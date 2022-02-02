Sony Group Corporation (SONY) on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2022 1:30 AM ET

Hiroki Totoki

Thank you. I will cover the topics written here today. FY '21 Q3 consolidated sales increased 13% compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year to 3.0313 trillion yen and consolidated operating income increased a significant 113.3 billion yen year-on-year to 465.2 billion yen both were record highs for the third quarter. Income before income taxes increased 77.8 billion yen year-on-year to 461.6 billion yen and net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation shareholders increased 35.4 billion yen to 346.2 billion yen. Please see Pages three to six of the presentation materials for a depiction of each profit metric adjusted to exclude one-time items. This slide shows the results by segment for FY '21 Q3. Next, I will show the consolidated results forecast for FY '21.

Consolidated sales are expected to remain unchanged from our previous forecast of 9.900 trillion yen, while operating income is expected increase 160 billion yen to 1.200 trillion yen, we have also upwardly revised our forecast for income before income tax to 1.155 trillion yen and our forecast for net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation shareholders to 860 billion yen. Our forecast for consolidated operating cash flow excluding the Financial Services segment has increased 50 billion yen to 940 billion yen. This slide shows our forecast by segment for FY '21. I will now explain the situation in each of our business segment. First is Game & Network Services segment. FY '21 Q3 sales decreased to 813.3 billion yen, 8% lower than the same quarter of the previous fiscal year in which we launched the PlayStation 5 and sold major titles in conjunction with the launch.

Operating income increased 12.1 billion yen year-on-year to 92.9 billion yen, primarily due to a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses and an improvement in PS5 hardware profitability, partially offset by a decrease in software sales. FY '21 sales are expected to decrease 170 billion yen compared to our previous forecast to 2.730 trillion yen and operating income is expected to increase 20 billion yen compared to the previous forecast of 345 billion yen. Total game play time of PlayStation users in December '21 was 20% lower than the same month of the previous year, which was immediately after the release of PS5 but game play time increased approximately 7% from December 2019. For a quarter in which there were only a few major titles released, we think this was solid performance.

In the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2022, we expect user engagement to increase further because the major first party titles Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 will be released. The PC version of God of War released in January 2022 has received high acclaim among the PC gaming community obtaining a meta critics meta score of 93.

Unfortunately, due to limitations on the supply of components, especially semiconductors, and increase in delivery times resulting from the disruption of the global distribution supply chain, we have revised our FY '21 unit sales forecast for PS5 hardware to 11.5 million units. Limitations on the supply of components are expected to continue going forward, but we are continuing to exert every effort to meet the strong demand for PS5.

On January 31 in the U.S. Sony Interactive Entertainment entered into definitive agreement to acquire Bungie Inc., one of the world's leading independent game developers. With more than 900 creative people on staff, Bungie has a track record of creating blockbuster titles such as Halo, and Destiny.

As a longtime partner of Bungie, we have discussed various forms of collaboration with them in the past. Ultimately, we decided to pursue an acquisition because we gained confidence that we could grow even more by combining the corporate cultures of both companies, as well as our strengths in the creative space. Once part of SIE, Bungie will operate as an independent studio and will continue to publish its content on platforms other than PlayStation.

The total consideration for the acquisition is $3.6 billion and the completion of the acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. From calendar year 2014 to calendar year 2021, the size of the global game content market doubled, driven by add-on content revenue from live game services which grew at an average annual rate of 15% during this period, we expect this trend to continue going forward.

Bungie has capitalized on this opportunity from an early stage by incorporating live game services into its premier franchise Destiny, and it has accumulated a wealth of experience and superb technology in the space. The strategic significance of this acquisition lies not only in obtaining the highly successful Destiny franchise, as well as major new IP that Bungie is currently developing, but also incorporating into the Sony Group, the expertise and technologies that Bungie has developed in the live games services space.

We intend to utilize these strengths when developing game IP at the PlayStation studios as we expand into the live game services area. Through close collaboration between Bungie and the PlayStation Studios, we aim to launch more than 10 diverse Service Games by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

In addition to review the deployment of a game IP multiple platform as a major growth opportunity for Sony as has been evidenced by the successful PC version, the God of War and other first party games. Through this acquisition, we intend to acquire new users and increase engagement on platforms other than PlayStation, which will enable us to significantly advance our long-term growth strategy for further expanding ecosystem of our game business.

Catalyzed by the acquisition of Bungie, we intend to accelerate the growth of our first party game software revenue aiming to more than double the current amount by FY '25. Now, I will use this conceptual diagram to explain at a high level how this acquisition will be treated from an accounting perspective.

Bungie is a private company, the majority of whose shares are owned by its employees. So the payment of the consideration is structured to incentivize the shareholders and other creative talent to continue working at Bungie after the acquisition closes. Approximately one-third of the $3.6 billion consideration for acquisition consists primarily of deferred payment to employee shareholders, conditional upon their continued employment and other retention incentives.

These amounts will be paid over the course of several years after the acquisition closes, and will be recorded as expenses for accounting purposes. We expect about two-thirds of these deferred payments and other retention incentives to be expensed in the first two years after the acquisition closes. Next is the Music segment. Although sales of Visual Media and Platform decreased, FY '21 Q3 sales increased 12% year-on-year to 295.9 billion yen primarily due to an increase in streaming revenue. Despite the impact of the increase in sales of recorded music, operating income decreased 4.0 billion yen year-on-year to 55.5 billion yen primarily due to the impact of the decrease in sales of Visual Media and Platform.

The contribution to the operating income of the quarter from Visual Media and Platform accounted for the mid-teens percentage of the operating income of the segment. FY '21 sales are expected to increase 20 billion yen compared to previous forecast to 1.090 trillion yen and operating income is expected to increase 5 billion yen compared to a previous forecast of 2.05 billion yen. Streaming revenue in Q3 continued to grow at high rate 29% year-on-year in recorded music and 27% year-on-year in music publishing, the recorded music business continued to generate major hit with an average of 36 songs ranking in Spotify's Global Top 100 songs during the quarter.

Global superstar singer songwriter Adele's Album 30 became a historic hit remaining number one on the Billboard chart for consecutive eight weeks after its release in November. Next is a Picture segment, FY '21 Q3 sales increased significant 141% year-on-year to 461.2 billion yen, primarily due to the blockbuster hit Spider-Man: No Way Home motion pictures and the licensing of the popular U.S. television series Seinfeld in television productions, operating income increased significant 121.1 billion yen year-on-year to 149.4 billion yen primarily due to the impact of the increase in sales and recording over 70.2 billion yen gain from the transfer of GSN games, which closed on December 6th, 2021.

FY '21 sales are expected to increase 40 billion yen compared to our previous forecast to 1.222 trillion yen and operating income is expected to increase 97 billion yen compared to a previous forecast to 205 billion yen. Even when one-time items are excluded, operating income this fiscal year is expected to be the highest ever for the Picture segment.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released across the U.S. on December the 17th 2021 and went on to record the second highest ever opening box office revenue nationwide. According to the most recent data, its cumulative worldwide box office revenue is the sixth highest ever at approximately $1.7 billion and it holds the record for highest grossing film in history of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Other franchises such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage contributed significantly to our financial results and we are looking forward to the release this month of Uncharted which is a movie version of a popular PlayStation game title. Despite those success, we will continue to pursue a flexible release strategy going forward as we have done by postponing the U.S. release of Morbius a new film from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters from January to April of this calendar year. On December 22 2021, Sony Pictures Networks India, a subsidiary of SPE signed a definitive agreement or merge SPNI with Zee Entertainment Enterprise. The merger represents an opportunity to further accelerate the expansion and digitalization of our business by using the strength of both companies to strengthen our digital distribution service in rapidly growing India media entertainment market, we expect that the transaction will close in the latter half of this fiscal year ending March 31 2023 after obtaining approval of the ZEE shareholders, regulatory authorities after the transaction closes, SPE will own the majority of the shares of the merged entity.

The next is Electronics Products & Solutions segment despite the February impact on sales from foreign exchange rate Q3 sales decreased 2% year-on-year to 286.9 billion yen primarily due to a decrease in unit sales of our products, resulting from a decline in stay at home demand and the shortage in the supply of components despite the February impact of foreign exchange rates and an improvement in product mix, operating Income decreased 23.3 billion yen year-on-year to 80 billion yen primarily due to the impact of decrease in sales.

FY '21 sales are expected to increase 80 billion yen compared to our previous forecast to 2.360 trillion yen and operating income is expected to increase 20 billion yen compared to a previous forecast to 210 billion yen.

Operating income margin for this fiscal year is expected to exceed 8%. The efforts we have been making to improve our profitability are steadily bearing fruit. During quarter three, the impact of the rapid decline in TV panel prices on consumer market prices for TV was more limited than we originally anticipated. And the shift to large size TVs increased primarily in the U.S., Europe and China. As a result we are able to maintain the average selling price of our TVs as this is the same level at the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Nevertheless, we continue to - we unable to fully meet market demand in multiple categories due to severe limitations on the supply of components. We expect this situation to continue to impact us in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2022. We will continue to exert every effort to procure components as that will be one of the highest priorities for this segment next fiscal year.

Next is the Imaging & Sensing Solutions segment. FY21 Q3 sales increased significant 22% year-on-year to 324.8 billion yen, primarily due to an increase in sales of high-end image sensors for mobile products. Operating income increased 13.3 billion yen year-to-year to 64.7 billion yen primarily due to the impact of the increase in sales.

Our FY21 sales expected to decrease 30 billion yen compared to our previous forecast of 1.70 trillion yen. The FY21 operating income forecast remains unchanged from the previous forecast. Despite severe conditions in the smartphone market such as weakness in the Chinese market and shortage of components especially semiconductors, the effort we have made here to expand and diversify our mobile sensors customer base as well as to recover our market share on a volume basis are having some success. However, it is taking longer than expected to introduce the high performance high resolution custom sensors that we have been working on with Chinese smartphone makers. So the speed of affordability improvement resulting from an increase in added value products going into next fiscal year will be slightly lower than the originally planned.

Recently the trend towards the Chinese smartphone market purchasing larger sized segments for the high end products is improving after having segment due to the contraction of our business with a certain Chinese customers. We expect the Chinese smartphone market to normalize in the second half of next fiscal year. Since we feel better about the possibility of sales growth and for the market share expansion next fiscal year, we will focus even more on increasing the added value of our products and strive to improve profitability.

On January 25, 2022 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation completed its initial investment in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited as a minority shareholder. Sony will support JASM by assisting with the startup of this Logic Wafer factory, which aims to begin mass production during calendar year 2024. Lastly the financial services segment fiscal year '21 Q3 financial services revenue increased 11% year-on-year to 471.3 billion yen, primarily due to an increase in the net gains on investments in the separate account at Sony Life Insurance Company Limited.

Operating income decreased 4.7 billion yen year-on-year to 35.2 billion yen, primarily due to deterioration in valuation on securities at our venture capital business and at Sony Bank new policy amount enforced at Sony Life during Q3 grew at a higher rate than our competitions driven primarily by our priority focus area of selling insurance to the corporation's. FY21 financial services revenue is expected to increase 120 billion yen compared to our previous forecast to 1.610 trillion yen. Our FY21 operating income forecast remains unchanged from the previous forecast.

Now I'd like to update you on our strategic investments. The amount of capital allocated to strategic investments including the acquisition of the Bungie which I explained earlier and repurchases of Sony stock from the beginning of the fiscal year on till today and increasing acquisition and asset purchases that I have closed as well as those that have been decided, but not closed approximately 850 billion yen. This slide shows the breakdown of the segments and areas in which we have allocated investment. The music [indiscernible] portion of the chart does not include approximately 100 billion yen we have invested in music category catalogs, because the amount is included in operating cash flow under IFRS.

We are making steady progress in accordance with our current mid-range plan of making 2 trillion yen on or more of strategic investments as we believe that we believe that the evolution of our business portfolio aimed at realizing long-term growth is progressing well. As I mentioned at the previous earnings announcement, we aim to accelerate the cycle whereby returns generated from previous investments are used to invest in growth, thereby realizing long-term growth.

At CES 2022 last month, President Yoshida announced that we will stop the Sony mobility in the spring of this year and we will explore the possibility of introducing our vision as the market. The vision as initiative aims to create the new value and contribute to the evolution of the mobility by leveraging Sony's various technology and content and by adding new entertainment elements to a safe and secure moving space.

Going forward, we will proceed our - with our exploration under the assumption that we will collaborate and lie ourselves with multiple partners. That is the conclusion of my remarks.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I can hear you. I have two questions. First question is you're thinking about strategic investment. The other day you have made acquisition and I think, which I have made an estimate going forward AV and semiconductors. You will be coming up with new strategies and for each is a size of investment will become larger going forward. So as a management, you be - you think that it is necessary to make large investment and investment deals you have the ceding of 2 trillion yen. But is that going to be exceeding 2 trillion yen or the acquisition in the orders of hundreds of billions of yen?

Hiroki Totoki

Thank you for your question. Our thinking behind the strategic investment was the question that you have raised. Currently, as you know, three year mid-range plan strategic investment, we will be allocating 2 trillion yen for strategic investment. And as I mentioned in my speech earlier, 850 billion yen and we made the decisions up until 850 billion yen. And this framework, we don't think that we need to change in a major way this framework, and within this we will be making forward-looking positive investment. So areas of investment priority area is IPDTC and technology.

Unidentified Analyst

And this priority areas remain unchanged. That's all from me.

Naomi Matsuoka

So we'd like to entertain the next question from [indiscernible] please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for giving me the floor. I'm Suzuki Obaseki, I hope you can hear me.

Hiroki Totoki

Yes. Go ahead please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I have two parts of question. First is image sensor that - to this pigment chip that the Taiwan TSMC is the company that you expect it to interest you the supply. According some reports, I see this peaking and this chip that like for iPhone and other applications that are in the - for the high level of the sophisticated carriers. Do you intend to further ask them to manufacture on behalf of Sony? Because this copper-to-copper connection is different. But as to some of the fundamental technologies maintained by your company Sony, but I think the chips are maybe likely to be entrusted to the TSMC and so on to produce on behalf of you in conjunction. The TSMC will have a new plant in Kumamoto, logic wafer factory that it has been the missing piece. So that the Japanese government is likely to give subsidy to that the new plant in Kumamoto, but it's expected that this new the chip for the pigment and so forth is likely to be produce in Kumamoto as well.

Now turning to electric vehicle that the President Yoshida announced about the mobility, new area, and then you have a new Sony Mobility Company is likely to be established in the spring. But you might have a higher, the details they have like the scale of this new company, as well as the exact timing to establish new company because Mr. Totoki after the new mobility company, together the [indiscernible]. I understand that you have some chat with him about the Fitch triggered that you are the Founder of Sony Bank and other new businesses in the past. So for the new company with subs, are you going to nurture this Sony Mobility Inc. to be a big company as one of the pillars, I like to hear your view on the mid to long-term in terms of how to nurture Sony Mobility Inc. and so on?

Hiroki Totoki

Turn to the first question about this, the image sensor that you are likely to entrust the production to this TSMC. But actually it's not announced by us. But I don't have a direct answer to that. But anyway as to the external production by possibly like TSMC, that the logic is mostly to be produced outside, but it's called as the master of the process. As to the master process to construct it outside, it's quite limited, because as of now that we do not intend to increase the image sensor chip, that this master process, we did not intend to ask the outside company to produce much of that.

As to your second part of the question Sony Mobility, when will that be built, it's the spring of 2022, that has been mentioned by our President CEO, Yoshida. To answer the exact timing when the company will be established, we have to scrutinize and consider the details of this new company. So after that is decided at that optimal timing, we like to publish that information. Let me add to that, the Sony Mobility Inc. will be established and we will consider to be engaged in the mobility sector. There was at the CES we announced, so we didn't exactly decide on the exact entry into that sector. As to the automobile industry, there are lots of things we have to study about the automobile industry.

So as to this establishment of Sony Mobility Inc. which is the first step and that will enable us to further deepen our study and consideration. That's what we mean by building a new company. Of course, for the long-term future, we might like to nurture this company as a hope to nurture it as important big company, but specifically what would that be a specific business to scale the business and other things? Well, it's too premature to mention the details of this new company. Thank you.

Naomi Matsuoka

Next question, we have [indiscernible] Freelance Reporter.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Nishida speaking, can you hear me?

Hiroki Totoki

Yes, we can. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions. The first question is that the semiconductor devices shortage is the topic, PlayStation 5 and EP&S products have impact from the shortage and is there any change in the product mix as a result or any change in the product line to ensure the performance and also that may have an impact on platform. So if you could expand more on the impacts of the supply shortage on your performances and next on the game business, your rival Microsoft has announced a large scale purchase. Is there any plan to have a purchase of a large publisher type supplier?

And also, is there any impact on your game business, who because of that kind of a publisher type acquisition by your competitor, thank you.

Hiroki Totoki

First about the semiconductor shortage. And two, that we do have a variety of impacts on our businesses. And largely, we have shortage of components. So we need to put high priority on the high value-add products. That is not something new to us though that when the semiconductor shortages started, we make a lot of adjustments to change the product mix and allocate to different product lines.

And regarding the PS5, in terms of a short-term profit, promotion cost was saved or high logistics cost has been saved, because of the decline in the units, that leads to the decline in expenses. But we plan to we hope to ship as many units as we can. So we will exert our efforts. Now in terms of the impact on the long-term platform that right now under the limited shipping capability, I think that's the short-term impact, we think we can catch up. And from PS4, when we move from one console generation to the next, there was a large change drop in engagement, and also sales and profit changes drastically, so there was a very sharp cyclical phenomena that has softened recently. And obviously, we hope to see a quicker recovery, but we also see the situation is rather limited in terms of the impact.

Now, in terms of the acquisition by our competitor, we're not in a position to make any comments. So it is difficult for us to say anything, but they have announced the intention to purchase but that has not been completed yet. And what kind of business model change will take place is something we don't have a clear picture yet. So for the competitors, large scale M&A, we do not want to speculate. And rather, we want to pursue and execute our strategy at the right timing and we want to focus on that, that's that.

Naomi Matsuoka

We will have to move on to the next question, [indiscernible], please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, can you hear me?

Hiroki Totoki

Yes, we can, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for letting me ask questions. I have two questions. First is about VR, at CES the other day new device VR2 was announced. On the other hand environmentally a competitors are increasing their units and investing large amount of money and the momentum is there. Currently, VR business what is your view about promoting VR business going forward and second mobile games currently, Sony Music is the main player, but SIE itself will be considering a mobile games business. So what is the direction that you have in mind? Thank you.

Hiroki Totoki

Your first question regarding VR, PSVR2 access we have already explained users have that sense of imagine, so setup itself will be simplified and headset will be evolving and will be evolving the headsets and already this is announced. Evolution of headset 4K, 8R displays with a wider viewing angle and movement of the eye of the player is detected looking at certain direction then it's possible to manipulate so for rendering the high resolution for center of the view and external then lower resolution.

By that, high quality image experience can be given to the users, such technology is introduced, also the motor vibration head set and haptic headset feedback, this will be introduced as a technology, we already made decision. In relation to VR, already further technological evolution, there's room for evolution hardware and software, with evolution of technology it is expected that market is also going to expand.

So with Horizon Call of the Mountain, the first party title is now is already announced simultaneously. So in this way, we have our technology and content that we have an ecosystem movie beverage and we are going to enhance the presence in this market. And then the second question, mobile games, mobile game market itself is a growth area. And PlayStation IP can be used by more users and this is a great opportunity for us. As for the timing, it's very hard to say exactly when but PlayStation IP will be deployed for the IPs. So, I believe that we can grow this steady. So these attempts and the specifics, when the appropriate timing comes then we are going to explain to you more clearly. Thank you.

Naomi Matsuoka

Time is running, so we like to entertain the last question for this session. [Indiscernible] from NHK, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. I'm Sumai of NHK. I have two parts of questions. The first is about your performance and achievement because the results are very good. Frankly, I like to ask your frank interpretations of the results despite the COVID-19 you'd achieved well, so taking into account this difficult environment, what kind of good measures will be implemented to achieve such a good results? That's one question. The second question is about EV, so a near future investment in terms about a 2 trillion yen for this strategic investment you didn't refer to EV but this new company will be established and then maybe the different consideration will be made, in that strategic investment framework of 2 trillion yen would that include EV, you intend to spend the money for EV or you other than tapping onto that budget that may be the more game will be the focus of spending money for strategic investments, what do you think of this now?

Hiroki Totoki

Thank you for your question. As to this question because this as to the third quarter the results what is my impression, my comments as you mentioned, despite the COVID-19 difficulty, the logistics adversely impacted and semiconductor and other device components supply was limited for a long-time. In many areas, this problem lasted for a long time. To cope with the situation for each business segment, they would like to focus what will happen next and based upon that good forecast, they take proactive measures to prepare for the difficulty.

So that is why I think that we achieved the record high results that the sales and the profit in this third quarter. But not everything was rosy and good because PS5 there was a big demand. We couldn't supply enough to that increasing demand as an image sensor the profitability, the recovery did not progress as soon as we had expected. Those are the challenges we identified and we like to consider that for the future.

The second question, that is our investment idea towards EV, well about that EV, as we mentioned earlier, we assume that we'd like to start with the asset light condition with the possible partners to ally with as to our concept for example, standalone we might not have that the big production facility or develop our own battery. That kind of capital intensive activity is not likely to be considered in a business model. Without such a capital investment as an assumption, we would like to, we achieved the vision, we advocated. So that's how we are considering the EV business. So what's our vision towards EV, let me repeat that the mobility environment space should be evolved into a more entertainment space, so it's a new kind of the customer experience and values should be provided through that. Thank you.

Naomi Matsuoka

And if the line gets chopped, and because of the time concern, we'll move on to the next person with a question. And if you want to cancel your request for question, please press the asterisk and two. Now we will start the Q&A session. Once again, if you have a question, please press the asterisk and one at your phone. We have from Morgan Stanley, Mr. Ono. Thank you.

Masahiro Ono

And regarding the games, I have two questions. The first question is that the PlayStation 5, what is your forecast for the future from the second quarter, Totoki speaking tone from the 14.8 million yen original target that has been set back and especially this time reduced substantially. And what is your forecast for the next quarter? In May last year, Mr. Jim Lyon was saying that the - he hopes to shoot for the record high 22 million to 23 million, I believe was the target. What is the - your feel for the demand? And also what is your prospect for your supply capability?

And the second question is that - regarding your strategic investment, this time you have invested in one of the - for the - invest in the Bungie as a games segment investment. Now, the remaining budget you have about 110 billion yen also to invest. And what is your criteria for investment decisions for them? For example, for game when you invested in [indiscernible] game that was a small game house and there was an investment for content IP and that was your priority back then. But this time you have a total ownership and we intend to retain the subscription or you want to improve your first-party development capability or what is your criteria for investment decision.

Hiroki Totoki

Thank you for your questions. The first question was that the PS5 expectation for the next fiscal year. And in the past, the record was the 22.6 million yen the first presentation I believe it was a single year units and that is what we were saying that we will try to copy again and but in terms of the next share, the market demand is very high that could allow us to make a record high sales.

Now our partner companies supplying us components, we are working closely with them collaborating, negotiating and working with them closely. And we hope we can make that happen. But in terms of PS there was a - we believe that the next year, I think it's safe to say that they will continue to have supply disruption in terms of the components globally, because of the distribution, problem, and so on. So we can't say for sure, what is exactly the demand for next year. And but having a high target we have, and if we bring it down, we may ease ourselves to go for the lower target. And so I think it is good to maintain the high target. So in the consolidated performance report, we will have a more exact forecast for the fiscal year '22. And so that's the first answer to the first question.

The second question was about our concept of strategic investment. And in the past, we were investing we - in IP, and that's what we've been saying. And we will and obviously, IPs have market prices as fair values. So, we tend to look for the future upside potential with our involvement. And that is our criteria for investment decision, I think that will improve our investment efficiency, and also will generate a premium and how we can rationalize that premium.

And in terms of the scale of the investment. We don't have a clear criteria in terms of the size of the investment, but looking at our balance sheet and also financial capabilities. So capabilities and risk will be studied very closely to decide any investment and also you use an example partial purchase or total purchase. You mentioned and we need to work with our partner we cannot decide single handedly ourselves, if it is a good company, we would wish to purchase 100%. But if we are adamant about 100% purchase, we may have difficulty having a good alliance. So we will give considerations for long-term partnership and alliance. That's all.

Sadahiko Hayakawa

We'd like to move on Katsura from SMBC Nikko.

Ryosuke Katsura

Thank you. I have two questions. First, about the impact of the shortage of components. Next its vision is. The first one impact of the shortage of components in the supplement repair materials number at Page 7 the inventory asset included if you can respond. Shortage of components and the cost increase and impact of that. What kind of impact was there EP&S and G&As as well. Can you please enlighten me and quantitatively explain 2Q EP&S 60 billion to 70 billion of buffer or risk was incorporated and this time apply to revision of 20 billion for profit. So compared to second quarter, it turned out that it was better slightly better, but on the other hand, situation is such that it is prolonged. So what is your thinking behind this? This is the first question.

Second question, earlier the question by the media people talked about Sony no mobility and asset light is your posture. In the equity market, a former TV business, there is a concern, as is the case of TV business, you will be suffering from long-term losses. So Sony Mobility, Inc. what kind of risk return are you thinking about and also investment of the Manager of Resources, the situation in the past and going for it to the extent that you can share with us, please enlighten me? Thank you.

Hiroki Totoki

Thank you very much. First, the shortage of components and the impact of the cost increase, including inventory level. And you asked me to explain, first of all, this fiscal year as the end of third quarter inventory level, I think it's good to talk about inventory level by category If I may explain game network service. With the holiday season, there's a decrease in inventory level and PS5 shortage of components, which resulted in decrease in inventory. So there is no sufficient level of inventory.

EP&S with the holiday season, the decrease of the completed products with the increase in TV panel and this is the key and in ready in preparing for the shortage of materials strategic stockpiling is being done. Next fiscal year also to a certain extent, we are anticipating shortage especially in the first half and we can then expect that for some of the products. So gradually, we are building up our inventory.

Therefore, although there was a decrease in the inventory of the completed products because of the holiday season, but with the stockpiling - of a strategical stockpiling and confusion of the supply chain, there is a delay of the delivery period. So these two factors are off setting one another. The level of panel inventory is profit level, I&SS. As you all know, in China smart for market, the recovery is slower. And there's increase in the level of inventory in the market, which resulted increase in the level of inventory. But the demand forecast for next fiscal year and production capacity concerning that and building up the strategic inventory towards the end of the fiscal year and this policy remains unchanged.

Therefore, it's very difficult to say in a summary fashion, but next fiscal year, looking at the business for next fiscal year. As for the inventory that is deemed to be necessary as we move towards the end of this fiscal year, we are going to build up the level of inventory that is the basic thinking. And then [indiscernible] risk return and investment of Manager of Resources, we are not at a stage where we can give you a clear cut answer yet. And as has been repeatedly mentioned, asset light is what we have in mind.

So, we are not thinking of making big investments into this area, more specifically, development of battery or development MF and having the manufacturing facility for the vehicles itself or sales infrastructure or maintenance the fracture to be held by us we are not thinking of doing this. Basically, we tap upon partnerships or similar relationship and we are going to be as asset light as possible. And with evolution of vehicles with our technological element we are going to contribute and as a long-term vision, the space of vehicles are to be turned into new entertainment space, that is our long-term vision.

Therefore, for example, in the mid-range plan period, 2 trillion strategic investment is that included in that. We are not thinking about investment at that scale and this is not realistic. Please understand in that way. Thank you.

Sadahiko Hayakawa

We would love to entertain the next question [Indiscernible], please.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me of Mizuho Securities. I have one question to Totoki sir our CFO mentioned that I like to hear your personal view. But in terms of North America what is the final ultimate demand in North America in case of your company, the game hardware, software and the music and pictures as well as the electronics and you cover everything hardware, software and contents. Very comprehensive. So the - when you summarize all the activities of that fiscal year. And then this taking into account inflation as well as the change of the interest rates and so on. God, what is your view of the summary as well as towards the first half of the next fiscal year? What is the overall perspective according each segment? If not, could please tell us some of the highlights of the situation. Thank you.

Hiroki Totoki

The question is about North American demand and the business outlook. Well, I'm quite concerned about its outlook in North America, as you say that the interest rates policy is the turning point to be changed and geopolitical risks are now increasing. And the mid-term election is scheduled to be held through all these stable elements likely to be inflation, and depending upon situation, maybe demand might be affected. And I'm getting the latest information updating that understanding from different business segments. But for the time being, there's no clear trend over this deceleration in the North American market. That's my frank perspective right now. However, especially in terms of - if you look at TV, during the latter half, of course, the Europe and Japan compared to the previous year. This is sort of a sign of deceleration or slow down a little bit, but has been expected. But in terms of North America, better than we had expected dining, the strength seems to be maintained and the momentum is kept in the North America.

Unidentified Analyst

What about entertainment?

Hiroki Totoki

Generally speaking, entertainment is doing well in general. However, your COVID-19 impact that this theatrical release would be subject to impact, if the number of infected patients increases that they have to revise this a theatrical release. That's a flexible implementation of policy, your deck is likely to have up and downs. But the general demand of entertainment per se, is not likely to go through major change according to my interpretation. So in terms of North America things are going on steady, it seems steady. Oh, is it really true that it will never go through variation? Because I'm personally always concerned about that any potential, I'm always keeping an eye on. If something and some negative signs observed and detected, we'd like to take a quick countermeasures, and take action accordingly.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Sadahiko Hayakawa

We are running short of time. So we'll make the next question. Next person to be the last. And we have [indiscernible] of JP Securities and JPMorgan.

Unidentified Analyst

I had [indiscernible]. I have a two questions regarding Bungie. First question is that the - in the earlier slide, you explain the - how you will be treated in terms of accounting of the 3.2 billion yen. One-third is about for retention purpose, expenditure, about $1.2 billion. And of the 1.2 billion and two-thirds will be used up in the first three years. So that's about $0.4 billion or $400 million annually. And also intangible assets about 20% about $700 million to $800 million. How do you plan to depreciate that in terms of the term period? Over which period as long as the best estimate you have will be fine. And I know it's still pending on the regulatory authorities approval. And so if you have any prospect, that'd be appreciated.

And also second question is about Mr. Totoki mentioned about - in the future that the - you can get the upside and that will be the decision criteria. And what is the case for Bungie and also for Bungie, what is the upside for them to work with to become a part of Sony and also upside for Sony to acquire? Is that simply increasing the users or kind of KPIs? You're expecting to get gains from this investment?

Hiroki Totoki

Okay. The first question as we explained, that the one-third will be for you - will be referred payment for retention purpose, for specific numbers, we still need to scrutinize and this time, we're just giving you the rough image. So that is the extent. We hope you will understand. We will examine more closely and if we have update, we'll be sharing with you and for the - it will be included in the forecast for the next year. So we'll be updating that number. Now in terms of intangible asset, we are actually studying examining that right now.

So, generally speaking, we look at about 10 years or so for depreciation and but that depends on the contents of such intangible assets. So, [indiscernible] do you have any comment on that?

Naomi Matsuoka

Let me add some comments. The - what will be treated as expenditures expenses will be treated in two years and that will be one-third of the investment. And there are a lot of conditions for that though, and how it will be allocated for the first year and the second year that will may not be 50-50 and necessarily. And also in terms of the depreciation of the intangible assets, we will be allocating the purchase price to a variety of assets, and we will identify the price tags for each one of them and then decide the depreciation period down the road.

Okay, and the second question was that the - in case of Bungie what in - as I commented in my speech. There are platforms, capabilities rather ability to distribute to a variety of platforms and also live service, they have a capability to develop and that's those are something we have lots to learn from them. And therefore, our studios will learn from Bungie and that is a very strong wish we have. And Bungie side also is willing to work closely with us. And in the first year, we believe we'll put together a good plan and drive that and I believe it will generate upside from that kind of work.

Now from the other side the Bungie in the personal retention, and recruiting. I think we could - we can help them and support them and we hope to be able to do so. And also not just for gaming area, but the multi using of IP and merchandising of IPs like good title, maybe game title, maybe put into the pictures, movies, and Bungie you want to nurture the IP they have in the multi-dimensional manners and that's their hope. And for that we believe, we can help that. We have pictures and music and Bungie can use leverage or platform, so that the IP can floorage and grow big and that's all.

Sadahiko Hayakawa

