I saw more upside in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) when I last wrote about the stock a year ago, but I’m not going to pretend I expected another double. While the shares have pulled back on worries about the recent weakness in cryptocurrency, and perhaps the additional equity raise as well, there are multiple strong growth drivers at this bank as it heads into 2022 – not only is the digital/crypto banking business growing, but so too are businesses like capital call lending, mortgage warehousing, and mortgage servicing, and Signature is one of the most asset-sensitive banks I follow, meaning that it has significant earnings leverage to future rate hikes.

I don’t have an issue with the idea that Signature is a riskier growth story than the typical bank, or even other growth names like First Republic (FRC), East West (EWBC), Pinnacle (PNFP), SVB (SIVB), and it’s certainly true that Signature Bank shares have outperformed all of those names by a wide margin over the last year. Trading at under 13x my 2023 EPS estimate (against an average of around 11.6x for regional banks irrespective of growth) and below my long-term core earnings-based fair value, I still see upside. This is a riskier-than-average business model and I’m a little nervous at how popular the stock is on the sell-side now, but it’s hard to argue the shares are undervalued unless you believe the core lending operations are going to slow markedly.

A Clean Operating Beat

In a quarter where many banks have still been beating expectations largely on the back of lower provisioning (a lower-quality type of beat), Signature posted a strong core earnings beat, not to mention strong loan and deposit growth.

Of the $0.36/share beat relative to the average sell-side estimate for the quarter, $0.29/share came from the pre-provision line (a roughly 7% beat), while lower provisioning expense provided the rest, offset by modestly higher than expected tax expense.

Revenue rose 36% year over year and 11% quarter over quarter, driven by robust balance sheet growth as earning assets rose 58% yoy and 10% qoq. Spread pressure remains a challenge, with net interest margin down 32bp yoy to 1.91% (and up 3bp qoq), but I believe NIM is going to grind higher as rates improve.

Spread income (net interest income) rose 36% yoy and 11% qoq, while fee income rose 38% yoy and 6% qoq. This remains a very small part of Signature’s business, but one that management is actively working to grow.

Expense growth was limited to under 17% yoy and 2% qoq, helping drive 47% yoy and 16% qoq growth in pre-provision profits.

Capital Call Lending Driving The Business For Now

Capital call lending (lending to private equity groups) remains a robust source of growth for Signature, with the majority of the quarter-over-quarter loan growth (up 11% or about $6.3B) coming from this category.

Looking out across 2022, I don’t believe capital call lending will have to do all of the heavy lifting. Management has been investing in other businesses, including mortgage warehouse lending and SBA lending, by hiring teams away from other banks and by creating new lending verticals in mortgage warehouse lending. On top of that, the bank is aggressively expanding its West Coast lending capabilities and looking again at CRE/multifamily lending on a select basis (particularly in new markets).

I believe Signature’s strong loan growth is at least in part a testament to its service focus and its incentive structure. There’s a streamlined linkage between team productivity and team compensation, and the bank focus on streamlined service to its customers, giving them a single point of contact and fast action on loan applications.

Given the new markets and share growth opportunities, I expect mid-to-high-teens loan growth in 2022, and I believe mid-teens growth again in 2023 is possible. I can definitely see some risk to growth if private equity activity were to slow, but again I’d point to the other growth opportunities in areas like mortgage warehouse, SBA, and non-NYC CRE/MF lending as offsetting opportunities, not to mention opportunities to put more of its cash balance (over 25% of earning assets, and earning very little) into securities.

Rates should also be a tailwind for the bank. With a large non-interest-bearing deposit base, a large variable rate lending business, and significant cash, Signature is one of the most asset-sensitive banks I follow right now. Management reduced its sensitivity somewhat from the third quarter, but with a 100bp rate move expected to drive a 12% to 13% increase in net interest income, there’s definitely a rate angle to this story. I’d also note that management has been somewhat conservative with its underlying assumptions, using a 40% deposit beta (versus 34% in the prior tightening cycle); I do believe deposit betas are likely to come in higher than expected, so the extra margin of conservatism is a positive in my view.

Digital Drives Growth… And Volatility

Signature has staked out a strong initial position in crypto-related banking services. The bank has more than quadrupled its crypto-related deposits over the past year, with the approximately $29B in deposits representing about 27% of period-end deposits. The company also added another 139 clients in the quarter (versus 382 for the whole year), ending with over 1,000 clients.

The Signet platform saw 67% qoq growth in transfer volume (to $214B) and further enhancements to the platform are on the way. Exactly what these enhancements will be is still unknown, though there’s speculation that Signature may try to issue its own stablecoin. Even if that proves not to be the case, I would expect Signature to add more features to make it easier for clients to make and receive crypto payments.

Translating this initial leadership into fee-generating revenue is still going to take time, and I believe this business also generates more volatility around the stock. Still, barring moves from the government to outlaw cryptocurrency (and forbid banks from facilitating transactions), I think there’s relatively little risk to Signature from a capital position, though certainty more risk to the perception of Signature’s growth potential.

The Outlook

My expectations for Signature’s growth have proven far too modest, as the bank delivered considerably more loan growth in 2021 than I expected. I’d hardly call the expectations today “conservative”, but other banks with high-touch commercial lending operations have shown that such growth is possible. I think it’s also worth pointing out that, although Signature has delivered exceptional asset growth over the last decade, at around $118B in assets, Signature is still outside the top-25 banks in the U.S. in terms of total assets, with only about one-third the assets of the 10th-largest bank by assets.

The “trees don’t grow to the sky” cliché is valid, and I don’t expect 20%-plus growth to continue indefinitely. Still, I think there are several more years of exceptional pre-provision income growth in store for Signature, and I think a mid-teens core earnings growth rate is an achievable target beyond 2026.

My discounted core earnings model suggests that Signature is still undervalued and still capable of long-term annualized total returns in the double-digits. I’d also note that a sub-13x multiple on FY’23 earnings doesn’t seem particularly aggressive relative to the well above-average growth rate here.

The Bottom Line

I do think that Signature runs a higher-risk model, but at this point there would still seem to be upside from the growth potential of the model. I don’t think this is a good name for more conservative (or nervous) investors, and I don’t dismiss the sentiment risk if the market weakness continues (bad for private equity) and/or cryptocurrency values slide further. Still, if you want above-average growth you typically have to take above-average risks, and I don’t think the risk/reward balance here is really much of an issue below $400/share.