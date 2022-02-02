imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in Canada, boasting significant operations in the resource-rich Canadian Waterfloods of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Despite being a Canadian company, though, some of its largest producing sites are in the United States. The energy sector as a whole was devastated by the outbreak of the coronavirus and the crash energy prices that accompanied it. Enerplus was certainly not spared from this carnage. The energy sector has since recovered though and is arguably stronger than before. Enerplus has certainly benefited from this as the stock is up a remarkable 266.36% over the past year. There are signs that it could still have a great deal of room to run, however, so it is certainly not too late to get in and profit.

About Enerplus Corporation

As stated in the introduction, Enerplus Corporation is one of the largest exploration and production companies in North America. The company has acreage in the Canadian Waterfloods, the Marcellus, and the Bakken shale:

Enerplus Corporation Investor Presentation

This is somewhat unusual for a Canadian company as the operations of most of them are confined to Canada's own wealthy resource basins. There are some advantages to it though. One of the most significant of these is that it provides the company with a great deal of product diversity. As I have mentioned in previous articles, the Bakken shale is targeted for the production of crude oil while the Marcellus shale is almost exclusively a production center for natural gas and natural gas liquids The Canadian Waterfloods are mature, crude oil-producing fields that Enerplus is utilizing new drilling technologies to continue to maintain in a productive state. This diversity should be able to provide the company with a mix of both crude oil and natural gas production. This is indeed the case as about 61% of the company's production is liquids and the remainder is natural gas:

Enerplus Investor Presentation

We saw how important and valuable this production split can be back in 2020. As you may recall, during this year the demand for crude oil fell much more dramatically than that for natural gas. This was because of the uses of these two products. Crude oil is heavily used for transportation and the demand for that obviously declined due to people staying at home during the lockdowns and even afterward out of general fear of the virus. Natural gas, meanwhile, is heavily used for heating homes, and people staying home during that year would obviously still need that. This is one reason why the price of natural gas held up much better than the price of crude oil. The fact that Enerplus's production is at least somewhat evenly split between the two compounds helped it weather through that environment much better than a company that is much more heavily weighted toward crude oil. In addition, as we will see later, the long-term forward fundamentals for natural gas are much better than those for crude oil so the company's reasonable production split between these two compounds should better position it to take advantage of this than a pure crude oil producer.

As I discussed in a previous article, one thing that we have been seeing a great deal of lately is exploration and production companies being content with allowing production to stagnate or even decrease somewhat in order to focus their attention on the generation of free cash flow. This has been very common among the various shale operators and while Enerplus is not strictly speaking a shale operator, the company's largest production center is the Bakken shale so it can certainly be thought of as one. Enerplus is not following the same model as its peers, though. In fact, the company plans to increase its production by 6.78% next year:

Enerplus Investor Presentation

The fact that the company is not following the same model as its peers does not mean that it is neglecting free cash flow. In the trailing twelve-month period, Enerplus reported a levered free cash flow of $244.4 million. The company has furthermore been generating positive free cash flow in every quarter since the middle of 2020:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Levered Free Cash Flow 74.1 94.4 42.6 35.3 55.5 Unlevered Free Cash Flow 78.8 99.0 45.9 38.3 58.5

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

This has been a common theme in the industry lately and it is something that we very much like to see as investors. This is because a positive free cash flow allows the company to engage in a variety of shareholder-friendly tasks such as paying down debt, buying back stock, or paying a dividend. The company has been doing this as it is beginning an ambitious $200 million share repurchase program and has been increasing its dividend fairly aggressively over the past year. We will discuss the dividend later. The company is expecting its free cash flow to grow throughout 2022 and if it manages to accomplish this then we can likely expect the company to continue to expand on these things going forward.

Another thing that the company has been doing with its improving finances is expanding its acreage. Back in March of 2021, the company acquired 98,000 net acres in the Bakken shale. It followed this up with a 74,000 net acre acquisition in April of 2021:

Enerplus Investor Presentation

These two acquisitions substantially increased the size of the company's position in the Bakken shale, bringing it up to 238,000 net acres. These acquisitions are one of the reasons that Enerplus is expecting to have higher production next year as the acreage was producing 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at the time of the acquisitions. Although the company would have still benefited from the production in 2021, it would not have for the whole year so the full-year average will end up being higher in 2022. The company is also well-positioned to potentially grow its output from the region going forward as it has identified 340 new drilling locations on this acquired acreage but the company has not yet stated when it will begin drilling.

As a result of these acquisitions, approximately 63% of the company's production comes from the Bakken shale. This could admittedly be a concern because of the biggest problem with operation in the Bakken. As I discussed in a previous article, Bakken shale wells have an incredibly high decline rate. The decline rate refers to the fact that an oil well's production gradually decreases over time. This is something that all wells suffer from but it is especially bad in the Bakken shale as wells can often produce less than 10% of its original output after two years:

Econbrowser.com/Data from Hughes

This situation unfortunately forces shale operators to continually drill new wells in order to maintain, let alone grow, their production. This is a very expensive proposition and it is the reason why the shale industry has been the largest issuer of junk debt over the past several years. Enerplus has been working to address this problem and has managed to reduce its drilling costs in the region. The company has overall managed to reduce expenses by 34% since 2018:

Enerplus Investor Presentation

There are a lot of reasons to like this. The most obvious of these is that the less money the company spends on drilling wells, the more that is available to make its way down to the company's bottom-line and ultimately to the company's stockholders.

Fundamentals Of Natural Gas And Crude Oil

As Enerplus Corporation is a producer of crude oil and natural gas, it would be a good idea to take a look at the fundamentals of both hydrocarbons. Despite the statements from politicians and the media to the contrary, these fundamentals are quite strong. This is particularly true for natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% and the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

Surprisingly, the demand growth for natural gas will be driven by global concerns about climate change. These concerns have induced governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most common ways by which this is being done is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas turbines. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than renewables given today's technology. As such, it offers a way to both reduce carbon emissions and sustain a reliable electric grid while we wait for renewable technology to catch up.

The case for global crude oil demand growth may be somewhat harder to understand, particularly considering that numerous developed nations are attempting to reduce crude oil consumption. However, it becomes much easier to understand once we look at emerging markets around the world. These nations are expected to see considerable economic growth over the projection period. This economic growth should have the effect of lifting the citizens of these nations out of poverty and putting them securely into the middle class. As they become wealthier, these people will naturally want to begin living a lifestyle that is much closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. This will require growing amounts of energy, including energy that is derived from crude oil. The population of the developing world is substantially larger than the population of developed nations so the growing crude oil demand here will more than offset the stagnant-to-declining demand in today's wealthy nations.

It should be fairly easy to see how these fundamentals will benefit Enerplus, particularly since they point toward rising energy prices going forward. The United States is one of the few regions of the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of fossil fuels due to the wealth of regions like the Bakken shale and the Marcellus. However, as already mentioned, many shale operators have declared their intention to allow production to stagnate in order to boost free cash flow. Thus, we have a situation of rising resource demand but relatively stagnant production. The laws of economics state that this should result in rising prices. Thus, Enerplus should start receiving growing amounts of money for its products and this will boost the company's financial performance.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to have a look at a company's balance sheet before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid. In addition, the company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. As such, a decrease in cash flows could push a company into financial distress if it has too much debt. This can be an especially big concern with an exploration and production company because of the volatility of commodity prices.

One ratio that we can use to evaluate a company's financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us the degree to which a company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company's equity can cover its debt obligations in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation event, which is arguably more important.

As of September 30, 2021, Enerplus Corporation had a net debt of $857.6 million compared to $543.5 million in total shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, which is quite a bit higher than the 1.0 maximum that I like to see with an independent exploration and production company like this. However, let us see how this compares to its peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio Enerplus Corporation 1.58 Diamondback Energy (FANG) 0.52 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.56 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) 0.28 Matador Resources (MTDR) 0.77

As we can see, Enerplus is clearly using considerably more debt in its financial structure than many of its peers. This could be a sign that the company is relying too heavily on debt which could be a very real risk to us as investors. This is because it could limit the company's financial flexibility in the event of a downturn in the economy or a decline in resource prices. It would admittedly be nice to see the company address this.

Dividend Analysis

One of the advantages of focusing on free cash flow is that this is the money that allows the company to pay a dividend. Enerplus does indeed pay one, although its 1.0% yield is far from the highest yield in the industry. The company has been promoting a dividend increase in its investor materials, however, the conversion from a monthly to a quarterly dividend has countered this benefit:

Enerplus Corporation

It is always critical that we analyze the company's ability to pay the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be forced to reduce its dividend as that will reduce our income and likely cause the stock price to decline.

The usual way that we investigate an exploration and production company's ability to pay its dividend is by looking at the free cash flow. A company's free cash flow is the money that is left over after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that lets it do things like reducing debt, buying back stock, or paying a dividend. In the third quarter of 2021, Enerplus Corporation had a levered free cash flow of $74.1 million but only pays out $7.7 million in dividends per quarter. Thus, the company appears to be easily covering its dividend with money left over. There is nothing to be concerned about here.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off that asset. The usual way that we would value a company like Enerplus is by looking at the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is a modified form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward earnings per share growth into account. However, Zacks Investment Research and Morningstar both project that Enerplus will not have any forward earnings per share growth. As such, let us value the company by looking at the forward price-to-earnings ratio, which tells us how much an investor will pay today for each dollar of earnings over the next year.

According to Morningstar, Enerplus has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to the company's peer group:

Company Forward P/E Enerplus Corporation 6.37 Diamondback Energy 6.65 Continental Resources 8.20 Pioneer Natural Resources 10.36 Matador Resources 7.13

(all figures courtesy of Morningstar)

Here we can see that Enerplus Corporation is quite reasonably valued relative to its peer group. This could imply that the company is a fairly good value purchase right now. However, when we consider the lack of forward earnings per share growth, it certainly does not shine as bright.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are certainly a few things to like about Enerplus Corporation. The company is one of the few independent exploration and production companies that is actually planning to increase its output but continue to generate a positive free cash flow. However, the dividend yield is lower than many of its peers and its balance sheet is not nearly as strong. When we combine this with the lack of forward earnings growth, it is a second-drawer choice in the sector.