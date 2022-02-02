Polina-Petrenko/iStock via Getty Images

CHX’s Short vs. Long-Term Drivers

With the tailwinds of volume rise in the international market and ongoing drilling activity in North America, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) looks to launch new products and increase modular fit-for-purpose offerings to drive the top line. On top of that, the Ecolab merger's cost improvements and revenue synergies will push its bottom line higher. However, in Q4, its sales can slow down following the typical seasonality and cost price rises.

CHX has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity. It invests in technologies through various acquisitions to strengthen its emissions measurement and management portfolio for the medium to long term. The company continues to generate positive free cash flows while it reduces debt. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. At this level, investors should hold it for stable returns from the stock.

Explaining The Medium-Term Drivers And Merger Synergies

CHX's Q3 2021 10-Q

In the short term, CHX will benefit from the growth momentum in the digital technologies business, especially after acquiring the Scientific Aviation business. It plans to expand the pipeline of new product launches in this business in the near term. In particular, the increased adoption of its modular fit-for-purpose approach can help its customers' cost structures and drive efficiencies. However, it plans to focus on methane emission monitoring solutions over the medium-to-long term. Earlier in 2021, its investment in QLM Technology readied the company to focus on a portfolio of emissions measurement and management technologies. Following the Scientific Aviation acquisition, it can participate in solid secular growth in North America. There are also additional opportunities in the international markets as greenhouse gas emissions become the global focal point. The company plans to launch its emission research laboratory to enable the decarbonization of global energy systems.

Acquiring Ecolab's upstream energy business enabled CHX to expand its artificial lift and chemical businesses. Further integration benefits await in cost improvements and revenue synergies. It exited Q3 with a $118 million annualized synergy run rate and is very close to achieving the targeted $125 million benefits. In December, it acquired Tomson Technologies and Group 2 Technologies. These companies provide nanotechnology platforms for the oil & gas producers to lower carbon footprint and operating expenses. Therefore, they fit in with CHX's long-term strategic priority. Learn more about CHX's plans in my previous article here.

Q4 2021 Outlook

In Q4, CHX's management expects revenues to increase by 2.6% (at the guidance mid-point) compared to Q3. The anticipated volume rise in the international operations and additional revenues from Ecolab cross-sales will drive the growth. However, the typical seasonality in North America, which can slow down rig count growth, can moderate the sales growth. Despite higher input prices, pricing improvement coupled with the company's initiatives to lower costs and improve productivity will benefit the operating margin. In September 2021, it implemented a price increase of 8%-10% in the Chemical Technologies segment. So, the company's EBITDA can grow by ~12% in Q4 versus Q3.

The company plans to exit FY2021 with an operating margin higher than a year ago. However, logistics-related cost inflation, higher raw materials & labor expenses weigh over the company's near-term margin impediments. So, it is making all efforts to realize the gains from the price hikes and improved productivity in the Chemical Technologies and Artificial Lift businesses following the merger.

Industry Indicators And Their Implications

EIA and Baker Hughes rig count data

The short-term industry indicators have been steady so far in Q3. The average crude oil price continues to rage in Q1 (13% up in 2022) after remaining unchanged in Q4 2021. The US rig count growth was healthy in Q4 (13% up), while the international energy activity was up by 8%. CHX's overall performance should stay steady in the short term because the completion activity has been holding up, suggesting that energy production will maintain its course in the short term.

Segments: Performance And Outlook

In Q3 2021, CHX benefited from the shorter North American onshore business cycle and the international topline growth. During Q3, its Production Chemical Technologies segment revenues increased by ~9% compared to Q2 2021. Higher North American and international sales volume created momentum in Q3. A closer look at the sales break-up tells us that sales in the international geographies (13% up) exceeded sales in North America. Despite the material cost rise, much higher sales volume led to a 15% higher EBITDA in Q3. In Q4, the management expects the operating margin to improve, led by the impact of the price increase.

CHX's Q3 2021 Press Release

Higher E&P capex and sales volume resulted in 9% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in the Production and Automation Technologies segment. Development in the company's digital portfolio and the recent acquisition of the emissions monitoring business led to the topline increase. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted marginally due to the cost inflation. In Q4 2021, the management expects the operating margin to improve as the selling price hikes.

The Drilling Technologies segment performance (31% revenue up) improved significantly in Q3. Also, higher volumes and a favorable product mix pulled the segment EBITDA up. Investors may note that 79% of this segment's revenues came from relatively new products (less than three years old).

Free Cash Flow And Debt

In 9M 2021, CHX generated $240 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), or 27% higher than a year ago. Higher revenues in the past year primarily led to a higher CFO. Higher cash flows, in its turn, led to free cash flow (or FCF) increasing by ~10% in the past year.

CHX's debt-to-equity ratio was 0.45x as of September 30, 2021. It had $613 million in liquidity as of that date. It repaid $97 million in Q2, which would aggregate the total repayment amount to $326 million, or 30% of the total debt outstanding since the Ecolab merger. Its financial risks are limited because it has ample liquidity and generates positive free cash flows. Armed with ample liquidity, I think the company may indulge in capital events (e.g., M&As) in the future.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Author created, Seeking Alpha, Baker Hughes, and EIA

Based on the historical relationship between the key industry indicators and CHX's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous eight-quarters, I expect revenues to increase sharply in the next 12-months (or NTM 2023). The growth rate, however, can decelerate in the following two years.

Author created and Seeking Alpha

Based on the model, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase in the next two years. However, in NTM 2024, the model suggests EBITDA will remain unchanged.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

Author Created and Seeking Alpha

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (11.3x) is higher (33% upside) than the return potential using the past average (30% upside). The Wall Street analysts' estimates (29% upside) are similar. I think the stock has upside potential in the short term.

The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly higher than its peers' (IO, FTI, and FTK) average of 6.4x. I estimated the relative valuation based on CHX's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple changes versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA and compared it to peers. I think the stock is reasonably valued at the current level.

What's The Take On CHX?

Seeking Alpha

ChampionX continues to improve its topline and margin from the volume rise following the short-cycle North American onshore businesses recovery and some progress in the international operations. A pipeline of new product launches and increased adoption of its modular fit-for-purpose approach drive its topline. On top of that, further integration benefits await through cost improvements and revenue synergies in the Ecolab merger, which will push its bottom line higher. Plus, it is also building a portfolio of greenhouse gas emission-control businesses that would be a part of the decarbonization drive. So, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, CHX will face short-term headwinds from the ongoing inflationary cost situation. Although it continues to generate free cash flow, the rate has dropped compared to Q2, which, in turn, may disrupt its debt reduction target. Nonetheless, liquidity remains high, while the debt level is relatively low. I would suggest investors hold the stock at this level.