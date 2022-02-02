Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

While U.S. equities remain expensively priced, a few great deals can still be found. After reviewing a comprehensive list of small cap companies, a few stocks were added to my watchlist.

The first and without a doubt the most interesting is Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC). Despite its modest market value of ~$450 million, the fundamentals and the growth of the company seem mature and stable.

I believe that Universal Electronics is one of the few attractive US stock opportunities currently available, and that investors who are seeking value, should consider it for further review.

Who is Universal Electronics?

The company was founded in 1986 and is currently headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

Universal Electronics is a leader in the development of wireless control solutions and smart home devices. They design, manufacture and ship their products to a wide range of the world's leading brands including Samsung, Sony and Panasonic. Their product line includes various home gadgets such as voice control features, advanced TV control solutions, universal remotes among others.

Fundamentals

The revenue of the company, despite it having a small market cap of ~$0.5 billion, appears very consistent and stable. The company has managed to achieve a consistent growth rate, by having pursued a mix of organic growth combined with manageable acquisitions along the way. The growth rate of the revenue has increased by high single digits, which is slightly on the lower end of growth, but the consistency is the important takeaway.

Quarterly Revenue Macrotrends.com

In contrast to the stability of the revenues, the net profit margin seems to fluctuate more. This is mainly due to the fact that the company was adversely affected by the higher US tariffs on many of their products made in China. In an attempt to mitigate the impact of the tariffs, the company moved part of its production to Mexico. The transfer was a non-recurring cost and is the reason for the volatile net profit margin in recent years.

Net profit margin Macrotrends.com

Even though the company isn't paying a dividend nor a consistent buyer of their own shares, I do believe that they are prudent with the use of the cash. Share buybacks should only be done at low valuations. I am therefore pleased to see that management is actively buying shares back at the moment in recognition of the low valuation of the business.

The company reduced their outstanding shares by -7.14% in the previous quarter and made another plan to repurchase up to an additional 300,000 thousand shares.

Outstanding shares ycharts.com

Valuation

As with a majority of slow/medium growing companies, a 15 p/e seems to be a good guideline for intrinsic value. History has shown that this is true with Universal Electronics, which has had an average p/e of 17.3. The company has been growing 7.7% a year on average making a 15 p/e justifiable. A return to such a multiple would indicate ~50% upside potential from current prices, and 75% upside compared to its average p/e of 17.

UEIC EPS (Fastgraphs.com)

The free cash flow appears to be in line with the operating earnings of the business, by suggesting that the company is likely undervalued. It is given a low single digit multiple, which is rarely seen at a company with such a healthy balance sheet and decent growth prospects.

It's noteworthy to mention that the company is choosing not to pay any dividends, but is instead prioritizing a healthy balance sheet, M&A and share buybacks.

Free cash flow (Excel - Made by author)

A large amount of debt and little cash on hand could be a reason for a company being assigned a lower than average multiple. This is however not the case with Universal Electronics, who appears to have a very healthy balance sheet.

The company as of the latest quarter is carrying ~$70 million in total debts with ~$59 million in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments on hand. The difference between them in relation to the market value is so insignificant, that it should not be a reason for the current low multiples.

Stock chart

Quick disclaimer. A technical analysis in itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the company's fundamentals, it can greatly narrow your price target range when you buy.

Universal Electronics is an excellent example of a stock that finds support close to its 200 moving average. This is very common with consistently slow/medium growing companies. Based on the previous stock chart performance, a price slightly below the moving average appears to be a good range. This is further reinforced by the company's earnings, which suggest higher valuations, and the fact that management is repurchasing large amounts of shares at the moment.

Stock chart of UEIC (Tradingview.com)

Final thoughts

I think an investment in Universal Electronics comes with a number of tailwinds. The company itself appears very strong with consistent fundamentals, a healthy balance sheet and modest growth prospects. With the valuation of the company being at historically low multiples and the balance sheet and growth prospects intact, a bullish case looks very sensible.

This is further reinforced by the fact that the shares are being priced at levels that have previously shown great support and that the management is actively repurchasing shares.

The above factors all make Universal Electronics stand out as a very attractive choice, which should provide an above-average return. I therefore give the company a "Buy" rating.