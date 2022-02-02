Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

The Houston-based Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on January 24, 2021.

Introduction

1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 earnings results snapshot

HAL announced fourth-quarter 2021 earnings beating analysts' expectations. The Completion and Production segments and the Drilling and Evaluation segments were substantial this quarter.

The net income was $824 million this quarter. This year marked the fourth consecutive positive income as rising oil prices and drilling activity raised the demand for its services and equipment.

The North American revenues, the most substantial segment, came in at $1.783 billion this quarter.

Chart comparison 3Q 4Q per segment (Fun Trading)

High oil prices were a strong catalyst for oilfield services. Brent oil futures are trading at $90 a barrel, and benchmark U.S. crude is roughly $89 a barrel. Prices are on fire, and the market expects the oilfield services industry to profit from this situation.

Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller was quite bullish and said in the conference call:

2021 finished strong for Halliburton, and I’m excited about the accelerating upcycle as we enter 2022. We have an effective value proposition and benefit from increasing activity both in North America and international markets. At the same time, we see improving service pricing in both markets. Throughout this upcycle I expect Halliburton to grow profitably, accelerate free cash flow generation, strengthen our balance sheet, and increase cash returns to shareholders.

2 - Stock Performance

Looking at the chart above, we can see that HAL outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services (NYSEARCA: OIH) and its peers, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR). HAL is now up 78% on a one-year basis.

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. Halliburton is a solid business that I consider a good option from a long-term perspective.

However, oilfield services are highly dependent on oil prices and are subject to wide fluctuations. It means that this investment presents a higher level of risk and lower dividend compared to the oil supermajors (e.g., Exxon Mobil (XOM)).

Hence I recommend keeping a medium core long-term position but using 50% of your position to trade short-term LIFO, the most adapted strategy with such stocks.

Halliburton: Financials History - The Raw Numbers for Fourth Quarter 2021

Halliburton 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.24 3.45 3.71 3.86 4.28 Net income in $ Million -235 170 227 236 824 EBITDA $ Million 86 584 652 671 757 EPS diluted in $/share -0.27 0.19 0.26 0.26 0.92 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 638 203 409 617 682 CapEx in $ Million 218 104 191 188 316 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 420 99 218 429 366 Total cash $ Billion 2.56 2.45 2.66 2.63 3.04 Total LT Debt in $ billion 9.83 9.64 9.64 9.19 9.13 Dividend per share in $ 0.045 0.045 0.045 0.045 0.12 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 885 885 890 894 896

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $4.277 billion in 4Q21

Chart revenues history (Fun Trading)

Halliburton posted $4.277 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, beating expectations.

The North American revenue went up 64.2% from the same quarter last year to $1.615 billion, and income from Halliburton's international was $2.136 billion, up 35.7% from last year's quarter.

The company posted a net income of $824 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. The adjusted income was $320 million or $0.36 per share.

Below is the revenue repartition per region.

Chart revenues per region 4Q21 (Fun Trading)

If we compare the fourth quarter of 2021 with the third quarter of 2021, we can see that North America continues to recover nicely. In the conference call, CEO Jeff Miller said:

In North America, Halliburton achieved 36% incrementals year-on-year as U.S. land activity rebounded, and we maximized the value of our business.

Halliburton's business model is based on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (55.1% in 4Q21)

Drilling and Evaluation (44.9% in 4Q21)

Chart Revenue per segment 4Q21 (Fun Trading)

Completion and Production:

Operating income was $347 million, or up 23% from 4Q20. The segment's performance was supported by improving completion tool sales worldwide and strengthening pressure pumping business across North America and the Middle East/Asia.

Drilling and Evaluation:

The segment profit increased to $269 million from $117 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. These better numbers were due to overall increased drilling-associated activities, higher wireline operations in Guyana, as well as increased software revenues in Latin America and Middle East/Asia, an increase in project management activity in Ecuador and India, and a pick-up in wireline operations in the Middle East/Asia region.

Company’s Outlook

The company foresees industry fundamentals to stay supportive, stimulating growth in North American and overseas markets.

Halliburton believes it is ideally placed to benefit from this emerging multi-year upcycle based on its smart strategy, digital leadership, capital efficiency while aiming for a sustainable energy future.

Hence, Halliburton expects a dividend increase in 2022.

2 - Generic Free Cash Flow was $366 million in 4Q21

Chart HAL FCF history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing Twelve months free cash flow is estimated at $1,112 million ("ttm"), with a generic free cash flow estimated at $366 million in 4Q21.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share - a year's $538 million cash cost. Hence, the current free cash flow level is adequate.

The dividend yield is now down to 1.5%, getting better.

3 - Net debt is now $6.09 billion in 4Q21

HAL Chart FCF history (Fun Trading)

As we can see in the chart above, the company is doing an excellent job of reducing its massive debt load. However, debt is still a sensitive issue. Net debt is $6.09 billion.

As of December 31, 2021, the company had $3.044 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $9.134 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 57.6%.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

TA Analysis (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividends.

HAL forms a steep ascending channel pattern with resistance at $31.5 and support at $27.8. The trading strategy is quite simple here.

Trading LIFO is an excellent way of trading your long core position, and even if you may experience a higher tax rate, it will reward you with a much higher profit. I suggest trading short-term LIFO 50% of your position. I recommend selling partially between $31.5 and $32 and potentially waiting for a test at $35 in case of solid momentum.

The RSI indicates an extreme overbought situation now at 75, indicating some possible selloff in the next few days. It would be reasonable to use this potential retracement to accumulate slowly below $28 and potentially as low as $22.75 (200MA).

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

