FedEx Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:FDX) once existed in our family portfolio in the $90s stock price range before I foolishly unloaded the holding based on a temporary issue with debt coverage at the time. I have since become an informed investor focused on buying slices of quality enterprises at reasonable prices and holding for the long term, if not forever.

In this report, I uncover a renewed buying opportunity for FDX using my proprietary investment research checklist encompassing the company's value proposition, shareholder yields, fundamentals, valuation, and downside risk.

Unless noted, all data presented is sourced from Seeking Alpha and YCharts as of the market close on January 28, 2022; and intended for illustration only.

FedEx Value Proposition

FDX is a dividend-paying large-cap stock in the industrials sector's air freight and logistics industry.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company’s FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions. Its FedEx Ground segment provides day-certain delivery services to businesses and residences. The company’s FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services. As of May 31, 2021, this segment had approximately 29,000 vehicles and 400 service centers. Its FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office function services. The company’s Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding services; and an array of document and business services, and retail access to its customers for its package transportation businesses. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

FedEx is now the smaller but still formidable player of the large-cap air freight and logistics industry led by United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and the newest member by proxy, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), as it seeks to become self-sufficient from FDX, UPS, and the United States Postal Service in delivering its products.

Ultimately, we should invest in individual common stocks to beat the benchmark index over time. The below chart demonstrates how FDX has fared against UPS, the industrials sector as represented by the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLI), and the overall market per the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) during the last ten years. FDX has underperformed its peers overall, but the chart illustrates a historical trend in outperforming UPS and the indices. Thus, the opportunity beckons to reverse the current course and return to overachievement.

FDX Shareholder Yields

As part of my due diligence, I average the total shareholder yields on earnings, free cash flow, and dividends to measure how the stock compares to the prevailing yield on the 10-Year Treasury benchmark note.

I target an earnings yield of greater than 6 percent or the equivalent of a P/E multiple of below 17 times. With trailing one-year earnings per share of $18.14, the earnings yield for FDX was 7.41%.

I target a free cash flow yield or FCFY of 7 percent and higher or the equivalent of fewer than 15 times the inverted price-to-free cash flow multiple. Based on $10.35 free cash flow per share, the FCFY for FDX was 4.23%.

Although not a dividend investor by definition, I prefer dividend-paying stocks for compensation in the short term while waiting for capital gains to compound over time. The trailing dividend yield for FDX was 1.18%, supported by a conservative payout ratio of 16.40%. Thus, FDX is distributing a safe, adequately covered, if modest, dividend.

My preferred high dividend strategy is the yield on the cost basis. For example, an investor buying FDX ten years ago and holding would be enjoying a yield on cost of 3.23% based on a dividend-adjusted cost basis of $93.00. A reminder that long-term investing is the best approach to producing safe, higher yield dividends.

Average of Yields vs. the 10 Year Treasury

Next, I take the average of the three shareholder yields to measure how the stock compares to the prevailing yield on the 10 Year Treasury benchmark note. The average shareholder yield for FDX was 4.27% vs. 1.79% for the 10-Year.

Arguably, equities are deemed riskier than US bonds. However, equities that reward shareholders at several times the government benchmark yield suggest owning stocks instead of bonds.

Remember that earnings and free cash flow yields are inverses of valuation multiples, and the earnings yield suggests FDX as undervalued. However, the free cash flow yield may suggest otherwise. I'll explore further in this report's valuation section.

My weighted shareholder yields rating for FDX: Bullish.

FDX Returns On Management

Now, let's explore the fundamentals of FedEx, uncovering the performance strength of its senior management.

When analyzing a business, I am biased toward established growth instead of executive promises and sell-side analyst projections. FedEx had a three-year CAGR of 14.16% on its top line. Generally, I prefer owning slices of companies with positive trailing revenue growth, and FedEx's recent double-digit growth is all the better.

Note the drop-off to negative growth at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic followed by the step-up to double-digit sales growth since. This trend was likely a reflection of a business and residential package shipping freeze followed by the now heavier reliance on e-commerce.

I screen for profitable companies to avoid unnecessary speculation, as witnessed in the money-losing disruptive growth stocks of late. FedEx had a trailing three-year relatively steady pre-tax net profit margin of 5.49%, in line with the mid-single-digit margin levels of competitor UPS at 6.83% and industrials sector median of 6.42%, but above the industry margin of 2.70%.

Return on equity or ROE reveals how much profit a company generates from shareholder investment in the stock. I target an ROE of 15 percent and higher for discovering shareholder-friendly management, and FDX had a trailing three-year return on equity of 21.11%.

Return on invested capital or ROIC measures how well a company uses its working capital to generate returns. Although I target an ROIC above 12 percent, FedEx had a 10.94% three-year trailing return on invested capital. Still, a testament to its senior managers as adequate capital allocators as returns market-wide had been challenged during the pandemic, further highlighting FedEx's double-digit, if sub-performance to my ROIC threshold.

The ROIC needs to exceed the weighted average cost of capital or WACC by a comfortable margin giving credence to management's ability to outperform its capital costs. FedEx had a trailing weighted average cost of capital of 6.19% (Source: GuruFocus). The spread between ROIC and WACC, albeit thin, combined with the double-digit topline growth, industry-consistent profitability, and impressive returns on equity, are testaments to a productive senior management team in Memphis.

My weighted return on management rating for FDX: Bullish.

FDX Valuation

As highlighted in my latest book, Build Wealth With Common Stocks: Market-Beating Strategies for the Individual Investor, I rely on four valuation multiples to estimate the intrinsic value of a targeted quality enterprise's stock price.

The book is a case study on our concentrated family portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks that have collectively outperformed the broader market since 2009 based on an equal-weighted average total return of each position vs. the S&P 500 during the same holding periods.

Please note that I do not attempt to predict specific future share prices or percentage targets as I view such practices as arbitrary, if unreliable.

The price-to-sales ratio or P/S measures the stock price relative to revenues. I target fewer than 2.0 times, and FDX had a price-to-sales ratio of 0.74. By comparison, the trailing P/S was 1.22 for the air freight and logistics industry, the industrials sector median P/S was 1.47, and the S&P 500 was trading at 2.96 times sales. Thus, the overall market somewhat discounts FedEx's stock price relative to its topline.

Although often a hit or miss multiple, I target price-to-trailing earnings or P/E of fewer than 17 times or below the target stock's industry averages. FDX had a price-to-earnings multiple of 13.49, compared with the industry trailing P/S of 20.60 and sector median P/E of 22.06, indicating that investor sentiment undervalues the stock price relative to its earnings. FDX also appears a bargain compared to the S&P 500's recent overall P/E of 25.96 (Source of S&P 500 P/E: Barron's)

I target single-digit price-to-operating cash flow multiples for the best value, and FDX had a price to cash flow of 7.33, compared to the sector median of 14.91, indicating the market discounts the stock price relative to FedEx's current cash flows.

Enterprise value to operating earnings or EV/EBIT measures whether a stock is overbought, a bearish or neutral signal, or oversold, a bullish or neutral signal, by the market. I target an EV/EBIT of fewer than 15 times, and FDX had an EV/EBIT of 10.24, compared to a sector median of 18.30, signaling that the stock was perhaps underbought or oversold by the market.

Margin of Safety

Investing in the stock market is not rocket science. On the contrary, I have learned that uncovering the common shares of quality companies temporarily trading at reasonable prices is basic science.

I am biased toward outstanding companies whose common shares are experiencing out-of-favor market sentiment as suggested by lower ratios of price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, price-to-operating cash flow, and enterprise value to operating earnings. Thus, I weigh the above key indicators to determine the overall market valuation of the targeted company.

The weighting of my four preferred valuation multiples suggests that the market undervalues FDX's current price on sales, earnings, cash flow, and enterprise value to operating earnings. Based on the metrics uncovered in this article, risks and catalysts notwithstanding, I would call FDX a value-priced, if not oversold, stock of an otherwise quality operator in the air freight and logistics industry.

My weighted valuation rating for FDX: Bullish.

FDX Downside Risk

When assessing the downside risks of a company and its common shares, I focus on five metrics that, in my experience as an individual investor and market observer, often predict the potential risk/reward of the investment.

I assign a downside risk-weighted rating of above average, average, below average, or low, biased toward below average and low risk profiles.

I target companies that possess clear competitive advantages from their products or services. An investor or analyst can streamline the value proposition of an enterprise with a moat assignment of wide, narrow, or none.

For example, Morningstar assigns FedEx a narrow moat rating.

In our view, FedEx's flagship express and ground package delivery operations enjoy significant competitive advantages rooted in cost advantage and efficient scale, which drive our narrow moat rating. FedEx is capable of keeping would-be competitors at bay for a prolonged period. Nonetheless, despite lofty entry barriers in global parcel shipping, we constrain FedEx's moat to narrow rather than wide because we expect the firm to outearn its cost of capital by only a slim margin. However, given its robust competitive positioning and assuming that Amazon refrains from offering its package delivery capacity to the broader marketplace in an irrational manner, we think FedEx will more likely than not post normalized excess returns on average for at least the next 10 years. --Matthew Young, CFA, Equity Analyst, December 22, 2021

A favorite of the legendary value investor Benjamin Graham, long-term debt coverage demonstrates balance sheet liquidity or a company's capacity to pay down debt in a crisis. Generally, one-and-a-half times current assets to long-term debt is ideal.

As reflected on its November 2021 financial statements, FedEx's long-term debt coverage was 1.04, adequate liquidity necessary to cover its longer-term leveraging needs. Although below my 1.50 threshold, an investor must consider the industry-related debt load requirements for airplane and truck fleets and shipping facilities. In a further test of its leverage capacity, the company's long-term debt to equity was 81.74%, well below my 200% threshold. In other words, investors should become concerned only when a company's debt is more than twice its equity.

Current liabilities coverage or current ratio measures the short-term liquidity of the balance sheet. I target higher than 1.00, and FedEx's short-term debt coverage or current ratio was 1.49, providing more than adequate liquid assets to pay down current liabilities such as accounts payable, short-term borrowings, and income taxes.

As a long-term investor, I use a five-year beta trend line and screen for stocks with betas lower than 1.25 or no more than 125% volatility to the market. FDX's 60-month trailing beta was 1.25. Over the last 24 months, its beta was less volatile at 0.96, suggesting the stock's volatility is in sync with the S&P 500.

The short interest percentage of the FDX float was 1.86%, well under my 10% threshold. Bears seem to agree that FDX is a core holding in institutional and retail portfolios, with more upside than downside.

FedEx is a fundamentally superb company supported by a sound risk profile. However, in a turbulent market, the current mid $200s stock price range may disorient an investor's perception of the downside.

My weighted downside risk rating for FDX: Average.

Quality Delivery And Reasonable Stock Price

Events that could accelerate or contradict my overall bullish investment thesis on the FedEx Corporation and its stock include, but are not limited to:

Amazon expands beyond self-reliant shipping and delivery and becomes a direct competitor to FedEx and UPS.

Even if FedEx returns to modest single-digit growth in the endemic, its profitability and capital allocation still generate excess returns in the more permanent e-commerce economy.

Albeit a pricey stock, UPS dominates FDX in market cap and return performance.

Although it seemed a good idea at the time, foolishly selling out FDX in the $90s range predated my reinvention from an undisciplined stock trader to a patient part-owner of quality businesses whose stocks are purchased when available at reasonable prices and held for the long term.

Although FDX now trades in the mid $200s, its valuation multiples remain compelling, suggesting an underbought or oversold stock. The fundamentals present a formidable operator in the large-cap air freight and logistics industry. However, the downside risks are average at best because of its narrow moat and long-term debt coverage common to a capital-intensive industry.

Nonetheless, borrowing from its once-ubiquitous ad slogan, I think FedEx is absolutely, positively, a quality company whose stock is currently trading at a value price.