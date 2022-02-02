shylendrahoode/E+ via Getty Images

Primed to take on heavyweights in the enterprise software operations arena, Freshworks' (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:FRSH) share price has instead fizzled out by more than 54% as shown in the blue chart below since the much-publicized September IPO when the company had filed to raise $855 million.

Now, available for around $21 to $22, valuations have come down considerably, but I am not one of those who will tell you to buy the dip, and instead, I look for concrete metrics like profitability and growth. First, I start with assessing competitive advantage through comparison with competitor Zendesk (ZEN) whose stock has been less impacted since September.

The competition

Together with Zendesk, Freshworks' Freshdesk is one of the most popular customer support software which can gather different communication channels under a single dashboard or only one computer screen. Solutions from both of these two companies help their clients to manage incoming support requests in a timely manner.

This ability to aggregate various sources of data into one has become important with the rapid growth of customer communication channels. In this connection, continuously handling customer inquiries from their Twitter (TWTR), Meta (NASDAQ:FB), LinkedIn pages, and other sources has become demanding for the sales staff. Still, these tools are crucial to maintaining a productive relationship with customers. This is where Freshworks' software makes it easy for employees to engage with customers.

One example is the use of Freddy AI, the artificial intelligence-powered automation tool designed to provide exceptional customer experiences without compromising on the human element. In other words, it uses the power of software technology to enable employees of companies like Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) and Fiverr (FVRR) to deliver proactive customer engagement right from the get-go.

Freshworks Freddy

Now, when making the decision to opt for software to manage their ticketing, issue tracking, and customer communication functionalities, corporations face the task of evaluating different products and choosing the one which best fits their operating environments. Here, Zendesk provides them with more enterprise features, but, ultimately more companies end up choosing Freshworks' solution because of the simplicity criteria.

I confirmed Freshworks' superiority through Gartner's peer review website where it scores a rating of 4.5, which is slightly more than Zendesk's 4.4. Moreover, more peer reviewers, or 87% are willing to recommend the Chennai-based company compared to 81% for its rival. This said, Zendesk does provide for more advanced features and accommodates multi-language capabilities, but, on the other hand, reviewers mention that its settings (or configuration) pages can "seem daunting".

Now, Freshworks can be competitively stronger, but, this is not enough to ensure success as profitability also matters.

The profitability metrics

One key metric for software companies is gross profits which are obtained after the cost of revenues has been subtracted from total sales. Now, gross profits as a percentage of total revenues equal to the gross margins, and these have been oscillating between the 77% and 80% range during the last six quarters as shown in the table below.

Income statement

Looking at the industry, these margin figures are aligned to peers including Zendesk and ServiceNow (NOW), and show that Freshworks is not spending unnecessarily on software development costs, like for example having to continually tweak its platform to accommodate new customers or frequently provide new product versions. Additionally, Freshworks' gross margins should improve as its revenue level rises rapidly and it benefits from more scale. In this respect, the quarterly revenue figures show that the company has delivered staggering growth of 71% on a year-on-year basis for the September quarter compared to 32.5% for Zendesk. As for ServiceNow, it has delivered just 29% for its December quarter. Thus, Freshworks is highly valued by growth-oriented investors as evidenced by its 7% gains just on Monday.

On the other hand, the fact that the company's operating expenses climbed to $214 million in the third quarter from just $76 million in Q2 has not been digested well by the market. This surge has conversely worsened the status of the operating loss which is at an alarming $140.3 million, but Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer Tyler Sloat did provide an explanation during the earnings call back on November 3. According to him, the GAAP operating expenses were largely impacted by stock-based compensation ("SBC") and related expenses of $138 million due to the IPO. Going forward, the CFO expected SBC to be more normalized, at levels of approximately $45 million per quarter.

Growth metrics, valuation, and conclusion

Thus, the fourth quarter's results to be announced on February 10 should not be burdened by high staff expenses, which signifies an improvement in the operating income status. In this respect, Freshworks' ability to access top technical talent in Chennai, India, signifies that it can invest in a meaningful yet efficient manner.

Furthermore, in case the company continues on its growth momentum, it could beat fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $99 million to $101 million. For this purpose, Freshworks saw robust expansion activity and the net dollar retention rate ("NDR") was 117% for Q3, up 8% compared to the prior year. Now, the average NDR for companies that have successfully gone public is just under 107% according to data by Crunchbase, with anything above 120% considered to be excellent.

Hence, at 117%, Freshworks qualifies as a hyper-growth play, and given that the company's customers include SMBs, the executives believe that the business model can support a 110% plus net dollar retention rate in the longer term. Additionally, customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR (Average Recurring Revenues) grew to 14,079 or 31% year-over-year, which reflects a net add of over 3,300 customers. This customer category consistently drives the vast majority of the business and represents 84% of the total ARR, another key metric for SaaS plays.

This rapid adoption for the company products is due mostly to their ease of use, which in turn translates into rapid onboarding of clients. This ultimately results in a lower total cost of ownership for the SMB business category who in general finds it more difficult to face rising costs, in contrast to larger businesses. Interestingly, I also noted that Freshworks' products are now being adopted by Fortune 500 companies like Philips (OTCPK:RYLPF)and Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF).

As for valuations, being such a high-growth provider of business software for customer support, IT service management, and sales, Freshworks is undervalued when comparing its trailing price to sales metric with peers. Adjusting with a P/S of 9.8x, or double the current value, and based on the current share price of $21.75, I obtain a target of $43-44. This corresponds to Wall Street analysts' ratings.

Comparison with peers

Pursuing on a cautionary note with regard to the highly negative EBIT (operating income) margins, it is important that Freshworks delivers on the profitability metric during the next earnings date, given the risk-off attitude shown by market participants towards non-profitable tech stocks since mid-November after it became more evident that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as from March. Any failure to deliver may result in the share price falling abruptly.

Finally, with more than $1.3 billion in cash including net proceeds of $1.07 billion from the IPO, Freshworks has a strong balance sheet to support the growth of its business. It also forms part of a massive industry with a 120 billion total addressable market and operates in 120 countries.