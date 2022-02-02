BBBs Stay In The Sweet Spot

mbbirdy/iStock via Getty Images

By Kristin Cejda

Companies are drawn to the segment due to strategic flexibility, but investors will need to monitor cash flow trends closely.

The BBB rating continues to be a sweet spot rating for investment-grade Industrial bonds. Approaching 60% of the Industrial market and growing, this capital structure provides optimal strategic flexibility without punitive long-term costs. Companies can carry BBB ratings with flexibility for shareholder returns, CapEx, and M&A, assuming they demonstrate consistent financial policy through cycles to maintain credit metrics within BBB parameters. A-rated entities will likely continue to become an exception, not a rule, while the days of the AA-or-higher-rated conglomerates appear to be waning.

Clearly, these trends have been supported by the low interest rate and tight spread environment, where the marginal cost of moving from A to BBB is minimal. The Federal Reserve's support of IG companies during the pandemic helped solidify a technical backstop for the market, reinforcing the value of IG ratings, but not necessarily A ratings specifically. We expect new entrants into the category to include single-As adopting less conservative financial policy to take advantage of strategic opportunities, and rising stars with sizeable debt structures migrating up from non-investment grade. We also anticipate existing BBBs growing existing debt stacks but within the constraints of the ratings band. Notably, most current large BBB Industrials have been living within the BBB band, albeit willing to move around from high to mid to low. These growth areas present both investment opportunities and pitfalls. For example, in the technology sector, Oracle has been a poster child for the migration to BBB - first giving up single-A ratings in 2021 to fund shareholder returns. Last month, the company seemingly demonstrated its willingness to flex ratings lower within BBB to fund M&A.

Despite the growth of BBBs, we do not think the investible universe is necessarily becoming riskier. Specifically, we continue to think that the composition of BBBs by sector will be one of the most important factors to monitor. Currently, the largest BBBs are in the highly cash flow-generative sector of Telecom versus the early 2000s, when the largest BBBs were in the cyclical cash flow sector of Autos. Therefore, monitoring the stability of cash flow profiles based on industry trends and the impacts from disruptive forces will drive our view of the risk profile of BBBs in aggregate. For now, we continue to think targeted positioning within the BBB space will continue to present attractive risk-reward opportunities.

