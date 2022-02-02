GDPNow Is Flashing Stagflation, Maybe Recession

Feb. 02, 2022 10:01 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV8 Comments6 Likes
John Rubino profile picture
John Rubino
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Conventional wisdom holds that the U.S. economy is overheating.
  • The jury is still out, but the latest reading on the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow real-time growth measure is pretty grim.
  • Economic spirits might change dramatically in the next few months, with corresponding changes in interest rates, stock prices, and all the rest.

Stagflation or stagnation symbol. Businessman turns cubes, changes the word stagnation to stagflation. Beautiful orange background, copy space. Business, stagflation or stagnation concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

Conventional wisdom holds that the U.S. economy is overheating. New workers are virtually unavailable, raw material costs are soaring, and of course, financial asset prices are in the stratosphere. And that's why the Fed has to tighten aggressively.

This is a compelling argument since most of the stats backing it are real.

However, all of the above might soon become obsolete in the face of dramatically slowing growth. The jury is still out, but the latest reading on the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow real-time growth measure is pretty grim.

The blue line on the following chart represents the consensus of top economists, while the green line is GDPNow's growth rate based on the most recent numbers. The latter is brutal, as close to zero as it's possible to get. But - much more important - even the higher consensus growth rate is too low for the "overheating" thesis. And it's trending down.

GDPNow

Part of this sudden reversal of economic fortune is due to the US Q4 GDP report being mostly hot air, inflated as it was by a massive inventory build which will detract from rather than contribute to future growth. See Mike Shedlock's GDP Up 6.9% Is Mostly An Artificially Boosted Illusion.

The upshot: Economic spirits might change dramatically in the next few months, with corresponding changes in interest rates, stock prices, and all the rest. Strap in!

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

John Rubino profile picture
John Rubino
2.73K Followers
John Rubino manages the financial website DollarCollapse.com. He is the co-author, with GoldMoney’s James Turk, of The Money Bubble (DollarCollapse Press, 2014) and The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit From It (Doubleday, 2007), and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998). After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a money market trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.
Follow
8 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.