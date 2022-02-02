Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was one of the companies and stocks that left me puzzled from the beginning. I never understood why people were willing to pay the prices the stock was trading for - and this is basically true for any stock price since the IPO of Beyond Meat in the early summer of 2019. In retrospect, Beyond Meat could be seen as a gloomy foreboding of the years 2020 and 2021 in which countless stocks were trading deep in bubble territory. And as several of these stocks have crashed in the last few months - including Beyond Meat - let's take a closer look again.

A Little History

Beyond Meat was offered for an initial price of $25 (IPO price), but the stock already opened trading for $46 on its first day. It was possible to make a profit by buying Beyond Meat, but the number of investors making a profit with the stock is extremely limited: On the one hand, those investors buying at the IPO or within the first few trading hours. And on the other hand, we have a very brief timeframe during the COVID-19 crash in March 2020 where the stock was trading a little lower than right now. Everybody else, that bought during the last almost three years is in the red right now.

Data by YCharts

The chart above is starting with the closing price of the first trading day and since then, the stock declined 14%. So far, I published three articles about Beyond Meat and in every article, I was extremely bearish and rated the stock as "strong sell". When the articles were published the stock was trading around $130 (in all three cases). I didn't short the stock - I (almost) never do - but all three shorts would have been immensely profitable by now. Only a little patience was needed - in the end, fundamentals matter and they will matter for many more companies in the years to come.

Inflated Expectations

The combination of Beyond Meat operating in a total addressable market of $1.4 trillion (global meat market) lead to extremely inflated expectations. Beyond Meat is still including these numbers in its earnings presentation - $1.4 trillion global meat market and $270 billion U.S. meat market - and although Beyond Meat is not stating it can take a significant share of the market, this is implied by using these numbers. For investors it is also implying, that there is a gigantic growth potential for Beyond Meat, which might be misleading.

Beyond Meat is also seeing itself as a disruptor - one of the key words I find annoying by now. And in its last earnings presentation, Beyond Meat is claiming once again, that the company is disrupting the largest category in food (the $1.4 trillion global meat market). Without any doubt, Beyond Meat is addressing a real problem - the extremely high meat consumption in the developed world, which is not only unhealthy, but also contributing to climate change. However, by talking about a gigantic addressable market, calling the company a disruptor and providing an innovative solution to a real problem, it can quite easily lead to inflated expectations - resulting in absurd stock prices for a company.

Results

However, when looking at the actual results, the picture is quite different. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Beyond Meat was still able to grow its top line, but revenue increased only from $94.4 million in the same quarter last year to $106.4 million in Q3/21 - 12.7% year-over-year growth. However, gross profit declined from $25.5 million in Q3/20 to $23.0 million in Q3/21 - 9.8% YoY decline. And the adjusted gross profit margin also declined from 28.9% in Q3/20 to 21.6% in Q3/20. But at least we are seeing profits so far: when scrolling down further in the income statement, we only see losses instead of profits or income.

Beyond Meat Q3/21 Presentation

And when looking at the bigger picture and not just focus on one single quarter, it does not get better. Until the quarter ending in June 2020, Beyond Meat was at least able to generate an operating income (and although it was only slightly above zero, it was an operating income nevertheless). But in the last five quarters, Beyond Meat had to report an operating loss again and it seems like the losses are getting bigger.

One can certainly argue that high expenses for research and development are having a negative impact on operating income and net income. And it is true, that Beyond Meat is spending a huge part of its revenue on research and development - 7.8% of fiscal 2020 revenue. The closest competitor (which was Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)) spent only 1.9% of net revenue on research and development.

Beyond Meat Q3/21 Presentation

But while this might sound great at first, it is also showing part of the problem. While in relative numbers, Beyond Meat spent high amounts, in absolute numbers Beyond Meat spent only $30.9 million. Nestle for example (which spent only 1.9% in relative numbers) spent $1,780 million on R&D in absolute numbers - 57 times the amount of Beyond Meat. And Beyond Meat clearly has troubles to compete with these amounts.

And it would not be so problematic if Beyond Meat was just unprofitable as long as revenue and gross profit would increase. But top line growth rates are also slowing down. Especially in the last few quarters, revenue growth was rather mediocre. And while it is not surprising, that companies are not able to keep up growth rates in the triple digits up for a long time, revenue growth of only 10% is a huge disappointment for a company like Beyond Meat.

Data by YCharts

When looking at analysts' estimates for the years to come, we see more optimism and although Beyond Meat will not be profitable before 2024 according to analysts, the one analyst that is providing numbers until 2030 is extremely optimistic and is estimating earnings per share being $12.48 in 2030.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates

Balance Sheet

But I would be rather cautious about such high growth expectation for the business and Beyond Meat also has a balance sheet, that is far from perfect. Considering revenue growth slowing down and Beyond Meat still burning cash, we should not be too optimistic. On October 2, 2021, Beyond Meat had $1,151 million in long-term liabilities. Compared to a total stockholder's equity of $207 million this leads to a D/E ratio of 5.56.

Beyond Meat issued $1 billion in additional debt in March 2021 and while the company still had $886 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, it seems like Beyond Meat needs the cash to finance its still unprofitable business. And this is certainly not a good sign. Usually, I would also compare the total outstanding debt to the operating income of the last four quarters, but as the operating income was still negative, it does not make much sense to compare these two metrics. It is not like we must fear bankruptcy right away and the debt is not due before 2027. But the way Beyond Meat is presenting itself right now, does not make me in any way confident, that the business can repay $1.15 billion until 2027.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Right now, Beyond Meat is trading 75% below its all-time, which the stock set in 2019 just a few weeks after the IPO. And when a stock declined so steep, we sometimes tend to assume it must be a bargain. And when looking at the price-sales ratio (the only simple valuation metric we can use as all other metrics are negative), we see the stock trading for a much lower P/S ratio than in the previous two years. In 2019, the stock was trading for 70 times sales and in the meantime the P/S ratio declined to 7.6 right now.

Data by YCharts

However, I think it goes without saying, that a price-sales ratio of 70 is absurd and not the level we should take as basis. And even 7.6 times sales is rather high for a business that will have difficulties to achieve high margins (as most competitors also don't achieve extremely high margins). Nestle, which is also not cheap is trading for 3.8 times sales and Tyson Foods (TSN) is trading only for 0.7 times sales.

We can also try to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis. However, we must make a lot of assumptions. Not only do we have to make assumptions about future growth rates, but we also must make assumptions what free cash flow Beyond Meat could generate (compared to revenue for example) as the business is not profitable so far.

To get a feeling what free cash flow/revenue ratios are realistic, we can once again look at competitors. In the last five years, Tyson Foods could turn 4.7% of its revenue into free cash flow (on average). Nestle could turn even 11.6% of revenue into free cash flow in the last five years - and Nestle is probably one of the most profitable businesses in the sector.

So, let's be very optimistic and assume Beyond Meat can also turn 10% of its revenue into free cash flow and let's assume the business will be able to do this right now (a rather ridiculous assumption). In that case, Beyond Meat would have to grow slightly above 20% annually for the next ten years followed by 6 % growth till perpetuity (my usual assumption for wide economic moat businesses - a category in which Beyond Meat does not belong) in order to be fairly valued (assuming 10% discount rate and 63 million outstanding shares).

And while the number of outstanding shares was rather stable in the last few quarters - which is a good sign - I would also not be surprised if Beyond Meat would dilute the outstanding shares in the years to come and revenue and net income must therefore grow with an even higher pace. In theory, growth rates between 20% and 25% could be achieved, but I honestly don't see that for Beyond Meat right now. In the last few quarters, Beyond Meat could only achieve growth rates above 10%.

Beyond Moat?

And the biggest problem, which is making calculations with high growth rates extremely risky is the missing moat of Beyond Meat as the company is just selling a commodity and switching to the products of a competitor is quite easy for customers. I already mentioned this in past articles. In my first article, I wrote:

A second major problem are the company's peers and competitors. Even if the underlying trend is predicted correctly and we will see a major shift away from animal-based meat, Beyond Meat is and will not be the only company operating in that market segment. If this is the beginning of a major trend, we will see a lot of competitors entering the market in the next few years because that's how capitalism works. And we don't know if a competitor will have a product that tastes better or if companies with huge marketing budgets will make it extremely difficult for Beyond Meat to succeed.

Beyond Meat is often pointing out brand awareness, but that by itself is not enough to create an economic moat around a business. In September 2021, the total brand awareness was 61% and therefore much higher than at the IPO (it was 23% back then).

Beyond Meat Q3/21 Presentation

A strong, well-known brand name can lead to an economic moat, but just the fact, that people are aware of the brand is not generating an economic moat around a business. We need customers, that are either willing to pay a much higher price for a certain brand or are willing to pick a brand without really looking at the price or other qualitative and quantitative aspects because they trust the brand and know what to expect. Being aware of a brand is not enough.

Conclusion

In the conclusion of my first article, I wrote the following:

Beyond Meat is definitely no stock to buy right now as investors can only loose right now (traders might profit, but that's playing with fire). I'm also not suggesting to short the stock because I think it's possible the hype will go on for several weeks or months. And as a saying goes: The market can stay irrational much longer than you can stay solvent.

And actually, both predictions came true. In the following weeks, the stock climbed as high as $230 and in the following two years, the stock came close to $200 on two different occasions. In my first article I also gave the following advice:

Stay on the sidelines, watch and learn how bubbles are created and how bubbles burst.

And I would still stay to the sidelines. I certainly would not buy the stock and I would also not short it right now. With a short interest of 36.50% we should be careful with shorting Beyond Meat. I don't think we will see a GameStop-like short squeeze, but in this crazy market almost everything seems possible. I will still label Beyond Meat as "Sell" - people holding the stock should not necessarily continue to hold the stock but shorting seems a bit dangerous.