275-$300 million projected synergies. That, however, looked very aggressive to me, equal to 5-6% of the combined revenue base!

Shares of Elanco fell $2 per share to $26 upon the deal announcement as investors feared the purchase price as well, certainly as the higher multiple made that incurred interest costs would eat up all the earnings contribution in the near term. Based on synergies and some deleveraging, I saw a roadmap for earnings to rise to $1.50 per share in a few years, yet given the time needed to achieve this, uncertainty in achieving this (given the aggressive synergies estimates), and the high leverage situation, I did not immediately see appeal.

What Happened?

Since December 2019, shares of Elanco have largely traded in quite a wide range between $20 and $35 per share, actually hitting the higher end of the range this past summer, before now settling at $26 per share, the same levels as two years ago.

In August 2020, the company closed on the deal with Bayer, which due to the decline in the share price, has reduced the value of the deal to $6.9 billion, but it still included a huge cash portion.

In February 2021, the company posted its first quarter results after closing. While the 2020 results were not so indicative, given the impact of the pandemic and the only partial contribution of the Bayer activities to the annual results, it was the outlook which was of interest.

2021 sales were guided at a midpoint of $4.59 billion, with adjusted earnings of $0.90-$1.00 per share, still far below my $1.50 number. This was driven by the pandemic, no realization of synergies yet, and expensive debt. EBITDA was seen at a midpoint of $1.01 billion as net debt of $5.7 billion resulted in a 5.7 times leverage ratio. With shares trading around the $30 mark, that was not too exciting, I must say.

After a solid quarter, in which the company hiked the full-year guidance again, Elanco made somewhat of a surprising move. In June, the company reached at $440 million deal to acquire Kindred Biosciences, somewhat dilutive to the near-term results given the nature of the acquired activities.

In August, second quarter results were a mixed bag. The company maintained the midpoint of the full-year sales guidance at just over $4.7 billion, but it cut the midpoint of the adjusted earnings per share range from $1.03 per share to exactly a dollar. EBITDA of $1.05 billion resulted in a 5.3 times leverage ratio, although that net debt rose to $6.0 billion alongside the third quarter results following the closing of the Kindred deal, pushing up leverage to 5.7 times again. In November, further restructuring efforts were announced, set to provide a nice push to 2022 earnings, or at least hold off the impact of inflation to some extent.

Weighing Balance

While none of the results during 2021 were shocking, shares have pulled back all the way from $35 to $25 here, shedding some $5 billion in market value along the way. Right now, the equity valuation stands at just below $12.5 billion, with net debt making for an $18.5 billion enterprise valuation, or close to around 4 times sales.

Based on the current momentum, shares trade at 25 times adjusted earnings while leverage remains very high, albeit in part the result of the addition of Kindred as well.

Obviously, this is not the time to get bearish, after shares are down 30% from the highs of last year, but it feels too early to get upbeat, with the valuation being too high to see real fundamental appeal, despite resilient organic growth, as it still feels a bit too early to unleash the animal spirits, albeit that further dips towards the $20 mark certainly look compelling, recognizing the fact that players in this industry typically (rightfully) trade at higher valuations.