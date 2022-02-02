SeregaSibTravel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Carnival Corporation & Plc. (NYSE:CCL) and the overall cruise industry, needless to say, have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Making headlines in the initial months of the pandemic in 2020, the cruise industry was known as a super spreader of the virus. The industry has been in trouble ever since, and it did not come as a surprise when the CDC imposed a no-sail order, driving the cruise industry to a new low. More than two years since the onset of the pandemic, the industry is still struggling to make a comeback from these lows. Carnival, the leader of the pack, was beginning to show some strength over the last couple of quarters before the Omicron variant led to a record high in daily new infections. Taking this into account, we thought it best to evaluate the prospects for Carnival to determine whether the company is fairly valued in the market today.

The impact of Omicron on Carnival

Macro factors have not been favorable for Carnival Corporation and the industry is faced with several headwinds. The latest development is the emergence of the Omicron variant which seems to have impacted the expected rebound of the industry. Cruise operators, previously, were bullish on the possibility of a full recovery by the second half of 2022 with full deployment of cruise ships for the 2022 summer season. Historically, the largest share of operating income has been generated in the summer season, so this expectation made a lot of sense given that the global vaccination drive was making steady progress toward the end of 2021. This expectation for a full recovery, however, now seems a distant reality.

Since resuming its operations partially in September 2020, Carnival has carried 1.2 million guests onboard its ships. In its Q4 2021 update, the company guided for a net loss for the first half of 2022 and a profit for the second half of 2022 on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis. As of November 30, eight of the company's nine brands have resumed guest operations as part of its gradual return to service, reaching 61% of its operating capacity.

These expectations were released despite the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a warning to avoid cruise travel even for fully vaccinated travelers. Going by the health risks posed by the Omicron variant and the fact that cruise spending took a hit in December, we expect the industry will face more cancellations in the coming months, which would delay a full recovery for Carnival.

During the fourth-quarter earnings call on December 20, the company expressed the following views on the possible impact of the Omicron variant on future bookings.

At this point, we have not seen any major impact on the second half of '22, '23 bookings, as for us even to quantify any impact, although we're kind of a reflection of overall consumer behavior globally. So we're sure we've had some impact. We do see some, a little spike in near term cruise cancellations, but the booking patterns are strong and we have not at this point seen anything and based on limited experience of the Delta variant how this one seems to be playing out, well, at this time not anticipating it.”

Since the earnings call, Covid-19 cases have spiked globally and reached the highest daily confirmed cases ever since the beginning of the pandemic.

On January 22, the company provided an update on additional cruise cancellations, extending its pause in U.S. departures through April 30, and canceling Australian operations through May 19, 2022. In addition, Carnival canceled the European itineraries for Carnival Legend which were to begin this May through October 31, and moved the start date for Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral to late May.

Discussing these new developments, Carnival provided the following guidance in its latest 10-K filing published on January 27.

Since the beginning of our fiscal year, we have experienced an impact on bookings for our near-term sailings, including higher cancellations resulting from an increase in pre-travel positive test results and challenges in the availability of timely pre-travel tests. In addition, in the last few weeks we have seen a dampening of the booking activity for the second half of 2022 relative to 2019. Despite the disruption caused by Omicron to the airlines and other forms of travel, we expect to be able to successfully operate over 96% of our previously disclosed available lower berth days (“ALBD’s”) in the first quarter of 2022.

The above warning issued by Carnival to its investors suggests further delays can be expected in its recovery process. However, given the supposedly lower severity of the latest Covid variant, we expect a strong recovery in bookings once the new variant is brought under control. Carnival, in our opinion, prematurely dismissed the threat of Omicron last December, and the optimism for bookings helped its stock price last January. We would not be surprised if the stock loses some momentum in the next few weeks before the company's financial performance falls on the right track once again.

How does this delayed recovery affect Carnival's liquidity position?

The major players in the cruise industry have racked up high levels of debt over the last couple of years as many of them were not eligible for federal relief packages provided by the U.S. government. Almost all cruise companies issued new shares diluting existing shareholders as well. Carnival, which has a market share of around 40%-50% of the cruise industry, has accumulated more than $33 billion in total debt. Interest cost on this debt amounted to more than $1.6 billion for the year ended November 30, and the effective interest rate on these loans amounts to 5.32%. Given the increasing interest rate environment, we expect interest expenses to become a significant component of the cost structure for the company in 2022 and beyond.

Despite the macro headwinds and the highly risky capital structure, the company seems to be protected – at least in the short term - by its strong liquidity position. As of November 30, Carnival had $8.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $200 million in short-term investments. According to company filings, the monthly average cash burn rate for the company stands at $510 million today. This implies that the company has liquidity for c. 18 months of operation under the current business conditions, and we strongly believe the company’s cash flow position will improve in the second half of this year although a full recovery is highly unlikely this year. Although we are not supportive of companies that dilute shareholders on a consistent basis, we have to argue that Carnival had no option but to raise funds through debt and equity offerings to remain as a going concern amid this unforeseen, challenging macroeconomic environment.

Takeaway

We believe Carnival is well-positioned to grow in the long run along with the expected normalization of industry dynamics. We are also encouraged by the market leadership position of Carnival. That being said, we believe there is no margin of safety to invest in Carnival stock today given that health risks may continue to linger on for longer than we initially thought they would. Investing in Carnival, in any case, is not for the faint-hearted, and we remain neutral on Carnival stock at the current market price as we expect things to get worse before they get better.