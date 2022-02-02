Jorge Villalba/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Wall Street will be closely watching Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) earnings this week - not only to track the company's results, but also for broader insights into inflation, labor market shortages, and the health of the American consumer. Expectations are high for Amazon, with the stock trading for 61x 2022 earnings. The high valuation means that Amazon's stock will be very sensitive to changes in the growth trajectory of Amazon's business, both positive and negative.

Amazon is a profitable business and will continue to be one going forward, so the key question for investors is whether the growth in Amazon's business justifies the high valuation, because investors receive little to no compensation from current earnings and instead need rapid growth to see the business grow into its multiple. You can see this tug-of-war in the stock price over the last year.

Data by YCharts

Amazon Earnings: What To Look For

AWS– AWS growth numbers are likely to be good. Microsoft (MSFT) already reported excellent cloud numbers, pointing to strong continued industry growth. AWS earnings also will help show how much of Microsoft's cloud success came from industry growth and how much came from taking market share from competitors. AWS is notable because it's where Amazon makes most of its profit. AWS growth has actually accelerated over the past few quarters, which was unexpected given that it's coming off of higher and higher bases. The key question for cloud businesses, in general, is whether the pandemic pulled forward growth from the future, or whether it permanently changed the growth trajectory. I don't have a super strong opinion on this, but in general, I feel like there are a lot of investors assuming earnings will be permanently higher for companies even without fiscal stimulus goosing the economy. I don't necessarily buy this! Labor costs. If you've paid close attention to the earnings reports from this quarter, you'll see that there are a lot of companies placing blame for their results on rising labor costs. We saw this with retailers like McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) and even in banks like Goldman Sachs (GS). Amazon is one of the largest private employers in the world - employing over a million people. There's been plenty of ink spilled over Amazon workers' attempts to form labor unions, but even companies that don't have to deal with unions are facing labor cost pressure. Amazon is vulnerable to these sorts of pressures because of the low-wage, high-stress nature of many of its jobs. Amazon already is paying a minimum $15 per hour wage and the average wage has crept up from there. Maybe Amazon is okay because they're paying better than other warehouse jobs, but it's hard to reconcile some of the journalism you see about stuff like lack of bathroom breaks, allegations of union-busting, and intensive surveillance with the idea that Amazon could be a beneficiary in any way of a tight labor market. Forward guidance. Amazon's most recent quarterly earnings report missed expectations and saw disappointing forward guidance. The stock is down somewhat since then. Is the COVID chaos behind Amazon so they can focus on running their business going forward? The guidance will offer clues. Depending on how this earnings report goes, Amazon could be more like Microsoft, which is seeing big growth from their cloud business, or more like Netflix (NFLX) which badly missed on guidance after the company and analysts got overexcited by their customer acquisition during the pandemic. Will e-commerce remain at record levels? Will AWS continue to grow as fast as it has been? We'll find out from CEO Andy Jassy and his team. Note that Amazon's quarterly conference call transcript will be posted to the Amazon quote page on Seeking Alpha shortly after the call.

Will Amazon Split The Stock?

Amazon may have an ace in its sleeve in nudging the stock higher after earnings. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) announced great earnings this week and additionally announced a 20-1 stock split. Nothing gets retail investors excited like a stock split, and Amazon could drum up investor enthusiasm by announcing by following Google and announcing a split.

The arguments against splitting stock are that it has no effect on the underlying business so why bother, and that stock splits attract a lot of retail traders with small accounts, which can introduce volatility and drama into your stock. Historically, this has meant that more retail investors owned Apple (AAPL) than Google or Amazon. You can even see this on Seeking Alpha, where Apple historically gets more coverage and article comments than Amazon (or especially more than Google).

The argument for splitting stock is simple – it helps raise the valuation of your company and gets people talking about you. Since the advent of fractional shares, I'd think this will be less of the case over time, but recent stock splits have generated a lot of passion and controversy for investors since the start of the last bull market.

Does this do anything to change Amazon's business in the long run? Not really. Would it make the stock go up? It couldn't hurt.

Bottom Line

I'd be cautious about Amazon going into earnings given some of the earnings reports highlighting labor costs and job vacancies. Some of this has been priced into Amazon with the stock moving lower since the start of the year, but Netflix showed that sometimes this kind of post-pandemic groupthink can be shattered when the numbers come out. If it's my opinion being solicited here, I'd say Amazon earnings and guidance are a bit softer than bulls expect. I don't love Amazon's valuation in general with this business where it is and previously modeled their stock returns in the mid-single-digit annual range for the next 10 years. Time will tell whether this is right or not, but I'd argue that at the very least, traders should be cautious on Amazon earnings this week.