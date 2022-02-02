Toa55/iStock via Getty Images

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is one of my favorite investment opportunities in the market today. The company isn't flashy and doesn't operate in an exciting industry, but it is steadily compounding shareholder value by generating ample free cash flow and reinvesting it at high rates of return. ATKR just announced blow-out Q1 results and raised guidance for FY 2022; this is important because management was expecting 2022 to be a down year compared to 2021. Instead of a reversion to 2020, 2022 looks like will it push ATKR to record performance. I last checked in on ATKR in May of last year, when I said that the company still had plenty of room to grow (that article can be found here). In this article I will provide an update on 2022 expectations and lay out a path to ATKR becoming a multibagger over the next five to ten years.

ATKR Reported Strong Q1 Results

ATKR had a stellar Q1 (note that ATKR's fiscal year begins in October). Revenue, margins, net income, and free cash flow were all up dramatically year-over-year. Revenue increased 64%, with the bulk of the increase dropping directly to the bottom line. Cost of goods sold and operating expenses only increased by 50% and 30%, respectively, indicating that ATKR was able to pass on increased input costs to their customers and still improve their margins. Net income was up a whopping 140% and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled.

As a result of a strong Q1 and favorable market conditions, management raised guidance for FY 2022. Revenue is expected to come in just north of $3b, with adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $593-$630mm and $875-$925mm, respectively. These estimates are only modest improvements over FY 2021, but they represent a big leap over previous guidance. ATKR's management made it clear in 2021 that they thought market conditions would revert to the historical mean and that the company's performance would decline in 2022 as a result:

ATKR Q2 2021 Conference Call Slides (ATKR Q2 2021 Conference Call Slides)

Instead of reverting, Q1 results indicate that 2022 is going to look a lot more like 2021 than 2020. If management's latest estimates are met, 2022 will be ATKR's best year ever.

Finally, ATKR ended Q1 with $495mm in cash against $759mm in long term debt. ATKR remains a levered company, but management is comfortable enough with the debt position to invest heavily in M&A and share buybacks. Management's plan is to deploy over $1b to acquire smaller competitors and repurchase shares over the next 2-3 years, with $200mm allocated for buybacks in 2022. At a current market cap of $5b, ATKR's share count would decrease 4% as a result of the buybacks.

Valuation

ATKR is trading at a cheap price relative to trailing and forward earnings. The company's market cap is just 8.5x 2021's net income and 10x 2021's free cash flow. These valuations were more reasonable when management was projecting a sharp 2022 drop-off, but with updated guidance ATKR is now trading at a forward PE ratio below 10. It remains to be seen what 2023 and beyond will look like; will performance eventually revert to historical averages or will higher prices and sustained growth be the new normal?

As discussed in a previous article, ATKR is the market leader in a number of small industries but only holds an average market share of 35%. This gives the company plenty of room to grow, either by leveraging their competitive advantages to take market share or by acquiring smaller competitors. An unexpected influx of cash in 2022 will give management more firepower when looking for acquisitions. ATKR's historical return on invested capital is north of 15%; if ATKR is able to invest more capital than expected in these boom times, they should be able to maintain modest growth into the foreseeable future.

Given ATKR's cheap valuation, the company needs only modest growth in the future to generate multibagger returns. If ATKR can manage just 5% annual earnings growth and continue to buy back 4% of its shares on an annual basis, the company is on track to nearly triple in the next five years. This scenario assumes that the market is willing to award the company a PE of at least 15 once it is clear that growth can be maintained. I think a PE multiple of 20 is a possibility sometime in the next decade.

ATKR's Multibagger Opportunity (Author's Spreadsheet)

In the scenario above, ATKR generates a compound annual return of 22% for investors over the next five years.

Risks

The two major counterpoints to the above scenario are mean reversion and uncertainty around capital allocation. As I mentioned above, management has acknowledged that they see the current environment as temporary. In early 2021 they estimated only $400mm in adjusted EBITDA for 2022, and now their estimates have doubled due to favorable market conditions lasting longer than anticipated. Recent results have been driven by price increases; management attributed $368mm of Q1's revenue growth to higher pricing, while just $11mm came from their 2021 acquisitions (source). A reversion to historical pricing would jeopardize the multibagger scenario.

ATKR will need to continue to reinvest their excess cash at a high rate of return; price increases alone won't be enough to sustain growth in the long term. Management has a great track record in this department, but I can see acquisitions becoming more difficult when business is booming. Competitors that could have been bought for, say, 5x EBIDTA in 2018 might now require paying a multiple closer to 10x or 15x. I trust that ATKR management will be disciplined and not overpay for companies, but the alternative might be that they can't deploy as much capital into M&A as they would like.

ATKR's large cash position and consistent free cash flow generation provide ample protection against total investor ruin, but the market is skeptical that ATKR can sustain 2021-like numbers indefinitely. At a PE below 10, however, a reversion to the mean is already priced-in.

Conclusion

ATKR's share price has climbed dramatically over the last couple of years, but there is still plenty of upside. ATKR isn't trading at $100/share because of investor exuberance or stretched valuations; the company has delivered exceptional operating performance. A reversion to historical operating metrics is possible, but with much of that downside remaining priced-in, I'm happy to hold my ATKR shares at current levels.