Is NIO Stock A Buy Or Sell After Dropping Further? It's A Cautious Buy
Summary
- NIO stock was also battered in the recent steep correction despite posting solid deliveries in 2021.
- The market has turned its focus to high-quality companies with proven business models and robust profitability.
- Notwithstanding, we discuss why we think NIO stock remains a cautious buy.
Investment Thesis
NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a massive 2021 when it posted record-high quarterly delivery in CQ4'21. Despite that, the stock has had a year to forget as it fell about 57% over the past year. It has also been battered in the recent tech stocks correction, despite riding robust secular tailwinds in China's massive EV market, supported by a favorable regulatory framework.
We classify NIO stock as a speculative growth stock in our portfolio. Even though the company has been growing fast, its business model and scale have not proven its profitability yet. Therefore, it's reasonable to expect that its stock has also taken a significant hit over the past year. Moreover, the speculative fervor observed in early 2021 has not been helpful in its valuation.
Furthermore, the just-released January delivery numbers also showed a slowdown from December's incredible momentum. Nonetheless, we discuss why we think NIO stock is still a buy, albeit a cautious one for now, given its weak technical outlook.
January's Deliveries Declined Month-over-Month
NIO finished 2021 impressively as its deliveries reached 91.43K units. Although it's just shy of the 100K milestone, it still represented a 109% YoY increase. Moreover, investors also need to consider October's disruptions to its production cadence as it was retooling its plant to facilitate the production of its flagship sedan ET7. Notably, the company managed to complete those adjustments in time, as it ended November and December deliveries well above 10K units monthly.
However, its January delivery numbers showed a marked decline, as it posted deliveries of 9.65K units. Therefore, it represented an 8% MoM drop, which also affected its new electric vehicle (NEV) peers. For instance, XPeng (XPEV) delivered 12.92K units, down 19.3% MoM. Li Auto (LI) delivered 12.27 units, down 12.9% MoM. Collectively, their deliveries fell to 34.84K units, down 14.1% MoM.
Morgan Stanley (MS) had cautioned earlier in January that its supply chain checks suggested a "moderate start" for the famed "Wei Xiaoli" trio in 2022. As a result, it had predicted a "mid-to-high-teens percentage month-over-month decline this month," including seasonal impact.
As a result, as seen above, Morgan Stanley has gotten its forecasts pretty on point. However, the MoM fall came in at the lower end of its guidance range. Therefore, we think it shows that the EV sales momentum in China has merely suffered a blip in its multi-year secular tailwinds.
What Could Have Affected Their MoM Drop?
Aside from the seasonal factor, it has been suggested that Chinese consumers have been "rushing" to book their units before the next round of reduction in China's EV subsidies from 1 Jan '22. As a reminder, China's EV subsidies were reduced by another 30% in 2022, before being completely phased out from 2023. It means that "NEVs priced under CNY300K (have) become CNY3.9–5.4K more expensive for consumers this year." Besides this, investors have also been concerned about whether such a "steep" reduction would crimp demand and adversely impact EV adoption moving forward. While we can't speak for the entire EV market in China, we don't think it's likely.
Chinese policymakers have been deliberate in their policy measures for its blossoming NEV market. It's imperative for investors to understand that the Chinese government is targeting at least 20% of sales to be attributed to NEVs by 2025. Given that China's NEV share of sales reached 15% in 2021, it would be unthinkable for policymakers to kill off the momentum. In contrast, the reduction has been executed in a graduated fashion before being phased out in 2023. Moreover, China's EV adoption has also tracked well ahead of forecasts, as estimates have previously underrated the pace of consumer adoption. Nevertheless, despite the reduction in subsidies, the estimates we parsed continue to point to robust growth in NEV sales for 2022. China's NEV sales could rise close to 6M units in 2022, from 3.4M units in 2021, representing an increase of 76% YoY.
Furthermore, NIO targets the premium segment. As a result, the impact on its sales should be even less pronounced. BofA (BAC) also weighed in, adding that its recent call with management was clear, where NIO expects demand to be robust in 2022. BofA added (edited):
Management expects orders to continue to increase, driven by new models like ET7/ET5 and fast sales network expansion. Regarding the NEV subsidy cut in 2022, management stated that NIO’s average price came in at CNY420K, and the subsidy cut of CNY6-8L should have a limited impact. Moreover, management expects ET5 monthly deliveries to reach 10K units if there is no component constraint. In addition, the third model will be delivered in H2'22. (StreetInsider)
The Key Headwind Could be Battery Costs
Therefore, we believe that management has laid out a credible product roadmap that should not be significantly affected by the subsidies cut. Nonetheless, we believe that the most significant headwind could be the raw material costs for EV batteries, which has impacted the rate of decline in the costs of EV batteries.
In addition, NEV makers have also started to raise prices in China, including their competitors such as BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Tesla (TSLA). Bloomberg also reported that "the price of key battery ingredients like lithium hexafluorophosphate and lithium phosphate surged as much as 400% last year." Consequently, it has also drawn the attention of the industry players to consider "ways of reining in expenses to avoid discouraging the switch to EVs, which will play a crucial role in meeting China's goal of lowering emissions to net-zero by 2060."
We think NIO has a robust strategy in coping with such near-term headwinds with its battery swap technology. NIO is the NEV market leader in battery swap, deploying 836 Power Swap stations. Its battery swap has promised to reduce the long-term cost of ownership for consumers, on top of its convenience and speed. Moreover, the recent entry of the world's leading EV battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) into the battery swapping business also demonstrates the technology's viability.
Macquarie also emphasized that the technology has strong roots with the policymakers as it added (edited): "Battery swapping is one of the means for energy replenishment, and NIO is a big supporter of this business model, which the China government promotes."
Notwithstanding, we believe that the raw material costs should not affect the long-term decline in battery costs. However, the costs environment could remain heightened in the near term. Therefore, NEV makers with the right technology such as battery swapping could mitigate such pressures and help catalyze EV adoption among Chinese consumers. Moreover, NIO was also reported to have opened its "first Power Swap station in Norway, and the company plans to open 20 Power Swap stations in Norway in 2022."
Furthermore, "92% of its early customers in Norway opted for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model." Therefore, we think that investors should continue to monitor the progress of NIO's battery swapping developments and the take-up rate of its BaaS closely. NIO is one of the leading players here that could massively benefit from its BaaS differentiator for its customers.
NIO Stock is a Cautious Buy
We shared in our previous article that NIO is undervalued. Therefore, after the recent steep drop, its valuation has improved further. But, we would like to caution that its long-term trend has turned decisively bearish. Therefore, it has also significantly impacted its uptrend momentum, and its technical outlook looks pretty damaged.
While we keep our Buy rating on its long-term secular drivers and valuation, it remains a speculative bet. Therefore, investors are encouraged to size their positions appropriately if they decide to add. If you would like a better entry point from the technical/price-action perspective, you may wish to wait for a decisive recovery above $30 first.
Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on NIO stock.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, TSLA, BYDDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.