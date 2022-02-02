ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Whenever I write an article for Seeking Alpha, I feel I have to open with an apology. I am sorry, but I am a value investor. Value investing is based on the premise that the point of owning a share in a company is to share in that company’s earnings, and that those earnings should exceed a certain minimum for the risk the investor is taking. So I rule out stocks that just generate revenue growth, like AMC (AMC press release)…

Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 will be approximately $1,172 million, compared to $163 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

… but can’t earn money:

Net loss for the three months…will be between $195 million and $115 million.

That press release got AMC’s stock up 5%. Pulte (NYSE:PHM), on the other hand, reported yesterday that it earned $637 million for Q4, or $2.51 per share, up from $1.53 per share a year ago, and $0.20 better than Wall Street analysts’ estimate (Seeking Alpha). The stock rose by a paltry 1%, and was down for part of the day. Huh?

Pulte should earn close to $10 a share for each of the next five years

But Pulte didn’t just report a great Q4; it also forecast a terrific 2022. During its earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts, it laid out the details for earnings of roughly $10 per share. And I expect Pulte to maintain that EPS of nearly $10 for the foreseeable future. Here are the details; I’ll follow with the key assumptions behind the forecast.

Pulte financial reports

Pulte’s demand story – home sales and home prices

Pulte management forecasted on the earnings call that it will sell about 31,000 homes this year at an average price of $515,000, for homebuilding revenue of $16 billion, up over 20% from last year and over 50% from 2020. Why the huge jump? Management had the answer on its conference call:

The impacts from COVID that don't appear to be waning are the desire for single-family living and the ability to work from home indefinitely…We saw a strong desire for homeownership across all markets and buyer groups. At one end, we have maturing millennials driving extraordinary demand for first-time and first-move of product, while at the other end, we have empty nesters who are downsizing or retiring into their next stage of life.

Those are the short-term demand drivers. The most important long-term driver is simply a national housing shortage, shown in this picture:

Census Bureau

U.S. homebuilders have been under-building since the ’08 Financial Crisis. We the people need more houses!

Yes, there certainly are negatives for housing demand. The two big ones are:

U.S. population growth has slowed a lot and probably will slow further. Fewer new people means less housing needed. But lots of people around the world want to live here, so growing again is always an option.

Interest rates have risen and could rise significantly more, making monthly mortgage rates higher. But wages are rising faster than normal too, offsetting some of the higher costs.

Net/net, I assume that U.S. housing starts remain at their current 1.1 million annual pace for the next 5 years. I also assume that Pulte maintains its current 2.75% share of U.S. home construction, so its homes closed should be pretty stable going forward.

Pulte’s profit margin story

Pulte expects its ’22 gross margin – the profit margin before overhead expenses – to be about 28.5%. This chart shows that this year’s gross margin is unusually high:

Pulte financial reports

There are two reasons for the current high gross margin:

Home prices soared, so homes built on older land purchases will be very profitable. This benefit should last for at least several years because at any given time, Pulte has a land bank equal to 6+ years of annual sales. Homebuilding competition is relatively healthy. No builders are giving away the store in order to grab market share, unlike many other U.S. industries today. The are no signs that this situation is changing.

Net/net, I expect Pulte to gradually return to more normal profit margins, a process that will take at least a few years.

Two other profit margin ratios are worth noting. One is the ratio of operating expenses to sales.

Pulte financial reports

You can see that management has gotten more efficient over time. I conservatively assume that rising labor costs will modestly reduce this efficiency ratio over the next few years.

The other ratio of note is Pulte’s tax rate. It was running at 22-23%, but management expects this year to be 25% because of the loss of a tax benefit or two. I keep the 25% rate going forward.

Pulte’s share repurchase story

The concepts are simple:

The fewer the shares outstanding, the fewer other owners we have to share the profits with.

The lower the P/E ratio, the more the shares that can be repurchased with the same amount of dollars.

Pulte clearly gets the first point, as this chart shows:

Pulte financial reports

It also gets the send point. Pulte’s P/E ratio is a bottom-of-the-barrel 5 at present, and hasn’t been much higher recently. The company returned $1.0 billion to shareholders last year. 86% of the return was in the form of share repurchases, only 14% was dividends. I expect a gradual rise to a $1.5 billion annual return to shareholders, and a similar 85% share of that return used for buybacks. The result should be 5-6% annual reductions in shares outstanding, and should be higher if the stocks doesn’t rise materially.

Valuation – It’s hard to conclude that Pulte’s stock isn’t cheap

Yes, Pulte’s dollar earnings could very well peak this year as its profit margins return to more normal levels. The table above shows that I expect net income to fall from $2.4 billion this year to $1.8 billion in 2025. But the declining share count should result in only a modest reduction in EPS, from $10 this year to roughly $9 in 2025.

At Pulte’s current stock price of $53, that means 15-20% earnings yields (E/P) going forward. Those are very attractive returns for a quality management, a strong balance sheet (nearly no net debt), a product in high demand and stable competition. If you’re a value investor, Pulte seems like a great story. If you’re a growth or momentum investor and have gotten this far in the article, I commend you for your open-mindedness and suggest you compare the risk/reward on Pulte to the names you own.