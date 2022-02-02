Melexis NV's (MLXSF) CEO Marc Biron on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Melexis NV (OTC:MLXSF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2022 4:30 AM ET

Marc Biron - Chief Executive Officer

Karen van Griensven - Chief Financial Officer

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Matthias Maenhaut - Kepler Cheuvreux

Varun Rajwanshi - JP Morgan

Stéphane Houri - Oddo BHF

Ruben Devos - KBC Securities

Michael Roeg - Degroof Petercam

Marc Hesselink - ING

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Johannes Ries - Apus Capital

Marc Biron

Hello, everyone. It’s a pleasure to welcome you again to our earnings call related to the Q4 and the full year result of 2021. Today, we are two speakers, Karen van Griensven, our CFO; and myself.

Let’s cover first on topline and financial background. After which, Karen and myself will be happy to answer any question you may have. Q4 comes with the fourth sales record in a row of €166.3 million, an increase of 13% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on-quarter. The full year result is €643.8 million, an increase of 27% year-on-year. Those very good results lead to a 97% increase of our operating result if we compare 2021 with 2020.

As a consequence of the sales increase, I am proud to announce that Melexis shipped on average 18 ICs per car produced worldwide. In 2021, we have launched 16 new products. Melexis continues to launch new products following the strategy to focus on the electrification of the car, as well as their increased comfort and safety levels.

I will now highlight the four main products we have launched in Q4 and we have launched a first position sensor, using inductive technology. This product has been specifically developed for electrified applications such as e-motor, e-brake booster and e-power steering applications.

We have launched also a new LIN pre-drivers for mechatronic automotive application such as oil pump, water pump or coolant pumps. We have launched a third product for LIN RGB for light controller to enhance flexibility to animate and personalize the interior light of the car. And last but not least, we have launched a new Fan Drivers with an increased operating lifetime in order to meet the requirement of the battery cooling in electrical vehicle.

I am now giving the hand to Karen for more financial results.

Karen van Griensven

Thank you, Marc. So, good morning or good afternoon maybe for some. So welcome to this call and I will indeed guide you a bit more on the financials for this quarter. Marc already mentioned it, so we came at €643.8 million sales for the full year 2021, which is an increase of 27% and the gross results came out at €273.6 million or an gross margin of 42.5% of sales, and which is an increase of 38% compared to 2020. So, R&D expenses were 12.2% of sales, G&A at 5%, and selling was at 2.3% of sales.

The operating result was €148.4 million or 23.1% of sales, which is an increase of 97%, compared to the €75.5 million in 2020. The net result was €131.1 million or €3.25 per share, which is an increase of 89%, compared to €69.3 million or €1.72 per share in 2020.

If we look at the fourth quarter, we had sales of €166.2 million, which is an increase of 13% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and an increase of 2% compared to the previous quarter. The gross result was €70.6 million, again 42.5% gross margin versus sales and an increase of 21% compared to the same quarter of last year and flat compared to the previous quarter. R&D expenses were at 12% for the fourth quarter, G&A was at 5.3% of sales and selling was at 2.4% of sales.

The operating result was €37.8% million or 22.8% of sales, which is an increase of 47% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 5% compared to the previous quarter. The net result was €33.3 million or €0.82 per share, an increase of 39%, compared to €24 million or €0.59 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 9% compared to the previous quarter.

The Board also decided to -- on a final dividend. So we had already paid out in October an interim dividend of €1.3 per share. Now the final dividend was decided to be the same, so an additional €1.3 per share. So that means a total dividend of €2.6 per share and that will be payable in May.

So, for the outlook, we expect the sales in the first quarter of 2022 to be in the range of €177 million to €183 million. And for the full year 2022, Melexis expects sales growth between 12% and 17%, with a gross profit margin around 42% and an operating margin around 23% at the midpoint of the sales guidance. So, all taking into account a euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate of €1.13. And for the full year 2021, Melexis expects CapEx to be around €45 million.

So, I would like to close this session here and now open the Q&A session. So, please, Operator, go ahead.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Hi. Good morning. Thank you very much. I have a couple, if I may. So, the first one, if we look at your guidance for 2022 to the 12% to 17% on the revenue side there and if we remove the currency benefit, I mean, if my math is correct, is 10% to 15%. How much of that growth is coming from pricing in 2022 and how much is volume in your view? We have a lot of inflation going on in the industry at the moment, so I was just thinking how you think about the pricing dynamic for your products in 2022 versus volumes? That’s my first question, if I may. And then I can ask you the -- all the same time or should we do one by one?

Marc Biron

Yeah. Thanks for your question. We can indeed answer the first one. Yeah. As we mentioned in the previous call, there is indeed some price increase, it’s the first time. We -- as you say, we try to transfer, let’s say, our cost increase to the price and we mentioned in the previous call that it was a single-digit price increase, which is what we have indeed implemented to our customer and out of…

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. So for 20…

Marc Biron

…those 12% to 17%, there is a single-digit linked to price increase.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. So, if we do the 10% to 15% on constant currency and remove some pricing benefit, single-digit, it means that you assume volumes like mid-to-high single-digit on the volume side when the production is around that basically. So, can you explain maybe the delta between the -- why wouldn’t you have much more volume at the production of cars?

Marc Biron

Yeah. I think there is the supply chain, which is still constrained. I think we could also refer to our historical growth, let’s say. And I think, yeah, the historical growth is probably still valid for the -- for 2022. But, yeah, it’s still a market which is constrained by the supply chain and we are we are working with our different suppliers in order to increase the supply chain capacity.

But, yeah, we have mentioned also that we have -- I think we have -- in 2021 we have been able to increase part of the supply chain, but for what concerned away for process, it takes time, because, I mean, this increase of wafer capacity takes time at our suppliers and it’s why, yeah, it will gradually increase quarter-after-quarter.

If you remember our except as now a new site in Corbeil and this -- the capacity increase of the Corbeil site is increased step-by-step quarter-after-quarter, but it cannot -- yeah, it will not turn off and turn on in one quarter, let’s say. This is the reason why indeed this 12% to 17% volume increase or revenue increase, sorry.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

That’s great. Thank you, Marc. And maybe a follow-up is on the mix that you are seeing. So, first of all, I mean, in terms of product, you seem that to say that magnetic sensors are the highest growth or a big contribution in 2021. And from what I understand, it’s a higher gross margin product above a corporate average, but then, if I am wrong, of course.

Marc Biron

No. You are correct.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

How should…

Karen van Griensven

Yeah.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

How should we think about 2022 mix and especially in the context where EV and hybrid seems to get some -- more traction? So it would be less magnetic sensors, I would say more, current and temperature maybe driven that may be have lower gross margin. So just trying to understand the moving parts around the product mix in 2022, if you see what I mean.

Marc Biron

Yeah. I think we need to make the distinction between the absolute growth, let’s say, and the percentage or the relative growth, because in terms of absolute, the magnetic sensor are still very solid in term of absolute number.

In term of relative number, indeed for 2022, it will be current sensor, latch and switch, the LIN RGB for the interior lighting and also the smart motor driver. And then those product line will grow, let’s say, faster than the other one. Again, I repeat in absolute growth the position sensor is still dominant.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. And we are seeing in the market the hybrid and EV, it’s always a discussion and actually if you look at last December in Europe, I mean, hybrid seems to lose some traction, even some negative growth rates when the EV is really accelerating.

Marc Biron

Yeah.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Now, if I take your Capital Markets Day, I mean, comments, you have hybrids as significantly higher content than an EV and then EV is closer to combustion engine. So, how should we think about this turn of dynamic when maybe hybrid, maybe was not -- is not going to be as big as people expected few months ago, I would say, and EV is getting more traction. Is it something you share or how is it impacting your revenue growth in your view, this mix?

Marc Biron

Yeah. I think the plug in as always be seen as a bridge between the ICE and the EV. No, you are right. It seems that the bridge will be shocked in reality, but again, nobody knows. And yeah, what does it mean for Melexis, I would say that, in Melexis, we have many products that fit, let’s say, the electrification of the car.

I think we just mentioned in your previous -- in the previous answer, I just mentioned the product line that contributes to the electrification. We realize that there is a lot of potential circuit in the thermal management, which is coming with electrification of the car, the thermal management of the battery of the powertrain, those are the thermal management of the interior of the car. And yeah, when we count the different circuits are achievable or available for Melexis. There is also a huge increase in the electrified car.

And on top of that, we mentioned also during with the previous call, the electrified -- although the modern electrified car, they come with an electric engine, but also they come with a lot of new application in what we call body chassis safety and -- for the comfort and for the safety of the car and this is also a lot of new application a new application for Melexis. Then the fact that we move to a much more electrified car is good for Melexis, because we move also a lot more safety and control application, which is a lot of electronic content.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

That’s good. Thank you very much, Marc.

Marc Biron

Thanks.

Matthias Maenhaut from Kepler Cheuvreux

Matthias Maenhaut

Yes. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe three from my end. Firstly on the adjacent business, it’s a business that has been stabilizing a bit around the €16 million, €17 million level of turnover in the last two quarters. How should we think about this business going into 2022? Is this -- it’s a business that have profit a lot of from COVID related demand and do you anticipate that demand to completely fade or are there like new initiatives that will drive this business back to growth in 2022? Then the second question was on the inventory levels in the automotive supply chain. I know that your automotive revenue stands substantially ahead of historical content growth, but also if you add up the light vehicle production expand substantially above. So how are inventories evolving? And then, thirdly, third question was on the 60 new products. Can you just elaborate maybe on if this are all new applications, fully new applications or some of those products are actually replacing older versions? And how we should think about new product launches going into 2022, will you accelerate product launches or will it rather remain at the same level? Thank you.

Marc Biron

Yes. Karen I take the first question and then you take the inventory?

Karen van Griensven

Okay.

Marc Biron

Karen, about the adjacent, indeed, you are right. Our goal is to move from 10% to 20% of revenue linked to adjacent and during the last two quarters, we were stable, let’s say, around 10%.

And it’s not really because of lack of demand. It’s more of a consequence of the allocation in Melexis, because, indeed, we have tendency, let’s say, to privilege the automotive to avoid line stop and to avoid high escalation of the -- at the OEM level.

Meaning that, when we have allocated the available material for Q3, Q4, we have do our -- we have done our utmost best to avoid the line stop at the OEM, and I think, we succeeded. As a consequence, we have to reduce a bit the allocation to the adjacent.

That being said, it’s not the reason why we don’t want to reach 20% in the future. Our objective is still to reach 20% of revenue in adjacent. Let’s say, this goal has been put a bit in a certain priority given the market situation. But for 2022, we hope that we will have a bit more headroom and that we will be able to increase this percentage.

And to answer your question, yes, we have indeed some new applications that we will start in 2022 for adjacent. It’s a bit too early to give more detail. But I hope that in some months we will be able to give a bit more data.

Karen van Griensven

Yeah. On the inventory levels, were you speaking in general in or from Melexis or...

Matthias Maenhaut

Or -- yeah. Both, actually, but...

Karen van Griensven

Both. Yeah.

Matthias Maenhaut

But specifically then Melexis. Yeah.

Karen van Griensven

Yeah. So, yeah, indeed, Melexis managed, I mean, thanks to increased supply certainly of three wafers over the last months, we managed to grow sales, but it also resulted in some inventory increase.

But this is obviously a timing effect as well, appearance certainly in the last days or the last week. There is not much shipment. So the increase we see is, it’s really a temporary increase with mostly finished goods, which by now have probably all been shipped again.

So that is certainly here the timing effect, because it’s certainly not, I mean, an indication that there is over stocking or whatever. Rather, country, we are still in many calls discussing constraints in the market.

And as we mentioned in the press release, we see that lasting for the full year. It’s also impacting our guidance, as Marc already explained. So, yeah, supply constraints is there to stay and inventories have been somewhat increased, but it is rather to prepare to step up to more output in cost than -- that there is -- than that we can talk in terms of overstocking certainly not versus the current rate of activity, we see still low levels of inventory. So, yeah, certainly no concern from that end. I don’t know if that is a sufficient answer.

Matthias Maenhaut

Yeah. That’s a sufficient answer. So inventories are still low in the supply chain. There was the last question on the 16 product…

Karen van Griensven

Yeah.

Matthias Maenhaut

…product.

Karen van Griensven

I suggest Marc takes that question.

Marc Biron

Yes. Indeed, well, part of the 16, I mean, the answer is, yes and no. Part of the 16 products are, let’s say, evolution of the previous one. I can take as an example the midrange Triaxis. We have launched a midrange Triaxis earlier in 2021, which is an evolution of the previous product where we want -- we have increased the -- we have improved, let’s say, the technical feature, we have reduced the cost and we have made some new packaging, new assembly technique and new assembly form for the customer. So that’s -- it’s a win, win, win let’s say.

This is an example of a new product, a new generation of an existing product. But we have also here new products bringing really new application. If we take, what I have mentioned in the introduction for the -- for Q4, in those Q4, we have, for example, the smart driver, which is a real product, whether that’s a new application in the back seat of the car, then I think it’s -- there is a bit of both, let’s say, in those 16 products.

And to answer your question, what about the future, our target is to increase the number of launch year-after-year. I mean, 16 is more than what we have launched in the previous years and we plan to launch also between 16 and 20 in 2022, that will be -- the goal is to launch more than 16 next year, yes, and again, between 16 and 20.

Matthias Maenhaut

Okay. Thank you. That’s clear.

Varun Rajwanshi from JP Morgan

Varun Rajwanshi

Hi. Morning, Marc. I am Varun. I have a couple of questions. Firstly, on gross margin, I just want to hone in on this point. So you are not guiding for any improvement in gross margin year-on-year, despite the favorable pricing environment. Is this down to product mix or is there any other headwind that we should take into consideration? And does this imply that gross margins will decline further in 2023 when pricing normalizes? So that is my first question. The second is on your sales growth guidance of 12% to 17%. Is this based on finalized capacity allocation from your suppliers or is there any wiggle room to increase supply capacity as you move through the year? And then, lastly, Marc, back in October, you had indicated a mismatch between demand and supply in the 20% to 30% range. Can you give us an indication of how the situation has evolved since? Thank you.

Karen van Griensven

So I will start with the first question. So the gross margin leverage potential. So, yeah, why did we guide for similar margins than what we saw in 2021? In the first place, yeah, we are in an area of inflation and price increases on the supplier side. Today, our aim is to balance out the supply increases with customer increases, but not necessarily to improve our margins overall.

So it’s always been, I mean, that’s what we always communicated to balance out the two effects as much possible, but that isn’t as such anyway. And as we all know, we will probably throughout the years experience more price increases. So that’s why we have been, yeah, quite conservative from that way.

The product mix, it’s rather favorable I would say. As Marc already mentioned, the magnetic sensor is growing at high rates and as they have high margins, it’s rather favorable. So the product mix is not, I mean, we will not put margin pressure as far as we can see.

But on the other hand, we -- what I mentioned already last year, we have our new infrastructure in Bulgaria and that is, yeah, since Q4 that is putting some pressure on our gross margin. We took it in use in Q4 and also moving in 2022. This is adding to our cost or our fixed cost base, which still is impacting 2022, and obviously, moving further into time this that will be leveraged over this investment, but in 2022, it is still a negative effect.

And then, yeah, last but not least, our R&D as a percentage of sales is at historical low levels. We certainly don’t want to decrease, so we -- it’s expected to grow more or less in line with sales growth in 2022, so also there no leverage to be expected. Yeah, on the other questions, I think, the second question was related to…

Marc Biron

The supply chain…

Varun Rajwanshi

The sales growth guide -- yeah, the sales growth guidance.

Karen van Griensven

I don’t know, Marc, if you want to answer that question or…

Marc Biron

Yeah. I think the supply chain constraint will continue well in 2022. As far as we can see we still have this mismatch, let’s say, between the capacity and between the expectation from the customer, then…

Varun Rajwanshi

And Marc, if I may just follow up, so the guidance of 12% to 17% sales growth, is that based on finalized capacity allocation from your suppliers or is there room to increase that supply as you move through the year?

Marc Biron

I think it is based on the realistic assumption on what will be the capacity this year. As I mentioned, if we take the example of the wafer fab in Corbeil, the capacity is increasing quarter-after-quarter and we made our guidance with the assumption of this capacity increase.

Yeah, if you ask can it be better? Yeah, I think, it’s a realistic assumption. So technically it’s a very -- it’s a technical challenge for except to increase the capacity in Corbeil. They really need to start a new process and to ramp up the process. Then I think we need to take a realistic assumption. I believe this is realistic, yes.

Varun Rajwanshi

Understood. And just on last point, so you would indicated 20% to 30% supply mismatch. I guess, my question was, has that come down over the past three months to four months or does that mismatch still at a similar level?

Marc Biron

Yeah…

Karen van Griensven

I would say -- yeah. Go ahead, Marc.

Marc Biron

Go ahead. Go ahead, Karen. Go ahead.

Karen van Griensven

Yeah. We are not in the same room because of Corona, so there might be a bit of mismatch in our reply. But indeed, I think, it’s still relatively stable. Forecasts are still much higher than supply. I think, overall, the -- yeah, we see more or less -- no, it hasn’t changed a lot over the last couple of months.

Varun Rajwanshi

Understood. Thank you for your answers.

Stéphane Houri from Oddo BHF

Stéphane Houri

Yes. Hello. Good morning. Actually, I have got two questions. The first question is on the evolution of the order book during the quarter. And at the end of the quarter, if you consider that the other book or if you see that the book has increased and how much it does cover for the year or maybe -- so there are some of your competitors in the field are saying that they are fully booked for, let’s say, 18 months, is that the case for you? And also, I am trying to reassess the -- my mother all the story and looking at the level of sales that can be expected this year and maybe next year, you have never been so big, and in the past, we are generating 25% EBIT margin, 45% gross margin. So I understand the price increases, cost inflation, et cetera. But hopefully, inflation will not stay forever. So do you think that you can go higher than those level of 45% and 25% when the situation will be, let’s say, restored or a bit more quiet, let’s say, on the inflation front? Thank you.

Marc Biron

Yes. Karen you answer the EBIT and GPM target?

Karen van Griensven

Yeah. Yeah. On the margin and EBIT long-term, it’s what your question is?

Stéphane Houri

Yeah.

Karen van Griensven

So, yeah, today, 42% -- around 42% moving forward. Yeah, our internal aim is indeed to grow back to the 45% and the 25%, but we don’t see that happening indeed in the short-term, because it is quite dependent on the product mix.

And longer term, yeah, there is room for further improvement. Certainly, if you look at the product lines that Marc mentioned, some of them have high margins, like, current sensor, temperature sensor and so on.

Also the DC [ph] business is -- can -- if that grows, it also helps the -- I mean, the adjacent DC business. So there is potential to grow it. The leverage on -- also on our investment in Bulgaria is also on a longer term driver that can help.

But on the other hand, R&D is at very low level, so we rather want to bring it back to historical levels of around 13%. So, that is, yeah, that means we need to increase the gross margin at the higher base in order to compensate for that.

So, we are definitely working towards these margins, but it’s not expected in the near-term. And beyond that level, it’s going to be, yeah, very tough, I would say. I wouldn’t, I mean, the 45% is what we aim -- the 45% and 25% is what we aim now. Beyond that is, it’s going to be difficult.

Stéphane Houri

Okay. And about the order book?

Marc Biron

I think the order book is still very high.

Karen van Griensven

Yeah. We can also confirm that we have, yeah, most of this year is booked like all the other competitors, because there is still the mismatch. Orders have come in faster than usual. And so, indeed, we also have more or less order book filled. It will depend on capacity, how much eventually we will deliver.

Stéphane Houri

Okay. And maybe…

Marc Biron

Yeah. I can tell you it also more than 12 months. I mean we have also order that last in 2023.

Stéphane Houri

Okay. And sorry, to I have a quick follow-up. Can you still hear me?

Marc Biron

Yes.

Karen van Griensven

Yes.

Stéphane Houri

Oh! Sorry. I have a quick follow-up. Everybody is blocked by the capacity. But we see some significant investments happening in the market. So, the question would be, are you thinking about diversifying your sources of foundries in the future? Everybody is now investing in the kind of products that you could be interested in.

Marc Biron

Yeah. We -- I think mixed up is investing a lot. I mean, we mentioned, Corbeil, as an example. And I think with diversification from the foundries will come from the diversification at mixed up level. And for the other or part of the supply chain, like the assembly also, for example, we are indeed exploring a different solution in order to have and to ensure the business continuation.

Stéphane Houri

Okay. Thank you very much.

Ruben Devos from KBC Securities

Ruben Devos

Yes. Good morning. In the presentation, you provide updated figures on the total addressable markets, which is always very interesting to read. But just looking back to 2021, eventually you reported growth in automotive of, let’s say, 28%, while the slide indicates that your addressable market in terms of chip content per car grew by around 10% and growth of the car park was nearly flat. So, I guess, that suggests that you far outperformed your addressable market. And I was curious whether you could share your thoughts why that’s been the case, just to get a better understanding of underlying strength of your products versus the market. That’s my first question.

Marc Biron

Yeah. Indeed the content growth, let’s say, in 2021 has been driven by some product like the latch and switch, like the linear TV. And as mentioned in the future, it will be those two -- of those two the current sensor and the smart motor driver.

Then, I think, we have indeed developed in the last years the right product to address the requirement of the market in terms of electrification. We mentioned in the past thermal management is part of the electrification.

It’s why a lot of sensing and driving solution will be needed for the thermal management and we have the right product to unsolved those expectations on electrification current sensor but also for the thermal management resource and some high solutions.

Ruben Devos

Okay. And just to continue on that, on the total addressable market, also in 2021, especially the chip content of powertrain systems was the big driver, whereas growing chip adoption in CBS systems was held back a bit. It doesn’t sound like that’s been the case for you. But, yeah, I was wondering whether you could help us understand why that has happened and maybe some thoughts on why the CBS segment could catch up in the following years according to your forecasts?

Marc Biron

Yeah. In the document that you refer, this is really the TAM. Then this is...

Ruben Devos

Yes. Yes.

Marc Biron

What is addressable, let’s say, by Melexis. And indeed in the CBS, in the chassis body safety, we believe that there is a lot of application that Melexis can address, and indeed, if you compare the absolute value, there are more TAM in the CBS than in the powertrain. And I think it’s a bit what we see of total revenue. We see indeed more growth in the CBS than in the powertrain.

Ruben Devos

Right.

Marc Biron

At CBS, it’s all the comfort, all the safety, and as an example, the linear TV for interior lighting is part of the comfort. And we see a quickest growth, let’s say, in chassis body safety than in powertrain.

Ruben Devos

Okay. Okay. So, especially in the CBS market, you have actually gained a lot of market share and that was sort of a big factor of your outperformance this year? Is that a good assumption?

Marc Biron

Yeah. I think so, too.

Ruben Devos

Okay. Okay. All right. Thank you.

Michael Roeg from Degroof Petercam

Michael Roeg

Yes. Good morning. I also had a look in the presentation and I noticed that global car production was up by about 2% last year and your penetration was up by 38% from 13 chips per car to 18 chips per car. And if you combine the two, then your automotive volumes must have gone up by 41%, yet your automotive sales were up by only 28%. What explains that huge gap?

Karen van Griensven

Yeah. The main reason for that higher increase in volume versus sales increase is the fact that we grew more with embedded lighting and latch switch -- chips, and these are products that have lower average price than the average of Melexis. So, smaller products with a lower price that grew more than -- so it’s a product mix effect in the first place.

Michael Roeg

Okay. I could calculate the ASP for the Group as a whole. So, also including the adjacent sales and there was a negative price effect of about 3%, sort of like a crude estimate. So it was probably higher, much higher in automotive and maybe flattish in adjacent then, the price effect or the mix effect?

Karen van Griensven

It is indeed higher in automotive. What do you mean? No, it’s really the product mix here. It’s more -- it’s not a pricing effect. It’s product mix effect.

Michael Roeg

Okay.

Karen van Griensven

So, more sales of products with a lower average selling price.

Michael Roeg

Yes. But based on the volumes that you provide in the presentation now and last year then I calculate an overall price mix effect of minus 3 for the year as a whole.

Karen van Griensven

Yeah.

Michael Roeg

If it was minus 3 for the year as a whole, then my assumption is that the mix effect was much strong in automotive than in adjacent. Is that correct?

Karen van Griensven

That is correct. That is correct.

Michael Roeg

Okay. Is this something that will continue in 2023 or would it stabilize that mix effect?

Karen van Griensven

That’s very difficult to guide on. I mean, 2021 was influenced by, I mean, the huge discrepancy between the price and supply in 2000 -- in automotive, in the first place, and that’s impacted also adjacent.

Moving forward in 2022, yeah, it’s difficult. We continue with the supply constraint. How exactly it will work out in the product mix, yeah, it’s difficult. And also the mix of cars is changing today, so that’s why we don’t want to make a prediction on that. It’s…

Michael Roeg

Okay.

Karen van Griensven

…very difficult.

Michael Roeg

A lot of moving parts and next year we will be able to make the calculation.

Karen van Griensven

Yeah.

Michael Roeg

Then also have a follow-up question on that -- on the inventories. It’s something a topic that comes back quite often. Is inventories actually the right word? Shouldn’t it be simply wafers in progress or something like that, because typically the wafer is coming from your supplier, testing and then you ship them out again? So, this is more work in progress and I am actually…

Karen van Griensven

Of course. Yeah.

Michael Roeg

…inventories on the shelf doing nothing?

Karen van Griensven

Yeah.

Michael Roeg

Just out of curiosity, yeah, after you received the box of wafers, how long does it take from receiving and testing and shipping them out to the end customer? Is that a matter of weeks or months?

Karen van Griensven

Months, most between six months and 10 months, from not. Well, since it comes to Melexis, it’s months. But, yeah -- but it depends on the product, some products it’s maybe -- we can do it in a couple of months and others it will be more than six months, depends on the complexity of the chip.

Michael Roeg

So from receiving a wafer, yeah, from example, somebody else…

Karen van Griensven

Yeah.

Michael Roeg

It can take up to six months before you ship the final chips to the customer?

Karen van Griensven

It can take quite a while. Yeah. Yeah.

Michael Roeg

Wow! That’s…

Marc Biron

Yeah. In average, it’s indeed more than three months, I would say. Yeah.

Michael Roeg

That’s much lower than I imagined. Okay. Good. That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Marc Biron

Yeah. Because after the wafer, we test them at wafer level and then we ship them to the assembly house, then there is the assembly process and they came back to Melexis. We retest them at a package level and then we ship them.

This is for the, let’s say, the quick process and sometimes, as Karen mentioned, there is additional process at the wafer level. It’s why -- yeah, it’s bit…

Michael Roeg

Yeah. But…

Marc Biron

… more months than weeks.

Michael Roeg

Yeah. But it sounds almost as if the back end takes longer than the front end.

Marc Biron

I would say it’s half-half.

Michael Roeg

Okay. Good. Very insightful. Thank you.

Marc Hesselink from ING

Marc Hesselink

Hi, there. Thanks. My first question was also on the increase to 18 ICs per car, your target of 20. And looking at what -- if they are significant progress with that or was also maybe the 18 this was a year where the OEMs prioritized maybe the higher value cars in which it could be a bit more ICs like can you talk about the dynamics underlying that? The second, the increase in R&D, what will be the result of that in three years for Melexis? Is that simply required to get to your current plans or will you also therefore be able to increase your serviceable markets because of the incremental R&D? Thank you.

Marc Biron

Yeah. The first question about the 18 chip per car and indeed 18 means that we have shipped 1.4 billion pieces in one year and 75 million cars has been produced, meaning that if you make the division, we reached 18.

Yeah, I think, why did we move from 13 to 18? It’s, indeed, because there is more and more electronic in the car, electrification we mentioned. We mentioned also more control and more safety.

And you are right that in 2021, the OEM, has given priority, let’s say, to the high end car. That’s -- this has for sure play a role in the 18. But on the other hand, we know from historical reason that the option from the high end car always come down to the mid range and lay down to the low range car then I think this increase of safety and comfort will be -- will cascade -- will be cascaded down to the mid range car and the low range car.

It’s why, yeah, we are confident that the future growth will be secured in this way. And for the time being, as we mentioned in the powertrain that we have launched, we really see that from 2021 to 2026 in the next five years, there will be more and more addressable sockets for Melexis, we discussed just before. For the powertrain, we believe that 50% more sockets will be available, which will also indeed contribute to the growth and to move further after 18 IC per car. Did it answer the question?

Marc Hesselink

Yes. But then it makes the 20 target quite easily achievable, right? I mean, it’s not wrong to look at it that way?

Marc Biron

Yes. I think the idea is to reach 20 and then indeed to continue to grow. Yes.

Marc Hesselink

Okay. Thanks. The other question?

Marc Biron

What? Did you have a second question? Can you repeat?

Marc Hesselink

Yeah. Yeah. Sorry. Yeah. Yeah. Sorry. So the increase in R&D?

Marc Biron

Yes. Sorry. Sorry. Yeah. Yeah. I would say that there are two aspects in the complexity of the product is increasing. If we compare the complexity of the product that we developed 10 years ago and the complexity of the product of today is really day and night, I would say, then it’s more complex.

Meaning that in order to launch the product, we need to make more effort. It’s more expensive, let’s say, to launch a product now than 10 years ago. It’s why we need to continue to scale, let’s say, our development organization in order to be able to develop new product and address the new application.

And the second aspect is, I mentioned in the past that, we want to increase the number of products that we launch every year. Some years ago, we have launched 12, 13. Now, we launched 16 and we want to be able to launch 20 in the future, then we need to scale up also the organization to launch more products. And it’s -- there are two reasons, first reason is to be able to cope with the increased complexity, and the second reason is to guarantee that we will be able to launch more products in the future.

Marc Hesselink

Yeah. That’s great. Thank you.

Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank

Robert Sanders

Yeah. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I guess my first question was just on the mid single-digit price increase. Some of your competitors are increasing pricing 20%, because foundries are increasing their wafer prices by up to 20% at mature nodes. So, I was just wondering why so timid, why not increase pricing again or is that contractually difficult? And I have a follow-up. Thanks.

Marc Biron

Yeah. I think we cannot comment on what the other do, but for sure, in Melexis, we have decided to, let’s say, to transfer the cost increase to the price increase. The goal was not to, let’s say, increase artificially our margin. And it’s why, yeah, we have communicated this price increase to our customer being fair and just considering the cost increase.

Robert Sanders

Got it. And just following up on the question about product mix, it looks like you have had quite a significant price mix negative impact on ASP in 2021. I was just -- it looks like you are saying your growth opportunities are highest in CBS and in latch and switch, etcetera, current sensors. So is it fair then to assume that the -- your historical ASP of €0.42 to €0.45 is could -- you could end up trending below that range just because the products where you see the highest growth have the lowest ASP?

Marc Biron

Yeah. I think the ASP is indeed has decreased a bit in 2021, as we mentioned. And Karen has answered that for 2023 and later on, it’s really difficult to assess, because there are a lot of variable. I think it’s a bit difficult to make a prediction.

But as a matter of fact, in 2021, latch and switch in RGB have contributed to the growth and those are product with lower ASP than the average. But I think it’s not structural. I don’t see any sign that there is a structural trend for Melexis to be successful with more lower ASP product.

Robert Sanders

Got it. And then just last question would just be and the behavior of -- the ordering behavior of your Tier 1s and OEMs. I was just wondering whether you thought that ordering was now looking like it was more normalizing and that those customers had sort of got to a new inventory level given that they are now comfortable with or do you think they are going to continue to sort of stockpile as of the end of just in time. I was just wondering if you think we are now sort of stabilizing a bit after last year when there was obviously clear stockpiling? Thanks.

Marc Biron

I don’t think that our customers are stockpiling. I don’t see any sign of it, and I mean, in many call, let’s say, with Melexis customer or even with OEM, and those calls do not give me the impression that they are stockpiling.

I think we are really in just in time delivery. We are, let’s say, adopting week-after-week our shipment schedule to be able to provide the minimum part to the different customer. I don’t really see any sign of stockpiling. I think we are still in very, very tense and on the agile situation from a supply chain perspective to our customer. No. I don’t have really the impression.

Robert Sanders

Thanks a lot.

Johannes Ries from Apus Capital

Johannes Ries

Yes. Hello. A follow on Rob’s question. In former calls you mentioned that your automotive customers, given the experience you have made last year, in term, maybe if enough maybe production is available from your side and also semi suppliers. Maybe to bid up even higher inventories compared to the, let’s say, they had before the crisis, because it faces problems. They want to build buffer inventories, because they don’t want to face such a situation again. Is that still the case and could this extent maybe the cycle? And follow-on, there was also you mentioned, also there are some customers who even discussed with you such a pain for you may be for reserve capacities also to secure maybe the delivery in the future, is that all right?

Marc Biron

Yeah. I think it’s a bit too early to see this, because, yeah, today, as I just mentioned, I think, we are not able to build up.

Johannes Ries

Yeah. Yeah. But after this, maybe do you see such intention…

Marc Biron

Yeah.

Johannes Ries

…and want to build up more security levels in inventory, not to think…

Marc Biron

I think it would be good indeed for the supply chain to have -- to move to a higher inventory level, yes. But for the time being, we are, I mean, those discussions did not start with the OEM and with the customer, because we are still in the fire, let’s say.

Johannes Ries

Okay. Fixing…

Marc Biron

But I really view it would be good for the future. Yes.

Johannes Ries

Okay. And second short follow-on question on the production. Yeah, in the high end in more consumer electronics and so back end gets more important topic is, was it more slow, is it even in your case a topic or is it definitely something more in the high-end space where you put some chips together to make a system on chip? So, but is it also a topic for you or is it a totally different world?

Marc Biron

No. No. It’s also a topic for us to bring -- let’s say, to bring more solution. We try indeed to not only provide a chip, but to provide a solution. And sometimes to provide the solution indeed we need to make the system on chip. I can just give an example, the TPMS of Melexis. It’s a three chip in the same package.

Johannes Ries

Also -- yeah, please go ahead.

Marc Biron

Yeah. And we have also other product where we have what we call post-wafer processing where we first process the wafers with a MEMS process or we add additional layer on the wafer in order to create this solution. And this is also what you mentioned is not only for the high-end adjacent consumer market, but we have also in automotive such a process, yes.

Johannes Ries

And the strength will go on, you mentioned, even as things gets more complex. That’s one part of this complexity.

Marc Biron

Exactly. Yes. Yeah. I think…

Johannes Ries

Okay.

Marc Biron

If we went to different site, if we want to create some differentiation we need indeed to go to this kind of, let’s say, complex system, more…

Johannes Ries

Great.

Marc Biron

…complex system than only one driver [ph].

Johannes Ries

Thanks a lot.

Marc Biron

Marc Biron

Okay. Thank you, everybody, for the question. I think it was a good discussion and I think we are remain available via email or via phone if there is additional question. Valerie is there to answer all the question. Thank you everybody.

