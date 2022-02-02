Foryou13/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last decade, the US had to deal with the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis. After being caught with their pants down in 2008, homebuilders refused to make the same mistake in the last decade. However, this has led to chronic under building and a significant shortage of new homes. I expect that we will see housing starts will continue to increase gradually over the next decade to meet growing demand.

Annualized Housing Starts (in 1000s) (tradingeconomics.com)

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is the largest supplier of home building materials in the US. They are focused primarily on the lumber and related products required to build single-family homes. Homebuilding is set up for a good decade in my opinion, and investors looking for a way to own a piece of the value chain without picking specific homebuilders should consider BLDR.

Investment Thesis

Over the last decade, we have seen significant under building leading to a dramatic lack of supply, especially in single-family homes. As a supplier of homebuilding materials, BLDR stands to benefit from increased building activity. The company is diversified across the country and continues to grow its footprint through acquisitions. BLDR is materially undervalued at current prices and has a significant buyback program in place. Shares have sold off with the rest of the market and are down over 20% from all-time highs. Investors looking for a way to diversify their portfolios should consider adding shares of BLDR, which are a solid buy under $70.

The Business

BLDR is well diversified across the country, with approximately 1/3 of revenue coming from each region of the US. I know that price to sales isn't the most relevant metric for BLDR, but I do find it interesting that a company with a market cap of $12.7B is projecting just under $20B in sales for 2021. Below is a breakout of BLDR’s geographic footprint and product mix.

bldr.com

Investors should expect continued acquisitions of smaller suppliers around the country. At the beginning of 2021, BLDR merged with BMC, and has completed seven acquisitions since then. The most recent acquisition of National Lumber, the largest independent materials supplier in New England, was just announced at the beginning of January.

bldr.com

While four of the acquisitions made in 2021 were for standard building materials companies, the Paradigm and Katerra Apollo stood out to me. These acquisitions were to improve BLDR’s technological capabilities instead of increasing the footprint of the business. This should help their visualization and design capabilities, but they also expect improved supply chain management and budgeting. As we have all witnessed, supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on certain industries, and optimizing the supply chain is crucial for a business like BLDR.

Valuation

While the S&P 500 is trading at expensive valuations, there are still stocks out there trading at attractive valuations. BLDR is one of those stocks. BLDR currently has a price to earnings of 7.4x. The average multiple over the last six years has 13x earnings. I shortened the timeline to start in 2016 because that is when the company began to experience significant earnings growth. Using that time window, we get a normal price to earnings multiple of 13.1x.

fastgraphs.com

While the earnings multiple looks cheap, investors should be aware that BLDR is projected to earn less in 2022 and 2023 than it did in 2021. I don’t view this as a huge issue, as 2021 was a bumper crop for the company, and the valuation is already low enough to provide attractive projected returns moving forward. Another tailwind for EPS growth is going to be the buyback program.

Buybacks

In August, BLDR’s board authorized a $1B buyback program. The company repurchased $578M of stock in Q3 alone, at an average price just under $53. When you consider that the company has a market cap of $12.7B at current prices, that is an extremely aggressive buyback. If I were a shareholder, I would be celebrating the buyback because of the size of the program and the valuations that the buybacks are occurring at. I would also be celebrating because the board authorized an additional $1B of buybacks in November. Based on a rough estimate, BLDR will be able to retire over 10% of its shares with the current buyback program (including shares already repurchased), which will be a significant boost to EPS.

Conclusion

There aren’t many companies in the public markets currently trading under 10x earnings, and BLDR is one of them. Even fewer of those companies are growing the top and bottom line at rates comparable to BLDR. The list has to get very short if you only look at companies that have been able to execute a significant buyback program. The main risk is that earnings will take a hit if building slows down, but I think the risk/reward is skewed to the upside when you look at the valuation and the growth runway, and factor in the huge buyback program and the macro environment. Investors looking to diversify their portfolios should consider BLDR, and shares are a solid buy under $70.

