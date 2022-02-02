Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Following the spin-off of VMware Inc. (VMW) in November 2021, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was perceived to have lost some of its luster. Case in point: Evercore downgraded Dell from outperform to in-line a month or so later, with DELL stock taking a 2% hit almost immediately following the announcement.

The loss in market capitalization was short-lived because the stock gained nearly 14% after the initial dip, hitting all-time highs of above $60 on an upgrade from Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi that raised the 12-month target from $63 to $72. A subsequent sell-off brought the stock back down to near $54 but some positive momentum has set in since then, and the stock is now trading at $56.81 as of this writing.

Thesis: From the analysis here on the validity of the downgrade, the impact of the VMware spin-off, and other factors mentioned here, my view on DELL as an investment destination is quite bullish. The question here is whether or not the downgrade was justified, and there's some credence to the assumption that it was not, considering the fact that Evercore's 12-month price target of $63 remained unmodified and, per Evercore's Amit Daryanani, "...we are positive on Dell's strong market positioning and attractive FCF generation..."

I think a deeper look is warranted here due to the seemingly ambiguous nature of the assessment.

First, let's look at the most recent trends in PC shipments to see if Evercore's assessment regarding "weakening growth in the PC market" was accurate, following which we'll look at the impact of the spin-off on Dell's ability to keep growing its top line vis-a-vis the market segments in which it operates. Primarily, these are now the ISG or Infrastructure Solutions Group and CSG or Client Solutions Group.

The State of PC Shipments

According to recent research from IDC, the aforementioned "weakening" in the PC market's growth came from two directions - softer numbers from the consumer and education segment in some developed markets and supply chain constraints, the latter of which is predicted to continue through the first half of CY-22. Nevertheless, the crucial holiday quarter of 2021 still delivered a 1% year-over-year growth in PC shipments, while the full-year figure stands at an impressive 14.8%.

Looking at this from the pandemic's perspective, it's easy to understand why the full-year figure diverges so much from the fourth-quarter figure: the simple explanation is that the PC market has recovered considerably since the down period spanning most of 2020. In fact, as the IDC report says:

While consumer and educational demand has tapered in some developed markets, we continue to believe the overall PC market has reset at a much higher level than before the pandemic.

So, on the one hand, there's depressed demand from the consumer and education markets; on the other, the ongoing supply constraints will likely hit the commercial market.

But when you look at it from Dell's perspective, Q4-21 was a breakout quarter, with the company's PC shipments achieving YoY growth of 8.9% and increasing its market share by 1.4%.

IDC Report on Global PC Shipments in Q4-21

When you factor in the growth declines for the top two players in the space, it's clear that Dell has an advantage moving into 2022, and we're very likely to see the results of that during the Q4-22 earnings announcement that's expected on Feb. 24, 2022.

Of course, supply constraints and the soft demand from developed markets still need to be factored in, but also keep in mind that both ISG and CSG generate only about 50% of total segment revenues from the core North American market, which gives it some measure of protection from the softness in demand in this particular market.

Approximately half of ISG revenue is generated by sales to customers in the Americas, with the remaining portion derived from sales to customers in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region ("EMEA") and the Asia-Pacific and Japan region ("APJ"). Approximately half of CSG revenue is generated by sales to customers in the Americas, with the remaining portion derived from sales to customers in EMEA and APJ.

Considering Dell's market share gains and growth in shipments over the holiday quarter of 2021, it would appear that the downgrade from Evercore was unwarranted from the "weakening growth in the PC market" perspective. Further validating that assumption is the fact that Evercore did not revise its 12-month price target despite the downgrade. Of course, we must also recognize that we now have the benefit of hindsight.

Regardless, that still leaves a significant upside potential of +10% through the end of FY-23.

VMware Spin-off Impact

The other point of concern for investors has been the spin-off, which Evercore believes makes DELL's risk-to-reward profile "more balanced." This view was expressed in this manner:

"While we are positive on Dell's strong market positioning and attractive FCF generation, we believe risk/reward profile for Dell is more balanced."

When you contrast the two parts of that statement, it appears that Evercore is hesitant to be too bullish on the stock but also cautious about being seen as too bearish on it.

In reality, although Dell loses a significant +10% revenue chunk as a result of the spin-off, it will still continue to be a distributor-reseller for VMware products and the results will appear in the Other Businesses segment starting in Q4-21:

"Dell Technologies will continue to integrate VMware, Inc.'s products and services with Dell Technologies' offerings and sell them to end users. The results of those transactions will be reflected within CSG and ISG, based on the nature of the underlying offering sold. Dell Technologies will also continue to act as a distributor, purchasing VMware, Inc.'s standalone products and services for resale to end-user customers. The results of this business will be reflected in Other businesses. The Company's prior period segment results will be recast to reflect the change."

In that light, the spin-off was a good move because it not only gives VMware "additional operational and financial flexibility" but also allows Dell to retain some negotiating leverage with the spun-off entity, considering it would likely operate as a preferred partner for VMware products and solutions.

Overall, I don't see the spin-off as being detrimental to Dell's top line in any meaningful way. It will allow the ex-VMware entity to focus on its core strengths in commercial CSG, which grew 40% in the third quarter of 2021. Moreover, it will benefit from being able to continue reselling/distributing VMware products and solutions to its existing commercial and consumer clients in a seamless manner.

Dell Technologies Q3-22 Report

There is one point of risk that's worth mentioning, and that's margin contraction from the spin-off. VMware's operating margin has been the strongest of the three reportable segments at 26% against ISG's 11% and CSG's 7% - as of Q3-22. Moreover, the supply constraints have put pressure on gross margins as well, and leverage can only come from strong top-line growth post the spin-off. That's definitely something to keep an eye on at the Q4-22 earnings call later this month, considering that it will have a direct impact on cash flow metrics and capital allocation.

Investor's Angle

From an investment perspective, Dell is definitely a buy, especially at the current price point. There's likely to be significant price action heading in to and coming out of Q4-21 earnings, and the current upside potential from Evercore analysts is supported by a median figure of $65 from analysts on WSJ and an average of $63.43 from analysts on TipRanks. These represent upside potential percentages of approximately 14% and 12%, respectively. In addition to those, we also have the revised PT of $72 from Bernstein I mentioned earlier, and that represents a very attractive 27% upside potential.

DELL Valuation Metrics

If you look at relative valuations as well, it's clear than DELL is trading at a significant discount to its peers in the Information Technology sector. Combined with the analysis shown here, I would suggest adding to your position ahead of the Q4-21 earnings call and waiting for any short-term downside to play out before the stock climbs back up past $60 over the next few quarters, once the impact of supply constraints and margin contraction due to the spin-off tapers off.

There are also two other considerations for FY-23 and beyond. The first is the share buyback authorization of $5 billion, the second being the quarterly dividend of $0.08 to be initiated in Q1-23, both of which were initially announced in September 2021. The company intends to use up to 60% of its future free cash flows to support these capital allocations, which makes DELL very attractive from a long-term perspective.