Overview

Premier Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFC) is an Ohio-based bank that operates through 75 banking center offices and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Premier also operates First Insurance Group, a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio and a wealth management practice in their core market.

From a loan portfolio perspective, the bank is a real-estate lender focusing on commercial real estate and residential real estate mortgages. Other products offered include home equity line of credit, commercial construction loan, and residential construction loan. C&I only represents 15% of the total loan book. The bank's loan portfolio is rate sensitive, with 45% of loan books being fixed, and is well-positioned in a rising interest rate cycle.

The bank's deposit franchise is attractive. Out of the ~$6.2 billion in deposits, approximately ~13% of the funding comes from CD. Noninterest-bearing, checking, money market deposits comprise 73% of total deposits. Similar to typical mid-western community banks, PFC operates with low cost of deposits, which is a core advantage for the bank. Moreover, Premier has developed a highly diversified deposit base, with the top 20 deposit relationships only accounting for ~6.9% of the total deposit base.

Premier has also successfully utilized acquisition to drive shareholder value. The detailed deal synopsis is as follows:

2016 Acquisition of Commercial Bancshares: Expansion of coverage and build-up market share within its core market;

2020 Acquisition of United Community Financial: Transformative deal to expand the balance sheet to $6 billion in assets through OH, MI, IN, PA, and WV. Enhance scale, growth, profitability, and performance

The acquisition of United Community Financial is transformative; it significantly increases the scale of Premier. The deal economics is highly favorable and priced at 14% EPS run-rate accretion and only 4% tangible book value dilution; or 1.8 years of earn-back period. The combined bank becomes the 11th largest bank in Ohio in terms of deposit market share.

Review of Operations

From a profitability perspective, ROA has been consistently above 1% while ROE has been relatively consistent, though lower than peers. This is primarily a reflection of the conservative leverage applied by the bank.

Overall, NIM has been declining in a declining rate environment, largely reflecting the current rate cycle that the bank is operating within. NIM is comparatively higher than industry averages, mainly driven by the cheap cost of deposit that the bank is benefiting from.

Credit quality is not top tier but is reasonably strong. NPL increases as related to COVID-driven challenges. Provisioning / average loan is also trending in a normalized range, indicating decent credit quality for the bank.

The bank significantly improved upon its efficiency ratio, primarily due to the successful merger integration of United Communities Bank.

Valuation

The bank is priced at 8.8x P/E and 1.6x P/TBV, which seems to be relatively attractively priced on the surface. Given that mortgage-related fee income is less than 2% of Net interest income and fee income, mortgage banking is not a substantial part of the revenue mix.

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, with integration risk out of the picture, investors should watch for overly-aggressive acquisitions to enhance value. The softness of mortgage activities can also be a concern.

From a reward perspective, the successful acquisition of the United Community opened up another growth avenue for the bank. While mergers and acquisitions are unpredictable, there are several smaller community banks in the adjacent market that can be folded into the larger platform. From a loan mix perspective, the bank is well-positioned in a rising rate environment and will likely produce higher earnings with a higher interest rate.

Conclusion

To sum up, the bank is well run in the Ohio market. Overall low cost of funding and strong credit quality underscores the management's ability to be a good operator. The smaller-scale acquisition of Commercial Bancshares and the transformative acquisition of United Community Financial gave Premier an additional avenue to grow. Attractively priced at 9x 21EPS/11x 22 EPS vs. peers of 15x EPS, the bank is well-positioned in a rising rate cycle. Future acquisitions can provide upside to share performance. At a 4% current dividend yield, the investors are paid to wait.