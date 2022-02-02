Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers - Moving Beyond Florida

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

By nearly every metric Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) is one of the top cannabis operators in the US so I'm thrilled to have CEO Kim Rivers return (I, II, III) to the podcast to discuss its Harvest acquisition and why closing in 5 months is a point of pride. Trailblazing the path of going deep not wide. Moving beyond Florida. Gross margins and profitability.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.