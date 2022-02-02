Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers - Moving Beyond Florida
Summary
- Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers on why it's one of the top cannabis operators.
- Trailblazing the path of going deep not wide. Moving beyond Florida.
- Harvest acquisition. Gross margins and profitability.
By nearly every metric Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) is one of the top cannabis operators in the US so I'm thrilled to have CEO Kim Rivers return (I, II, III) to the podcast to discuss its Harvest acquisition and why closing in 5 months is a point of pride. Trailblazing the path of going deep not wide. Moving beyond Florida. Gross margins and profitability.
