Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) remains one of my favorite companies. AMD shares became significantly overbought in the Fall run-up, and the stock got pummeled in the recent tech selloff. AMD was one of the worst-hit big-tech companies, with a peak-to-trough decline of 40% during the correction. While I hedged my AMD position near the top, I doubled down on the company in recent sessions. AMD's growth story is alive and well, its valuation got adjusted substantially in the tech crash, and AMD is now a strong buy once again. On Tuesday, the company smashed its earnings estimates, guided significantly higher than expected, and will likely continue surpassing consensus analysts' expectations as we advance. As AMD continues to outperform, the stock price should increase considerably in future years.

AMD took quite the spill, cascading lower in an epic 40% decline. In late November, as the company's valuation skyrocketed and the stock's technical image became highly overbought, I wrote about the high probability of a substantial decline in AMD. We saw some rocky price action in December and then came the drop. AMD crashed below its 200-day moving average, and the company's RSI dropped below 30 for the first time in more than three years. The stock became a strong buy again in the $100-110 range, as much of the froth got taken out of AMD's valuation, and the technical image became exceptionally oversold.

AMD's Recent Earnings - Another Home Run

AMD's Q4 earnings came in on Tuesday after the bell, and AMD did not disappoint. Revenues came in at $4.8 billion, a massive increase of 48% over last year. The colossal revenue surge greatly surprised most analysts, as consensus figures were $4.52 billion. AMD's jump in revenues even surprised the most bullish analysts on Wall Street, as most had expected a higher-end figure closer to $4.7 billion for the quarter.

AMD expects revenues of $4.9-5.1 billion for the first quarter, up by roughly 45% over last year and substantially higher than consensus analysts' $4.33 billion revenue figure. Additionally, the company now expects the full year 2022 revenues to come in at about $21.5 billion, much higher than the previously expected $19.26 billion mark.

Better than expected revenue is not a new phenomenon for AMD, as the company has now surpassed its last seven quarterly revenue expectations. The blockbuster report suggests that AMD will likely deliver higher than anticipated growth in future years and could have a longer growth runway than previously thought.

We should see continued revenue strength and outperformance from AMD. Moreover, EPS should continue to come in better than expected as well. In Q4, AMD delivered $0.80 in EPS vs. the $0.76 consensus estimate. In addition to much better than anticipated revenues, we see AMD's earnings continue to excel.

AMD's EPS Trend

We have seen continuous EPS outperformance in recent quarters. Once we add the most recent report, AMD has now outperformed revenues and EPS in its last seven quarters. I expect the revenue and earnings outperformance trend to continue. Therefore, we could see notable upward EPS and revenue forecast revisions as we advance.

Where We Stand Now

With revenues expected at around $21.5 billion this year, AMD is trading at about 6.5 times sales, which is relatively inexpensive given AMD's significant growth rate. While consensus EPS estimates are roughly $3.40, they will probably get revised higher after the recent report. Moreover, AMD has illustrated a firm tenacity for beating analysts' EPS estimates. In my view, AMD could produce closer to $4.50 in 2022. Therefore, using my estimates (consistent with current higher-end analysts' EPS projections), AMD is trading at about 28 times this year's EPS expectations. Again, this is not an expensive valuation provided AMD's growth and earnings prospects. In 2023 AMD could earn about $5.60 in EPS by my estimates, which puts the company's forward P/E ratio at a relatively low 23. I suspect we can see AMD's higher-end 2022 EPS estimate multiple expand to around 35-40, providing a year-end price target range of $160-200.

Here is what AMD's financials could look like moving forward:

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenues B$ 21.5 26.2 31.5 37 43.5 50.4 58 66 74 Revenue growth 31% 22% 20% 18% 17% 16% 15% 14% 12% EPS $ 4.50 5.60 6.98 8.43 9.95 11.65 13.6 16 19 Forward P/E 35 34 33 32 31 30 29 28 26 Stock price $196 $237 $278 $318 $361 $408 $464 $532 $620

Risks To AMD

Despite my bullish outlook for the company, investors must be aware that risks to AMD and my bullish thesis exist. While AMD's valuation has come down substantially, its P/E valuation is still relatively elevated by historical standards. Future volatility due to Fed tightening and other events may put further pressure on AMD's stock price. The company may not earn as much money, or its growth rate could be lower than I expected. While I remain bullish on AMD long-term, it remains an elevated risk/reward investment and may not suit everyone.