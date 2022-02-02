Quantitative Tightening Won't Stop Price Inflation

Feb. 02, 2022 6:45 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS4 Likes
Mises Institute profile picture
Mises Institute
1.87K Followers

Summary

  • Markets reacted badly last week to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s statements outlining the Fed’s initial forecast for the coming year.
  • With inflation clearly no longer being “transitory,” with the Consumer Price Index accelerating to 7 percent in December, Powell has turned increasingly hawkish.
  • From its vast increase in the money supply to supply chain disruptions, commodity and labor shortages, elevated shipping and insurance costs, and geopolitical hazards, the Fed will have to raise rates or risk completely losing control of what is already a deteriorating situation.

Inflation and piggy bank on seesaw

Yingko/iStock via Getty Images

By Joseph Solis-Mullen

Markets reacted badly last week to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s statements outlining the Fed’s initial forecast for the coming year. With inflation clearly no longer being “transitory,” with the Consumer Price Index accelerating to 7 percent in December, Powell has turned increasingly hawkish. Apart from seeming to confirm a series of rate hikes for 2022, markets were also shaken by Powell’s confirmation that the Fed would begin reversing its bond-buying program in March. The opposite of quantitative easing (QE), quantitative tightening (QT) will see the Fed begin reducing its now more than eight-trillion-dollar balance sheet. The reason for the move, as San Francisco Fed boss Mary Daly put it, is to give the Fed more ability to fight inflation without resorting to multiple 2022 rate hikes.

With experts increasingly dubious of the US economy’s ability to grow in a higher-interest-rate environment, beginning QT in March would seem, on the surface, an obvious thing to do, the reasoning being that as QE seems to help hold down the yields of long-term bonds, doing the opposite should cause them to rise. This is true only in theory, however, and several considerations cast doubt on the enterprise.

First, the history of QE, and thereby also of QT, is quite short. Apart from brief Japanese experimentation in the early 2000s, much of the evidence of their real impacts comes from the period 2008–19. During that time, there was no obvious correlation in the US between inflation and Fed balance sheet activities. If anything, inflation rose commensurately with QT. And, further, the period suggests that premiums on long-term bonds reflected inflation forecasts, not central bank balance sheet activities.

Second, Bernanke’s initial moves to reverse QE were memorably beaten back by the so-called taper tantrum, and the process then proceeded glacially. Today, the Fed’s balance sheet is significantly larger than in 2013, and this presents a dilemma. On the one hand, were the pace as slow as it was under Bernanke’s leadership, the sheer size of the Fed’s balance sheet means the process would take a decade, thereby compromising the Fed’s ability to respond to the next inevitable crisis. On the other hand, moving fast risks popping what looks like a "bubble in everything." With the S&P trading at a whopping thirty-six times its forward earnings, higher than at its 1929 peak, and home prices according to the Case-Shiller index nearly 67 percent higher than their 2006 record, the possibility of a crash landing can’t be ruled out and will want to be avoided by policy makers.

Lastly, while it isn’t clear the Fed reversing its bond-buying program will do anything to bring down inflation, QT might again coincide with rising inflation if future expectations of inflation continue to be high and yields compressed, as The Economist points out. Therefore, while QT will doubtlessly roil financial and equity markets—US firms being highly reliant on easy credit in the debt markets to finance their operations and leveraged positions—it seems highly unlikely on its own to dampen inflation.

In short, the Fed remains trapped. While it may want to chicken out of rate hikes in 2022, the fact is inflation isn’t going anywhere—barring the onset of recession. From its vast increase in the money supply to supply chain disruptions, commodity and labor shortages, elevated shipping and insurance costs, and geopolitical hazards, the Fed will have to raise rates or risk completely losing control of what is already a deteriorating situation.

Disclosure: No positions.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Mises Institute profile picture
Mises Institute
1.87K Followers
The Mises Institute is the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential educational institution devoted to promoting Austrian economics, freedom, and peace in the tradition of classical liberalism. Since 1982, the Mises Institute has provided both scholars and laymen with resources to broaden their understanding of the economic school of thought known as Austrian economics. This school is most closely associated with our namesake, economist Ludwig von Mises.We are the worldwide epicenter of the Austrian movement. Through their research in the fields of economics, history, philosophy, and political theory, Mises’s students F.A. Hayek, Henry Hazlitt, Murray Rothbard, and others carried the Austrian School into the late twentieth century. Today, Mises Institute scholars and researchers continue the important work of the Austrian School.Austrian economics is a method of economic analysis, and is non-ideological. Nonetheless, the Austrian School has long been associated with libertarian and classical-liberal thought—promoting private property and freedom, while opposing war and aggression of all kinds. The Mises Institute continues to support research and education in this radical pro-freedom tradition of historians, philosophers, economists, and theorists such as Jean-Baptiste Say, Frédéric Bastiat, Richard Cobden, Herbert Spencer, Lysander Spooner, William Graham Sumner, Albert Jay Nock, Mises, Hayek, Hazlitt, Rothbard, and many others.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.