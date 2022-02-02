hirun/iStock via Getty Images

The market has a very poor mechanism for evaluating quality managements. That allows for investors to take advantage of the market's inability to properly value quality managements. Oftentimes those misevaluations persist for a while. That leads to some rather profitable opportunities in some rather boring stocks.

Specifically, one of the main criticisms I have received for a while has been that Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) would not be growing any time soon. Therefore, the only return that mattered was the distribution. The fact that facilities had yet to get back to pre-pandemic levels was considered trivial. Material growth was at least two years away. Therefore, there really was no combined return. Instead, the common units were an income vehicle, and that income was "going nowhere". Full Stop (or as some still say "end of subject").

Enterprise Products Partners Common Units Price History And Key Enterprise Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website February 1, 2022.)

The change in evaluation made by Mr. Market is very clear. It happens to coincide with the notice of a pipeline acquisition. Until the market had proof of future growth, there was not going to be any value for that future return. Now the market has its proof. So, the common units began a long-awaited climb towards a more appropriate level.

The fourth quarter results showed surprising growth in both adjusted EBITDA and cash flow (even before the adjustments in operating accounts). But these are the kind of results that superior management should be expected to report, and that expectation should be in the common unit price before the announcement. The fact that it probably was not is an investing opportunity.

The average investor can do better by assuming that a management with an above-average track record like this one will find a way to grow the company when that growth is not apparent to the market. Rarely does Mr. Market take that surprise factor into account. So, the buying opportunities continually become available upon pricing pullbacks when Mr. Market is sure there is no future growth no matter how good the management may be.

Enterprise Products Partners Navitas Acquisition Slide Presentation (Enterprise Products Partners Navitas Acquisition Slide Presentation)

The acquisition is expected to be accretive from the start. The ability to buy the acquisition for cash is a huge advantage that many competitors do not have. All of a sudden, the deal added very roughly 6% earnings growth to a market expectation of zero. Undoubtedly, the market is now thinking in a positive enough direction to tack on a few more percentage points of growth as volumes return to pre-pandemic levels. In typical Mr. Market fashion, there is now a likely expectation of 10% growth to replace the zero growth that was in place beforehand.

This is a very common illustration of the market thinking and reaction. Enterprise Products Partners may well be a premier company of the midstream sector. But that "premier" evaluation does not include future actions by a management that has an above-average record for a very long time. It actually would have been a disappointment to me if the company had not found a way to grow (sooner rather than later).

The Reverse Is Also True

Just as the market reasons that good managements will "revert to the mean", the market also reasons that other managements will revert to the mean. That reasoning can lead to some very costly investment decisions. My own experience is that managements rarely change course unless management itself completely changes. Therefore, I rarely buy into the story that "this time it is different" because it is usually "we did not learn from our mistakes".

A good example here would be Energy Transfer (ET). Energy Transfer recently lost a case to Williams (WMB). As a result, the company must pay $410 million plus legal fees and contract interest. Recently, the Fourth District Appellate Court pulled a permit issued by the Illinois Commerce Commission for the DAPL pipeline to double its capacity. These latest results follow a long string of bad news that has plagued management for several years. This management has long pledged to defend the company against meritless actions and shows no liability in the financial footnotes at the current time. Investors need to decide the future of some of these financially "insignificant" cases on their own by doing their own due diligence. So far, the adverse results, if any of them survive as adverse results can be handled by cash flow easily, and the company did raise its distribution.

Yet, the overlying market attitude appears to be that the future will be better. The "revert to the mean" attitude by investors can be a very costly investment conclusion without considerable proof that "the worst is over" and management "learned their lesson". The truth (in my experience) is that a lot of managements "rarely learn their lesson" and therefore go on to cost shareholders money on a regular basis unless there is a very clear indication that things have changed.

The company does have its boosters as one report by a major institution raised the rating on Energy Transfer while lowering its rating on Enterprise Products Partners.

Energy Transfer 5-Year Common Unit History And Key Valuation Statistics (Seeking Alpha Website February 1, 2022)

For as long as I have followed this company, there has been a lot of disappointments for common investors the last several years. No contrarian investing has a lot going for it. But management has a legal track record with a fair number of losses lately. So even though management considers a lot of events without merit and intends to defend the company vigorously, there is always the potential for more disappointments in the future until a lot of the legal uncertainties are settled.

Therefore, I concluded long ago that managements that have underperformed in the past tend to underperform in the future. A key change that I would look for is a frank discussion about the challenges management faces and what it will take for those challenges to be resolved. In the case of Energy Transfer, other than the standard language about management vigorously defending the company against the challenges and finding no reason to estimate any liability in the 10-K, there really is no frank discussion about ending the steady drumbeat of bad news. Managements that do not tackle the costly challenges in a frank manner with unitholders rarely resolve to do better in the future.

Conclusion

Managements rarely "revert to the mean" as Mr. Market expects. So, Mr. Market will wait for superior managements like Enterprise Products Partners to surprise on the upside. Investors can take advantage of this market evaluation process by purchasing the stock on a pullback when market expectations are average (which is a low evaluation for this management).

Similarly, managements that underperform are likely to continue to underperform in the future until that management publicly admits the shortcomings and what they are doing to change future results.

I had long figured that Enterprise Products Partners would return that generous distribution plus a 5% growth rate that would get a slow start as the company recovered from the pandemic challenges. I was easily proved to be conservative by the action that management took.

Interestingly, this management reported one of the lowest debt ratios in the midstream industry for the companies that I follow. Despite the investment-grade rating and the already low debt levels, management continued to prioritize repaying debt. This also came in for some criticism from unitholders that wanted more distributions.

But the wisdom of repaying debt becomes apparent from the ability to offer cash for the acquired division. The division obviously has cash flow and earnings. But sometimes the debt ratio increases when a purchase is financed by cash on hand combined with the bank line. In this case, there is more than enough "room" to handle a debt ratio increase thanks to the foresight of management in proactively lowering the long-term debt.

That also means that the company is likely to be able to continue shopping for bargain deals in what has so far been described as a bargain market. Many competitors have higher debt ratios and therefore dilute shareholders by using at least some stock to acquire bargains.

Those investors wanting a distribution increase also now have a conservative distribution increase. Once the company successfully integrates the pipeline, there will likely be more distribution increases in the future. Investors can expect the payout ratio to remain conservative. Management will bolster distributions paid with a share repurchase program so that the company can maintain the distribution during industry downturns.

Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of conservative growth and conservative payouts. Maybe this time Mr. Market will expect that stellar track record to continue well into the future. But if Mr. Market goes back to his old habits, then there will likely be opportunities to add to your position in the future as this company continues to build a solid future.