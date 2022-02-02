Return On Equity (ROE): Definition & Formula

ktasimarr/iStock via Getty Images

ROE Definition

Return on equity is a ratio that investors use to better understand how profitable a company is in relation to its shareholder equity. ROE is expressed as a percentage, with a higher number indicating that a company is better able to leverage its shareholder equity to generate profit.

ROE Formula

To calculate return on equity, divide a company’s net income by its shareholder's equity. Then express that number in the form of a percentage by multiplying it by 100.

ROW = (Net Income / Shareholder's Equity) * 100

ROE Formula (Amanda Reaume)

Tip: To find a company’s net income, look at the company’s income statement. To find a company’s shareholder value, look at a company’s balance sheet. To get a more accurate calculation, some people calculate ROE using an average of shareholder value over a particular period of time like a quarter or a fiscal year rather than at one moment in time.

Importance of Return on Equity

ROE helps investors better understand how well a company is performing and how efficient it is at generating profits.

1. Understanding a Company’s Efficiency and Profitability

If a company has a high ROE relative to its industry peers, that means that it is likely operating more efficiently. That could translate into better future performance.

2. Comparisons Over Time

If a company’s ROE is increasing, they are becoming more profitable. If a company’s ROE is decreasing, they are becoming less profitable.

3. Return on Equity and a Sustainable Growth Rate

ROE can be used to determine a company’s sustainable growth rate. To calculate this, take a company’s earnings retention rate and multiply it by its return on equity. It can also be calculated by taking the company’s historical earnings retention rate and ROE performance and averaging it to determine what its growth rate has been over time.

Tip: Sustainable growth rates can be used by creditors to determine a company’s credit risk. However, a high growth rate often means that a company is likely expanding and innovating which can increase risk since it could have greater volatility.

4. Finding The Dividend Growth Rate Using ROE

ROE can be used to predict a company’s dividend growth rate, which is useful in anticipating how much a company’s dividend might increase in the future.

To calculate this, multiply ROE by one minus the payout ratio a company uses to determine its dividends. Here is an examples of a company that pays out 20% of its earnings in dividends and has a 10% ROE.

Dividend Growth Rate = 10% x (1 - 0.20) = 0.08 * 100 = 8%

5. Using ROE to Identify Inconsistencies

A company can have a high ROE for reasons that aren’t indications of profitability or efficiency. For example, if a company has one good year after a number of consecutive losing years, ROE may be very high but may not mean that the company has a high probability of continuing its growth.

6. Using ROE to Identify Excess Debt

If ROE is high, it could also be an indicator that a company is holding too much debt. As shareholder equity is calculated by subtracting debt from a company’s assets, a company with more debt will have a lower equity number making it seem like its generating more profit off its equity than its competitors. Note that taking out debt can boost ROE if the extra capital is used effectively.

7. Using ROE to Understand Negative Net Income or Equity

Another issue with ROE is that it can be artificially high if a company has both negative net income and negative shareholder equity. ROE shouldn’t be calculated with negative results but, if it is, it will create a high number that could deceive investors.

ROE Limitations

There are many limitations to using ROE as a metric to analyze a company’s performance.

It changes significantly over periods of time as a company’s balance sheet changes over quarters and fiscal years.

Can be manipulated: For example, a company could borrow money to initiate a stock buyback program. The added debt would decrease the company's equity and make it seem like the company is performing more efficiently than it is.

For example, a company could borrow money to initiate a stock buyback program. The added debt would decrease the company’s equity and make it seem like the company is performing more efficiently than it is. A company’s capital allocation can also have an impact on its ROE . For example, companies that lease office space may have lower ROE than companies that own office space because the latter company may have more debt than the former company. That debt is subtracted from the company’s assets making it seem like the company is performing more efficiently. However, the company who has chosen to lease their offices rather than buy them might be operating more efficiently over time and generating more income off their total assets.

. For example, companies that lease office space may have lower ROE than companies that own office space because the latter company may have more debt than the former company. That debt is subtracted from the company’s assets making it seem like the company is performing more efficiently. However, the company who has chosen to lease their offices rather than buy them might be operating more efficiently over time and generating more income off their total assets. Doesn't account for holding of inventory due to supply chain disruptions. Some companies might decide to hold more inventory than others to try to navigate supply chain issues. Those companies will look like they have higher assets and will generate a lower return on them than a company committed to just-in-time manufacturing. However, if there is a supply chain disruption, the first company might be better able to navigate it without significant business impacts while the company without the inventory will lose out on revenue.

ROE Example

Allwell Company is a retailer that has a net income of $50 million and $600 million in shareholder equity. To calculate Allwell’s ROE, divide $50 million by $600 million. The result is 0.083 or 8.3%.

Allwell’s closest competitor is a retailer called Buy It Company and has $150 million in net income but $800 million in shareholder equity. To calculate Buy It’s ROE, divide $100 million by $800 million. The result is 0.187 or 18.7%.

However, upon further investigation, Buy It Company has more debt than Allwell. Buy It owes $300 million in loans, bringing its total assets to $1 billion with debt included. That means their return on assets is 0.15 or 15%.

While Allwell is able to realize 8.3% profit for every dollar it has in shareholder equity, Buy It realizes 18.7% profit for every dollar of shareholder equity. But when debt is added to the equation, Buy It’s profitability is lower than it originally appears.

Dupont Analysis

A DuPont analysis is a way to evaluate various parts of a company’s return on equity to better understand what kinds of business activities lead to a higher return on equity.

A DuPont Analysis includes an analysis of a company’s operating efficiency, its net profit margin, its asset turnover ratio, and its financial leverage. Each of these metrics can be calculated separately and then compared to other similar companies to determine how a company is improving its ROE and if they are likely to be able to sustainably continue to do so in the future.

For example, if a company has improved their ROE by leveraging more debt, they are less likely to be able to improve their ROE in subsequent years than a company who has done so by improving its net profit margin and asset turnover rate.