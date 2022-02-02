The U.S. Defense Industry's War Stimulus

CT757fan/iStock via Getty Images

The Demand

The dark side of the unabated Russian military encirclement of Ukraine border is providing near future business opportunities for US defense contractors. War has always been a powerful economic stimulus and this potential conflagration is no exception for a sales “boom.” During the pandemic period US defense stocks have held up reasonably well.

As the saber rattling intensifies pushes up the level of hawkish bellicosity US defense contractors are already envisioning a near future governmental monetary windfall.

US defense contractors are poised to assess Russia’s battlefield performance with modern 21st century homegrown equipment and operated by Russians, not proxies, under actual battle conditions. Although Ukraine military has received de facto US/Nato level training, their equipment albeit upgraded is from the Soviet era. For this reason Ukraine is still grossly outmatched quantitatively and qualitatively against the modern Russian weaponry.

In the aftermath of Russian aggression the demand for US defense contractors’ products and services will be robust against the more modern Russian weaponry that could be exported to other aggressive and bellicose nation states.

European countries are fearful of becoming Russia’s next target, Middle East countries are wary about Iran, South Korea’s perpetual suspicions about North Korean intentions and other Asian countries who are defensive about an emboldened and expansionist China.

The Investment Opportunities

Some of the largest US defense contractors are Boeing, Northrup Grumman, General Dynamics, Raytheon Industries and Lockheed Martin that represent the tip of the spear to protect America in an increasingly dangerous world with highly capable and motivated enemies such as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

The link to the bar chart entitled The World’s Largest Arms-Producing Companies provided by the Stockholm International of Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) presents a listing of these companies and sales in 2019.

The World's Largest Arms-Producing Companies (Statista)

Below is a chart indicating the largest firms and their respective NYSE stock ticker and specialties:

Firm & Stock symbol Specialty Boeing (NYSE: BA) Aircraft, space, and helicopters Northrup Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Nuclear efforts, bombers, space General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shipbuilding, defense IT, tanks Raytheon Industries (NYSE:RTX) Electronics, missiles Lockheed Martin NYSE:LMT) Aviation, space and missiles Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Defense IT, space

Exchange Traded Funds (EFT) are available for those investors who prefer defense industry sectors such as:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense (NYSE:PPA)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense (NYSE:XAR)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense (BATS:ITA)

America’s Competition

Since the Cold War American military equipment and technology exports have been traditionally cutting edge, reliable and “trusted” albeit expensive. However the newest soon-to-be battle tested Russian military technology may present inroads into the American defense industry’s global market share.

Russian weaponry is often cheaper with easier credit with few, if any, human rights terms & conditions, public oversight or approval required on transactions, public disclosures or pesky questions except from investigative journalists who are summarily jailed or worse.

The following link to the chart entitled U.S. Still Accounts for the Bulk of Global Arms Exports provided by SIPRI underscores American dominance (37% of sales in 2016-2019 vs 20% for Russia).

US Still Accounts for the Bulk of Global Arms Exports (Statista)

Conclusion

For the aforementioned reasons the looming conflict is a win-win for US defense contractors regardless how well or poorly Russian hardware performs under battle conditions. As the vanguard of democracy, US defense contractors have convincing arguments in receiving generous government funding for R&D and upgrades. For this reason I’m bullish with respect to investments in the US defense industry.