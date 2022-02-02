Kena Betancur/Getty Images News

A neutral rating

Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) growth has slowed dramatically since the beginning of Covid, and I do not expect this to materially reaccelerate. It is currently trading at 32x adjusted FY22 EV/NOPAT but is guiding for flat QoQ revenues in Q4 FY22. Going forward, Zoom's growth is expected to come primarily from upselling to existing customers, however, one should carefully consider the actual results that we are currently seeing. I do not believe that these results and current growth prospects support the current valuation. For this reason, I assign ZM stock a neutral rating.

The future for Zoom Meetings

Zoom grew their >10 employee Meet customers by 105,000 in Q2 FY21 to 370,000. The quarterly new enterprise additions have slowed down every quarter since the start of the pandemic for natural reasons and added just 7,000 during Q3 FY22 to end at 512,000 or a sequential increase of 1.4%. The 7,000 new enterprise customer additions we saw during Q3 FY22 were likely partly from switching to Zoom from a peer and partly from a small handful of non-paying customers that decided to buy a license. I view the drop in new customers as natural, and I do not expect this to materially reaccelerate in the coming years.

Surveys done point towards a hybrid work environment post-Covid where a video conferencing product is required. According to a McKinsey study - 83% of office workers would prefer to work at home at least 1 day every week and 90% of C-suite executives surveyed by McKinsey expect office employees to work at home at least 1 day every week post-Covid. For this reason, I expect most of the current subscriber base to continue their subscriptions for the years to come.

Future growth for Zoom will come from…

Zoom’s non-Meet products are getting increasingly adopted by their >10 employee segment. These include Phone, Rooms, Webinar or Events and multiple add-ons to these specific products. Zoom has noted how G2K customer spends on online communication products still have a long runway for growth with only 5% of them contributing >$1mm in ARR vs 36% of them spending between $10k and $100k - as demonstrated here. In general, upselling and land and expand execution will be the primary growth driver going forward.

International expansion offers a large growth opportunity since the APAC and EMEA region make up just 14.3% and 19.1% of total revenues, according to the Q3 FY 22 report. America is capturing roughly 67% of revenue and has far fewer companies than the ROW segment combined. Zoom clearly hasn’t built as strong a presence outside of America and there continues to be an untapped opportunity. Management has noted international expansion as a focus area for future growth with the ROW segment potentially reaching 50% of revenue vs 33% today.

A catalyst for Zoom’s international expansion is their growing channel partnerships with leading resellers, service providers, master agents and ISVs. As Zoom continues to partner up with leaders around the world, channel sales should grow within the revenue mix and drive faster international growth. Channel sales should in general contribute to overall upmarket growth through, e.g., upsells as more high-quality sellers should lead to more upmarket sales. A big reason for the fast rollout of Zoom Phone is, for example, due to channel sales. In Q2 FY21, the direct sales channel accounted for 83% of Phone sales vs 73% in Q2 FY22 with channel sales clearly growing within the sales mix. I also expect Zoom to continue growing their >10 employee customer base, although at a slow pace as this has consistently trended downwards in recent quarters. Upselling remains the primary driver of future growth.

Concerns

Their <10 employee segment still accounts for 34% of total revenue and saw explosive growth during Covid. In Q1 FY21, this segment generated $98mm in revenues vs $357mm in Q3 FY22. It is difficult to predict how many of these will go back to free versions offering 40-minute meetings as small businesses go from a fully remote work model to a hybrid work model. It concerns me that this segment saw a QoQ decline in revenue in Q3 FY22. This is the first time in Zoom's public history. This segment experienced a QoQ decline of 3% in Q3 FY22, down from a 4% increase in Q2 FY22 and I believe this is a cause for concern. I do not know where steady-state revenue for this segment is, and if it keeps declining for the quarters to come, it would create a serious headwind for total revenue growth as it accounts for 34% of total revenues.

Zoom Phone reached +2m seats in August 2021 with 18,100 >10 employee customers up from 1m seats in just 8 months. This is rapid growth, and with just 4% account penetration, the growth could continue. Zoom, however, has not disclosed any total customer or seat numbers since then leaving investors in the dark on Phone progression - a key part of the Zoom bull thesis.

Looking 1-2 years ahead, it becomes a guessing game on Meeting’s development in terms of churn for the <10 employee segment and customer growth for the >10 employee segment. Both of which are hard to predict. We do not have Phone numbers for the September 2021-February 2022 period which is a long time without any communication. Uncertainty is always a key factor to consider, and in Zoom's case, the uncertainty is rather high.

Even though Zoom looks well-positioned for international expansion, it might not become successful. The company has not grown their EMEA and APAC segment faster than their America segment on a percentage basis for a long time. This is with the ROW segment clearly being a much smaller part of overall revenues which raises doubts regarding international expansion. The ROW segment has consistently contributed between 30% and 35% of total revenues for the last 5 quarters, not trending upwards.

Introduction to valuation

Note: Zoom is not an easy business to value, and I am operating with limited information.

The Phone product is growing quickly and is becoming a Zoom success. Zoom has access to 512,000 enterprise customers and had onboarded just 18,100 in August of 2021. I view all 512,000 as potential customers. With 18,100 >10 employee Phone customers and 1.8m seats in Q2 FY22, the average enterprise customer had 100 seats.

Basic Zoom Phone packages range from $100 and $250 per user per year. I conservatively expect the average seat to pay $120 per year or $10 per month. In my base case, I expect Phone to have reached 2.5m seats in Q4 FY22 across roughly 25,000 enterprise customers. This would equal to Phone QRR in Q4 FY22 of $75mm for the enterprise segment vs the roughly $700mm expected for the segment in total. I do not expect 100 seats on average for their 512,000 customers. I conservatively expect 70 seats per customer on average as 40% of Phone revenue was derived from Upmarket customers (>1k employee customers) in Q4 FY21. This is a year ago, however, it compares to 38% of total revenue being derived from +251 employee customers in Q2 FY22. This is the reason I believe the current 100 seat average is inflated by more Upmarket focus for Phone as of now. Using 70 seats as my estimate, Zoom's existing enterprise customer base offers a 36m seat potential. Zoom Phone is a product for all larger customers and easy to integrate making me excited about the future for Phone.

Rooms is also an interesting growth driver. Excluding any setup and hardware revenue and focusing solely on ARR, a Room license costs $500 per room per year. Zoom reported at their FY22 Investor Day that there are 90m conference rooms and in total 463m desktop phones. With my expectation of 36mm seats/desktop phone users within the >10 employee customer base, I expect that Zoom's 512,000 customers represent a 7.2m Rooms potential or 14 per customer on average. With a reported 5% account penetration rate, I estimate that they currently have around 360,000 Rooms installed. The 14 will have a large deviation with 10 employee businesses to +100K employee businesses included in the same average. This is equal to QRR of $45mm or roughly 6% of enterprise revenue vs Phone at 10%.

For Events and Webinar, we have not gotten any disclosed penetration rate information, customer count or any material that I can make an educated guess from.

In Q4 FY22, I expect the enterprise segment to generate $705mm in revenue. My back-of-the-envelope estimate is: $75mm of this being Phone, $45mm being Rooms and $580mm being Meetings, Events and Webinars. The remaining $345mm will then come from the <10 employee segment to reach a total of $1,050mm revenue in Q4 FY22 as has been guided for. With these estimates, I expect Phones TAM within the existing customer base to be $4.3B of ARR and Rooms to have TAM of $1.8B in ARR (Here, I take 50% of the 512,000 customers as potential Rooms customers).

Valuation - base case

My valuation will be 3-year forward and ending with Q4 FY25. I will focus on the >10 employee segment and the <10 employee segment separately.

The 512,000 enterprise customers generated $694mm of revenue which is also average revenue per customer (ARPC) of $1355. ARPC has consistently trended up since the start of Covid. This is a result of upmarket focus on the customer acquisition front and upselling/land and expand execution. From Q4 FY21 to the recent Q3 FY22, the ARPC grew 7%, 2%, 7% and 5% on a sequential basis. Future growth for the >10 employee segment will be a function of two simple metrics: customer count growth and ARPC growth which will be a result of how successful upselling becomes. A hypothetical upselling example for Phone is presented below.

Let us assume that Phone reached 2.5m seats out of the expected available seats within the current >10 employee customer base of 36m seats. Let us assume that potential seats expand to 40m in Q4 FY25. This would imply 565,000 customers or a 4,000 quarterly customer net addition starting from 517,000 in Q4 FY22. I assume the product to go from the current 7% seat penetration to 25% over the next 3 years. This would result in 10m Phone seats in Q4 FY25 or $300mm in quarterly revenue. This equals to 59% CAGR vs the current +100% CAGR. To put it in ARPC context, if everything else stayed stagnant, the incremental $225mm of quarterly revenue from Phone would lift enterprise segment ARPC from $1355 to $1635 in Q4 FY25 (3 years from today - using 565,000 customers) or a CAGR in ARPC of 6.5% = QoQ compounded growth of around 1.6% vs 5% in Q3 FY22 for the entire segment. This demonstrates the thought process of how I arrive at my numbers. From now, I will provide just the results of my calculations.

For my base case, I assume 517,000 customers in Q4 FY22, up 5,000 QoQ. I expect a 4,000 quarterly net addition in new customers resulting in 565,000 customers in Q4 FY25. Through upselling in Phone, Rooms, Webinar and Events as well as the 4,000 quarterly additions being more upmarket focused, I expect ARPC to average 5% QoQ or 22% YoY growth through FY25. I expect the <10 employee segment to remain stagnant at $360mm. As a result, it decreases within the revenue mix from 34% to 20%.

Base case results in FY25 revenue of $6.49B or a 3-year topline CAGR of 16.7%. I expect non-GAAP OI margin to decline to 37% in FY25, down from 40% in FY22. R&D and S&M expenses are expected to increase as a percentage of revenue while G&A expenses will offset slightly as well as higher GMs. This results in non-GAAP OI for FY25 of $2.4B. Using 22% tax rate, I arrive at NOPAT of $1.87B vs $1.25B in FY22 or a NOPAT CAGR of 14.4%.

Bull case

I do not change the 4,000 in net customer additions. The <10 employee segment is not changed either. I guide for 8% ARPC through FY25 vs 5% in my base case.

This results in FY25 revenue of $8.24B or a 3-year topline CAGR of 26%, adjusted OI of $3.05B, and NOPAT of $2.38B representing a NOPAT CAGR of 24%.

Bear case

Here is, assume 3,000 average net customer additions vs 4,000 in base case, ARPC growing just 3% vs 5% in my base case.

This results in FY25 revenue of $5.56B or a 3-year topline CAGR of 10.9%, adjusted OI of $2.06B, and NOPAT of $1.60B representing a NOPAT CAGR of 8.6%.

Valuation result

Zoom currently trades at $151 per share or a market cap of $45B. Zoom has a strong balance sheet with $5B in net cash which gives us a TEV of $40B. The company is guiding for FY22 non-GAAP OI of $1.6B. If we subtract a normalized tax rate of 22%, we arrive at adjusted NOPAT of $1.25B. The company is therefore trading at 32x adjusted FY23 EV/NOPAT.

I assume a trailing FY25 adjusted NOPAT multiple of 30x in base and bull case. The company has a strong brand, is a subscription-based SaaS business growing double digits and operates with high margins. This kind of business should trade at a healthy multiple, hence my 30x expectation. Base case gives a market cap of $61B in FY25. This represents IRR of 10.7%. Bull case gives market cap of $76B or IRR of 19%. I use a 25x multiple for the bear case due to slower growth. Bear case market cap is $45B or 3 years with 0% returns.

Note that I do not factor in any dilution since diluted shares outstanding has been steady at 305m during FY22.

Conclusion and final comments

The company must revert from their current path where flat QoQ revenues are expected in Q4 FY22. A lot depends on Phone and new initiatives which will be important to follow going forward. It is also important that the <10 employee segment doesn’t accelerate the QoQ declines. I look forward to following the company. For now, though, the <10 employee segment is declining and the >10 employee segment is continuing to slowdown in growth. This must change before the company becomes interesting at the current 32x adjusted FY22 EV/NOPAT.