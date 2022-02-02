Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

A little technical insight

This is not a rigorous evaluation of these two junior miners, not in the slightest. It is, rather, a walk though just the one important technical detail concerning them both. Plus, a little marker that will tell us whether either or both companies really do have a valuable deposit on their hands.

Do note that junior miners are highly risky, at least one of these would also qualify as a microcap by most estimations. This is not investing for the risk averse, it might not really even be investing but speculation only.

I would also point out that the point I'm going to make here is one learnt from experience on the ground, in this actual place. Personal contacts and observation. So I'll not be referring to outside sources and, of course, you should apply the correct amount of discount to something so personally reported.

These are two entirely separate companies, operating in different countries. However, we can also see them as attempting to mine the very same deposit. European Metals is chasing the Cinovec tin/lithium deposit in the Czech Republic. Zinnwald Lithium is going after lithium in Germany.

However, it's also true that the village of Zinnwald is on top of a hill on the German side of the Czech/German border, the next village over is the village of Cinovec on the Czech side of the German/Czech border. The two deposits are delineated but to a very large extent they're just different sides of the same hill.

For European Metals the tin is, as it near always is, in cassiterite. The lithium is in zinnwaldite - a lithium containing mica - associated with the same deposit. Zinnwald Lithium is also after zinnwaldite.

So, as far as their lithium prospects go they're after the same mineral - zinnwaldite - from the same hill. Their prospects are not exactly the same of course, for many things can go wrong with financing, management, richness of the deposit and so on. But there is one thing that could make valueless the lithium claims - both of them.

Zinnwaldite

This is a lithium containing mica. There's no doubt that there's lots of it in that hill. No doubt that it contains lithium as well. The thing is this is a new mineral to be trying to extract lithium from. Usually we do so either from spodumene or from salt brines. So, it is essential that it is possible to, at scale and efficiently, extract the lithium from the zinnwaldite.

That it can be chemically extracted is obvious - you can extract anything. I've also seen the report that states that it is possible and I've absolutely no doubt that it is.

It's the "economically" part that isn't, let's say "wholly and exactly proven" as yet. Which is something of a problem for those who might want to extract lithium from this source.

It is, in fact, another barrier for these two junior miners to overcome, over and above the more usual ones of management, size of deposit, price when material comes to market and so on.

My information on this is also a little out of date. At least possibly it is. For the information I was given was that getting lithium out of zinnwaldite was indeed possible, at scale and profitably. But only if the zinnwaldite was already mined. The margins available would not cover the costs of doing the hard rock mining necessary to go get it. Which is a bit of a problem of course.

The interesting tell

Of course, my information could be wrong by now. Which is where the interesting little tell comes in. It's possible for us to find out - maybe at least - whether my information is wrong. For there's a third (actually, there are several other deposits around but only one that solves this information problem for us) deposit around, that of the old Cinovec. The new one, that European wants to mine, is deep under the hill. The old one was much closer to the surface and was, essentially, mined out decades back. So, old, mined out Cinovec I and new and possibly to be mined Cinvoec II.

The thing is that at the old mine, at Cinovec I, there're still hundreds of thousands to millions of tons of gangue - waste - piled up from the old mining. It's been remediated but it's still there and an awful lot easier to get into than going hard rock mining.

This is largely the same material that both European and Zinnwald want to mine, except it's already stripped of its tin and tungsten content, the cassiterite and wolframite. The zinnwaldite in there is still there. And it's all already crushed up into nice fine material which should be simple enough to extract that mica from.

So, if a reasonable method of extracting, profitably, the lithium from zinnwaldite exists then we should see it first deployed on this gangue from Cinovec I. Equally, if we see Cinovec I being treated to extract the zinnwaldite then we can assume that there is that reasonable lithium extraction technique available to use.

That's the tell

Now I agree I'm being a bit detailed about these specific deposits. But it is always the case when someone proposes extraction from a new mineral source that the process to remove from this specific mineral must be proven. That's one of the hurdles that the proposal must be able to clear.

And in this case it's possible to have a test of whether that exists. If Cinovec I isn't processed then we might want to know why - isn't it economic? Then how can hard rock mining for the same material be so? Equally, if Cinovec I does get processed then we are at least closer to believing that the technique to process zinnwaldite for lithium exists.

My view

I agree, this isn't wholly proof either way. But it is the one thing I'd be looking for as a test of either of these mining companies. If you've got the ability to extract lithium from your deposits then why isn't Cinovec I being processed?

The investor view

It's also true that this isn't a proof - either way - of the entire viability of either project. But I do, as I say, think that it's a tell. A useful, cheap and profitable lithium production method from zinnwaldite would be applied to a vast pile of gangue containing zinnwaldite. The existence, or absence, of such activity is a tell about the existence or not of that technique.