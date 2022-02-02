Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) offers a diversified portfolio of products and geographic diversification. In my view, if JCI continues to invest in products for smart buildings and decarbonization increases, revenue growth will most likely trend north. Management is also acquiring new targets, and has sold several businesses in the past. In my view, new corporate transactions will bring even more FCF generation. With all these factors, I believe that the future free cash flow justifies higher valuation. I am a buyer at the current market price.

Johnson Controls: Diversification And Corporate Transactions

Johnson Controls International plc offers a wide range of products, services, systems, and solutions to make client's building more sustainable. The company's building systems include HVAC, controls, fire, and security solutions:

I believe that the company's best asset is its diversified portfolio of products and geographic diversification. As a result, JCI's target market is bigger than that of other competitors. We are talking about a company that claims to target a market of more than $300 billion all over the world. With this in mind, I expect a small amount of volatility in the revenue line:

There is more beneficial information about the target market. JCI expects that decarbonization, health buildings, and smart building could represent a market revenue opportunity of $250 billion. It means that sales growth will most likely increase in the coming years:

Finally, I believe that shareholders will most likely enjoy FCF growth coming from corporate transactions. In the past, management proved that the company was ready to sell businesses, or acquire new targets. Note the sale of its automotive business in 2016:

In 2016, the Company completed the spin-off of its automotive business into Adient plc, an independent, publicly traded company. In 2019, the Company sold its Power Solutions business to BCP Acquisitions LLC, an entity controlled by investment funds managed by Brookfield Capital Partners LLC. Source: Annual Report

The Base Case Scenario Includes New Partnerships And Significant Demand For JCI's Products

Under this scenario, I assumed that the clients would appreciate the company's healthy buildings/indoor environmental quality and smart buildings. I also expect that the new digital products like OpenBlue will please target clients, which will most likely enhance sales growth:

The Company seeks to leverage its existing portfolio breadth and investments in product development, combined with the expansion of its digital products and capabilities powered by OpenBlue, to offer differentiated solutions and innovative deal structures to help customers achieve their objectives. Source: Annual Report

Besides, I am quite optimistic about the company's development of talent, and the fact that customer experiences are really important for JCI. Notice that these aspects were highlighted as core strategies of JCI in the annual report:

The Company recognizes that developing talent and creating positive customer experiences is central to accomplishing its business strategies. The Company is investing in its talent to build a diverse workforce that is digital capable, solutions oriented and focused on continuous learning and growth. Source: Annual Report

Finally, if the company can create new partnerships with other players outside the United States, revenue growth will trend north. The annual report mentions partnerships as a very relevant strategy for JCI:

The Company intends to invest in products and expand its partnerships to power innovation that will allow it to provide differentiated services that are tailored to its customers' desired outcomes. Source: Annual Report

With experts noting that the U.S. HVAC systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2028, I believe that sales growth will most likely stay close to 1%-6%:

The U.S. HVAC systems market size was valued at USD 15.16 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Source: grandviewresearch.com

Note also that management remarked that the global services market opportunity will grow at a CAGR of close to 3.5%-8.5%. Have a look at the numbers below because I used these figures to assess the company's future financial figures:

Under normal circumstances, I expect sales growth of 6%-1% and an EBITDA margin of 15%-17%, which would imply 2026 sales of $24 billion and EBITDA of $4 billion. Note that my EBITDA margin assumption is not far from the EBITDA margin reported by other competitors and JCI:

I also studied the company's effective tax, which appears to be quite volatile. In the past, the company reported effective tax of 60%, 14%, and even 5%. With this in mind, in my financial model, I assumed a tax rate of 30%:

If we also assume changes in inventories close to $21 million, changes in accounts payable around $38-$39 million, and capex of $501-$901 million, the FCF stands at approximately $2 billion. If we sum everything, with a discount of 8.9%, the implied net present value is equal to $8 billion. Note that like other investment advisors, I used a beta of 1.3, cost of equity of 9%, and cost of debt of 3.4%. I don't think many investments advisors will use a WACC very far from 8.7%-9.1%:

Other competitors trade with an EV/EBITDA ratio close to 12x-18x, so I would be using an exit multiple close to 12x-18x.

Putting everything together, with an exit multiple of 16.9x, the implied equity would stay close to $51 billion, and the implied share price would equal $72:

If we are a bit more optimistic and use an exit multiple of 20x, the implied equity would be equal to $61 billion, and the company's fair value would be $87. Under this case scenario, the company would be a buy:

My Best Case Scenario Would Include Successful R&D And More Acquisitions

Under the best case scenario, I will be assuming that the new services offerings and new products will bring significantly more sales growth than that in the previous case scenario:

investors.johnsoncontrols.com

With regards to the company's R&D activities, I will also assume that JCI's investments will be successful. Note that management is betting very seriously on new product research and development in climate-related innovation. In January 2021, the company announced massive investments in R&D. New products will most likely bring sales growth as well as FCF generation:

The company continues to leverage its install base, together with data-driven products and services to offer outcome-based solutions to customers with a focus on generating accelerated growth in services and recurring revenue for the company. In January 2021, the company committed to invest 75 percent of its new product research and development in climate-related innovation to develop sustainable products and services. Source: Annual Report

I would also expect more acceleration in the number of acquisitions. Please note that JCI increased the number of acquisitions in 2021. If the acceleration continues from 2022 to 2026, I would be expecting sales growth and further FCF generation:

With the previous fantastic assumptions, I will be using 7.5% sales growth from now until 2026, and EBITDA margin of 20%. With a tax rate of 30% and conservative changes in working capital and capital expenditures, the FCF would grow from $2.75 billion to $2.85-$2.95 billion:

Finally, I also assumed a WACC of 5% because the company's financial figures would justify significant demand for the company's shares. It means that the implied equity would be equal to $125-$127.5 billion, and the implied stock price would be $180. Yes, under this case scenario, JCI would also be a buy:

Balance Sheet: Goodwill Could Enhance Sales Growth In The Coming Years

With an asset/liability ratio of 2x-3x, in my view, the company's financials appear quite healthy. JCI also reports $1.3 billion in cash, which could help in acquisitions. The total amount of goodwill is also remarkable. In my view, if the company does not execute impairments, we could expect revenue or FCF growth coming from synergies:

I would expect 2026 EBITDA to be close to $5 billion, so I am not really afraid of the company's long term debt. In the last quarterly report, JCI reported $7.5 billion in cash and pension obligations of less than $1 billion:

Supply Chain Risks And New Regulatory Framework Could Push The Free Cash Flow Down

I am quite concerned about potential supply chain issues coming from input material costs, negotiations with suppliers, or any type of problems. While supply chain disruptions are affecting many industries, management specifically reported its concerns in the last annual report:

We expect to continue to be impacted by the following supply chain issues, due to economic, political and other factors largely beyond our control: increased input material costs and component shortages; supply chain disruptions and delays and cost inflation, all of which could continue or escalate in the future. Source: Annual Report

Climate change could also damage the company's availability and cost of materials. If governments decide to change the regulatory changes that apply to the HVAC industry, management may have to make an increase in capex, which would lead to a significant decline in the company's FCF. A decline in the expectations for free cash flow would lead to a decline in the share price:

The effects of climate change could also disrupt our operations by impacting the availability and cost of materials needed for manufacturing and could increase insurance and other operating costs. Source: Annual Report Many of our products consume energy and use refrigerants. Regulations which seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions present a risk to our global products business, predominantly our HVAC business, if we do not adequately prepare our product portfolio. As a result, we may be required to make increased capital expenditures to improve our product portfolio to meet new regulations and standards. Source: Annual Report

Conclusion

JCI offers a diversified portfolio of products and geographic diversification. In addition, the company's target market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade. Decarbonization and smart buildings seem to be the most relevant catalyst for the company's revenue growth. However, if JCI keeps acquiring businesses and invests heavily in R&D, more products and solutions could also enhance sales growth. I obviously see regulatory risks and supply chain issues on the horizon, but the current market price is not at all justified. As soon as more analysts learn about the company's free cash flow, the company's valuation will most likely trend north.