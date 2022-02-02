Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) may be able to generate close to US$500 million in positive cash flow during 2022 at current strip prices. It is projected to reach its net debt target (CAD$1.2 billion or US$945 million) in Q2 2022, whereupon it expects to announce an enhanced shareholder return plan which could include dividends and/or share repurchases.

The strong projected positive cash flow in 2022 should result in Baytex's debt situation looking pretty good going forward, and this is reflected in its 8.75% unsecured notes due 2027 trading at well above par now. Baytex's common stock appears to be fairly priced for a long-term $65 to $70 WTI oil scenario at the moment.

This report uses US dollars unless otherwise mentioned. The exchange rate used in the report is US$1.00 to CAD$1.27.

2022 Outlook

Baytex is currently expecting to average approximately 81,500 BOEPD in production during 2022. This is around 2% production growth from its 2021 production levels with a US$335 million capital expenditure budget.

At $83 WTI oil in 2022 (current strip), Baytex would be projected to generate US$1.764 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges. Baytex's 2022 hedges have an estimated negative $178 million in value.

Baytex notes that it has hedged approximately 42% of its oil production using a combination of three-way options (with an average ceiling of approximately US$68 per barrel) and swaptions at US$53.50 per barrel.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Heavy Oil 9,519,200 $61.00 $559 Light Oil and Condensate 12,791,425 $79.50 $1,017 NGLs 2,379,800 $30.00 $71 Natural Gas 30,342,450 $3.75 $114 Hedge Value -$178 Total $1,586

Source: Author's Work

At $83 WTI oil, Baytex is projected to end up with US$484 million in positive cash flow in 2022. Baytex had projected approximately US$265 million in positive 2022 cash flow back in December 2021, but that was at $66 WTI oil. The rise in strip prices since then has boosted Baytex's projected cash flow by over US$200 million.

$ Million USD Royalties $330 Operating Expenses $296 Transportation $29 Cash General And Admin $34 Cash Interest $60 Capital Expenditures $335 Leasing Expenditures $2 Asset Retirement Obligations $16 Total Expenses $1,102

Source: Author's Work

Debt Situation

Baytex is projected to have ended 2021 with approximately US$1.11 billion in net debt. This could be reduced to net debt of US$0.63 billion by the end of 2022 if Baytex allocates all of its free cash flow to reducing its net debt.

Baytex plans on allocating 100% of its free cash flow to reducing its net debt until it reaches a target of CAD$1.2 billion or US$945 million. It appears likely to reach that target during Q2 2022. At that point, Baytex plans on announcing a plan for enhanced shareholder returns, devoting some of its free cash flow towards share repurchases and/or dividends, while also continuing to reduce its net debt.

At net debt of US$0.63 billion, Baytex's leverage would be 0.7x EBITDAX at the end of 2022. If it puts US$150 million towards dividends and share repurchases during 2022, its leverage would end up around 0.9x EBITDAX at the end of 2022.

Valuation

Baytex is aiming for 2% to 4% annual production growth over the next few years, while generating over US$1 billion in positive cash flow between 2023 and 2025 at $65 WTI oil.

Baytex's 5-year outlook at $65 WTI oil (baytexenergy.com)

At long-term $65 WTI oil (after 2022), I estimate Baytex's value at approximately US$3.52 per share. This is based on a 3.5x EV/EBITDAX multiple and 85,000 BOEPD in average production along with approximately $630 million in net debt.

At long-term $70 WTI oil, Baytex's estimated value improves to approximately US$4.17 per share. A $5 change in long-term oil prices (along with a $0.25 change in long-term natural gas prices) affects Baytex's estimated value by around US$0.65 per share.

Conclusion

Baytex Energy should be able to get its net debt to its target of CAD$1.2 billion or US$945 million in Q2 2022. At that point, it should announce its plans for returning some of its free cash flow to shareholders while continuing to reduce its net debt.

If it devotes 100% of its 2022 free cash flow to debt reduction, it will end 2022 with leverage of 0.7x EBITDAX. Baytex's debt situation appears to be solid as long as it continues to devote a fair bit of its near-term free cash flow to debt reduction.

At the moment, Baytex appears to be fairly priced for a longer-term $65 to $70 WTI oil scenario.