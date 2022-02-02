Julius Bär Gruppe AG (JBARF) CEO Philipp Rickenbacher on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCPK:JBARF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2022 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Philipp Rickenbacher – CEO

Dieter Enkelmann – CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Peace – Credit Suisse

Jeremy Sigee – Exane BNP

Izabel Dobreva – Morgan Stanley

Nicolas Payen – Kepler Cheuvreux

Anke Reingen – Royal Bank of Canada

Andrew Lim – Societe Generale

Stefan Stalmann – Autonomous

Piers Brown – HSBC

Daniele Brupbacher – UBS

Hubert Lam – Bank of America

Adam Terelak – Mediobanca

Andreas Venditti – Vontobel

Philipp Rickenbacher

A very warm welcome to all of you to this presentation of the Julius Bär group's full-year results, 2021. I'm hosting today's meeting together with Dieter Enkelmann, our CFO, near our offices in Central Zurich. Once again this year, we're presenting the results virtually but we hope to return to our customary physical event next time as the pandemic situation eases. Let me open with a brief recap of the year. 2021 was the best year in Julius Bär's history. We achieved the company's highest ever full-year profit and surpassed CHF1 billion in adjusted net profit for the first time. This was also a strong result in terms of net new money inflows in our core markets from a variety of sources, demonstrating clients ' trust in Julius Baer. Our financial performance showcases the value we create for our clients, visible in the quality of our earnings. And our results also reaffirmed the strong capital generation of our business model and the solidity and strength of our balance sheet. The quantitative achievements were enabled by strategic and operational progress in line with the direction we defined in 2020.

I want to emphasize not only what we achieved, but how we have achieved it. We have firmly positioned our wealth management business from primarily asset gathering towards sustainable profit growth. We have used our broader range of capabilities to generate impact and value for clients. And we have significantly invested in 2021 in modernizing our technology and our organization. 2021 offered many challenges, and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic kept us on our toes. I want to congratulate our employees on their efforts and thank them for their ongoing commitment. We went a long way in delivering our strategy and on building a thriving, resilient, and purpose-driven business that is ready to face future challenges. Our priorities in '22 will be to execute stringently on the last leg of the three-year strategic plan that we began in 2020 and once again, accelerate our investments in talent and further extend the scope of our digital capabilities. And for the medium-term, you can look forward to a strategy update on the 19th of May, '22, at which we will set our ambitions and our key thrusts for the next growth cycle of the bank. I'll speak more about that later on. For now, I'm delighted to give the floor to Dieter for a detailed look at the financial results.

Dieter Enkelmann

Thank you, Philipp and good morning from my side. I start on Page 6 on the market environment. In the first graph, it's interesting to note the divergence in performance between stock markets last year. In the first half of the year, most relevant markets moved more or less in the same direction but in the second half, certain key markets like for example, Hong Kong and Brazil, started to underperform when compared to the global index of the U.S. market. As Julius Baer has a relatively strong client presence in some of these markets and no presence in the U.S. at all, this underperformance effect had a slightly negative impact on our AUM development in the second half of 2021. In the second graph, we see that stock market volatility rose to exceptionally high level in March of 2020, after which volatility started gradually grinding down towards pre-2020 levels in -- what they were in 2021. The third graph shows that while the short-term U.S. rates are still substantially below the level of two years ago, the U.S. yield curve has steepened in 2021.

And finally, in the last curve we see that in 2021, the U.S dollar recovered by 3% versus the Swiss francs of 38% fall in 2020. However, the euro declined quite significantly in the second half of 2021 ending the year 4% lower against the franc. Slide 7. Moving on to the results, AuM grew to $482 billion, an increase of $48 billion or 11% up since the start of the year, but down slightly by 1% in the second half, also for the reasons explained, just on the ones -- on the last slide. This strong year-on-year increase came on the back of continued positive net new money of almost $20 billion, a positive market performance of $26 billion, and a small positive currency impact of just over $3 billion. Monthly average AUM, important for the margin calculations, rose to CHF 471 billion, an increase of 15% versus 2020. Moving on to Slide 8. Net new money grew by 30% to almost CHF 20 billion, which represents a net new money pace of 4.5%. It was pleasing to see that all regions contributed positively with particularly strong inflows from clients domiciled in Western Europe, especially in the U.K. island, and in Germany, but also Switzerland and Luxembourg, in Asia, Singapore, Japan, and India, foremost here, and also in the UAE and Brazil.

Over two-thirds of net new money in 2021 came from RMs who joined before 2019 which partly confirms a further improvement in the client's share of wallet. Operating income on Slide 9. Revenues grew by 8% to CHF 3.9 billion mainly driven by a strong rise in the recurring fee income. Commission fee income grew by 14% to CHF 2.3 billion on the back of the strong rise in the recurring fee income, which grew by 22%, well ahead of the 15% increase in average assets under management. This implies a substantially higher recurring fee gross margin which we will indeed see confirmed on the next slide. This was helped by an increase in penetration of higher value mandates and an improvement in investment fund fees. Transaction-driven commission income was somewhat higher year-on-year, but lower in H2 than in H1 as client activity slowed down, particularly when compared to the very active first quarter of 2021. Net interest income grew by 1% year-on-year to CHF 627 million. Net interest income stabilized after the significant year-on-year decline in U.S. interest rates back in Q1 2020.

The resulting CHF 50 million decrease in interest income on loans was more than offset by a CHF 78 million decrease in the net cost of deposits as interest expense on deposits fell by CHF 66 million to just CHF 8 million in total, and negative interest charged on deposits rose by CHF 12 million to a total of CHF 39 million. Lower rates and yields also impacted interest income from the treasury portfolio, which declined by CHF 20 million. There is a lot of talk about potential rate rise in the U.S., and Julius Bär is well-positioned to benefit from higher U.S. rates. Net income from financial instrument, which was used before called trading income, declined by 6% to CHF 884 million. But this is compared to a period of extraordinary activity in the first half of 2020 when market volatility reached exceptionally high levels. In the first half of this year, particularly in the first quarter, overall trading volumes actually remained relatively elevated when looked at in a longer-term historical context.

However, client activity in FX and precious metals came down of the Q1 following the decline in volatility. Other income increased by CHF 48 million to a total of CHF 51 million mainly as a result of a CHF 34 million year-on-year decrease in credit provisioning to just CHF 2 million which underlines our continued excellent long-term credit risk track record. Over to the gross margin, the analysis shows clearly the effect of the lower client activity year-on-year, and in H2 versus H1. We saw trading income margin falling by 4 basis points year-on-year to 19 basis points, and by 6 bps from H1 to H2. And in the graph on the right-hand side, the transaction-driven component within commission and fee income dropping by two basis points year-on-year to 12 basis points, and by 4 bps from the H1 to H2. However, the graph on the right-hand side also shows that the recurring fee component went up by two basis points to 37 for the full-year and 238 basis points in the second half. The NNI contribution to the gross margin fell by two basis points year-on-year, but stabilized at 30 basis points into the second half of 2021. In terms of the exit gross margin in the last two months of 2021, the gross margin was approximately 80 basis points of which 13 basis points from NII.

Moving on to the expenses. While revenues rose by 8%, total operating expenses went up by just 2%. Personnel expenses were up 4% on the back of an increase in performance-based remuneration. Excluding that increase, personnel expenses were flat year-on-year. Personnel expenses included CHF 21 million of severance costs related to the cost reduction program, slightly lower than the CHF 31 million booked in 2020. And just a quick note for those looking at the H1 to H2 decline of 5% in personnel expenses, which you can see in the table in the appendix. As was the case in 2020, the H1 to H2 development was somewhat distorted by the COVID situations and the related measures, as staff took a lot more holidays in H2 than H1. This meant that unusual high holiday accruals hit H1 [Indiscernible] relief in H2. And when excluding this effect, the president expenses would have been a little bit lower in H1 and a little bit higher in H2, and the decline would only be 1% instead of the 5%.

General expenses fell by 3% to $674 million which was helped by a CHF 22 million decline in provision and losses. And even when excluding provision and losses, general expenses were still slightly lower as the benefits of the cost reduction program more than offset the impact of strategic investments in technology. And again, for those looking at the H2 versus H1 development, there were some accelerations in the booking of certain project costs towards the end of the year which are not truly reflective of the underlying cost development. Depreciation and amortization went up by 9% reflecting the rise in IT investments in recent years. And as a result, the cost income ratio improved to 63.8% and is now 7% points lower than the level of 2019. The expense margin improved by six basis points to 52 basis points. On Slide 12, as a result, adjusted profit before tax improved by 19% to more than CHF 1.3 billion and the pretax margin by one basis point to 28.

Adjusted net profit grew by 20% to almost CHF 1.15 billion, and IFRS net profit by 55% to almost CHF 1.1 billion. And the difference between the two profit measures is indeed quite small these days. In the table on the lower left-hand side, you see that the return on CET1 capital improved from 32% to 34%. For our usual guidance for the tax -- for the adjusted tax rate, it should be noted that this has become a bit more difficult to provide -- to provide a very precise guidance. This is mainly the result of the impending implementation of the OECD minimum tax rate in 2024, and the uncertainty around how it's implemented in the different countries. Our current best effort guidance for tax rate is around 14% for the coming two years, increasing to at least 15% in 2024 and beyond. Slide 13 update on the three-year revenue on cost plan. In the 2020 strategy update, we laid out a three-year plan to enhance revenues in order to offset the ongoing margin pressure and -- in the industry, and to improve the cost efficiency. We made excellent progress again last year, and it is very pleasing to be able to report that on the revenue side, we achieved the targeted $250 million in gross revenue improvements on a run rate basis, of which $130 million are in the 2021 P&L and around CHF 20 million still to come through in 2022.

And also on the cost side, the targeted gross cost savings of CHF 200 million have been realized is about CHF 165 million in the 2021 P&L and around CHF 35 million still to come through in 2022. The restructuring costs for the new now completed program amounted to CHF 52 million, as I mentioned, 31 in 2020 and the CHF 21 million in 2021. Moving on to the balance sheet, the loan book grew by 7% mainly on Lombard re-leveraging. It's the Lombard loan book growing by 10% which more than offsets then the 7% reduction in the mortgage book, which was mainly driven by the repayment of some mortgages in London and in the south of France. At the same time, deposits went up by 7% and as a result, the loan to deposit ratio remained at a healthy 61%. Moving on to capital. Since the end of 2020 the CET1 ratio increased by 1.5% points to 16.4%. CET1 capital went up by CHF 0.2 billion or 5% following the strong increase in profit despite significantly higher dividend accrual of CHF 575 million and the CHF 450 million spend on the accelerated share buyback in 2021.

Risk-weighted assets declined by CHF 800 million, mainly on the back of the decrease in credit risk positions. And just to be clear, if we had continued to accrue dividend at 40% payout ratio, other than the higher 50% payout ratio, the CET1 capital ratio would have been 16.9% at the end of 2021. At these levels, Julius Bär continues to enjoy a very strong capital position with a very comfortable cushion above the minimum regulatory requirements. Capital and dividend framework. Given the ongoing strong capital generation of the business, we updated our capital and dividend framework which was introduced six years ago. The capital floors, and as a reminder, these are floors and not targets, remain unchanged that are at 11% for the CET1 capital ratio, and at 15% for the total capital ratio. The targeted ordinary dividend payout ratio is increased from 40% to 50% with the targeted dividend per share at least equal to the previous year's dividend, assuming, of course, no very significant adverse event.

And normally at the start of the year, the board of directors will consider the group's capital position in the context of the audit result, the regulatory environment, the business outlook, the investment plans, and the return on CET1 target. And will then decide on the potential launch of a share buyback program if appropriate. Which brings me to the new proposed dividend, which increases by almost 50% to CHF 2.60 per share, represent an almost 50% payout ratio. Based on the shares entitled to dividend, the CHF 2.6 dividend per share represent a total amount of CHF 556 million that was accrued in 2021. And together with the CHF 450 million buyback executed in 2021, the total amount returned to shareholders exceeds CHF 1 billion. For 2022, the Board of Directors has approved a new buyback program of up to CHF 400 million, which is expected to be launched in March to run for 12 months until the end of February 2023. And with this, I have come to the end of my part and I hand back to Philipp.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Thank you very much, Dieter, for the update on the financial results. Let me now spend some time looking together with you at the qualitative aspects of our results, the strategic achievements we've made throughout '21, and our priorities for 2022. The strategic plan that we set out in February 2020 addressed the challenges of our industry, and was based on our strengths as a leading, focused global wealth manager. The three key directions were a shift in leadership focus from primarily asset gathering to sustainable profit growth. The sharpening of our value proposition being very clear about what we offer to ultra-high net worth, to high-net-worth clients and through the intermediary segment and accelerating investments in people and technology, the two core levels of our industry. We have made great progress along those three dimensions. We've positioned our wealth management business for sustainable profit growth. We generated impact for our clients by adding distinctive capabilities and we modernized our technology and our organization.

In our wealth management business model, generating sustainable profit hinges on four pillars. Our primary focus as a bank has to be to generate high quality earnings and revenue is the lifeblood for doing that for our business, and control over revenue generation over the cycle is key. You cannot generate sustainable profit growth through cost savings alone. And we achieved this firstly, by ensuring our clients have a maximum number of touch points with Julius Bär. With our relationship managers, with our experts, with senior management, but also through digital channels, to maximize the opportunities and the value of our relationships. This also means systematically assessing client needs, something we've done intensively throughout 2021. The high quality of our earnings is reflected in our strong recurring revenue base in particular from discretionary mandates, where we have managed to increase our penetration from slightly below 16% at year-end 2022 to above 17% at year-end '21 and from the continued success of our advisory service models. In parallel, we have created higher penetration of value-added services.

For example, we further increased the reach of wealth planning resulting in an overall penetration of above 23% at the end of last year. And roughly every second ultra-high-net-worth client now is using our Wealth Planning Services, which include the Family Office Services that we launched a year ago. Importantly, we've also systematically enhanced our structural ability over the last two years to price our services, pressing ahead with value-based pricing that enables us to ask the right price for the services we provide. At the same level, managing costs is important, and we have worked over the last two years on a major strategic program to rebase our cost structure, which also gives us the leeway now for further innovation and for selective reinvestments. And as Dieter said, the program has resulted in an overall run rate cost saving of CHF 200 million, CHF 60 million of which we delivered in this year and last year, according to our original plan.

And we've also invested continuously in process efficiency. Today, you would find more than 110 robots in use at Julius Bär across the back-office operations, and the mid and front office. We have also increased the structural efficiency of our business by continuously optimizing our geographic footprint and operations. In '21, we further simplified the Julius Bär franchise, for example, by continuing to stabilization of Cairo's by announcing the sale of Wergen & Partners in Switzerland, [Indiscernible] clothing selected offices like Cairo or Beirut. The third element in achieving sustainable profitability is smart asset growth. Assets are the raw material with which we generate value for and with clients. We've grown our asset base via multiple sources increasing our share of wallet with clients making full use of client referrals, but also adding new clients to expand our presence in core markets. The results of our global clients' survey held for the first time in '21 show that 59% of our clients would recommend Julius Bär to family, friends, or business partners, and 44% actually plan to increase their assets with the bank in the next 12 months.

We already saw some of those results and referrals throughout '21, and I'm very confident we'll see more of that as we go through '22 and beyond. Compensation and incentives are another contributing factor to our Smart Asset growth strategy, and our overall path to sustainable profitability. The new compensation model introduced over the last two years now covers more than 90% of our front personnel. And this allows us to balance the factors of earnings, costs, and asset growth, as well as risk in a more intelligent and in a more consistent way. When it comes to capital usage, we have expanded our business under an unchanged risk profile. And with controlled use of capital, we believe that the fact that our risk-weighted assets decreased in '21 makes a very strong statement about the quality of our growth. The above elements of our strategy are -- only work if they are founded on very strong risk management.

Over the last few years, we have fundamentally revamped all aspects of Julius Bär's risk management, starting at the top with risk management and tolerance framework off the group, working our way down through the organization, covering AML and KYC standards and processes, management and disciplinary elements and embedding all of these in a new code of ethics and business conduct. We have invested heavily in risk management more than CHF 200 million since 2017 in change projects and remediation as well as growing our risk management resources across both the first and the second line of defense. And it is also testament to our strong risk management that we operate with very low credit losses. Dieter showed it before, our loan book grew 7% last year to over CHF 50 billion, while our credit losses decreased from CHF 36 million to just CHF 2 million in 2021. Lastly, we've made again substantial progress in solving our remaining legacy cases.

And this is reflected also in FINMA's lifting of the M&A ban which had been imposed in early 2020 already in Q1 of 2021. Turning to our footprint, our strategy is to strengthen our critical mass in our core markets while creating broader growth opportunities across the globe. Last year we continued to focus on our top 15 markets as highlighted on this slide. And let me give you just a few selected examples of where we stand, and what we have achieved. 2021 saw the 10th anniversary of our presence in Brazil. Today, we are the largest independent wealth manager and the largest independent Multi-family office in the country. Our onshore operation, Julius Baer Family Office, is the successful union of GPS and Reliance over time that we both acquired. And we stepped up our investments in Brazil in '21 with several new hires and the launch of an advisory office in Sao Paolo that provides full access to our international services via a local presence. Today, we serve the Brazilian market by a dedicated team of more than 50 relationship managers globally and we look forward to investing further in Brazil as an important pillar for our growth.

In this part of the world, Julius Bär is building an exceptionally strong position in continental Europe. And let me just pick two examples of the way -- how we generate high-quality growth in Europe today. Firstly, Iberia, with our offices in Madrid and Barcelona, and their outreach to the Portuguese market, following the positive dynamics in '21, we have upgraded our local operations in Madrid, among others, with a dedicated team for the intermediaries market headed by a senior manager that we were able to transfer from Switzerland. We are determined to fully capitalize on the market opportunity in Spain and in Iberia, in a market opportunity that arises from the wealth management needs of local entrepreneurs and ultra-high net worth individuals. In Germany, a much more mature market, Julius Bär enjoys an outstanding position to build from. Germany onshore has been a profitable growth market for us, and we are among the very few foreign players to achieve true economic profitability after all allocations and cost of capital in our domestic business.

And we continue to develop footprint and offering. Going forward, our capabilities in M&A and in real estate will help to expand our position further among German entrepreneurs and [Indiscernible]. As mentioned, last year, we set out a new strategy for our core market in Switzerland with a strong focus on segment-specific solutions, adding a real estate offer to which I'm coming later. In '21, we have already seen positive growth momentum with three [Indiscernible] clients and with the appointment of Gilles Stuck as new Market Head, Switzerland, we have put a development in our home market strategies firmly under one single leadership. Looking east towards the United Arab Emirates, we have experienced very dynamic growth in transaction income and in credit growth in this region. That is an important driver for growth of our group. After closing our Beirut and Abu Dhabi offices, we further consolidated those businesses in our Dubai hub where we are also now based in a brand-new premise adding to its importance.

We also relocated our globally -- our recently appointed Global Head of India and developed markets to Dubai, Rahul Malhotra. It's a little-known fact that Julius Bär is the largest foreign wealth management player onshore in India. Our local setup domestically, combined with our global India franchise, is a truly unique setup, which was recognized in 2021 with the Best Private Bank Award for global Indians by Asian Private Banker. We've been serving the Indian community since 2007. And under Rahul's leadership, we will continue to invest in strengthening our Indian franchise both domestically and abroad. Let me finish these geographic examples. Why don't look further east at Asia with our home offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, and our Rep office in Shanghai and Asia is truly our second-home market today. It continues to be an important growth driver for us. Around 1/3 of our net new money inflows last year came from Asian clients.

Singapore is our second largest location globally with more than 1,200 employees. It's both our operational hub for Asia and the base from which we serve the fast expanding Southeast Asian market. With our strong ultra-high-net-worth client base, we received the Asian private bankers Best Private Bank for Southeast Asia award last year, and look forward to leveraging our strong presence even more. Our solutions are at the heart of how we add value to clients, helping them to protect and grow their wealth and transfer it, to future generations. With that in mind, we are focused to constantly evolving our solution range to address client needs, be they financial, business, or personal needs. Let me give you just three examples of these, starting with private markets. Private markets are a key growth area in our industry and the growing area of demand for wealthy clients. We provide access to them through 2 routes. One is the fiduciary route. For the first time we placed more than $1 billion of fiduciary private market investments in our network last year.

Our flagship vintage program closed sooner than expected and has been substantially oversubscribed. And we've also established an impact offering raising more than $100 million for two initiatives focused on climate change and on plant-based food, and we are increasing our co-investments. In late 2020, we launched in parallel the second route of non-fiduciary direct investment access to private markets for sophisticated investors. The capability came to operational readiness in 2021 and we originated a substantial number of 13 deals already in this first year of operation giving our clients access to great opportunities to invest in prestigious companies globally and allowing us to fund strong innovation in their respective fields of activity. We're looking forward to increasing those activities substantially in the coming years.

Financing is an important pillar of Julius Bär's offering. It encompasses Mortgage and Lombard lending, but also specialized solutions such as structured lending or M&A advisory. In structured finance, we have been able to provide highly-tailored bespoke solutions for large private clients at quasi-institutional level. We achieved credit volumes of more than CHF 6 billion in this area in 2021, and we made full use of our tailoring facilities all across the globe. In the past, M&A advisory was an area in which we supported our clients in a largely -- on a largely ad hoc basis. As many of our clients are entrepreneurs, we have now formalized this capability by building a dedicated M&A advisory team. There has already been substantial amount, and we want to scale up these activities further as we go into 2022. Real estate, the third example shown here, has long been a core element of our offering on both the mortgage and investment side of our business. So it was a logical step for us to expand the dedicated offering for our clients in this area. The acquisition of Kuoni Mueller & Partner will allow us to deepen the access we give clients to services along the real estate value chain in the German -speaking part of Switzerland. And this is just one step and the first step on our ongoing journey to grow our real estate services with a broader range of solutions.

And these have just been three examples of how we continue to evolve our offering. Sustainability is a very important topic for Julius Bär. If anything, the pandemic has shown us our vulnerability and only accelerated its importance for society, but also our need to address environmental, social, and governance challenges. Julius Bär sustainability strategy is based on two build pillars, responsible wealth management, that is our offering and value added to clients, and our own footprint as responsible corporate citizens. In 2021, we made substantial progress along both dimensions. It's been an exciting time in responsible wealth management. We achieved an almost 50% increase in client assets in sustainability discretionary mandates to close to CHF 4 billion. We've launched several new products and solutions, as well as the sustainability circle, bringing together clients in the dedicated community, and enabling them to co-create content. What's more, we've doubled the number of our philanthropy advisory mandates throughout the year.

In terms of responsible corporate citizenships, we start with our employees as key stakeholders and ambassadors. And we've regularly been measuring the pulse of our staff to uphold our status as a caring employer. Both the engagement score and the net promoter score of our employees were clearly above industry benchmarks in '21, a result that I'm very proud of. We have also continued to train all employees and our certifying our investment advisors in sustainability and we have strengthened ESG dimension in our risk management. Our sustainability mantra at Julius Bär is "do good, don't just feel good. " We live is not only with strong long-term commitments, but by taking clear and pragmatic action in the short-term. One example of how we're putting this into practice is our climate strategy. You can read more about this when our sustainability report is published in March, but it hinges on the following points. First, we are targeting net-zero carbon emissions for our own operations by 2030, we will lead the industry by introducing an internal carbon price of CHF 100 per ton of CO2 on air travel of our staff, using a market-like mechanism to drive change.

At the same time, we are shifting our energy footprint in the firm further towards renewable sources. And these commitments reflect how we are laying the groundwork as a corporation to address the issue of direct carbon emissions. An indirect labor to reduce carbon emissions is through the money under our direct control in treasury lending and our mortgage book. Here we want to achieve net-zero by 2050 and we are already moving towards a 20% reduction by 2030, making this a very tangible target. In these, we believe that engagement is absolutely key. Many climate strategies are based on divestment, on not doing certain things or selling certain financial instruments. Academic research indicates very clearly that this approach is not effective. Therefore, we believe that engaging is the only way to truly drive decarbonization programs. We translate this by incentivizing behaviors and decisions among our stakeholders, and ultimately, we want to empower our clients by supporting them to vote on the shares they hold with Julius Bär. You can look forward to hearing more about sustainability initiatives from Julius Bär in the years to come, and it's going to be a very important part of our business strategy moving forward. Technological innovation is at the core of our efforts to modernize our value chain and to add value to our clients and to create the wealth management of the future, with investments totaling approximately CHF 0.5 billion just over the past two years.

We have continued to improve the digital access to our clients, the first dimension of technological innovation. We have made drastical upgrades to our mobile and e-banking solutions in Switzerland and in Asia. And with new features around client interaction, covering everything from onboarding and e-signature to chat. We've been generating more volume and touch points with our clients. And recently, we also rolled out a new state of the art digital platform for our intermediaries clients in Asia. The second dimension of today's experiences, scalable, tailoring, and advise that is supporting the human interaction with strong digital tools. Our proprietary solutions for our front office such as the Digital Advisory Suite and Mandate Solution Designer are industry-leading and award-winning tools crucial to drive our business. The third element on our technology agenda is new business opportunities and innovation. Julius Bär has been a pioneer in addressing our clients emerging needs in the crypto space. After having been among the early anchor investors in SEBA Bank in Switzerland, we also began to make our own value chain digital asset ready.

In 2021, we extended our crypto offering by providing access to additional coins by enhancing the digital asset experience we make available to our clients. I'm sure you're going to hear more about that in the future. We have decided also to extend our own capabilities and efforts in cybersecurity and started to make them available to our clients. This not only helps clients identify cyber vulnerabilities and reduce risks end-to-end but also creates a new interaction channel with them and strengthens our relationship and increases our share of wallet. We will make the cyber security advisory offering available to clients even more in the coming months. And a final example of the innovation is the inauguration of our LaunchPad innovation hub in Singapore. We're very proud to have built an active driver of innovative solutions in Asia to identify, to conceptualize, and to incubate new business models, new services, and new technologies that can be used across the entire bank. Many of our staff are involved in this, supporting our position as employer of choice now and in the coming years.

Talking about people. While technology is key, our business will always be a people business. In 2021, Julius Bär continued to invest in being the employer of choice for the best talent in the market along the entire value chain. I'd like to cite two important initiatives in this product context. A strong employer brand is key to recruiting and retaining top talent. And we reinforced this in '21 with the launch of our Employer Value Proposition. It's rooted on empowerment, on personal development, and human connections that distinguish Julius Bär. It expresses unique combination of entrepreneurial freedom, but also of genuine respect that enables our people to make a meaningful difference and create lasting value. Our outreach in the talent market is already having an impact, moving us up 12 places to 18th in the ranking of Employers of Choice for business school graduates in Switzerland in 2021. The second element in the broader people context is agile. Agile ways of working are widely used in the financial services industry already. But we have decided to adopt them in a Julius Bär way, by zooming in on how they can create specific impact for our organization and our staff, as an enabler of our employer value proposition.

The basic objectives are 1. that we take a true front to back perspective in our solution development and that we involve the client and the front office even more when we design solutions, and 2. that we dramatically shorten the development cycles and so ultimately generate more value and economic output for a given input. With these objectives in mind, we have been running large-scale agile pilots involving roughly 600 employees in the operations and the investments and wealth management solutions areas of our bank. These pilots have given us valuable insights into how to implement agile and we will now refine further the approach, how Julius Bär implements agile throughout '22. Our increasing agility will also feedback in our value proposition which will be key to winning the war for technology talent in the next decade. Let's shift our focus to '22 and the last leg of our three-year strategic plan. In line with our strategy shift, Sharpen, Accelerate, we will focus on the following priorities. In terms of shifting our leadership focus towards sustainable profit growth, we will further drive revenues and continue to innovate our offering with new capabilities that generate impact and value for our clients, and by setting the right prices for our services to match the value we offer to our clients.

We will also conclude the upgrade of our compensation model by mid of this year. Today, 90% or more of our relationship managers are already operating under the new model. And in a few months, we will finalize the roll out for our front management roles and to our intermediary segment. We will invest strongly in further sharpening our value proposition. In the ultra-high-net-worth space we have designed a very clear value proposition built around our resourcefulness, our ability to deliver bespoke solutions, our short time to market, and our connectivity across generations. Once fully implemented in our processes, these value proposition will ensure we serve our ultra-high-net-worth clients consistently across the globe. We will apply the same logic to our value proposition for high-net-worth individuals. The aim is to serve all our clients in-line with their expectations in a highly personalized manner, yet delivering the full capabilities of Julius Bär in a consistent and replicable way. We will be pressing ahead with our sustainability agenda and the objectives as laid out before. And last but not least, we will also continue to accelerate our investments.

We will extend the scope of our digital tools and upgrade platform technologies, for example in Luxembourg and in Asia. But also accelerate the investments in our brand. Our recently concluded partnership with the Montreux Jazz Festival is an excellent example of how we can further drive our brand through partnerships that will continue to evolve in the coming years. Let me summarize my presentation with a look on how we have performed against our medium targets. With a cost income ratio of 63.8%, a pre -tax margin of 28.2 basis points, profit growth 19% year-on-year, and the return on CET1 of 34%, we are well on track to deliver on our commitments for 2022 provided, of course, the absence of significant negative events. As said, all of this is the result of a diligent execution of the plan we laid out two years ago, a plan built on our strength and designed to address the industry challenges. And with this, let us shift to what's further ahead, we will publish our annual report and the sustainability report on 21st of March and hold our Annual General Meeting on the 12th of April, where shareholders will vote on the proposed dividend increase presented by Dieter before.

Together with the publication of our Interim Management Statement on 19th of May, we invite you to strategy update at which we which we will provide a broader perspective on our strategic plans for the next medium-term cycle. We will share with you our views on the market, on the industry, and on the operating environment. We will discuss with you the key thrusts to further develop our business in the coming years, and we will give you an update on our medium-term financial targets that will guide us beyond '22. Please put this date into your calendar. Finally, on 25th of July we will present our half year results for 2022. The results will be presented for the first time by our designated Chief Financial Officer, Evie Kostakis who will take over from our long-standing CFO, Dieter Enkelmann in July. And on this note, I would like to give Dieter to the opportunity to just say a few words before we open up for Q&A.

Dieter Enkelmann

Thank you, Philipp as you mentioned this is my last result presentation, before I retire by the end of June, Investor Relations was always a key focus of my activity and I actually was starting it in 1997 [Indiscernible]. I always liked the dialogue with the sell side, the buying side, and of course also the media. And I appreciated very much, the many insightful and great discussions, and also in good friendship with all of you to get a good outside-in view from the capital markets, but also from the shareholders and use this inside the company to the board, to the executive board and also in the discussions with the other employees. So thank you very much for all of these. Thank you for your trust through all the years, and I wish you all the best.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Thank you very much, Dieter, for these words, for having been on stage so many times, and for being on stage today with me again. And with this, let's move now to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Participants are requested to use only handsets while asking a question. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Jon Peace from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Jon Peace

Yes, thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you, Dieter, for your help through the years. I have two questions, please. So the first one is, could you just remind us of your revenue sensitivity to higher rates? And also maybe just make a comment about whether you might have seen any slowdown in transaction activity in January given some of the market volatility? And then secondly, how should we think about sizing the buyback annually as we look forward? Given that you enjoy quite an excess capital position, should we think about a 100% payout as being a reasonable base assumption provided there's not any obvious M&A in the pipeline or significant market events? Thank you.

Dieter Enkelmann

So let me take the first one. And I'll start on the interest rate, which is I think of high interest. So if the U.S. dollar rates would be a parallel shift upon the basis points, this would add around 4.5 basis points between net interest and -- on the trading income on the swaps -- on the swap side. And by saying this, I assume that everything stays equal, except that a third -- we assume that in this situation, a third of the U.S. dollar current account deposit would switch either to term or cold money. If there is a steepening of the U.S. dollar yield curve, let's assume 100 basis points, if it goes fast, it would add on the treasury side around CHF 20 million or less than a bond basis points, about 1/2 a basis point. If, of course, it goes gradual slow, then there is -- would be almost no impact from that side. [Indiscernible] just on the euro because that's a big potentially. If the euro also would enjoy a positive say, shape, up [Indiscernible] by a 100 basis points, that would add four basis points to the net interest income gross margin whereas on the Swiss franc side, as you know, lending starts from zero on the Lombard lending -- on the mortgage side. So a shift of 100 basis points up would only add around 0.5 basis points to the gross margin.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Maybe a word from my side on the transaction pattern. We have seen a slowdown obviously of transactions in the second half of last year. But as we said, already a recovery in the last two months of last year. If we look at the environment right now with all the eyes on the central banks and what especially the Fed will be doing and with the speculations around the number of rate hikes going to incredible heights, but also looking at the political uncertainty that there is around but also looking at the diverging recovery paths that economies will take in this year and the next year, I think there's plenty to go around to create volatility and to create activity and if the environment is indicative for client activity, I think this environment is clearly positive at the beginning of this year. Maybe last word in terms of buybacks, I would give a general answer that we have always said, we want to consciously manage our capital position, and I think we are returning capital to the market through dividends and through buybacks. Obviously, our means of doing that, as we said, the board will assess the situation in a broader market context, but also in a broader strategic context at the beginning of every year, and take to respective decisions.

Jon Peace

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Izabel Dobreva from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Izabel Dobreva

Good morning. And thank you very much for taking my questions. And also, thank you, Dieter, for all of your guidance over the years. I have three questions. The first -- my first question is on cost. If we look at the growth in costs over the second half, personnel was up about 9% year-on-year. Could you comment a little bit on how you expect the cost to develop over 2022? And with the mid-single digit growth rate, be a fair assumption given the wage inflation and given the IT investments. So any comments you have here and on the hiring environment will be very helpful. Then I had a question on capital return, which is a little bit of a follow-up. I've seen the payout ratio increase in the progressive dividend backstop, which are great. But I wanted to ask you about the buyback.

Given that the capital ratio is as high as these, what held you back from doing more buybacks. And should we interpret that to mean that you're saving capital to do M&A in the near-term. So that's my second question. And then the final one is quick, is just on the treasury book. I was surprised to see that the treasury book came down a little bit because for [Indiscernible] discussions, I was under the impression that there was quite a bit of dry powder. So how are you thinking about deployment here in-line with higher U.S. dollar rates.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Let me take the second question on capital returns, and leave cost and the treasury book to Dieter. I think we have not held back to finance any future M&A activities. We always said that the two elements are independent. On the one side, we manage our capital position so as not to hurt excess capital and will return capital to the markets, obviously while being a strongly capitalized bank, ease and asset in wealth management. On the other side, we have always had the conviction that if and when we find the right M&A activities, we can return to the market to finance those. So consider these two things completely decoupled.

Dieter Enkelmann

Yeah. On the cost side, H2 versus H1, as I mentioned, there were some accelerated bookings on certain projects in the second half, actually, towards the end of the year. If you take them away, then the operating expenses are slightly up in the second half, which mainly comes from the trend increase on the depreciation amortization following the higher investments on the change to bank projects, since a couple of years. So of course, in 2022, as Philipp said, we want to invest more on growth, especially for growth in core markets. So on the RM hiring, you should see some cost increase versus the relatively flat line of course from '19 to '21. That's all I can say on absolute terms to the cost development. Then on the treasury port, you're right. We were a bit lower than end of 2020. We had -- there is also the details on the different part of the treasury portfolio. We had the view that the credit spreads are to narrow. So we invested more on the credit side -- credit -- on the bond side. And also, we weren't expecting of higher rates on the U.S. dollar side or all the keeping the money at the Swiss National Bank, and not reinvesting before the beginning of the year, which proved to be on the hindsight, the right strategy.

Izabel Dobreva

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Daniele Brupbacher from UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniele Brupbacher

Good morning. and thank you. Can I ask about headcount trends in the year? I mean, I see that -- just to try to get the right number, sorry. Headcount overall went up more than 100 for the whole year, but the number of clients advise still went down 120. Can you give us a bit more details of the moving parts within that and how we should now think about going forward? That is going to be a net positive hiring number that will be useful. And then secondly, you mentioned the 38 basis points from recurring fee income, do you link that increase directly to what you call value-based pricing and do you think there is more potential coming from that side? And then Dieter, all the best for your future. I truly enjoyed working with you over the past, I think it's 15 years. So all the best from my side as well. Thank you.

Dieter Enkelmann

Thank you. [Indiscernible]

Philipp Rickenbacher

Happy to take the headcount trends. I think we've seen an overall increase in headcounts, but this obviously has many gross components behind. On the relationship manager side, I think we had a relatively small gross hiring, but we have over the last two years in the context of the cost program. Also the refocusing of our operations let go of a relevant number of relationship managers, which resulted in a net decrease for 2021. This trend should revert as we go into 2022. We believe that we will see a net hiring of RMs even though we do not give a specific target for that. You have seen other increases of headcounts. You have seen increases on internalizations where we have internalized a substantial number of external employees so shifting general expenses into personal expenses and you would see that also in the reduction of G. And we've also substantially increased our graduate program hiring young talent off universities. And these together has led to this increased number but with a under proportionate reflection on the cost side.

Dieter Enkelmann

Then we added KMP, we acquired KMP adding almost 40 employees. So that [Indiscernible] the real new shops, including the temporary staff are around 50, just a real increase. You want to get -- on the recurring income. I mean the two main contributing factors was the dimension increase of the discretionary mandates where the penetration went up. Of course, the absolute level [Indiscernible] to the market performance. And on pricing, I would say these are the two main components. And on pricing, there is more to come. I mean, we're very well-positioned, and that's very -- a very active area. And on discretion mandates, we are rolling out new mandates, and we're very -- feel very comfortable that we can increase that, even on a relative basis further. And also, in broad -- terms of broader value-added services, and I think with wealth planning, very glad to see that half of our ultra-high net worth clients are using the services. One-half therefore is not using it yet, and we have substantial upside across the entire network also in this area.

Daniele Brupbacher

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Anke Reingen from Royal Bank of Canada. Please go ahead.

Anke Reingen

Thank you very much for taking my question. The first is on the gross margin. If I marked this right, your exit margin was quite a bit stronger, so I just wondered what the drivers have been and if we should see this as a good starting base into 2022. And then just a follow-up question on the recurring fees. I just wonder, in terms of your split of high net-worth individuals versus ultra-high net-worth individuals, has there been a shift overtime that has helped as well? And then also for me, thank you very much, Dieter, and all the best. Thank you.

Dieter Enkelmann

Thanks. The first one as asides the outgoing gross margin between November and December was around 80. October was quite weak months in terms of activity levels and there is -- as Philipp says, I mean, no doubt that this is also the incoming gross margin of the 80, 13 were coming from the net interest income and as we discussed before, there is some potential for it going out and -- on the rest, on the activity levels going out into the quarter, it's difficult to make I guess. Then on the recurring fee, I would say these comes across the board also a lot of ultra-high-net-worth clients are invested in discussion mandate, we have built that up under the guidance of [Indiscernible] in the last few years. And of course there, the gross margins are so much lower because the sizes are higher but I will say the contribution comes from all different client backgrounds. And the fundamental balance between Ultra and high net worth clients has not substantially shifted over the last years.

Anke Reingen

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from Nicolas Payen from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Nicolas Payen

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I have two, please. The first one would be on the competition front you face for hiring RM, could you comment maybe on the competition you're witnessing on the market? And perhaps also on the competition front and in the broader context of you wanting to maybe hire more in 2022, what will be the impact on the compensation line? And the second one would be on your NII. If I read you well, you said that you have a lower contribution for -- from loan -- from income on loans so I wanted to know what are the trend you're witnessing on margin on the Lombard loan side. Thank you.

Philipp Rickenbacher

I'll take the first one. And let me start with the compensation model. I believe the new compensation model that we've established for -- from personnel has given us now a fantastic tool also for hiring in difficult and competitive markets in the coming years. And it allows us to really remunerate relationship managers and front talent for the value they create, but also to create an alignment of that remuneration with the economic value that is being created. And so I would expect the full alignment of front pay with -- to generate the economic performance over the coming years also, if we go back into hiring mode. Obviously, this is a competitive space, and there are many players who are or want to be active in wealth management.

We may have seen a bit of subdued hiring activity in the last years, maybe also still in this year with the pandemic going on but, obviously, this is something that we are prepared for and where we're properly positioned in all the growth markets and in all the core markets to make use of the available talent out there, combining this also with internal talent development. I think that's going to be an important element of front development that we combine the hiring of experienced talent in the market with the buildup of internal talent overtime.

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes. And on the NII coming from the Lombard lending. If it back outs to refinancing rate impact, and just look at the margin, then it went, both in absolute terms and in relative terms, up. It's partially also a matter of the mix of the Lombard lending. As Philipp explained, we do more structured lending to entrepreneurial clients in Europe but on the other side, on the larger market, on the Lombard side, we do not see much pressure on the rates so far.

Operator

The next question comes from Jeremy Sigee from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Sigee

Good morning. Thank you very much. And specifically, thank you, Dieter, for everything over the years and best wishes for the future. Two questions for me, please, both on costs. Firstly, a specific one. Could you give us a rough idea of the cost impact that you would see from T&E costs and other costs normalizing after the pandemic including the marketing and events and all the other things that have been below normal. If all of those went back to a full run rate, what sort of rough impact would that have on your cost base? And then the second question is a similar one on costs around technology. You've done a lot of work on technology and systems replacement in recent years but you're putting a lot of emphasis here on further investments in technology including digital and platform technologies. So could you just talk about where you are with your IT? If the investment needs more or less than there has been or is this just a continuous, ongoing process that you always will have to spend money on technology?

Philipp Rickenbacher

And let me start with the second now. Technology is obviously a key driver for wealth management business moving forward and I'm very glad that what we have done so far has led us to a very stable position. But we see a further investment opportunity at the previous run rate and maybe even at higher run rates moving forward. I think that will depend on the projects that we will pursue. I think again, our focus has been in the last year, especially on client-facing interfaces on the visible part of our tech stack. And we've greatly upgraded our last mile to clients. I think that was an important step that may need a bit less reinvestments moving forward. Then we have the middle part where we continue to drive scalability of human advice. I think which is also something that ultimately translates into the efficiency of the business. And where we will constantly continue to invest. And then there's the back-end where I think we brought ourselves to a very good status in Asia, in Europe, and where we've constantly rejuvenated also our infrastructure here in Switzerland. I believe there is an ongoing element, but obviously some future projects may require bigger investments as we go.

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes. Then on the T&D side. Surprisingly, the costs of T&D in 2021 compared to 2020 were flattish, not going up despite more activities. But, of course, they were obviously muted and they were substantially lower than what we experienced in '18 and '19. So the Delta, if it would go up to the '19 level, is around CHF 25 million, but as Philipp explained, we do put measures in place that the travel activity. For example, we'll not go back to the same level as we had on a relatively -- relatively speaking, in '19 and before. So it's not clear whether the full CHF 25 million would come back and if the situation normalized on the RNA bill.

Jeremy Sigee

Yes. Is there anything else like conferences or events that would also step up to a normal level, or is the CHF 25 million everything?

Dieter Enkelmann

The CHF 25 million is everything. It’s from travel, hospitality, client events, conferences [Indiscernible] everything included.

Jeremy Sigee

Fantastic. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Hubert Lam from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Hubert Lam

Hi. Good morning. I've got three questions. I'd first like to thank Dieter for all his help, and all the best in the future, Dieter. So three questions, firstly on the recurring margin. I think it was mentioned several times already on the call, but it was impressed at 38 basis points. Do you think it could be maintained at the same level, or do you see potential downside from perhaps competition? I think initially, when you had started the revenue initiatives, you expected revenue initiatives to offset any competitive pressures, but the recurring margin has actually gone up from there. How -- where do you see the outlook for the recurring margin. That's the first question. Second question is on loan growth expectations. What are your -- what's your outlook for loan growth on both the lumber lending side as well as mortgages. And last question is on M&A. Do you see opportunities this year? I guess there haven't been many M&A deals just in the market over the last couple of years. Do you see this changing? And what type of companies you'd be looking at. Would you be focused more on your -- private banking, or you consider digital companies or asymmetric companies. Thank you.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Let me take the first and the third. On the revenue margin side -- on the recurring margin side. we still enjoy additional upside potential for the future and especially from ongoing mandate penetration. I don't see that much here a challenge of competitive pressures in this space. I think the competitive pressures they come in other areas, but a little bit less in these days, just a question. How fast can we progress essentially with extending our recurring revenue resources? In terms of M&A, I would give an answer that on a 2-to-3-year horizon, I definitely see opportunities. I think we're today still in a phase, as you were saying with SAP to the M&A activity, where on a one side the pandemic is maybe hindering consolidation, on the other side, the tide keeps all the boats afloat.

I do believe that the structural challenges in this industry and the margin pressures you talked about will not go away and that we will see them come through again in the next few years, which will definitely again open up the opportunity set. We always said we want to grow in our core business through different sources, including M&A and so you should expect us to create additional critical mass in our core markets. And obviously, as the KMP acquisition in real estate in last year has shown, we're also willing to selectively invest through M&A in capabilities and in solutions, but the balance is clearly on the business growth.

Dieter Enkelmann

And the third question on loan growth, I mean, you're right. If you do the calculation, the penetration overall, Lombard lending and mortgages will also be down to 10.5%. So I think there is no reasons why this should not normalize to 11% which would convince us from Switzerland where we're working on the turnaround, on the volumes, together with KPMG with the higher focus on real estate to grow that book again. In Switzerland, it has come down quite a few years but also on the Lombard lending where we see good demand for structured finance but also for the flow business. So that means in our category [Indiscernible], where there's good demand across the board from the different jurisdictions. So I guess it will normalize over time again up to the 11%.

Hubert Lam

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Lim from Societe Generale. Please go ahead. Mr. Lim, your line is open, maybe you are on mute.

Andrew Lim

Hi, sorry about that. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. The first question is on the [Indiscernible] leverage ratio, looks like, versus the CET1 ratio and the Tier 1 leverage ratio, that you have a lot of excess capital. But the CET1 leverage ratio has fallen 2.8%, which is quite low by historic standards. And I was wondering how that plays into your thinking, about how you consider access capital. Is there a floor for this ratio despite the fact that there's no regulatory minimum? And are you willing to see that fall to a lower level if you want to maintain your capital return at high levels? And then my second question is, if we could provide a bit of color please, on your performance in the past half year or so in terms of how high net worth clients have contributed to your performance versus ultra-high net worth clients. Do you see greater momentum in the latter, for example? And also how things are [Indiscernible] geographically in terms of like Asia, Europe, and emerging markets. And then finally, thank you very much, Dieter, best wishes for your retirement. I hope you enjoy it very much.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Let me start with the second, and then I'll leave the -- I'll leave the floor to Dieter. I think the last half-year, we have seen a contribution of all markets and of all segments to the result. Obviously, the drivers have been slightly differently. I think in ultra-high net worth, we see that our efforts to drive solution adoption with our ultra-high-net-worth clients to review client situation, in a very specific manner, and to see ways how we can add value have borne fruit. And we've been able to add new solutions to our ultra-high-net-worth clients over time. Some selected elements on re-pricing, I think where we've also been able to realize a better share value. I think on the high-net-worth clients, again, we've seen good progress there. The drivers have been more among the adoption of solutions that general advancement I think after margins. I don't -- but also higher pricing discipline in general. But again, I think both segments have contributed to our results, and again, across all geographies.

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes. And then on the leverage ratio, when we look at capital management and the excess capital, we look clearly at Tier 1 leverage ratio, that's the area, or that's the level of the KPI where regulator is asking us to keep a minimum of 3%, and we are running at 4%, with 1% point cushion. So that's ratio, we not look additionally at the CET1 ratio.

Andrew Lim

Could I follow-up to that question? I mean, obviously, if you're running down your capital ratio is for another 100 basis points and your CET1 leverage ratio could go down quite materially, is that not a concern? I mean, obviously you have a thin buffer of equity capital to leverage exposure, is maybe not so desirable?

Dieter Enkelmann

Yeah. I mean, on the CET1 ratio, we look at the ratio. And this is a whole building of different limiting factors, and we really look at, here at the leverage ratio, at -- measure the regulator looks at which is including the eight-year run so that -- the core capital plus eight-year run, and we believe that's the right measure to look at.

Philipp Rickenbacher

If you -- you'll have to look at this in a broader context of a fairly unchanged risk profile of the group over the last years. And I think -- just in very general terms, I think we've been driving our growth with a very constant risk profile. You see that also in the antagonist, mostly one side loan growth, and on the other side decreasing risk-weighted assets. I think all our operations are geared towards -- in that sense a constant risk profile. And so -- but as Dieter said, I think the different components have to play together in the end. And we surely look at [Indiscernible]

Andrew Lim

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Stefan Stalmann from Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Stefan Stalmann

Yes. Good morning. I would also start with a big thank you to you, Dieter, for all the interaction over the years and all the best for your future plans. I've only two small questions left. The first one is on structured finance. You mentioned CHF 6 billion of credit volume in the presentation. Can you give us a rough sense of where that number was maybe in 2019 and 2020 to get a sense of how that has developed? And the second one is you used to give us [Indiscernible] about the contribution of treasury swaps to your trading results. Can you give us a rough sense of where that contribution was in 2021?

Dieter Enkelmann

On the second one, despite higher volumes, higher swap volumes, with the lower interest rates that decline further, and it's again, like in 2020 below CHF 100 million revenues, that's still declining. And that's aside of course, if U.S. dollar landscape would change, that would be certainly one of the contribution factors to a higher income from -- not on NII, but also on the trading side.

Philipp Rickenbacher

On structured finance, this figure, we shown CHF 6 billion that includes the single stock lending we do in Asia, which you can argue whether it's structured finance or structured credit or not. And compared to a few years ago, that figure was probably at CHF 4 billion. So over the last two, two and a half, three years we increased that by about CHF 2 billion.

Stefan Stalmann

Great. Thank you very much, Philipp.

Operator

The next question comes from Piers Brown from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Piers Brown

Good morning. Just a couple of final follow-ups on IT spend for me. So you mentioned some of the projects in the pipeline might start to accrue slightly higher spend than what we've seen in the last couple of years. I'm just wondering, when we think about that plus the cost save program, which you've now completed the CHF 200 million, do you think looking forward there's the capacity to find further growth saves, which might cushion some of the future IT spend? And just on a related question, in terms of the mix of IT spend between what's flowing through the P&L and what's getting capitalized, has there been any change there? Are you seeing a greater proportion of the IT spend -- expense and finding its way into the P&L? Thank you.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Dieter --

Dieter Enkelmann

Just hold on a second.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Yes please.

Dieter Enkelmann

Yeah. Roughly on the -- if he spends on IT projects the capitalized around 65% to 70% depending on the project. I would say it would be capitalized a little bit more in 2020 bond compared to 2020 but it's always around the 65% to 70%. And the rest goes obviously to the P&L.

Philipp Rickenbacher

And in terms of the overall trajectory, I think many of the things that we have done should create the prerequisites for us to keep pace or to accelerate the IT spending should we see the opportunity moving forward. I think the cost program clearly creates strategically way for further spending, even though we said we do not want to spend all the benefits. On the very contrary, we want to spend selectively a part of the savings moving forward. I think all our efforts in terms of Agile should move to creating even more bang for the buck also in terms of IT spending. And we see already first results in this area from our pilots from 2021, and therefore, we will continue to extend that. And then obviously I think our efforts on the revenue side are absolutely critical to create the prerequisite for further future spending. And so all we do strategically should enable us to make the right investments moving forward.

Operator

Next question comes from Adam Terelak from Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Adam Terelak

Good morning. Thanks for the questions. Most have been answered, but I wanted to follow up on the fee margin. Can you highlight what the contribution was from Kairos performance fees? I think it's quite important to think about fee margin development. And then you've also highlighted the volumes in the private markets sales. I'm just wondering what kind of margin this business is coming on at stable that fixed fee dynamic and what the outlook is for that business, as well. Thank you.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Yeah. On the first one, Cairo's gross margin, including from performance fees was a bit lower. So it's below 100 basis points in more or less the same average assets under management of about CHF 5.5 billion compared to 2020. And on the fees, so [Indiscernible], I mean, this really depends on some let's say on co-investments. It's an upfront fee, one-off fee, on other fees, we have recurring fee income. But really depends on what is the content, is it private equity, is it real estate, is it credit? It can vary, but it's -- on normal terms, I would say higher than [Indiscernible]. I would also categorize it as higher fee business, especially on the fiduciary side, but also not to neglect our -- the knock-on effects of this if there's a financing link to it, or if there is a broader buildup of a client relationship. I think many of those activities we can also use them to further extend our footprint with clients beyond the private markets, and then the uplift is even higher.

Adam Terelak

That's materially margin accretive even on the small --

Philipp Rickenbacher

Yes. Yes, absolutely.

Adam Terelak

Great. Thank you. And good luck, Dieter. That's great.

Dieter Enkelmann

Thank you.

Operator

The last question for today's conference call comes from Andreas Venditti from Vontobel. Please go ahead.

Andreas Venditti

Yes. Thank you. Good morning. Most questions have also been answered. I would have one left on -- in terms of mortgages, the number keeps on coming down. Maybe you can provide a bit of -- more of color there. And in this context, also maybe an outlook for risk-weighted assets, what we should see there. And also from my side, [Indiscernible]

Philipp Rickenbacher

On the mortgage, as I said, Switzerland has pulled them out after quite a few years of declining volumes. And this KMP, and the focus, the building of this real estate class 3 in Switzerland, there will be -- we will do more activity -- more marketing activity to grow

Dieter Enkelmann

the book. It has always thought that we have a very good pipeline here in Switzerland and the decline that we experienced in 2021 was from the cooling off in the London property market where we had repayments of mortgages. These are normally ultra clients. We have these properties in that market and the same in South of France. So I will say probably outside of Switzerland we will have flight development and in Switzerland, I really expect that we should be able to grow the book and of course the [Indiscernible], the impact on the risk rated assets, maybe do not run a model and where the intensity is relatively high at around 40%, 45% depending on the underlying.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Excellent. If there are no more further questions, let me thank you very much indeed for having joined today's conference. Let me thank Dieter once again for having been with us here on stage today. I'm looking forward to '22, to a very dynamic year. And I'm looking forward to that with a lot of confidence for Julius Bär. I'm also looking forward to seeing you at more occasions, and latest hopefully at the Strategy Update in May. Thank you all very much indeed.