It is my firm belief that 80% of money managers can't outperform the S&P 500 index over time due primarily to the fees they charge their clients. Each and every individual person intent on having the happiest retirement possible could and should take charge of their retirement portfolios and invest in simple index/mutual funds and/or a balanced portfolio like the one I have set up to maximize returns over decades of performance. My ratios and distributions are based on my book - Investing Better Than A Money Manager: The Rise Of Retail Investing.

Past Performance

Here is briefly how my portfolio evolved from its inception when I became more of an active investor in 2014 in the market until now. Notice, I spent several years before 2014 putting some funds into the market now and then at random as I finished school and got married and started a family etc., which I didn't really follow or record.

Year Welsh Portfolio S&P 500 2014 $77,053 2015 $81,233 -0.81% 2016 $91,494 9.64% 2017 $142,363 19.38% 2018 $162,607 -6.29% 2019 $230,093 29.01% 2020 $316,104 16.28% 2021 $402,037 27.04%

Contributions

Contributions make up a vital component of your portfolio, especially when you are starting out, as they are the building blocks of tax advantaged savings for retirement. The more money you have, the more concern you should have with taxes. This is why when you start out investing, you should try to add to accounts like IRAs ASAP instead of putting the money into regular taxable investment accounts.

Contributions IRAs 401(k)s Jan 2022 $0 $0 YTD CONTRIBUTIONS $0 $0

Here is how my portfolio is performing compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the beginning of 2022.

Fund SPY Welsh Welsh Minus Contributions % Gain Jan 2022 -5.32% -8.12% -8.12% YTD GAINS -5.32% -8.12% -8.12%

Regular contributions to your retirement portfolio help your portfolio to grow even on less than ideal months where you fail to outperform the S&P 500. Not every month will be a winner, but regular contributions can help make anyone's performance look great over time.

My portfolio is divided up to start 2022 at around 73% stocks and around 27% mutual and index funds with the goal to increase stocks to over 80% of my portfolio over time. It is currently built with approximately 82% domestic stocks and 18% foreign stocks. I have about 2.6% of my portfolio in bond mutual funds so that I know how they work and to have at least a little exposure to this sector over time. I plan to have bonds be a very small portion of my portfolio up to right around age 65. Diversification lifts my whole portfolio's returns over time, so finding the best stocks in every sector is a goal for me each and every year. Here are some of the main changes since my last portfolio article in December of 2021.

Welsh Portfolio Stocks Index/Mutual Funds Bonds Domestic International Jan 2021 73% 27% 2.6% 82% 18%

Here are the details of my personal ~$369K portfolio then, based on values of approximately $40K, $400K, and $4 million broken down by sectors with brief descriptions of each stock in each sector. The best thing about my portfolio setup is that it is scalable so that people interested in following a similar path can set up their portfolios to follow my path no matter how small or large their holdings are. With fee-free trading and the advent of fractional shares, investors are more capable than ever in setting up amazing portfolios even when starting from scratch.

The Welsh Portfolio

The Information Technology Sector (Aim = 15% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 18%

Stock $40K $400K $4M AAPL $2,620 $26,200 $262,000 QCOM $1,100 $11,000 $110,000 DELL $310 $3,100 $31,000 VMW $300 $3,000 $30,000 RBLX $490 $4,900 $49,000 % Portfolio 18%

1. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) should be considered as a potential cornerstone piece to any portfolio as one of the world's largest and most profitable companies that prints money almost faster than the Fed. I plan to hopefully always have Apple as one of my top 5 individual stocks over time as I continue to build my position over time. New iPhone innovation and the stickiness of the Apple ecosystem continue to impress along with Apple being able to raise prices at will when they have supplier cost issues. This is a great stock to own regardless of the latest COVID variants as people will fall back on known entities as they try to take risk off the table.

I had to sell 25% of my position in Apple near the end of 2021 as it was reaching new highs and I wanted to build up my Utilities sector again to prepare for 2022. It will be a focus for me building back up this position again in 2022 as I have now expanded the technology section of my portfolio to 18% from last year's 15% target.

ACPS (Average Cost Per Share) = $112.06

2. QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a major technology solutions provider for companies like Apple and will be an integral part of upcoming transformational secular revolutions like 5G. I always like to have at least one chip company in my portfolio at all times.

ACPS = $61.92

3. Dell (NYSE:DELL) is a legacy holding which continues to aggressively seek M&A opportunities like the value acquisition of the $67B EMC deal and the spin-off of the hybrid cloud giant VMware (NYSE:VMW) at the end of October 2021 which it formerly owned ~80% of the stock of. Michael Dell is a shareholder winner through and through, and following in his stock footpaths I think is a good long-term decision. The VMware spinoff should allow Dell to deleverage significantly while allowing it the free cash flow to hit its remaining debt burden opportunistically before Michael Dell moves on to his next future M&A opportunity.

ACPS = $21.52

4. VMware (VMW): I acquired VMware as a spin-off from Dell. At this time, I'm undecided if I want to maintain both positions or have one position based either in Dell or switch from that legacy holding all into VMware. I will figure this out later in 2022 when I do my annual IRA contributions.

ACPS = $51.57

5. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is a teen gaming platform that came public through a direct listing in March of 2021. My hope was that it did not come out of the gate as hot as earlier IPOs DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), which were too expensive for investing in for me personally when they first premiered. I was very happy to get in at the IPO price of $64 a share when it premiered for a large holding in my portfolio. I always try to have an eye on what younger generations are loving and this platform is expanding and growing phenomenally. Also note that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) at the end of October 2021 announced that it is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. to embrace the future of the Metaverse that is central to what Roblox is. Give me one of the originators and pioneers in the space any day personally over Facebook and its social concerns. Willing to build my Roblox position over time as it could be a game changer if the Metaverse becomes as big as Facebook believes it will be.

ACPS = $64.50

The Health Care Sector (Aim = 15% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 15%

Stock $40K $400K $4M ARWR $2,790 $27,900 $279,000 MDT $410 $4,100 $41,000 PFE $430 $4,300 $43,000 SMMT $180 $1,800 $18,000 % Portfolio 14.3%

6. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is my 2nd largest individual stock position as an RNAi juggernaut entering key Phase 2 and 3 trials in 2022. A lovely balance sheet with key partnerships with Janssen (NYSE:JNJ), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Takeda (NYSE:TAK), Horizon (NASDAQ:HZNP), and a new ~$1 Billion licensing deal in November of 2021 with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) significantly de-risk its TRiM platform as it continues to expand into additional cell types. Amgen continues to slowly progress Olpasiran (AMG 890), its collaboration candidate with Arrowhead along with a successful Janssen update in November 2021 on JNJ-3989 for hepatitis B virus. Takeda will help co-develop and co-commercialize Arrowhead's lead candidate ARO-AAT preparing Arrowhead for independent commercialization of its wholly owned candidates while it continues to find partners for new candidates like the recently revealed ARO-XDH with Horizon. Arrowhead partnered with GlaxoSmithKline for its NASH candidate ARO-HSD, proving once again its TRiM platform is in big demand as it continues to expand its pipeline so fast that it can't progress all of its candidates by itself as a smaller sub $10 billion company.

A setback in its ARO-ENaC candidate led to a tremendous buying opportunity in the stock in 2021. ARO-ENaC is neither the company's lead product nor a very important one in Arrowhead's ever growing pipeline of candidates. The company has not given up on this candidate though and seems likely to pursue the candidate again as it has updated its clinical studies info on it in January of 2022 with a Phase 1/2 study which is scheduled to end in 2022 as well.

I used this latest opportunity to expand my shares of Arrowhead again from 410 shares up to now 530 shares. Arrowhead and a lot of the Biotechnology sector continue to trade at horribly depressed prices as evidenced by the sector as a whole over the past year. I think this is a perfect opportunity to buy a phenomenal asset poised for significant upward momentum as an individual stock as well as the sector as a whole which looks due for a rebound in 2022 hopefully.

ACPS = $48.67

7. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): Health care device maker that I think has significant upside from COVID-19 variants for years to come. Hospitals will need the best equipment companies like Medtronic provides as health issues from COVID-19 could and seem poised to persist for years.

ACPS = $83.13

8. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): A healthcare behemoth with a big stake in the fight against COVID-19. Seems like a great potential long-term winner at a great value compared to some of its peers. COVID's recent resurgence with the Omicron variant has led Pfizer to have its best month in decades while continuing to rally into the end of the year as other stocks fizzled. All the Pfizer execs are buying yachts, so why not make a few dollars off the stock as well.

ACPS = $35.86

9. Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) did a very suspicious move in August of 2021 by combining its two Phase 3 blinded pivotal trials for its ridinilazole candidate for clostridioides difficile into one study. This was doable as both studies were at ~ 50% enrollment but were apparently not enrolling fast enough for management's liking. However, in September, investors found out that this change in the study was not pre-approved by the FDA, so the trial results won't be enough for the FDA moving forward.

On top of all this, Summit investors found out in late December of 2021 that the company's data results for its ridinilazole candidate didn't meet all of the hoped for primary endpoints, resulting in another deep drop in the company's share price. This is a perfect recipe for dead money, so I'll be content to sit on my small position for a while now as I figure out what to do about it moving forward.

ACPS = $6.95

Sold: Eli Lilly (LLY) was sold as I needed to raise funds from the Healthcare sector to boost my Arrowhead position at this opportune time. Eli Lilly has held up remarkably well during the biotechnology sector meltdown even though it too is decently off its highs. This move was mostly a move from safer assets to riskier assets at this time with the goal to ultimately build up my former Eli Lilly position again in the coming year from Arrowhead proceeds or just incoming funds in general.

The Communication Services Sector (Aim = 15% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 10%

Stock $40K $400K $4M DIS $1,570 $15,700 $157,000 WWE $790 $7,900 $79,000 GOOGL $810 $8,100 $81,000 % Portfolio 11.8%

10. Disney (NYSE:DIS) will crush Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in growth over the coming decades in my opinion as its streaming platform continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Forever stock for me as I am looking now to add cheap shares again if I get additional incoming funds after boosting my Apple stock position. Was a pretty tough month for Disney and rival Netflix to start the year for sure though.

ACPS = $171.78

11. World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is one of the few remaining live event media stocks with global growth, while always a potential takeover target from juggernauts like Disney. Its newest Peacock deal helps bring its brands into even more households. This position continues to grow as I think the company is on track to sell itself in the next couple of years, hopefully for a great premium. I bought more WWE shares in August of 2021 and added a few more shares in September of 2021 as I continue to add shares here and there at these terrific prices. Considering it's well off of recent highs of the past few years as a former ~$100 stock, I think it continues to be a great value even as COVID persists.

ACPS = $51.68

12. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): One of the FAANG names producing amazing results as always. I have a decent amount of exposure to the FAANG names with my mutual funds, but it is hard to have too much of these juggernauts.

ACPS = $2,335.36

The Financial Sector (Aim = 15% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 18%

Stock $40K $400K $4M GBTC $3,540 $35,400 $354,000 HSBC $260 $2,600 $26,000 % Portfolio 14.2%

13. Bitcoin (OTC:GBTC) (BTC-USD) is digital gold in my opinion and the future of finance as a potential bedfellow to or eventual replacement of not only the U.S. dollar, but to all fiat money in the coming decades. I plan on holding Bitcoin stock for the next 20+ years and to very rarely if ever sell shares, so month to month performance means little to me at this point. I plan on it being a long-term top 3 stock position in my portfolio at all times and would consider adding to my giant position if the coin drops below the $25K level as I just added more shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock in November of 2021.

Its horrendous start to 2022 is one of the main reasons for my retirement's underperformance in January. Volatility does not bother me though with a 20+ year time horizon and my beliefs about its game changing potential for the global financial economy.

ACPS = $31.46

14. HSBC Bank (NYSE:HSBC) is a legacy holding that might finally see some upside if the United Kingdom can ever get Brexit resolved and new trade opportunities sorted out. That of course, might be a big if. Looks to be a stock on the chopping block when I do my IRA contributions for 2022.

ACPS = $48.91

The Consumer Discretionary Sector (Aim = 6% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 8%

Stock $40K $400K $4M TSCO $650 $6,500 $65,000 BABA $1,250 $12,500 $125,000 RIVN $320 $3,200 $32,000 NCLH $930 $9,300 $93,000 % Portfolio 11.8%

15. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) quietly continues to perform as one of the best companies in retail mostly immune to Amazon's dominance. Its acquisition of Petsense makes a lot of sense now, especially with the explosive growth of everything pet in the wake of COVID-19.

ACPS = $79.76

16. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) was my big purchase towards the end of 2021 as I had been waiting for this IPO throughout 2021. I tried to get in at around the IPO's initial ~$80 offer price but was not able to get any shares then as it started out at about $115 a share. Being patient a couple days didn't improve my odds much, so I decided to bite the bullet and buy shares at the higher price. Sometimes you have to pay more for what you want, but I got the position I wanted and am happy now to sit on it even though the price has now dropped down low enough where I would gladly add more shares if I didn't have more pressing areas.

ACPS = $122.36

17. Alibaba (BABA): Bought Alibaba as one of my key end of 2021 plays in a setup for 2022. I believe that at this point a bottom of sorts may very likely be in, so it was time for me to take a shot with a big purchase. The Amazon (AMZN) of China I think is out of China's crosshairs as other companies like DiDi Global (DIDI) and China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) suck up all of the country's attention as Alibaba hasn't made negative headlines in China for a little while now.

ACPS = $112.06

18. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH): With the CDC's cruise ship regulations concerning COVID-19 becoming optional in January of 2022, I felt that now was a good time to jump into this risk stock even with the market wanting to tank because of the potential rise in interest rates from the Fed coming over 2022. The broad market sell-off in January has spurred me to drop my safety utility stocks to make a risk bet on cruise ships with summer coming up in a few months and Omicron on the decline across the globe in February hopefully. Looking for hopefully a price target around $30-$35 a share this summer for the stock when I might sell it to buy back my utilities again if I haven't sold something else by then to replace the utilities.

ACPS = $22.20

The Consumer Staples Sector (Aim = 6% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 6%

Stock $40K $400K $4M PG $610 $6,100 $61,000 PEP $550 $5,500 $55,000 GIS $680 $6,800 $68,000 % Portfolio 6.9%

19. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a legacy holding that sports a decent growing dividend along with many best in class brands like Olay, Head & Shoulders, Dawn, and Charmin. Always nice to have some stalwarts for the upcoming recessions and depressions.

ACPS = $92.59

20. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is a phenomenal drink company with brands like Pepsi-Cola, Gatorade, and Tropicana along with amazing growth in the snack category with Frito-Lay that, in my mind, sets it apart from competitors like Coke (NYSE:KO).

ACPS = $106.77

21. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is a legacy holding for me with a great dividend that experienced a huge turnaround during COVID-19 with its brands, including its $8B acquisition of Blue Buffalo in 2018. Its former debt concerns have mostly evaporated as it has shored up its balance sheet and continues to benefit from the stay-at-home movement. However, recent inflation concerns and cost issues have put a damper on the stock in the near term as COVID variants continue to arise and supply disruptions persist.

ACPS = $59.84

The Industrials Sector (Aim = 6% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 6%

Stock $40K $400K $4M J $1,160 $11,600 $116,000 SPCE $500 $5,000 $50,000 % Portfolio 5.6%

22. Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) is a legacy holding I have loved for years. A long-time no-debt company that makes super-smart acquisitions. It now has very low-debt and initiated a small dividend which it should be able to grow annually over the coming years like it did in January of 2022 by 10%. Its focus on carbon neutrality and diversity in its workforce makes it a prime target for the younger generation. Jacobs could also experience sustained tailwinds for years due to Biden's infrastructure bills.

ACPS = $68.41

23. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) looks ripe and tasty for another re-entrance at its current price. I love Virgin Galactic's volatility as I have made good money in the past buying low and selling high. Commercial space flight for Virgin Galactic looks probable for the end of 2022, so I don't mind getting in now as I hope to potentially build the position over 2022, especially if it stays around $10 a share.

ACPS = $13.21

The Materials Sector (Aim = 6% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 3%

Stock $40K $400K $4M CLF $720 $7,200 $72,000 % Portfolio 2.7%

24. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is an Iron Range stock that acquired AK Steel at the end of 2019 and, more recently, announced the acquisition of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in late 2020 in a deal valued at $3.3B. Cleveland-Cliffs is well on its way to becoming a fully integrated steelmaker. A bipartisan or reconciliation infrastructure bill or two should do wonders for the iron and steel markets in the coming years as they continue cashing in on amazing pricing amid high demand even as China slows down production to prepare for the Olympics. Sold a chunk of my shares in Cleveland-Cliffs as I wanted to lower my exposure to the materials sector in 2022 and it's my only holding in the sector. I still love the stock and have no plans to sell anymore, but wanted to boost my exposure elsewhere.

ACPS = $22.82

The Energy Sector (Aim = 6% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 8%

Stock $40K $400K $4M PBR $2,670 $26,700 $267,000 HAL $490 $4,900 $49,000 % Portfolio 11.8%

25. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a Brazil-based oil play with lots of potential if it can get past its scandal-ridden past. Unfortunately, Brazil President Bolsonaro recently named General Joaquim Silva e Luna to replace CEO Roberto Castello Branco, resulting in a huge crisis of faith in the company in its latest scandal. With that scandal now in the past, Petrobras should be able to benefit nicely from high oil prices that continue to climb. At least it is doing a great job eliminating debt, which means it could be a long-term winner regardless of politics on its current course. With energy and oil prices climbing to highs not seen in years, stocks like Petrobras, with its phenomenal dividend, could result in a great portfolio boost over winter especially if the oil and natural gas market starts to get crazy. I added more shares of Petrobras again in September, officially moving it up into one of my top 10 individual stock positions. Just absolutely love the massive stock dividends with Brazil's potential privatization plans for the company a decade away possibly keeping its price very affordable.

Bought a bunch more shares of Petrobras to end 2021 as I bump up my allocation for 2022 in energy as I just can't get enough of the dividends and the company's plans for dividends over the next 5 years. It is now my 3rd largest holding moving ahead of Apple, which shows what I think of its dividend payment prospects along with it trading at a great value. Just imagine what this stock could do if oil finds a way to get around or over $100 a barrel for the summer driving season with Omicron hopefully a distant memory by then.

A phenomenal winner to start 2022 with no intention to sell with the summer driving season around the corner and massive dividends incoming. Once the summer driving season is priced into the stock, I would consider lightening up on the position.

ACPS = $10.51

26. Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is a U.S.-based oil service company that dominates services in the North American market. Small position with no real plans to expand even though it has been on fire to start 2022.

ACPS = $36.48

The Utility Sector (Aim = 5% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 3%

Stock $40K $400K $4M % Portfolio 0%

SOLD: Sold my Duke Energy (DUK) and NextEra Energy (NEE) utility stocks to fund my purchase of the Norwegian Cruise Line stock :). With the broad market sell-off in January and the CDC cruise ship regulations becoming optional in January of 2022, I thought a switch from conservative to risk assets was play with summer cruise season right around the corner and Omicron peaking and declining around the globe hopefully by the end of February in much of the world. I plan to hopefully make a nice profit from Norwegian and then to sell it to buy back my utility stocks later on in the summer.

The Real Estate Sector (Aim = 3% of my Stock holdings)

2022 Allocation Aim = 3%

Stock $40K $400K $4M AMT $780 $7,800 $78,000 % Portfolio 2.9%

27. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is a premier U.S. cell phone tower company aggressively expanding globally across a few more continents. 5G evolution could be a lucrative tailwind for years to come. Can't think of a reason to add another real estate play, so I just plan to keep adding to this holding over time.

ACPS = $111.38

Bonds (2% of my Stock holdings)

This asset class is currently satisfied by my mutual fund holdings.

My top 10 Holdings and Percentage of my Portfolio

Stock Sector % Portfolio Bitcoin Financials 9.6% Arrowhead Health Care 7.6% Petrobras Energy 7.2% Apple Info Tech 7.1% Disney Communications Services 4.3% Alibaba Consumer Discretionary 3.4% Jacobs Industrials 3.1% QUALCOMM Info. Tech 3.0% Norwegian Consumer Discretionary 2.5% Google Communication Services 2.2% Total % of Portfolio ~50%

Stock Watch List: Stocks I am looking to add to my portfolio or add shares to in the coming months potentially.

1. Apple (AAPL) is my top priority add to start the year when resources come in. Simple, easy and no drama as I will start to build up my tech sector position up and over 18% of my portfolio with the aim to maybe reach around 20% for 2023 and beyond.

2. More risk stocks if the Fed sell-off persists as rate boosts loom potentially starting in March. I'll sell more conservative stocks in a sector and boost or add riskier assets when I feel the timing is right. Most new incoming general funds I plan to direct to Apple though until I do my 2022 IRA contributions.

Staying diversified across all sectors of the economy while making larger bets on your favorite stocks is a great way not only to potentially beat the market, but also have fun doing it. Stocks are one of the best ways to build wealth for retirement, and everyone should have the opportunity to share in the success of the best companies the world has to offer. Best of luck on another productive and lucrative year in 2022.