2021 was an outstanding year for investors focused on the Retail Space (XRT), with the index significantly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), up more than 40%. However, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) massively underperformed the group, up just 14% despite solid results. Thus far, this underperformance has reversed to start the year, with URBN one of the few retail names sporting a positive year-to-date return. However, I believe there are better bets elsewhere in the sector with tough comps ahead in CY2022 and peers like American Eagle (AEO) having more attractive earnings trends.

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Urban Outfitters, noting that while the stock was likely to post strong fiscal Q3 2022 results, I saw limited upside heading into earnings. This is because the stock was trading at more than 12x FY2023 earnings estimates and hovering well above its next support level at $28.50. Since then, the stock has dipped more than 20% and took out this resistance level during the recent market-wide correction. After the decline, the stock is certainly more reasonably valued, but I still don't see this as an attractive buy point yet for investors. Let's take a closer look below:

Urban Outfitters released its Q3 results in late November, reporting another quarter of robust revenue growth, with sales up 15% to ~$1.13 billion. This was helped by an impressive quarter from Free People ($265 million in sales) and Urban Outfitters ($415.9 million in sales), where sales were up 28% and 11%, respectively, on a two-year basis. Meanwhile, the company noted that Nuuly's business is improving as COVID-19 cases subsided in the quarter, with active accounts growing to 44,000, up 55%. During fiscal Q3, the segment put up ~$12.7 million in revenue, up nearly 90% year-over-year. For those unfamiliar, Nuuly is the company's subscription clothing rental service.

Elsewhere, Anthropologie had a solid quarter, with sales coming in at $431.4 million, up 8% on a two-year basis, and not surprisingly, Urban's Menus & Venues segment bounced back in the quarter. However, while Menus & Venues revenue was up more than 80% year-over-year, it still remains well below 2019 levels ($6.46 million vs. $6.79 million). In the company's prepared remarks, the company noted that the strength was driven by more full priced selling and lower markdown rates, which also led to a meaningful improvement in margins.

While Nuuly is a very small segment at just ~1% of sales, we could see some softness sequentially in this segment following the emergence of Omicron. As noted in the Q3 call, customer behavior was improving as COVID-19 cases waned, but we've certainly seen a return to high case counts since quarter-end (October 31st, 2020). This isn't a huge deal given that it makes up a small proportion of sales, but it could be a minor headwind. Meanwhile, supply chains certainly don't appear to be improving, with retailers likely staring down another year of higher freight costs in 2022.

Despite the increased freight costs, Urban Outfitters is on track to post record earnings this year, with year-to-date annual EPS already sitting at $2.71 year-to-date and annual EPS expected to come in at $3.27. This would translate to 19% growth vs. FY2019 levels ($2.75), which is quite impressive. This has been driven by robust margins and strong sales performance, with gross margins averaging ~36% in the past two quarters. Notably, this margin expansion is despite higher wages, increased materials costs, and freight headwinds, given the healthy improvement in merchandise margins.

However, with an unusually strong year for apparel retailers last year, helped by less discounting and strong consumer demand, I would not be surprised to see some give-back on margins in CY22. This is because we could see wage increases persist due to the very tight labor market in retail, and supply chain headwinds don't appear to be going anywhere, at least short term. So, while the earnings breakout year for URBN is a positive development, this abnormally strong year has now created very difficult year-over-year comps. Current earnings estimates appear to be forecasting this, with FY2023 estimates sitting at $2.96, projecting a 10% decline in annual EPS year-over-year.

To summarize, while the earnings growth in FY2022 is exceptional, I don't see any reason to be overly excited. This is because the compound annual EPS growth rate of ~11.7% (2017 - 2022) does not look sustainable and is set to decelerate. This is based on FY2024 estimates of $3.28, which would see this figure dip to ~8.3%. In comparison, peers like American Eagle are expected to see further growth in annual EPS in FY2022 and FY2023 after an earnings breakout, which makes for a much more attractive earnings trend. In AEO's case, the earnings momentum has been helped by blow-out results from its AERIE and OFFLINE segments. Let's dig into Urban Outfitters valuation below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

Looking at Urban Outfitters' valuation below, we can see that the stock has historically traded at 16x earnings (past 10 years) and currently trades at 9x earnings, which at first glance would suggest the stock is quite undervalued. However, when earnings are likely to decline in the following year, it makes much more sense to use next year's earnings. Based on this figure ($2.96), Urban Outfitters trades at a slightly higher earnings multiple of 10 at a current share price of $29.45.

This is not an expensive valuation by any means, given that it's well below the 10-year average. However, the best time to buy Urban Outfitters has been when it's traded below 9x earnings, as evidenced by troughs in the share price in Q3 2017, Q3 2019, and Q1 2020. Currently, the stock trades about 10% above this ideal buy zone at $29.45. Besides, I see much better value in a name like American Eagle. AEO trades at a similar multiple but has more earnings momentum, and is also enjoying an earnings breakout.

Moving over to the technical picture below, it has soured since my last update, with URBN falling back below $35.15 in late November, confirming that this prior support level is now an area of resistance. This has placed a potential ceiling on the stock at lower levels. The silver lining is that after a 20% correction since my last update, URBN is now in the lower portion of its trading range. This has improved the reward/risk ratio from 0.70 to 1.0 in mid-November to 1.68 to 1.0 currently. This is based on $5.70 in upside to potential resistance and $3.40 in potential downside to support from a share price of $29.45.

While this reward/risk ratio has improved, it's still well below the 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio I require to enter new positions in small-cap / mid-cap companies. Based on URBN not meeting the cut-off, I do not currently see a low-risk buy point. At a bare minimum, the stock would need to decline below $27.80 to move back onto my watchlist, where it would meet this criterion. So, while the valuation has certainly improved, with URBN trading at ~10x FY2023 earnings estimates, I think there are better reward/risk setups elsewhere in the market currently.

Urban Outfitters is on track to see a breakout year for earnings in FY2022, and has seen a solid recovery from the global pandemic. However, with a year of difficult comps ahead, inflationary pressure which could impact demand, and continued supply chain headwinds, I don't see enough of a margin of safety just yet. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I think there are much better opportunities elsewhere. Within the Retail space, my preference would be American Eagle. Among all sectors, I see Agnico Eagle (AEM) as heavily undervalued, trading at 16x FY2023 earnings estimates with ~30% operating margins.